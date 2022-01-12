ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Intra-Atomic and Local Exchange Fields in the Van der Waals Magnet CrI3

By Anirudha Ghosh, H. Johan M. Jonsson, D. J. Mukkattukavil, Y. Kvashnin, D. Phuyal, M. Agaker, Alessandro Nicolaou, M. Jonak, R. Klingeler, M. V. Kamalakar, Hakan Rensmo, Tapati Sarkar, Alexander N. Vasiliev, Sergei Butorin, J.-E. Rubensson, Olle Eriksson, Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Anirudha Ghosh, H. Johan M. Jonsson, D. J. Mukkattukavil, Y. Kvashnin, D. Phuyal, M. Agaker, Alessandro Nicolaou, M. Jonak, R. Klingeler, M. V. Kamalakar, Hakan Rensmo, Tapati Sarkar, Alexander N. Vasiliev, Sergei Butorin, J.-E. Rubensson, Olle Eriksson, Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez. We report on a combined experimental and theoretical study on...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Finding Evidence for Inflation and the Origin of Galactic Magnetic Fields with CMB Surveys

The origin of the $\mu\mathrm{G}$ magnetic fields observed in galaxies is unknown. One promising scenario is that magnetic fields generated during inflation, larger than 0.1 $\mathrm{nG}$ on Mpc scales, were adiabatically compressed to $\mu\mathrm{G}$ strengths in galaxies during structure formation. Thus, detecting a scale-invariant primordial magnetic field (PMF) above $0.1\,\mathrm{nG}$ on Mpc scales just after recombination would indicate an inflationary origin of galactic magnetic fields. This would also provide compelling evidence that inflation occurred since only an inflationary mechanism could generate such a strong, scale-invariant magnetic field on Mpc scales. In contrast, constraining the scale-invariant PMF strength to be below $0.1\,\mathrm{nG}$ would imply an inflationary scenario is not the primary origin, since such weak PMFs cannot be amplified enough via adiabatic compression to produce the strength of the galactic fields we observe today. We find that measurements of anisotropic birefringence by future CMB surveys will be able to improve the sensitivity to Mpc-scale inflationary PMFs by an order of magnitude, and, in particular, that CMB-HD would lower the upper bound to $0.072\,\mathrm{nG}$ at the $95\%$ CL, which is below the critical $0.1\,\mathrm{nG}$ threshold for ruling out a purely inflationary origin. If inflationary PMFs exist, we find that a CMB-HD survey would be able to detect them with about $3\sigma$ significance or higher, providing evidence for inflation itself.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Coronal magnetic field evolution over the cycle 24

The photospheric magnetic field vector is continuously derived from measurements, while reconstruction of the three-dimensional (3D) coronal magnetic field requires modelling with photospheric measurements as a boundary condition. For decades the cycle variation of the magnetic field in the photosphere has been investigated. To present, there is no study to show the evolution of the coronal magnetic flux in the corona, nor the evolution of solar cycle magnetic free energy. The paper aims to analyze the temporal variation of the magnetic field and free magnetic energy in the solar corona for the solar cycle 24 and how the magnetic field behaves in the two hemispheres. We investigate if we can obtain better estimates of the magnetic field at Earth using the nonlinear force-free field (NLFFF) extrapolation method. To model the magnetic field over cycle 24 we apply the NLFFF optimization method to the synoptic vector magnetic maps derived from the observations of Heliospheric and Magnetic Imager (HMI) onboard Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO). We found that during the solar cycle 24, the maximum of the Sun's dynamics is different from the sunspot number (SSN) maximum peak. The major contribution to the total unsigned flux is provided by the flux coming from the magnetic field structures other than sunspots (MSOS) within latitudes between -30 and +30 degrees. The magnetic flux variation during the solar cycle 24 shows a different evolution in the corona than in the photosphere. We found a correlation value of 0.8 between the derived magnetic energy from our model and the flare energy index derived from observations. On average, cycle 24 had a higher number of sunspots in the northern hemisphere (NH) but stronger flux in the southern hemisphere (SH) which could more effectively reach the higher layers of the atmosphere. The coupling between the hemispheres increases with height.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Magnetic field sustained by the elastic force in neutron star crusts

