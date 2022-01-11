ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stick-Slip Contact Line Motion on Kelvin-Voigt Model Substrates

By Dominic Mokbel, Sebastian Aland, Stefan Karpitschka
 7 days ago

The capillary traction of a liquid contact line causes highly localized deformations in soft solids, tremendously slowing down wetting and dewetting dynamics by viscoelastic braking. Enforcing nonetheless large velocities leads to the so-called stick-slip instability,...

Motion Prediction via Joint Dependency Modeling in Phase Space

Motion prediction is a classic problem in computer vision, which aims at forecasting future motion given the observed pose sequence. Various deep learning models have been proposed, achieving state-of-the-art performance on motion prediction. However, existing methods typically focus on modeling temporal dynamics in the pose space. Unfortunately, the complicated and high dimensionality nature of human motion brings inherent challenges for dynamic context capturing. Therefore, we move away from the conventional pose based representation and present a novel approach employing a phase space trajectory representation of individual joints. Moreover, current methods tend to only consider the dependencies between physically connected joints. In this paper, we introduce a novel convolutional neural model to effectively leverage explicit prior knowledge of motion anatomy, and simultaneously capture both spatial and temporal information of joint trajectory dynamics. We then propose a global optimization module that learns the implicit relationships between individual joint features.
COMPUTERS
Thermalization of a spin chain strongly coupled to its environment

We study the thermalization of individual spins of a short XYZ Heisenberg chain with strongly coupled thermal leads by checking the consistency of two-time correlations with the fluctuation-dissipation theorem. To compute these correlations we develop and apply a general numerical method for chains of quantum systems, where each system may couple strongly to a structured environment. The method combines the process tensor formalism for general (possibly non-Markovian) open quantum systems with time evolving block decimation for 1D chains. It systematically reduces the numerical complexity originating from system-environment correlations before integrating them into the full many-body problem, making a wide range of applications numerically feasible. Our results show the complete thermalization of the chain when coupled to a single bath, and reveal distinct effective temperatures in low, mid, and high frequency regimes when placed between a hot and a cold bath.
SCIENCE
Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
SCIENCE
#Voigt
Finite volume simulation of arc: pinching arc plasma by high-frequency alternating longitudinal magnetic field

Arc plasmas have promising applications in many fields. To explore their property is of interest. This paper presents detailed pressure-based finite volume simulation of argon arc. In the modeling, the whole cathode region is coupled to electromagnetic calculations to promise the free change of current density at cathode surface. In numerical solutions, the upwind difference scheme is chosen to promise the transport property of convective terms, and the SIMPLE (Semi-Implicit Method for Pressure Linked Equations) algorithm is used to solve thermal pressure. By simulations of the free-burning argon arc, the model shows good agreement with experiment. We observe an interesting phenomenon that argon arc concentrates intensively in the high-frequency alternating longitudinal magnetic field. Different from existing constricting mechanisms, here arc achieves to be pinched through a continuous transition between shrinking and expansion. The underlying mechanism is that via collaborating with arc's motion inertia, the applied high-frequency alternating magnetic field is able to effectively play a "plasma trap" role, which leads the arc plasma to be imprisoned into a narrower space. This may provide a new approach to constrict arc.
SCIENCE
Counterion atmosphere around DNA double helix: trapping of counterions at the nanoscale

DNA is strong polyelectrolyte macromolecule making metal ions (counterions) condense to a cloud around the double helix. The counterions may be localized outside the macromolecule and inside the minor and major grooves of the double helix. In the present work, the distribution of condensed counterions between inner and outer regions of DNA has been studied using the approaches of counterion condensation theory. The results have shown that the number of counterions trapped inside the macromolecule should be greater than 0.16 per one phosphate group. The maximal number of counterions that may be localized inside the DNA double helix is limited to about 0.4 per one phosphate group and it is much lower than the total number of condensed counterions. To analyze the structure of counterion cloud the molecular dynamics simulations of \emph{B}-DNA with K$^{+}$ counterions have been performed. The obtained number of the counterions trapped inside the grooves of the double helix is about 0.22$\pm$0.06 per one phosphate group that agree with the model estimations. The developed model describes general features of the structure of counterion cloud around DNA and is able to predict the number of counterions inside the grooves of the double helix.
SCIENCE
Diagnosing the Optically Thick/Thin Features Using the Intensity Ratio of Si IV Resonance Lines in Solar Flares

