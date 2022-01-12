ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergence of superconducting dome in insulating ZrNx films via nitrogen manipulation

By Fucong Chen, Xinbo Bai, Yuxin Wang, Tao Dong, Jinan Shi, Yanmin Zhang, Xiaomin Sun, Zhongxu Wei, Mingyang Qin, Jie Yuan, Qihong Chen, Xinbo Wang, Xu Wang, Beiyi Zhu, Rongjin Huang, Kun Jiang, Wu Zhou, Nanlin Wang, Jiangping Hu, Yangmu Li, Kui Jin, Zhongxian Zhao
scitechdaily.com

Helium Bath Splash: Physicists Discover Surprising Phenomenon

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

“Invisibility Cloaks” May Soon Be Real: Creating Invisibility With Superconducting Materials

Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (a-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Prediction of Ferroelectric Superconductors with Reversible Superconducting Diode Effect

A noncentrosymmetric superconductor can have a superconducting diode effect, where the critical current in opposite directions is different when time-reversal symmetry is also broken. We theoretically propose that a ferroelectric superconductor with coexisting ferroelectricity and superconductivity can support a ferroelectric reversible superconducting diode effect. Through first-principles calculation, we predict that monolayer CuNb$_2$Se$_4$ (i.e., a bilayer NbSe$_2$ intercalated with Cu) is such a ferroelectric superconductor, where ferroelectricity controls the layer polarization as well as the sign of spin-orbit coupling induced spin splittings. Because the nonreciprocal factor of the critical current is proportional to the spin splittings, the superconducting diode effect is reversible upon electric switch of ferroelectricity. While we use CuNb$_2$Se$_4$ as a model system, the predicted effect can appear in a class of two-dimensional superconducting bilayers with ferroelectricity induced by interlayer sliding.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Iron pnictides and chalcogenides: a newÂ paradigm for superconductivity

Superconductivity is a remarkably widespread phenomenon that is observed in most metals cooled to very low temperatures. The ubiquity of such conventional superconductors, and the wide range of associated critical temperatures, is readily understood in terms of the well-known Bardeen"“Cooper"“Schrieffer theory. Occasionally, however, unconventional superconductors are found, such as the iron-based materials, which extend and defy this understanding in unexpected ways. In the case of the iron-based superconductors, this includes the different ways in which the presence of multiple atomic orbitals can manifest in unconventional superconductivity, giving rise to a rich landscape of gap structures that share the same dominant pairing mechanism. In addition, these materials have also led to insights into the unusual metallic state governed by the Hund's interaction, the control and mechanisms of electronic nematicity, the impact of magnetic fluctuations and quantum criticality, and the importance of topology in correlated states. Over the fourteen years since their discovery, iron-based superconductors have proven to be a testing ground for the development ofÂ novel experimental tools and theoretical approaches, both of which have extensively influenced the wider field of quantum materials.
PHYSICS
#Superconductivity#Movies#Nitrogen#Fe#Magnetometry#Terahertz Spectroscopy
arxiv.org

On the origin of Field-Induced Boson Insulating States in a 2D Superconducting Electron Gas with Strong Spin-Orbit Scatterings

We search for the deep origin of the field-induced superconductor-to-insulator transitions observed experimentally in electron-doped SrTiO$_{3}$/LaAlO$_{3}$ interfaces, which were analyzed theoretically very recently within the framework of superconducting fluctuations approach (Phys. Rev. B $\bf{104}$, 054503 (2021)). Employing the 2D electron-gas model with strong spin-orbit scatterings, we have found that in the zero temperature limit, field-induced unbounded growth of the fluctuation mass, and consequent divergence of Cooper-pair density in mesoscopic puddles, drives the system to Boson insulating states at high fields. Application of this model to the gate-voltage tuned 2D electron system, created in the SrTiO$_{3}$/LaAlO$_{3}$ (111) interface at low temperatures, shows that, at sufficiently high fields, the DOS conductivity prevails over the paraconductivity, resulting in strongly enhanced magnetoresistance in systems with sufficiently small carriers density. Dynamical quantum tunneling of Cooper pairs breaking into mobile normal-electrons states, which prevent the divergence at zero temperature, contain the high-field resistance onset.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum circuit architecture search on a superconducting processor

