Physics

Weyl-type nodal chains in X2MnO4 (X= Li, Na)

By R. R. Kang, S. D. He, P. Zhou, L. Z. Sun
 3 days ago

Recently, magnetic topological semimetals have received a lot of attention due to their potential applications in the field of spintronics. By using first-principles calculations, we propose that two ferromagnetic spinel materials...

Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS
High-temperature superconductivity in hydrides: experimental evidence and details

M. I. Eremets, V. S. Minkov, A. P. Drozdov, P. P. Kong, V. Ksenofontov, S. I. Shylin, S. L. Bud ko, R. Prozorov, F. F. Balakirev, Dan Sun, S. Mozaffari, L. Balicas. Since the discovery of superconductivity at 200 K in H3S [1] similar or higher transition temperatures, Tcs, have been reported for various hydrogen-rich compounds under ultra-high pressures [2]. Superconductivity was experimentally proved by different methods, including electrical resistance, magnetic susceptibility, optical infrared, and nuclear resonant scattering measurements. The crystal structures of superconducting phases were determined by X-ray diffraction. Numerous electrical transport measurements demonstrate the typical behaviour of a conventional phonon-mediated superconductor: zero resistance below Tc, the shift of Tc to lower temperatures under external magnetic fields, and pronounced isotope effect. Remarkably, the results are in good agreement with the theoretical predictions, which describe superconductivity in hydrides within the framework of the conventional BCS theory. However, despite this acknowledgment, experimental evidence for the superconducting state in these compounds has recently been treated with criticism [3, 4], which apparently stems from misunderstanding and misinterpretation of complicated experiments performed under very high pressures. Here, we describe in greater detail the experiments revealing high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides under high pressures. We show that the arguments against superconductivity [3, 4] can be either refuted or explained. The experiments on the high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides clearly contradict the theory of hole superconductivity [4] and eliminate it [3].
PHYSICS
Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
COMPUTERS
Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS
Statistically Optimal First Order Algorithms: A Proof via Orthogonalization

We consider a class of statistical estimation problems in which we are given a random data matrix ${\boldsymbol X}\in {\mathbb R}^{n\times d}$ (and possibly some labels ${\boldsymbol y}\in{\mathbb R}^n$) and would like to estimate a coefficient vector ${\boldsymbol \theta}\in{\mathbb R}^d$ (or possibly a constant number of such vectors). Special cases include low-rank matrix estimation and regularized estimation in generalized linear models (e.g., sparse regression). First order methods proceed by iteratively multiplying current estimates by ${\boldsymbol X}$ or its transpose. Examples include gradient descent or its accelerated variants.
MATHEMATICS
Benchmarking Problems for Robust Discrete Optimization

Robust discrete optimization is a highly active field of research where a plenitude of combinations between decision criteria, uncertainty sets and underlying nominal problems are considered. Usually, a robust problem becomes harder to solve than its nominal counterpart, even if it remains in the same complexity class. For this reason, specialized solution algorithms have been developed. To further drive the development of stronger solution algorithms and to facilitate the comparison between methods, a set of benchmark instances is necessary but so far missing. In this paper we propose a further step towards this goal by proposing several instance generation procedures for combinations of min-max, min-max regret, two-stage and recoverable robustness with interval, discrete or budgeted uncertainty sets. Besides sampling methods that go beyond the simple uniform sampling method that is the de-facto standard to produce instances, also optimization models to construct hard instances are considered. Using a selection problem for the nominal ground problem, we are able to generate instances that are several orders of magnitudes harder to solve than uniformly sampled instances when solving them with a general mixed-integer programming solver. All instances and generator codes are made available online.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Atomistic insights into the mixed-alkali effect in phosphosilicate glasses