We investigate the magneto--elastic equilibrium of a neutron star crust and magnetic energy stored by the elastic force. The solenoidal motion driven by the Lorentz force can be controlled by the magnetic elastic force, so that conditions for the magnetic field strength and geometry are less restrictive. For equilibrium models, the minor solenoidal part of the magnetic force is balanced by a weak elastic force because the irrotational part is balanced by the dominant gravity and pressure forces. Therefore, a strong magnetic field may be confined in the interior, regardless of poloidal or toroidal components. We numerically calculated axially symmetric models with the maximum shear--strain, and found that a magnetic energy $> 10^{46}$ erg can be stored in the crust, even for a normal surface dipole-field-strength ($<10^{13}$ G). The magnetic energy much exceeds the elastic energy ($ 10^{44} -10^{45}$ erg). The shear--stress spatial distribution revealed that the elastic structure is likely to break down near the surface. In particular, the critical position is highly localized at a depth less than 100 m from the surface.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Role of the Magnetic Anisotropy in Atomic-Spin Sensing of 1D Molecular Chains

Christian Wäckerlin, Aleš Cahlík, Joseba Goikoetxea, Oleksandr Stesovych, Daria Medvedeva, Jesús Redondo, Martin Švec, Bernard Delley, Martin Ondráček, Andres Pinar, Maria Blanco-Rey, Jindrich Kolorenc, Andres Arnau Pavel Jelínek. One-dimensional metal-organic chains often possess a complex magnetic structure susceptible to be modified by...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Van Der Waals#Magnet#Atomic#Materials Science#D#Md
arxiv.org

Exchange Bias and Interface-related Effects in Two-dimensional van der Waals Magnetic Heterostructures: Open Questions and Perspectives

Manh-Huong Phan, Vijaysankar Kalappattil, Valery Ortiz Jimenez, Yen Thi Hai Pham, Nivarthana W.Y.A.Y. Mudiyanselage, Derick Detellem, Chang-Ming Hung, Amit Chanda, Tatiana Eggers. The exchange bias (EB) effect is known as a fundamentally and technologically important magnetic property of a magnetic bilayer film. It is manifested as a horizontal shift in...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Precise measurement of angles between two magnetic moments and their configurational stability in single-molecule magnets

Rasmus Westerström, Vasilii Dubrovin, Katrin Junghans, Aram Kostanyan, Christin Schlesier, Jan Dreiser, Bernd Büchner, Stanislav M. Avdoshenko, Alexey A. Popov, Thomas Greber. A key parameter for the low-temperature magnetic coupling of in dinuclear lanthanide single-molecule magnets (SMMs) is the barrier $U_{FA}$ resulting from the exchange and dipole interactions...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Graphene Lattices with Embedded Transition-Metal Atoms and Tunable Magnetic Anisotropy Energy: Implications for Spintronic Devices

Doping of the graphene lattice with transition metal atoms resulting in high magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) is an important goal of materials research owing to its potential application in spintronics. In this article, by using spin-polarized density functional theory including spin-orbit coupling, we examined magnetic properties of graphene with vacancy defects, both bare and nitrogen-decorated, and doped by Cr, Mn and Fe transition metal single atom (TM-SA) and two different TM atoms simultaneously. [...] The computational findings are supplemented by an atomic-resolution characterization of an incidental Mn impurity bonded to four carbon atoms, whose localized spin matches expectations as measured using core-level electron energy-loss spectroscopy. Conducting TM-doped graphene with robust magnetic features offers prospects for the design of graphene-based spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Anomalously field-susceptible spin soft-matter emerging in an electric-dipole liquid candidate

