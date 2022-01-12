ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Scalable production of single 2D van der Waals layers through atomic layer deposition: Bilayer silica on metal foils and films

By Gregory S. Hutchings, Xin Shen, Chao Zhou, Petr Dementyev, Daniil Naberezhnyi, Inga Ennen, Andreas Hütten, Nassar Doudin, Jesse Hsu, Zachary S. Fishman, Udo D. Schwarz, Shu Hu, Eric I. Altman
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Gregory S. Hutchings, Xin Shen, Chao Zhou, Petr Dementyev, Daniil Naberezhnyi, Inga Ennen, Andreas Hütten, Nassar Doudin, Jesse Hsu, Zachary S. Fishman, Udo D. Schwarz, Shu Hu, Eric I. Altman. The self-limiting nature of atomic layer deposition (ALD) makes it an appealing option for growing single layers...

arxiv.org

scitechdaily.com

Helium Bath Splash: Physicists Discover Surprising Phenomenon

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Exchange Bias and Interface-related Effects in Two-dimensional van der Waals Magnetic Heterostructures: Open Questions and Perspectives

Manh-Huong Phan, Vijaysankar Kalappattil, Valery Ortiz Jimenez, Yen Thi Hai Pham, Nivarthana W.Y.A.Y. Mudiyanselage, Derick Detellem, Chang-Ming Hung, Amit Chanda, Tatiana Eggers. The exchange bias (EB) effect is known as a fundamentally and technologically important magnetic property of a magnetic bilayer film. It is manifested as a horizontal shift in...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Reconstructing the polar interface of infinite-layer nickelate thin films

Berit H. Goodge, Benjamin Geisler, Kyuho Lee, Motoki Osada, Bai Yang Wang, Danfeng Li, Harold Y. Hwang, Rossitza Pentcheva, Lena F. Kourkoutis. Nickel-based superconductors provide a long-awaited experimental platform to explore possible cuprate-like superconductivity. Despite similar crystal structure and $d$ electron filling, these systems exhibit several differences. Nickelates are the most polar layered oxide superconductor, raising questions about the interface between substrate and thin film -- thus far the only sample geometry to successfully stabilize superconductivity. We conduct a detailed experimental and theoretical study of the prototypical interface between Nd$_{1-x}$Sr$_x$NiO$_2$ and SrTiO$_3$. Atomic-resolution electron energy loss spectroscopy in the scanning transmission electron microscope reveals the formation of a single intermediate Nd(Ti,Ni)O$_3$ layer. Density functional theory calculations with a Hubbard $U$ term show how the observed structure alleviates the strong polar discontinuity. We explore effects of oxygen occupancy, hole doping, and cation structure to disentangle the contributions of each for reducing interface charge density. Resolving the nontrivial interface structure will be instructive for future synthesis of nickelate films on other substrates and in vertical heterostructures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Relativistic horizon of interacting Weyl fermions in condensed matter systems

Wei-Chi Chiu, Guoqing Chang, Gennevieve Macam, Ilya Belopolski, Shin-Ming Huang, Robert Markiewicz, Jia-Xin Yin, Zi-jia Cheng, Chi-Cheng Lee, Tay-Rong Chang, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Su-Yang Xu, Hsin Lin, M. Zahid Hasan, Arun Bansil. The intersections of topology, geometry and strong correlations offer many opportunities for exotic quantum phases to emerge in condensed...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Coulomb drag in metal monochalcogenides double-layer structures with Mexican-hat band dispersions

We theoretically study the Coulomb drag resistivity and plasmon modes behavior for a system composed of two parallel p-type doped GaS monolayers with Mexican-hat valence energy band using the Boltzmann transport theory formalism. We investigate the effect of temperature,$\ T$, carrier density,$\ p$, and layer separation,$\ d$, on the plasmon modes and drag resistivity within the energy-independent scattering time approximation. Our results show that the density dependence of plasmon modes can be approximated by$\ p^{0.5}$. Also, the calculations suggest a$\ d^{0.2}$ and a$\ d^{0.1}$ dependencies for the acoustic and optical plasmon energies, respectively. Interestingly, we obtain that the behavior of drag resistivity in the double-layer metal monochalcogenides swings between the behavior of a double-quantum well system with parabolic dispersion and that of a double-quantum wire structure with a large carrier density of states. In particular, the transresistivity value reduces exponentially with increasing the distance between layers. Furthermore, the drag resistivity changes as$\ T^{2}/p^{4}$ ($\ T^{2.8}/p^{4.5}$) at low (intermediate) temperatures. Finally, we compare the drag resistivity as a function of temperature for GaS with other Mexican-hat materials including GaSe and InSe and find that it adopts higher values when the metal monochalcogenide has smaller Mexican-hat height.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Mathematical Analysis of the van der Waals Equation

The parametric cubic van der Waals polynomial $\,\, p V^3 - (R T + b p) V^2 + a V - a b \,\,$ is analysed mathematically and some new generic features (theoretically, for any substance) are revealed: the temperature range for applicability of the van der Waals equation, $T > a/(4Rb)$, and the isolation intervals, at any given temperature between $a/(4Rb)$ and the critical temperature $8a/(27Rb)$, of the three volumes on the isobar-isotherm: $\,\, 3b/2 < V_A \le 3b$, $ \,\, 2b < V_B < 4b/(3 - \sqrt{5})$, and $\,\, 3b < V_C < b + RT/p$. The unstable states of the van der Waals model have also been generically localized: they lie in an interval within the isolation interval of $V_B$. In the case of unique intersection point of an isotherm with an isobar, the isolation interval of this unique volume is also determined. A discussion on finding the volumes $V_{A, B, C}$, on the premise of Maxwell's hypothesis, is also presented.
MATHEMATICS
The Independent

Scientists create the biggest 3D map of the universe ever – and find intriguing discoveries inside

Scientist shave created the most detailed three dimensional map of the universe ever.The researchers hope that the map could eventually help tell us where the cosmos came from and where it is going, by giving us a better understanding of dark energy.And they have already spotted intriguing details in the data: it is helping to reveal the secret of the most powerful lights in the universe.“There is a lot of beauty to it,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Julien Guy.“In the distribution of the galaxies in the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments, and voids. They’re the biggest structures in...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Intra-Atomic and Local Exchange Fields in the Van der Waals Magnet CrI3

Anirudha Ghosh, H. Johan M. Jonsson, D. J. Mukkattukavil, Y. Kvashnin, D. Phuyal, M. Agaker, Alessandro Nicolaou, M. Jonak, R. Klingeler, M. V. Kamalakar, Hakan Rensmo, Tapati Sarkar, Alexander N. Vasiliev, Sergei Butorin, J.-E. Rubensson, Olle Eriksson, Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez. We report on a combined experimental and theoretical study on CrI3...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

New Class of Landau Levels and Hall Phases in a 2D Electron Gas Subject to an Inhomogeneous Magnetic Field: An Analytic Solution

An analytic closed form solution is derived for the bound states of electrons subject to a static, inhomogeneous ($1/r$-decaying) magnetic field, including the Zeeman interaction. The solution provides access to many-body properties of a two-dimensional, non-interacting, electron gas in the thermodynamic limit. Radially distorted Landau levels can be identified as well as magnetic field induced density and current oscillations close to the magnetic impurity. These radially localised oscillations depend strongly on the coupling of the spin to the magnetic field, which give rise to non-trivial spin currents. Moreover, the Zeeman interaction introduces a lowest flat band for $E_F=0^+$ assuming a spin $g_s$-factor of two. Surprisingly, in this case the charge and current densities can be computed analytically in the thermodynamic limit. Numerical calculations show that the total magnetic response of the electron gas remains diamagnetic (similar to Landau levels) independent of the Fermi energy. However, the contribution of certain, infinitely degenerate energy levels may become paramagnetic. Furthermore, numerical computations of the Hall conductivity reveal asymptotic properties of the electron gas, which are driven by the anisotropy of the vector potential instead of the magnetic field, i.e. become independent of spin. Eventually, the distorted Landau levels give rise to different Hall conductivity phases, which are characterized by sharp sign flips at specific Fermi energies. Overall, our work merges "impurity" with Landau-level physics, which provides novel physical insights, not only locally, but also in the asymptotic limit. This paves the way for a large number of future theoretical as well as experimental investigations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Orbital Hall effect in bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides: From the intra-atomic approximation to the orbital magnetic moment approach

