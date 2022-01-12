Asymmetric modulation of Majorana excitation spectra and nonreciprocal thermal transport in the Kitaev spin liquid under a staggered magnetic field

Akihiko Ikeda, Yasuhiro H. Matsuda, Keisuke Sato, Yuto Ishii, Hironobu Sawabe, Daisuke Nakamura, Shojiro Takeyama, Joji Nasu. Bose-Einstein condensation of electron hole pairs, exciton condensation, has been effortfully investigated since predicted 60 years ago. Irrefutable evidence has still been lucking due to experimental difficulties in verifying the condensation of the charge neutral and non-magnetic spin-singlet excitons. Whilst, condensation of spin-triplet excitons is a promising frontier because the spin supercurrent, spin-Seebeck effects will be observable. A canonical cobaltite LaCoO$_{3}$ under very high magnetic fields is a propitious candidate, yet to be verified. Here, we unveil the exotic phase diagram of LaCoO$_{3}$ up to 600 T generated using the electromagnetic flux compression method and the state-of-the-art magnetostriction gauge. We found successive emergence of two spin-triplet exciton condensates identified by the gapless magnetostriction curves and model calculations. The spin-triplet exciton condensation in a cobaltite, that is three dimensional and thermally equilibrated, opens up a novel venue for spintronics technologies with spin-supercurrent such as a spin Josephson junction.