Mizuki Urai, Kazuya Miyagawa, Yuta Watanabe, Elena I. Zhilyaeva, Svetlana A. Torunova, Rimma N. Lyubovskaya, Natalia Drichko, Kazushi Kanoda. Mutual interactions in many-body systems bring about a variety of exotic phases, among which liquid-like states failing to order due to frustration are of keen interest. Recently, an organic system with an anisotropic triangular lattice of molecular dimers has been suggested to host a dipole liquid arising from intradimer charge-imbalance instability, possibly offering an unprecedented stage for the spin degrees of freedom. Here we show that an extraordinary unordered(unfrozen) spin state having soft-matter-like spatiotemporal characteristics is substantiated in this system. $^1$H NMR spectra and magnetization measurements indicate that gigantic, staggered moments are non-linearly and inhomogeneously induced by magnetic field whereas the moments vanish in the zero-field limit. The analysis of the NMR relaxation rate signifies that the moments fluctuate at a characteristic frequency slowing down to below MHz at low temperatures. The inhomogeneity, local correlation, and slow dynamics indicative of middle-scale dynamical correlation length suggest a novel frustration-driven spin clusterization.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Relativistic horizon of interacting Weyl fermions in condensed matter systems

Wei-Chi Chiu, Guoqing Chang, Gennevieve Macam, Ilya Belopolski, Shin-Ming Huang, Robert Markiewicz, Jia-Xin Yin, Zi-jia Cheng, Chi-Cheng Lee, Tay-Rong Chang, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Su-Yang Xu, Hsin Lin, M. Zahid Hasan, Arun Bansil. The intersections of topology, geometry and strong correlations offer many opportunities for exotic quantum phases to emerge in condensed...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The magnetic field of a molecular cloud revealed

A combination of standard and new observational techniques has been used to detect the magnetic field of a molecular cloud — a region of the interstellar medium that collapses during star formation. The results suggest that such clouds are primed for collapse earlier than was typically assumed. Access options.
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Using only 100 atoms, electric fields can be detected and changed

Bioelectricity, the current that flows between our cells, is fundamental to our ability to think and talk and walk. In addition, there is a growing body of evidence that recording and altering the bioelectric fields of cells and tissue plays a vital role in wound healing and even potentially fighting diseases like cancer and heart disease.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mathematical Analysis of the van der Waals Equation

The parametric cubic van der Waals polynomial $\,\, p V^3 - (R T + b p) V^2 + a V - a b \,\,$ is analysed mathematically and some new generic features (theoretically, for any substance) are revealed: the temperature range for applicability of the van der Waals equation, $T > a/(4Rb)$, and the isolation intervals, at any given temperature between $a/(4Rb)$ and the critical temperature $8a/(27Rb)$, of the three volumes on the isobar-isotherm: $\,\, 3b/2 < V_A \le 3b$, $ \,\, 2b < V_B < 4b/(3 - \sqrt{5})$, and $\,\, 3b < V_C < b + RT/p$. The unstable states of the van der Waals model have also been generically localized: they lie in an interval within the isolation interval of $V_B$. In the case of unique intersection point of an isotherm with an isobar, the isolation interval of this unique volume is also determined. A discussion on finding the volumes $V_{A, B, C}$, on the premise of Maxwell's hypothesis, is also presented.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

New Class of Landau Levels and Hall Phases in a 2D Electron Gas Subject to an Inhomogeneous Magnetic Field: An Analytic Solution