Kehuan Linghu, Yang Qian, Ruixia Wang, Meng-Jun Hu, Zhiyuan Li, Xuegang Li, Huikai Xu, Jingning Zhang, Teng Ma, Peng Zhao, Dong E. Liu, Min-Hsiu Hsieh, Xingyao Wu, Yuxuan Du, Dacheng Tao, Yirong Jin, Haifeng Yu. Variational quantum algorithms (VQAs) have shown strong evidences to gain provable computational advantages for diverse...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nitrogen Plasma Passivated Niobium Resonators for Superconducting Quantum Circuits

Microwave loss in niobium metallic structures used for superconducting quantum circuits is limited by a native surface oxide layer formed over a timescale of minutes when exposed to an ambient environment. In this work, we show that nitrogen plasma treatment forms a niobium nitride layer at the metal-air interface which prevents such oxidation. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy confirms the doping of nitrogen more than 5 nm into the surface and a suppressed oxygen presence. This passivation remains stable after aging for 15 days in an ambient environment. Cryogenic microwave characterization shows an average filling factor adjusted two-level-system loss tangent $\rm{F\delta_{TLS}}$ of $(2.9\pm0.5)\cdot10^{-7}$ for resonators with 3 $\rm{\mu}$m center strip and $(1.0\pm0.3)\cdot10^{-7}$ for 20 $\rm{\mu}$m center strip, exceeding the performance of unpassivated samples by a factor of four.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Ironing out the details of unconventional superconductivity

Superconductivity is a remarkably widespread phenomenon observed in most metals cooled down to very low temperatures. The ubiquity of such conventional superconductors, and the wide range of associated critical temperatures, is readily understood in terms of the celebrated Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory. Occasionally, however, unconventional superconductors are found, such as the iron-based materials, which extend and defy this understanding in new and unexpected ways. In the case of the iron-based superconductors, this includes a new appreciation of the ways in which the presence of multiple atomic orbitals can manifest in unconventional superconductivity, giving rise to a rich landscape of gap structures that share the same dominant pairing mechanism. Besides superconductivity, these materials have also led to new insights into the unusual metallic state governed by the Hund's interaction, the control and mechanisms of electronic nematicity, the impact of magnetic fluctuations and quantum criticality, and the significance of topology in correlated states. Over the thirteen years since their discovery, they have proven to be an incredibly fruitful testing ground for the development of new experimental tools and theoretical approaches, both of which have extensively influenced the wider field of quantum materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional superconductivity at the surfaces of KTaO3 gated with ionic liquid

Tianshuang Ren, Miaocong Li, Xikang Sun, Lele Ju, Yuan Liu, Siyuan Hong, Yanqiu Sun, Qian Tao, Yi Zhou, Zhu-An Xu, Yanwu Xie. The recent observation of superconductivity at the interfaces between KTaO3 and EuO (or LaAlO3) offers a new example of emergent phenomena at oxide interfaces. This superconductivity exhibits an unusual strong dependence on the crystalline orientation of KTaO3 and its superconducting transition temperature Tc is nearly one order of magnitude higher than that of the seminal LaAlO3/SrTiO3 interface. To understand its mechanism, it is crucial to address if the formation of oxide interfaces is indispensable for the presence of superconductivity. Here, by exploiting ionic liquid (IL) gating, we obtain superconductivity at KTaO3 (111) and (110) surfaces with Tc up to 2.0 K and 1.0 K, respectively. This oxide-interface-free superconductivity gives a clear experimental evidence that the essential physics of KTaO3 interface superconductivity lies in the KTaO3 surfaces doped with electrons. Moreover, the ability to control superconductivity at surfaces with IL provides a simple way to study the intrinsic superconductivity in KTaO3.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

High-Angular-Momentum Topological Superconductivity in the Largest-Angle Twisted Homo-bilayers

We study the largest-angle twisted homo-bilayer (LA-THB), hosting Moiréless quasi-crystal (QC) structure. We propose to use these devices to generate high-angular-momentum (HAM) topological superconductivities (TSCs) protected by the QC symmetry absent on periodic lattices. This proposal is based on our universal Ginzburg-Landau theory which yields that, when each $D_n$-symmetric monolayer hosts SC with pairing angular momentum $l$, the inter-layer Josephson coupling will cause SC with $L=l$ or $n-l$ in the LA-THB, determined by microscopic details. Based on our revised perturbational-band theory, we build up microscopic framework to study the QC LA-THB involving electron interactions, adopting which we study three examples, i.e. the 30\degree- twisted bilayer graphene, the 30\degree- twisted bilayer BC$_3$, and the 45\degree- twisted bilayer cuprates. The $g+ig$- $h+ih$- and $d+id$- TSCs with HAM $L=4,5$ and $2$ can emerge in certain doping regimes in these systems, respectively.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Photo-induced insulator-to-metal transition and coherent acoustic phonon propagation in LaCoO$_3$ thin films explored by femtosecond pump-probe ellipsometry

We have studied ultrafast dynamics of thin films of LaCoO$_3$ and La$_{0.5}$Sr$_{0.5}$CoO$_3$ with femtosecond pump-probe ellipsometry in the energy range of 1.6-3.4 eV. We have observed a large pump-induced transfer of spectral weight in LaCoO$_3$ that corresponds to an insulator-to-metal transition. The photo-induced metallic state initially relaxes via a fast process with a decay constant of about 200 fs. Both LaCoO$_3$ and La$_{0.5}$Sr$_{0.5}$CoO$_3$ exhibit a significant secondary transient structure in the 1-30 ps range. Results of measurements on films with different thicknesses demonstrate that it corresponds to a propagation of an acoustic strain pulse. On timescales longer than 100 ps, heat diffusion to the substrate takes place that can be modelled with a bi-exponential decay.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Anisotropic resistivity and superconducting instability in ferroelectric-like metals

We propose a theoretical model of a ferroelectric-like metal where spontaneous electric polarization coexists with the conducting electrons. In our model we adopt a scenario when conducting electrons interact with two soft transverse optical phonons, generalize it to the case when there is a spontaneous ferroelectric polarization in the system, and show that a linear coupling to the phonons emerges as a result. We find that this coupling results in anisotropic electric transport which has a transverse to the current voltage drop. Importantly, the obtained transverse component of the resistivity has distinct linear dependence with temperature. Moreover, we show that the coupling enhances superconducting transition temperature of the ferroelectric-like metal. We argue that our results help to explain recent experiments on ferroelectric-like strontium titanate, as well as provide new experimental signatures to look for.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Metallization and proximity superconductivity in topological insulator nanowires

A heterostructure consisting of a topological insulator (TI) nanowire brought into proximity with a superconducting layer provides a promising route to achieve topological superconductivity and associated Majorana bound states (MBSs). Here, we study effects caused by such a coupling between a thin layer of an $s$-wave superconductor and a TI nanowire. We show that there is a distinct phenomenology arising from the metallization of states in the TI nanowire by the superconductor. In the strong coupling limit, required to induce a large superconducting pairing potential, we find that metallization results in a shift of the TI nanowire subbands ($\sim 20$ meV) as well as it leads to a small reduction in the size of the subband gap opened by a magnetic field applied parallel to the nanowire axis. Surprisingly, we find that metallization effects in TI nanowires can also be beneficial. Most notably, coupling to the superconductor induces a potential in the portion of the TI nanowire close to the interface with the superconductor, this breaks inversion symmetry and at finite momentum lifts the spin degeneracy of states within a subband. As such coupling to a superconductor can create or enhance the subband splitting that is key to achieving topological superconductivity. This is in stark contrast to semiconductors, where it has been shown that metallization effects always reduce the equivalent subband-splitting caused by spin-orbit coupling. We also find that in certain geometries metallization effects can reduce the critical magnetic required to enter the topological phase. We conclude that, unlike in semiconductors, the metallization effects that occur in TI nanowires can be relatively easily mitigated, for instance by modifying the geometry of the attached superconductor or by compensation of the TI material.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Probing quantum many-body scars on a superconducting processor