In recent years, tailoring the properties of bioactive glasses through compositional design have become the subject of widespread interest for their use in medical application, e.g., tissue regeneration. Understanding the mixed alkali effect (MAE) in oxide glasses is of fundamental importance for tailoring the glass compositions to control the mobility of ions and, therefore, the glass properties that depend on it, such as ion release, glass transition temperature, and ionic conductivity. However, most of the previously designed bioactive glasses were based on trial-and-error, which is due to the complex glass structure that is non-trivial to analyze and, thus, the lack of a clear picture of the glass structure at short- and medium-range order. Accordingly, we use molecular dynamics simulations to study whether using the MAE can control the bioactivity and properties of 45S5 glass and its structural origins. We showed that the network connectivity, a structural parameter often used to access the bioactivity of silicate glasses, does not change with Na substitution with Li or K. On the contrary, the elastic moduli showed a strong dependence on the type of the modifier, as they increased with increasing mean field strength. Similarly, the mobility of the glass elements was significantly affected by the type of modifier used to substitute Na. The change of the properties is further discussed and explained using changes at the short- and medium-range structure by giving evidence of previous experimental findings. Finally, we highlight the origin of the non-existence of the MAE, the effect of the modifier on the bioactivity of the glasses, the importance of dynamical descriptors in predicting the bioactivity of oxide glasses, and we provide the necessary insights, at the atomic scale, needed for further development of bioactive glasses.
CHEMISTRY
Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks

Class imbalance occurs in many real-world applications, including image classification, where the number of images in each class differs significantly. With imbalanced data, the generative adversarial networks (GANs) leans to majority class samples. The two recent methods, Balancing GAN (BAGAN) and improved BAGAN (BAGAN-GP), are proposed as an augmentation tool to handle this problem and restore the balance to the data. The former pre-trains the autoencoder weights in an unsupervised manner. However, it is unstable when the images from different categories have similar features. The latter is improved based on BAGAN by facilitating supervised autoencoder training, but the pre-training is biased towards the majority classes. In this work, we propose a novel Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks (CAPGAN) as an augmentation tool to generate realistic synthetic images. In particular, we utilize a conditional convolutional variational autoencoder with supervised and balanced pre-training for the GAN initialization and training with gradient penalty. Our proposed method presents a superior performance of other state-of-the-art methods on the highly imbalanced version of MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and two medical imaging datasets. Our method can synthesize high-quality minority samples in terms of Fréchet inception distance, structural similarity index measure and perceptual quality.
SOFTWARE
Science
Physics
Chemistry
Improved Multi-objective Data Stream Clustering with Time and Memory Optimization

The analysis of data streams has received considerable attention over the past few decades due to sensors, social media, etc. It aims to recognize patterns in an unordered, infinite, and evolving stream of observations. Clustering this type of data requires some restrictions in time and memory. This paper introduces a new data stream clustering method (IMOC-Stream). This method, unlike the other clustering algorithms, uses two different objective functions to capture different aspects of the data. The goal of IMOC-Stream is to: 1) reduce computation time by using idle times to apply genetic operations and enhance the solution. 2) reduce memory allocation by introducing a new tree synopsis. 3) find arbitrarily shaped clusters by using a multi-objective framework. We conducted an experimental study with high dimensional stream datasets and compared them to well-known stream clustering techniques. The experiments show the ability of our method to partition the data stream in arbitrarily shaped, compact, and well-separated clusters while optimizing the time and memory. Our method also outperformed most of the stream algorithms in terms of NMI and ARAND measures.
COMPUTERS
Largest Eigenvalues of the Conjugate Kernel of Single-Layered Neural Networks

This paper is concerned with the asymptotic distribution of the largest eigenvalues for some nonlinear random matrix ensemble stemming from the study of neural networks. More precisely we consider $M= \frac{1}{m} YY^\top$ with $Y=f(WX)$ where $W$ and $X$ are random rectangular matrices with i.i.d. centered entries. This models the data covariance matrix or the Conjugate Kernel of a single layered random Feed-Forward Neural Network. The function $f$ is applied entrywise and can be seen as the activation function of the neural network. We show that the largest eigenvalue has the same limit (in probability) as that of some well-known linear random matrix ensembles. In particular, we relate the asymptotic limit of the largest eigenvalue for the nonlinear model to that of an information-plus-noise random matrix, establishing a possible phase transition depending on the function $f$ and the distribution of $W$ and $X$. This may be of interest for applications to machine learning.
COMPUTERS
Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
Improving VAE based molecular representations for compound property prediction

A. Tevosyan (1 and 2), L. Khondkaryan (1), H. Khachatrian (2 and 3), G. Tadevosyan (1), L. Apresyan (1), N. Babayan (1 and 3), H. Stopper (4), Z. Navoyan (5) ((1) Institute of Molecular Biology NAS RA Armenia, (2) YerevaNN Armenia, (3) Yerevan State University Armenia, (4) Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology University of Würzburg Germany, (5) Toxometris.ai)
CHEMISTRY