In the optically thin regime, the intensity ratio of the two Si IV resonance lines (1394 and 1403 Å ) are theoretically the same as the ratio of their oscillator strengths, which is exactly 2. Here, we study the ratio of the integrated intensity of the Si IV lines ($R=\int I_{1394}(\lambda)\mathrm{d}\lambda/\int I_{1403}(\lambda)\mathrm{d}\lambda$) and the ratio of intensity at each wavelength point ($r(\Delta\lambda)=I_{1394}(\Delta\lambda)/I_{1403}(\Delta\lambda)$) in two solar flares observed by the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph. We find that at flare ribbons, the ratio $R$ ranges from 1.8 to 2.3 and would generally decrease when the ribbons sweep across the slit position. Besides, the distribution of $r(\Delta\lambda)$ shows a descending trend from the blue wing to the red wing. In loop cases, the Si IV line presents a wide profile with a central reversal. The ratio $R$ deviates little from 2, but the ratio $r(\Delta\lambda)$ can vary from 1.3 near the line center to greater than 2 in the line wings. Hence we conclude that in flare conditions, the ratio $r(\Delta\lambda)$ varies across the line, due to the variation of the opacity at the line center and line wings. We notice that, although the ratio $r(\Delta\lambda)$ could present a value which deviates from 2 as a result of the opacity effect near the line center, the ratio $R$ is still close to 2. Therefore, caution should be taken when using the ratio of the integrated intensity of the Si IV lines to diagnose the opacity effect.
ASTRONOMY
DEMO ion cyclotron heating: status of ITER-type antenna design

M. Usoltceva, V. Bobkov, H. Faugel, T. Franke, A. Kostic, R. Maggiora, D. Milanesio, V. Maquet, R. Ochoukov, W.Tierens, F. Zeus, W. Zhang. The ITER ICRF system will gain in complexity relative to the existing systems on modern devices, and the same will hold true for DEMO. The accumulated experience can help greatly in designing an ICRF system for DEMO. In this paper the current status of the pre-conceptual design of the DEMO ICRF antenna and some related components is presented. While many aspects strongly resemble the ITER system, in some design solutions we had to take an alternative route to be able to adapt to DEMO specific. One of the key points is the toroidal antenna extent needed for the requested ICRF heating performance, achieved by splitting the antenna in halves, with appropriate installation. Modelling of the so far largest ICRF antenna in RAPLICASOL and associated challenges are presented. Calculation are benchmarked with TOPICA. Results of the analysis of the latest model and an outlook for future steps are given.
SCIENCE
Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
SCIENCE
Two-particle States in One-dimensional Coupled Bose-Hubbard Models

We study dynamically coupled one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard models and solve for the wave functions and energies of two-particle eigenstates. Even though the wave functions do not directly follow the form of a Bethe Ansatz, we describe an intuitive construction to express them as combinations of Choy-Haldane states for models with intra- and inter-species interaction. We find that the two-particle spectrum of the system with generic interactions comprises in general four different continua and three doublon dispersions. The existence of doublons depends on the coupling strength $\Omega$ between two species of bosons, and their energies vary with $\Omega$ and interaction strengths. We give details on one specific limit, i.e., with infinite interaction, and derive the spectrum for all types of two-particle states and their spatial and entanglement properties. We demonstrate the difference in time evolution under different coupling strengths, and examine the relation between the long-time behavior of the system and the doublon dispersion. These dynamics can in principle be observed in cold atoms and might also be simulated by digital quantum computers.
SCIENCE
$\ell_1$-norm constrained multi-block sparse canonical correlation analysis via proximal gradient descent

Multi-block CCA constructs linear relationships explaining coherent variations across multiple blocks of data. We view the multi-block CCA problem as finding leading generalized eigenvectors and propose to solve it via a proximal gradient descent algorithm with $\ell_1$ constraint for high dimensional data. In particular, we use a decaying sequence of constraints over proximal iterations, and show that the resulting estimate is rate-optimal under suitable assumptions. Although several previous works have demonstrated such optimality for the $\ell_0$ constrained problem using iterative approaches, the same level of theoretical understanding for the $\ell_1$ constrained formulation is still lacking. We also describe an easy-to-implement deflation procedure to estimate multiple eigenvectors sequentially. We compare our proposals to several existing methods whose implementations are available on R CRAN, and the proposed methods show competitive performances in both simulations and a real data example.
COMPUTERS
Multi-Scale Decomposition of Astronomical Maps -- Constrained Diffusion Method

We propose a new, efficient multi-scale method to decompose a map (or signal in general) into components maps that contain structures of different sizes. In the widely-used wave transform, artifacts containing negative values arise around regions with sharp transitions due to the application of band-limited filters. In our approach, the decomposition is achieved by solving a modified, non-linear version of the diffusion equation. This is inspired by the anisotropic diffusion methods, which establish the link between image filtering and partial differential equations. In our case, the artifact issue is addressed where the positivity of the decomposed images is guaranteed. Our new method is particularly suitable for signals which contain localized, non-linear features, as typical of astronomical observations. It can be used to study the multi-scale structures of astronomical maps quantitatively and should be useful in observation-related tasks such as background removal. We thus propose a new measure called the ''scale spectrum'', which describes how the image values distribute among different components in the scale space, to describe maps. The method allows for input arrays of an arbitrary number of dimensions, and a python3 implementation of the algorithms is included in the Appendix and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
Real-time Interface Control with Motion Gesture Recognition based on Non-contact Capacitive Sensing

Capacitive sensing is a prominent technology that is cost-effective and low power consuming with fast recognition speed compared to existing sensing systems. On account of these advantages, Capacitive sensing has been widely studied and commercialized in the domains of touch sensing, localization, existence detection, and contact sensing interface application such as human-computer interaction. However, as a non-contact proximity sensing scheme is easily affected by the disturbance of peripheral objects or surroundings, it requires considerable sensitive data processing than contact sensing, limiting the use of its further utilization. In this paper, we propose a real-time interface control framework based on non-contact hand motion gesture recognition through processing the raw signals, detecting the electric field disturbance triggered by the hand gesture movements near the capacitive sensor using adaptive threshold, and extracting the significant signal frame, covering the authentic signal intervals with 98.8% detection rate and 98.4% frame correction rate. Through the GRU model trained with the extracted signal frame, we classify the 10 hand motion gesture types with 98.79% accuracy. The framework transmits the classification result and maneuvers the interface of the foreground process depending on the input. This study suggests the feasibility of intuitive interface technology, which accommodates the flexible interaction between human to machine similar to Natural User Interface, and uplifts the possibility of commercialization based on measuring the electric field disturbance through non-contact proximity sensing which is state-of-the-art sensing technology.
TECHNOLOGY
k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
Spectral Power-law Formation by Sequential Particle Acceleration in Multiple Flare Magnetic Islands

We present a first-principles model of pitch-angle and energy distribution function evolution as particles are sequentially accelerated by multiple flare magnetic islands. Data from magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations of an eruptive flare/coronal mass ejection provide ambient conditions for the evolving particle distributions. Magnetic islands, which are created by sporadic reconnection at the self-consistently formed flare current sheet, contract and accelerate the particles. The particle distributions are evolved using rules derived in our previous work. In this investigation, we assume that a prescribed fraction of particles sequentially "hops" to another accelerator and receives an additional boost in energy and anisotropy. This sequential process generates particle number spectra that obey an approximate power law at mid-range energies and presents low- and high-energy breaks. We analyze these spectral regions as functions of the model parameters. We also present a fully analytic method for forming and interpreting such spectra, independent of the sequential acceleration model. The method requires only a few constrained physical parameters, such as the percentage of particles transferred between accelerators, the energy gain in each accelerator, and the number of accelerators visited. Our investigation seeks to bridge the gap between MHD and kinetic regimes by combining global simulations and analytic kinetic theory. The model reproduces and explains key characteristics of observed flare hard X-ray spectra as well as the underlying properties of the accelerated particles. Our analytic model provides tools to interpret high-energy observations for missions and telescopes, such as RHESSI, FOXSI, NuSTAR, Solar Orbiter, EOVSA, and future high-energy missions.
ASTRONOMY
Theory of charge and spin pumping in atomic-scale spiral magnets