Pengfei Zhang, Hang Dong, Yu Gao, Liangtian Zhao, Jie Hao, Qiujiang Guo, Jiachen Chen, Jinfeng Deng, Bobo Liu, Wenhui Ren, Yunyan Yao, Xu Zhang, Shibo Xu, Ke Wang, Feitong Jin, Xuhao Zhu, Hekang Li, Chao Song, Zhen Wang, Lei Ying, H. Wang, Ying-Cheng Lai. Thermalization in complex and strongly interacting...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

High-temperature superconductivity in hydrides: experimental evidence and details

M. I. Eremets, V. S. Minkov, A. P. Drozdov, P. P. Kong, V. Ksenofontov, S. I. Shylin, S. L. Bud ko, R. Prozorov, F. F. Balakirev, Dan Sun, S. Mozaffari, L. Balicas. Since the discovery of superconductivity at 200 K in H3S [1] similar or higher transition temperatures, Tcs, have been reported for various hydrogen-rich compounds under ultra-high pressures [2]. Superconductivity was experimentally proved by different methods, including electrical resistance, magnetic susceptibility, optical infrared, and nuclear resonant scattering measurements. The crystal structures of superconducting phases were determined by X-ray diffraction. Numerous electrical transport measurements demonstrate the typical behaviour of a conventional phonon-mediated superconductor: zero resistance below Tc, the shift of Tc to lower temperatures under external magnetic fields, and pronounced isotope effect. Remarkably, the results are in good agreement with the theoretical predictions, which describe superconductivity in hydrides within the framework of the conventional BCS theory. However, despite this acknowledgment, experimental evidence for the superconducting state in these compounds has recently been treated with criticism [3, 4], which apparently stems from misunderstanding and misinterpretation of complicated experiments performed under very high pressures. Here, we describe in greater detail the experiments revealing high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides under high pressures. We show that the arguments against superconductivity [3, 4] can be either refuted or explained. The experiments on the high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides clearly contradict the theory of hole superconductivity [4] and eliminate it [3].
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast manipulation of the NiO antiferromagnetic order via sub-gap optical excitation

Xiaocui Wang, Robin Y. Engel, Igor Vaskivskyi, Diego Turenne, Vishal Shokeen, Alexander Yaroslavtsev, Oscar Grånäs, Ronny Knut, Jan O. Schunck, Siarhei Dziarzhytski, Günter Brenner, Ru-Pan Wang, Marion Kuhlmann, Frederik Kuschewski, Wibke Bronsch, Christian Schüßler-Langeheine, Andriy Styervoyedov, Stuart S. P. Parkin, Fulvio Parmigiani, Olle Eriksson, Martin Beye, Hermann A. Dürr.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

New Class of Landau Levels and Hall Phases in a 2D Electron Gas Subject to an Inhomogeneous Magnetic Field: An Analytic Solution

An analytic closed form solution is derived for the bound states of electrons subject to a static, inhomogeneous ($1/r$-decaying) magnetic field, including the Zeeman interaction. The solution provides access to many-body properties of a two-dimensional, non-interacting, electron gas in the thermodynamic limit. Radially distorted Landau levels can be identified as well as magnetic field induced density and current oscillations close to the magnetic impurity. These radially localised oscillations depend strongly on the coupling of the spin to the magnetic field, which give rise to non-trivial spin currents. Moreover, the Zeeman interaction introduces a lowest flat band for $E_F=0^+$ assuming a spin $g_s$-factor of two. Surprisingly, in this case the charge and current densities can be computed analytically in the thermodynamic limit. Numerical calculations show that the total magnetic response of the electron gas remains diamagnetic (similar to Landau levels) independent of the Fermi energy. However, the contribution of certain, infinitely degenerate energy levels may become paramagnetic. Furthermore, numerical computations of the Hall conductivity reveal asymptotic properties of the electron gas, which are driven by the anisotropy of the vector potential instead of the magnetic field, i.e. become independent of spin. Eventually, the distorted Landau levels give rise to different Hall conductivity phases, which are characterized by sharp sign flips at specific Fermi energies. Overall, our work merges "impurity" with Landau-level physics, which provides novel physical insights, not only locally, but also in the asymptotic limit. This paves the way for a large number of future theoretical as well as experimental investigations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS

