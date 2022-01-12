ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongly interacting impurities in a dilute Bose condensate

By Nikolay Yegovtsev, Pietro Massignan, Victor Gurarie
 3 days ago

An impurity in a Bose gas is commonly referred to as Bose polaron. For a dilute Bose gas its properties are expected to be universal, that is dependent only on a few parameters characterizing the boson-impurity interactions. When boson-impurity interactions are weak, it has been known for some...

Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
PHYSICS
Atomistic insights into the mixed-alkali effect in phosphosilicate glasses

In recent years, tailoring the properties of bioactive glasses through compositional design have become the subject of widespread interest for their use in medical application, e.g., tissue regeneration. Understanding the mixed alkali effect (MAE) in oxide glasses is of fundamental importance for tailoring the glass compositions to control the mobility of ions and, therefore, the glass properties that depend on it, such as ion release, glass transition temperature, and ionic conductivity. However, most of the previously designed bioactive glasses were based on trial-and-error, which is due to the complex glass structure that is non-trivial to analyze and, thus, the lack of a clear picture of the glass structure at short- and medium-range order. Accordingly, we use molecular dynamics simulations to study whether using the MAE can control the bioactivity and properties of 45S5 glass and its structural origins. We showed that the network connectivity, a structural parameter often used to access the bioactivity of silicate glasses, does not change with Na substitution with Li or K. On the contrary, the elastic moduli showed a strong dependence on the type of the modifier, as they increased with increasing mean field strength. Similarly, the mobility of the glass elements was significantly affected by the type of modifier used to substitute Na. The change of the properties is further discussed and explained using changes at the short- and medium-range structure by giving evidence of previous experimental findings. Finally, we highlight the origin of the non-existence of the MAE, the effect of the modifier on the bioactivity of the glasses, the importance of dynamical descriptors in predicting the bioactivity of oxide glasses, and we provide the necessary insights, at the atomic scale, needed for further development of bioactive glasses.
CHEMISTRY
Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
Charge-Density-Wave Proximity Effects in Graphene

Boram Kim, Jeehoon Park, Jinshu Li, Hongsik Lim, Gyuho Myeong, Wongil Shin, Seungho Kim, Taehyeok Jin, Qi Zhang, Kyunghwan Sung, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Euyheon Hwang, Sungjae Cho. Certain layered transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs), such as 1T-TaS2, show a rich collection of charge density wave (CDW) phases at different temperatures,...
CHEMISTRY
#Condensate#Impurity#Bose Gas#Phys
Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
Spatiotemporal observation of quantum crystallization of electrons

Liquids crystallize as they cool; however, when crystallization is avoided in some way, they supercool, maintaining their liquidity, and freezing into glass at low temperatures, as ubiquitously observed. These metastable states crystallize over time through the classical dynamics of nucleation and growth. However, it was recently found that Coulomb interacting electrons on charge-frustrated triangular lattices exhibit supercooled liquid and glass with quantum nature and they crystallize, raising fundamental issues : what features are universal to crystallization at large and specific to that of quantum systems? Here, we report our experimental challenges that address this issue through the spatiotemporal observation of electronic crystallization in an organic material. With Raman microspectroscopy, we are the first to successfully perform real-space and real-time imaging of electronic crystallization. The results directly capture strongly temperature-dependent crystallization profiles indicating that nucleation and growth proceed at distinctive temperature-dependent rates, which is common to conventional crystallization. Remarkably, however, the growth rate is many orders of magnitude larger than that in the conventional case, which is attributable to the quantum effect. The temperature characteristics of nucleation and growth are universal, whereas unusually fast growth kinetics features quantum crystallization where a quantum-to-classical catastrophe occurs in interacting electrons.
PHYSICS
Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
Science
Chemistry
Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
Descriptors for Machine Learning Model of Generalized Force Field in Condensed Matter Systems

We outline the general framework of machine learning (ML) methods for multi-scale dynamical modeling of condensed matter systems, and in particular of strongly correlated electron models. Complex spatial temporal behaviors in these systems often arise from the interplay between quasi-particles and the emergent dynamical classical degrees of freedom, such as local lattice distortions, spins, and order-parameters. Central to the proposed framework is the ML energy model that, by successfully emulating the time-consuming electronic structure calculation, can accurately predict a local energy based on the classical field in the intermediate neighborhood. In order to properly include the symmetry of the electron Hamiltonian, a crucial component of the ML energy model is the descriptor that transforms the neighborhood configuration into invariant feature variables, which are input to the learning model. A general theory of the descriptor for the classical fields is formulated, and two types of models are distinguished depending on the presence or absence of an internal symmetry for the classical field. Several specific approaches to the descriptor of the classical fields are presented. Our focus is on the group-theoretical method that offers a systematic and rigorous approach to compute invariants based on the bispectrum coefficients. We propose an efficient implementation of the bispectrum method based on the concept of reference irreducible representations. Finally, the implementations of the various descriptors are demonstrated on well-known electronic lattice models.
COMPUTERS
Non-Hermitian skin effect in a spin-orbit-coupled Bose-Einstein condensate

We study a Bose-Einstein condensate of ultracold atoms subject to a non-Hermitian spin-orbit coupling, where the system acquires non-Hermitian skin effect under the interplay of spin-orbit coupling and laser-induced atom loss. The presence of the non-Hermitian skin effect is confirmed through its key signatures in term of the spectral winding under the periodic boundary condition, the accumulation of eigen wavefunctions at boundaries under an open boundary condition, as well as bulk dynamics signaled by a directional flow. We show that the bulk dynamics in particular serves as a convenient signal for experimental detection. The impact of interaction and trapping potentials are also discussed based on non-Hermitian Gross-Pitaevskii equations. Our work demonstrates that the non-Hermitian skin effect and its rich implications in topology, dynamics and beyond are well within reach of current cold-atom experiments.
CHEMISTRY
Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
Study of changes in the pulsation period of 148 Galactic Cepheid variables