An analytic closed form solution is derived for the bound states of electrons subject to a static, inhomogeneous ($1/r$-decaying) magnetic field, including the Zeeman interaction. The solution provides access to many-body properties of a two-dimensional, non-interacting, electron gas in the thermodynamic limit. Radially distorted Landau levels can be identified as well as magnetic field induced density and current oscillations close to the magnetic impurity. These radially localised oscillations depend strongly on the coupling of the spin to the magnetic field, which give rise to non-trivial spin currents. Moreover, the Zeeman interaction introduces a lowest flat band for $E_F=0^+$ assuming a spin $g_s$-factor of two. Surprisingly, in this case the charge and current densities can be computed analytically in the thermodynamic limit. Numerical calculations show that the total magnetic response of the electron gas remains diamagnetic (similar to Landau levels) independent of the Fermi energy. However, the contribution of certain, infinitely degenerate energy levels may become paramagnetic. Furthermore, numerical computations of the Hall conductivity reveal asymptotic properties of the electron gas, which are driven by the anisotropy of the vector potential instead of the magnetic field, i.e. become independent of spin. Eventually, the distorted Landau levels give rise to different Hall conductivity phases, which are characterized by sharp sign flips at specific Fermi energies. Overall, our work merges "impurity" with Landau-level physics, which provides novel physical insights, not only locally, but also in the asymptotic limit. This paves the way for a large number of future theoretical as well as experimental investigations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A comprehensive co-variant gauge theory of fracton phase of matter

Basing on the recently proposed covariant action for the fracton model \cite{sk1} where a paradigm shift of the existing research on fracton gauge theory is mooted . A holistic analysis of the fracton gauge theory is presented in this paper which connects the apparently bizarre properties of the fractons in the realm of quasi particles, like nearly vanishing mobility and also the nature of interaction exhibited by them which ranges from electromagnetic to gravitation-like effects. The twine principles of covariance and gauge invariances , the {\it{leitmotivs}} of modern theoretical physics form the basis of our formulation , thereby dispelling all the confusion and the contradiction of the existing fracton gauge theory. The implementation of the symmetry require the introduction of a novel scalar field theory based on the Galileon scalars . The ubiquity of the Galileon scalars as representation of fracton matter shown here is indeed remarkable .% providing an illustration where so abstract entity as Galileons with the dynamics of the fractons (discovered in connection with dislocations in glassy materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE): VI. Ideal kernel-nulling array architectures for a space-based mid-infrared nulling interferometer

Aims: Optical interferometry from space for the purpose of detecting and characterising exoplanets is seeing a revival, specifically from missions such as the proposed Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE). A default assumption since the design studies of Darwin and TPF-I has been that the Emma X-array configuration is the optimal architecture for this goal. Here, we examine whether new advances in the field of nulling interferometry, such as the concept of kernel nulling, challenge this assumption.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation theory for strongly interacting Fermi gases II: The broken-symmetry phase

We theoretically study the thermodynamic properties of a strongly interacting Fermi gas at the crossover from a Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) superfluid to a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC), by applying a recently outlined strong-coupling theory that includes pair fluctuations beyond the commonly-used many-body $T$-matrix or ladder approximation at the Gaussian level. The beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation (GPF) theory always respects the exact thermodynamic relations and recovers the Bogoliubov theory of molecules in the BEC limit with a nearly correct molecule-molecule scattering length. We show that the beyond-GPF theory predicts quantitatively accurate ground-state properties at the BEC-BCS crossover, in good agreement with the recent measurement by Horikoshi \textit{et al.} in Phys. Rev. X \textbf{7}, 041004 (2017). In the unitary limit with infinitely large $s$-wave scattering length, the beyond-GPF theory predicts a reliable universal energy equation of state up to 0.6$T_c$, where $T_c$ is the superfluid transition temperature at unitarity. The theory predicts a Bertsch parameter $\xi \simeq 0.365$ at zero temperature, in good agreement with the latest quantum Monte Carlo result $\xi = 0.367(7)$ and the latest experimental measurement $\xi = 0.367(9)$. We attribute the excellent and wide applicability of the beyond-GPF theory in the broken-symmetry phase to the reasonable re-summation of Feynman diagrams following a dimensional $\epsilon$-expansion analysis near four dimensions ($d=4-\epsilon$), which gives rise to accurate predictions at the second order $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^2)$. Our work indicates the possibility of further improving the strong-coupling theory of strongly interacting fermions based on the systematic inclusion of large-loop Feynman diagrams at higher orders $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^n)$ with $n\ge 3$.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy