Field theoretical approach for signal detection in nearly continuous positive spectra III: Universal features

Felipe Bernal Arango, Filippo Alpeggiani, Donato Conteduca, Aron Opheij, Aobo Chen, Mohamed I. Abdelrahman, Thomas Krauss, Andrea Alu, Francesco Monticone, L. Kuipers. Near-field scanning optical microscopy is a powerful technique for imaging below the diffraction limit, which has been extensively used in bio-medical imaging and nanophotonics. However, when the electromagnetic fields under measurement are strongly confined, they can be heavily perturbed by the presence of the near-field probe itself. Here, taking inspiration from scattering-cancellation invisibility cloaks, Huygens-Kerker scatterers, and cloaked sensors, we design and fabricate a cloaked near-field probe. We show that, by suitably nanostructuring the probe, its electric and magnetic polarizabilities can be controlled and balanced. As a result, probe-induced perturbations can be largely suppressed, effectively cloaking the near-field probe without preventing its ability to measure. We experimentally demonstrate the cloaking effect by comparing the interaction of conventional and nanostructured probes with a representative nanophotonic structure, namely, a 1D photonic-crystal cavity. Our results show that, by engineering the structure of the probe, one can systematically control its back-action on the resonant fields of the sample and decrease the perturbation by >70% with most of our modified probes, and by up to one order of magnitude for the best probe, at probe-sample distances of 100 nm. Our work paves the way for non-invasive near-field optical microscopy of classical and quantum nano-systems.