G. Csörnyei, L. Szabados, L. Molnár, B. Cseh, N. Egei, Cs. Kalup, V. Kecskeméthy, R. Könyves-Tóth, K. Sárneczky, R. Szakáts. Investigating period changes of classical Cepheids through the framework of $O-C$ diagrams provides a unique insight to the evolution and nature of these variable stars. In this work, the new or extended $O-C$ diagrams for 148 Galactic classical Cepheids are presented. By correlating the calculated period change rates with the Gaia EDR3 colours, we obtain observational indications for the non-negligible dependence of the period change rate on the horizontal position within the instability strip. We find period fluctuations in 59 Cepheids with a confidence level of 99%, which are distributed uniformly over the inspected period range. Correlating the fluctuation amplitude with the pulsation period yields a clear dependence, similar to the one valid for longer period pulsating variable stars. The non-negligible amount of Cepheids showing changes in their $O-C$ diagrams that are not or not only of evolutionary origin points toward the need for further studies for the complete understanding of these effects. One such peculiar behaviour is the large amplitude period fluctuation in short period Cepheids, which occurs in a significant fraction of the investigated stars. The period dependence of the fluctuation strength and its minimum at the bump Cepheid region suggests a stability enhancing mechanism for this period range, which agrees with current pulsation models.
ASTRONOMY
High-temperature superconductivity in hydrides: experimental evidence and details

M. I. Eremets, V. S. Minkov, A. P. Drozdov, P. P. Kong, V. Ksenofontov, S. I. Shylin, S. L. Bud ko, R. Prozorov, F. F. Balakirev, Dan Sun, S. Mozaffari, L. Balicas. Since the discovery of superconductivity at 200 K in H3S [1] similar or higher transition temperatures, Tcs, have been reported for various hydrogen-rich compounds under ultra-high pressures [2]. Superconductivity was experimentally proved by different methods, including electrical resistance, magnetic susceptibility, optical infrared, and nuclear resonant scattering measurements. The crystal structures of superconducting phases were determined by X-ray diffraction. Numerous electrical transport measurements demonstrate the typical behaviour of a conventional phonon-mediated superconductor: zero resistance below Tc, the shift of Tc to lower temperatures under external magnetic fields, and pronounced isotope effect. Remarkably, the results are in good agreement with the theoretical predictions, which describe superconductivity in hydrides within the framework of the conventional BCS theory. However, despite this acknowledgment, experimental evidence for the superconducting state in these compounds has recently been treated with criticism [3, 4], which apparently stems from misunderstanding and misinterpretation of complicated experiments performed under very high pressures. Here, we describe in greater detail the experiments revealing high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides under high pressures. We show that the arguments against superconductivity [3, 4] can be either refuted or explained. The experiments on the high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides clearly contradict the theory of hole superconductivity [4] and eliminate it [3].
PHYSICS
Reply to 'Comment on "Proper and improper chiral magnetic interactions" '

Manuel dos Santos Dias, Sascha Brinker, András Lászlóffy, Bendegúz Nyári, Stefan Blügel, László Szunyogh, Samir Lounis. In our previous Letter [Phys. Rev. B 103, L140408 (2021)], we presented a discussion of the fundamental physical properties of the interactions parameterizing atomistic spin models in connection to first-principles approaches that enable their calculation for a given material. This explained how some of those approaches can apparently lead to magnetic interactions that do not comply with the expected physical properties, such as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions which are non-chiral and independent of the spin-orbit interaction, and which we consequently termed `improper'. In the preceding Comment [Phys. Rev. B 105, 026401], the authors present arguments based on the distinction between global and local approaches to the mapping of the magnetic energy using first-principles calculations to support their proposed non-chiral Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions and their dismissal of our distinction between `proper' and `improper' magnetic interactions. In this Reply, we identify the missing step in the local approach to the mapping and explain how ignoring this step leads to the identification of magnetic interactions which do not comply with established physical principles and that we have previously termed `improper'.
PHYSICS
Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
Unresolved Binaries in the Intermediate Mass Range in the Pleiades Star Cluster

The identification of binary stars of different mass ratios in resolved stellar populations is a challenging task. We show how the photometric diagram constructed with the pseudo-colors (H-W2)-W1 vs W2-(BP-K) can be employed to estimate the binary and multiple star ratios and the distribution of their component mass ratio $q$ effectively. As an application, we investigate the Pleiades star cluster in the range of primary component mass between 0.5 and 1.8 $M_{\odot}$. The binary star ratio is found to be between 0.54$\pm$0.11 and 0.70$\pm$0.14. On the other hand, the ratio of systems with multiplicity more than 2 is between 0.10$\pm$0.00 and 0.14$\pm$0.01. The distribution of the component mass ratio $q$ has been approximated by a power law with the exponent between -0.53$\pm$0.10 and -0.63$\pm$0.22. Below 0.5 $M_{\odot}$, we expect a large number of brown dwarfs among secondary components.
ASTRONOMY
The free energy of a box-version of the interacting Bose gas

The interacting quantum Bose gas is a random ensemble of many Brownian bridges (cycles) of various lengths with interactions between any pair of legs of the cycles. It is one of the standard mathematical models in which a proof for the famous Bose-Einstein condensation phase transition is sought for. We introduce a simplified version of the model with an organisation of the particles in deterministic boxes instead of Brownian cycles as the marks of a reference Poisson point process (for simplicity, in $\mathbb Z^d$ instead of $\mathbb R^d$).
PHYSICS