An Archimedean screw is a classical pump that exploits the equivalence of rotation and translation in helices. Similarly, a spin spiral texture can pump charge and spin by rotating at a frequency $\omega$. In the present paper, we study these pumping phenomena within a microscopic quantum model by both perturbation theory and numerical simulations. Inside the spiral region, the spin polarization and charge current are linear in $\omega$ whereas the spin current is $\omega^2$ for small $\omega$. We find that the charge current is related to the mixed momentum-phason Berry phase, which can be viewed as a novel approximate realization of a Thouless pump. It is nearly quantized in spirals with short pitch $\lambda$ but decays with $\lambda^{-1}$ for longer pitches, unlike true Thouless pumps or Archimedian screws. Moreover, we study the onset of non-adiabaticity (large $\omega$), the impact of attached non-magnetic or magnetic contacts, and the real-time evolution of the transport observables. Finally, we analyze the effects of disorders which, surprisingly, might enhance the spin current but suppress the charge current.
CHEMISTRY
SRVIO: Super Robust Visual Inertial Odometry for dynamic environments and challenging Loop-closure conditions

The visual localization or odometry problem is a well-known challenge in the field of autonomous robots and cars. Traditionally, this problem can ba tackled with the help of expensive sensors such as lidars. Nowadays, the leading research is on robust localization using economic sensors, such as cameras and IMUs. The geometric methods based on these sensors are pretty good in normal conditions withstable lighting and no dynamic objects. These methods suffer from significant loss and divergence in such challenging environments. The scientists came to use deep neural networks (DNNs) as the savior to mitigate this problem. The main idea behind using DNNs was to better understand the problem inside the data and overcome complex conditions (such as a dynamic object in front of the camera, extreme lighting conditions, keeping the track at high speeds, etc.) The prior endto-end DNN methods are able to overcome some of the mentioned challenges. However, no general and robust framework for all of these scenarios is available. In this paper, we have combined geometric and DNN based methods to have the pros of geometric SLAM frameworks and overcome the remaining challenges with the DNNs help. To do this, we have modified the Vins-Mono framework (the most robust and accurate framework till now) and we were able to achieve state-of-the-art results on TUM-Dynamic, TUM-VI, ADVIO and EuRoC datasets compared to geometric and end-to-end DNN based SLAMs. Our proposed framework was also able to achieve acceptable results on extreme simulated cases resembling the challenges mentioned earlier easy.
TECHNOLOGY
Domain-shift adaptation via linear transformations

A predictor, $f_A : X \to Y$, learned with data from a source domain (A) might not be accurate on a target domain (B) when their distributions are different. Domain adaptation aims to reduce the negative effects of this distribution mismatch. Here, we analyze the case where $P_A(Y\ |\ X) \neq P_B(Y\ |\ X)$, $P_A(X) \neq P_B(X)$ but $P_A(Y) = P_B(Y)$; where there are affine transformations of $X$ that makes all distributions equivalent. We propose an approach to project the source and target domains into a lower-dimensional, common space, by (1) projecting the domains into the eigenvectors of the empirical covariance matrices of each domain, then (2) finding an orthogonal matrix that minimizes the maximum mean discrepancy between the projections of both domains. For arbitrary affine transformations, there is an inherent unidentifiability problem when performing unsupervised domain adaptation that can be alleviated in the semi-supervised case. We show the effectiveness of our approach in simulated data and in binary digit classification tasks, obtaining improvements up to 48% accuracy when correcting for the domain shift in the data.
SCIENCE
Quantum Control at the Boundary

This dissertation presents and prove the viability of a non-standard method for controlling the state of a quantum system by modifying its boundary conditions instead of relying on the action of external fields. The standard approach to quantum control bases on the use of an external field to manipulate the system. Some technological difficulties appear when controlling a quantum system in this way, due to the complications of manipulating a system made of few particles while maintaining the quantum correlations. As a consequence the systems need to be kept at very low temperatures and the interactions have to be performed very fast. The Quantum Control at the Boundary approach is radically different to the standard one. Instead of seeking the control of the quantum system by directly interacting with it through an external field, the control is achieved by manipulating the boundary conditions of the system. The spectrum of a quantum system, for instance an electron moving in a box, depends on the boundary conditions imposed on it. Hence, a modification of such boundary conditions modifies the state of the system allowing for its manipulation and, eventually, its control. This kind of interaction is weaker, which makes one to expect that it may help maintaining the quantum correlations. For showing the viability of the Quantum Control at the Boundary method, a family of boundary control systems on Quantum Circuits (a generalization of quantum grahs) is introduced. Before being able to address the problem of controllability, the problem of existence of solutions for the Schrödinger equation with time-dependent boundary conditions is addressed. The approximate controllability of the systems under study is proven using a controllability result by T. Chambrion et al. (2009) and a stability result which constitutes another original contribution of this dissertation.
SCIENCE