Using an effective Dirac model, we study the orbital Hall effect (OHE) in bilayers of transition metal dichalcogenides with 2H stacking (2H-TMD). We use first-order perturbation theory in the interlayer coupling of the bilayer system to obtain analytical expressions for the orbital Hall conductivity in the linear response regime. We use two distinct descriptions of the orbital angular momentum (OAM) operator: The first one is the intra-atomic approximation that considers only the intrasite contribution to the OAM [Cysne et al. Phys. Rev. Lett. 126, 056601 (2021)]. The second one uses the Berry-phase formula of the orbital (valley) magnetic moment to describe the OAM operator [Bhowal and Vignale, Phys. Rev. B 103, 195309 (2021)]. This approach includes both intersite and intrasite contributions to the OAM. Our results suggest that the two approaches agree qualitatively in describing the OHE in bilayers of 2H-TMDs, although they present some quantitative differences. We also show that interlayer coupling plays an essential role in understanding the OHE in the unbiased bilayer of 2H-TMD. This coupling causes the Bloch states to become combinations of states of individual layers, demanding the consideration of the non-Abelian structure of the orbital magnetic moment. As we discuss throughout the work, the emerging picture of transport of OAM in the unbiased bilayer of 2H-TMDs based on OHE is very different from the usual picture based on the valley Hall effect, shedding new lights on previous experimental results. We also discuss the effect of the inclusion of a gate-voltage bias in the bilayer system. Our work gives support to recent theoretical predictions on OHE in two-dimensional materials.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Van der Waals Interface Transistors as Light Sources with Bias Tunable Spectrum

Hugo Henck, Diego Mauro, Daniil Domaretskiy, Marc Philippi, Shahriar Memaran, Wenkai Zheng, Zhengguang Lu, Dmitry Shcherbakov, Chun Ning Lau, Dmitry Smirnov, Luis Balicas, Kenji Watanabe, Vladimir I. Fal'ko, Ignacio Gutiérrez-Lezama, Nicolas Ubrig, Alberto F. Morpurgo. Light-emitting electronic devices are ubiquitous in key areas of current technology, such as data...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Highly conductive charge transport layers impair charge extraction selectivity in thin-film solar cells

Mathias Nyman, Christian Ahläng, Staffan Dahlström, Manasi Pranav, Johannes Benduhn, Syeda Qudsia, Jan-Henrik Smått, Donato Spoltore, Ronald Österbacka. Charge selective interlayers are crucial in thin-film photovoltaics, such as organic and Perovskite solar cells. Charge transporting layers (doped and undoped) constitute perhaps the most important class of charge selective interlayers; however, it is not well understood how a charge transporting layer should be designed in order to ensure efficient extraction of majority carriers while blocking minority carriers. This work clarifies how well charge-transporting layers with varying majority carrier conductivities block minority carriers. We use the Charge Extraction by a Linearly Increasing Voltage technique to determine the surface recombination velocity of minority carriers in model system devices with varying majority carrier conductivity in the transporting layer. Our results show that transporting layers with high conductivity for majority carriers do not block minority carriers - at least not at operating voltages close to or above the built-in voltage, due to direct bi-molecular recombination across the transporting layer-absorber layer interface. We furthermore discuss and propose design principles to achieve selective charge extraction in thin film solar cells using charge transporting layers.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Charge-Density-Wave Proximity Effects in Graphene

Boram Kim, Jeehoon Park, Jinshu Li, Hongsik Lim, Gyuho Myeong, Wongil Shin, Seungho Kim, Taehyeok Jin, Qi Zhang, Kyunghwan Sung, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Euyheon Hwang, Sungjae Cho. Certain layered transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs), such as 1T-TaS2, show a rich collection of charge density wave (CDW) phases at different temperatures,...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Superior-catalytic performance of Ni-Co Layered double hydroxide nanosheets for the reduction of p-nitrophenol

Sakshi Kansal, Paulomi Singh, Sudipta Biswas, Ananya Chowdhury, Debabrata Mandal, Surbhi Priya, Trilok Singh, Amreesh Chandra. Layered double-hydroxides (LDHs) are superior to the conventional (Transition Metal Oxides) TMOs as their lamellar morphology accommodates higher active sites contributing to the facile electron transfer towards the material degradation relations, thus attracts an immense attention for catalysis application. Moreover, the high catalytic activity of LDHs is linked to their facile anion exchange, specific electronic structures, and versatile chemical compositions. Recently, LDHs with bimetallic or ternary combinations are preferably used for hydrogenation of p-nitrophenol, a toxic and carcinogenic pollutant commonly found in industrial wastewater. Herein, a cost-effective co-precipitation fabrication protocol to obtain Ni-Co layered double hydroxide is proposed. The well-defined arrangement of active sites in the 2D structure of LDH, and the synergistic catalytic effect of Ni and Co greatly improves the efficiency for the conversion of p-nitrophenol (p-NP) to p-aminophenol (p-AMP). The catalytic performance at higher temperatures is also shown. The obtained results are further extended to explore the advantage of Ni-Co LDH as an electrocatalyst for Hydrogen Evolution Reaction (HER).
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS

