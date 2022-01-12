ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Field theoretical approach for signal detection in nearly continuous positive spectra III: Universal features

By Vincent Lahoche, Dine Ousmane Samary, Mohamed Tamaazousti
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

This review paper aims to use the renormalization group technique to address the problem of signal detection in nearly continuous positive spectra. It is especially devoted to highlighting universal aspects of the analogue field theory approach. There are three underlying information in this paper. The...

Phys.org

Inverted order: The direction of your DNA may be as important as which parent it came from

Mammalian offspring inherit two versions, or alleles, of each gene, with one allele from each biological parent. However, gene expression is tightly regulated and certain genes undergo the phenomenon of "genomic imprinting," which is where only the allele received by the male or the female parent is expressed. Imprinted genes play diverse roles in development and disruption of their mono-allelic expression can cause diseases, thus understanding the mechanisms behind their regulation is critical. In a recent article published in Communications Biology, a team led by researchers at the University of Tsukuba examined genomic imprinting of a specific genetic locus in mice. Their experiments helped reveal the molecular details of how this mechanism governs expression levels of these genes.
SCIENCE
ecomagazine.com

Tsunamis’ Magnetic Fields are Detectable Before Sea Level Change

Magnetic field information could provide earlier disaster warning to at-risk regions, potentially saving lives. A new study finds the magnetic field generated by a tsunami can be detected a few minutes earlier than changes in sea level and could improve warnings of these giant waves. Tsunamis generate magnetic fields as...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universality#Spectra#Neural Networks
arxiv.org

A whitening approach for Transfer Entropy permits the application to narrow-band signals

Transfer Entropy, a generalisation of Granger Causality, promises to measure "information transfer" from a source to a target signal by ignoring self-predictability of a target signal when quantifying the source-target relationship. A simple example for signals with such self-predictability are narrowband signals. These are both thought to be intrinsically generated by the brain as well as commonly dealt with in analyses of brain signals, where band-pass filters are used to separate responses from noise. However, the use of Transfer Entropy is usually discouraged in such cases. We simulate simplistic examples where we confirm the failure of classic implementations of Transfer Entropy when applied to narrow-band signals, as made evident by a flawed recovery of effect sizes and interaction delays. We propose an alternative approach based on a whitening of the input signals before computing a bivariate measure of directional time-lagged dependency. This approach solves the problems found in the simple simulated systems. Finally, we explore the behaviour of our measure when applied to delta and theta response components in Magnetoencephalography (MEG) responses to continuous speech. The small effects that our measure attributes to a directed interaction from the stimulus to the neuronal responses are stronger in the theta than in the delta band. This suggests that the delta band reflects a more predictive coupling, while the theta band is stronger involved in bottom-up, reactive processing. Taken together, we hope to increase the interest in directed perspectives on frequency-specific dependencies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Accurate Comprehensive Approach to Substructure: III. Masses and Formation Times of the Host Haloes

With this Paper we complete a comprehensive study of substructure in dark matter haloes. In Paper I we derived the radial distribution and mass function (MF) of accreted subhaloes (scaled to the radius and mass of the host halo) and showed they are essentially universal. This is not the case, however, for those of stripped subhaloes, which depend on halo mass and assembly history. In Paper II we derived these latter properties in the simplest case of purely accreting haloes. Here we extend the study to ordinary haloes having suffered major mergers. After showing that all the properties of substructure are encoded in the mean truncated-to-original subhalo mass ratio profile, we demonstrate that the dependence of the subhalo MF on halo mass arises from their mass-dependent concentration, while the shape of the subhalo radial distribution depends on the time of the last major merger of the host halo. In this sense, the latter property is a better probe of halo formation time than the former. Unfortunately, this is not the case for the radial distribution of satellites as this profile is essentially disconnected from subhalo stripping and the properties of accreted subhaloes are independent of the halo formation time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cloaked near-field probe for non-invasive near-field optical microscopy

Felipe Bernal Arango, Filippo Alpeggiani, Donato Conteduca, Aron Opheij, Aobo Chen, Mohamed I. Abdelrahman, Thomas Krauss, Andrea Alu, Francesco Monticone, L. Kuipers. Near-field scanning optical microscopy is a powerful technique for imaging below the diffraction limit, which has been extensively used in bio-medical imaging and nanophotonics. However, when the electromagnetic fields under measurement are strongly confined, they can be heavily perturbed by the presence of the near-field probe itself. Here, taking inspiration from scattering-cancellation invisibility cloaks, Huygens-Kerker scatterers, and cloaked sensors, we design and fabricate a cloaked near-field probe. We show that, by suitably nanostructuring the probe, its electric and magnetic polarizabilities can be controlled and balanced. As a result, probe-induced perturbations can be largely suppressed, effectively cloaking the near-field probe without preventing its ability to measure. We experimentally demonstrate the cloaking effect by comparing the interaction of conventional and nanostructured probes with a representative nanophotonic structure, namely, a 1D photonic-crystal cavity. Our results show that, by engineering the structure of the probe, one can systematically control its back-action on the resonant fields of the sample and decrease the perturbation by >70% with most of our modified probes, and by up to one order of magnitude for the best probe, at probe-sample distances of 100 nm. Our work paves the way for non-invasive near-field optical microscopy of classical and quantum nano-systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Possible early universe signals in proton collisions at the Large Hadron Collider

Our universe was born about 13.8 billion years ago from an extremely hot and dense singular point, in a process known as the Big Bang. The hot and dense matter which dominated the system within a few microseconds of its birth was in the form of a soup of elementary quarks and gluons, known as the quark-gluon plasma (QGP). Signatures compatible with the formation of the QGP matter have experimentally been observed in heavy-ion (such as Au or Pb) collisions at ultra-relativistic energies. Recently, experimental data of proton-proton (pp) collisions at the CERN Large Hadron Collider (LHC) have also shown signals resembling those of the QGP formation, which made these studies quite stimulating as to how the collision of small systems features in producing the early universe signals. In this article, we report on some of the compelling experimental results and give an account of the present understanding. We review the pp physics program at the LHC and discuss future prospects in the context of exploring the nature of the primordial matter in the early universe.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Robust Region Feature Synthesizer for Zero-Shot Object Detection

Zero-shot object detection aims at incorporating class semantic vectors to realize the detection of (both seen and) unseen classes given an unconstrained test image. In this study, we reveal the core challenges in this research area: how to synthesize robust region features (for unseen objects) that are as intra-class diverse and inter-class separable as the real samples, so that strong unseen object detectors can be trained upon them. To address these challenges, we build a novel zero-shot object detection framework that contains an Intra-class Semantic Diverging component and an Inter-class Structure Preserving component. The former is used to realize the one-to-more mapping to obtain diverse visual features from each class semantic vector, preventing miss-classifying the real unseen objects as image backgrounds. While the latter is used to avoid the synthesized features too scattered to mix up the inter-class and foreground-background relationship. To demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed approach, comprehensive experiments on PASCAL VOC, COCO, and DIOR datasets are conducted. Notably, our approach achieves the new state-of-the-art performance on PASCAL VOC and COCO and it is the first study to carry out zero-shot object detection in remote sensing imagery.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A theoretical perspective on molecular polaritonics

Mónica Sánchez-Barquilla, Antonio I. Fernández-Domínguez, Johannes Feist, Francisco J. García-Vidal. In the last decade, much theoretical research has focused on studying the strong coupling between organic molecules (or quantum emitters, in general) and light modes. The description and prediction of polaritonic phenomena emerging in this light-matter interaction regime have proven to be difficult tasks. The challenge originates from the enormous number of degrees of freedom that need to be taken into account, both in the organic molecules and in their photonic environment. On the one hand, the accurate treatment of the vibrational spectrum of the former is key, and simplified quantum models are not valid in many cases. On the other hand, most photonic setups have complex geometric and material characteristics, with the result that photon fields corresponding to more than just a single electromagnetic mode contribute to the light-matter interaction in these platforms. Moreover, loss and dissipation, in the form of absorption or radiation, must also be included in the theoretical description of polaritons. Here, we review and offer our own perspective on some of the work recently done in the modelling of interacting molecular and optical states with increasing complexity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Constraining Warm Dark Matter and Pop III stars with the Global 21-cm Signal

Upcoming ground and space-based experiments may have sufficient accuracy to place significant constraints upon high-redshift star formation, Reionization, and dark matter (DM) using the global 21-cm signal of the IGM. In the early universe, when the relative abundance of low-mass DM halos is important, measuring the global signal would place constraints on the damping of structure formation caused by DM having a higher relic velocity (warm dark matter, or WDM) than in cold dark matter (CDM). Such damping, however, can be mimicked by altering the star formation efficiency (SFE) and difficult to detect because of the presence of Pop III stars with unknown properties. We study these various cases and their degeneracies with the WDM mass parameter $m_X$ using a Fisher matrix analysis. We study the $m_X = 7$ keV case and a star-formation model that parametrizes the SFE as a strong function of halo mass and include several variations of this model along with three different input noise levels for the likelihood. We find that when the likelihood includes only Pop II stars, $m_X$ is constrained to $\sim 0.4$ keV for all models and noise levels at 68$\%$ CI. When the likelihood includes weak Pop III stars, $m_X \sim 0.3$ keV, and if Pop III star formation is relatively efficient, $m_X \sim 0.1$ keV, with tight Pop III star-formation parameter constraints. Our results show that the global 21-cm signal is a promising test-bed for WDM models, even in the presence of strong degeneracies with astrophysical parameters.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

ITSA: An Information-Theoretic Approach to Automatic Shortcut Avoidance and Domain Generalization in Stereo Matching Networks

State-of-the-art stereo matching networks trained only on synthetic data often fail to generalize to more challenging real data domains. In this paper, we attempt to unfold an important factor that hinders the networks from generalizing across domains: through the lens of shortcut learning. We demonstrate that the learning of feature representations in stereo matching networks is heavily influenced by synthetic data artefacts (shortcut attributes). To mitigate this issue, we propose an Information-Theoretic Shortcut Avoidance~(ITSA) approach to automatically restrict shortcut-related information from being encoded into the feature representations. As a result, our proposed method learns robust and shortcut-invariant features by minimizing the sensitivity of latent features to input variations. To avoid the prohibitive computational cost of direct input sensitivity optimization, we propose an effective yet feasible algorithm to achieve robustness. We show that using this method, state-of-the-art stereo matching networks that are trained purely on synthetic data can effectively generalize to challenging and previously unseen real data scenarios. Importantly, the proposed method enhances the robustness of the synthetic trained networks to the point that they outperform their fine-tuned counterparts (on real data) for challenging out-of-domain stereo datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fundamental Limitations of Control and Filtering in Continuous-Time Systems: An Information-Theoretic Analysis

While information-theoretic methods have been introduced to investigate the fundamental control and filtering limitations for a few decades, currently, there is no direct method or trade-off metric to analyze the limitations of continuous- and discrete-time problems within a unified framework. To answer this challenge, we lift the traditional information-theoretic methods to infinite-dimensional spaces and formulate various control and filtering systems uniformly as noisy communication channels. Channel capacity and total information rate are studied from the perspective of general control and filtering trade-off, and computed from the estimation errors of channel inputs. Fundamental constraints on the trade-off metrics are derived and used to capture the limitations of continuous-time control and filtering systems. For the control and filtering systems in the linear case, the general trade-offs serve as the performance limits related to the characteristics of plant models. For the systems with nonlinear plants, we compute the general trade-offs and their lower bounds by resorting to the Stratonovich-Kushner equation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Small-scale magnetic fields of the spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sir

Aims. The goal of this study is to investigate the small-scale magnetic fields of the two spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sgr. This is done to complete the observational characterisation of the surface magnetic fields of these stars because only their large-scale magnetic fields have been studied with Zeeman Doppler imaging (ZDI) so far. Methods. To investigate the small-scale magnetic fields, the differential Zeeman intensification of near-infrared Ti I lines was investigated using high-resolution archival spectra obtained with the ESPaDOnS spectrograph at the CFHT. In order to study the binary components separately, the spectra were disentangled by considering observations taken at different orbital phases. The Zeeman-intensification analysis was performed based on detailed polarised radiative transfer calculations aided by the Markov chain Monte Carlo inference, treating magnetic field filling factors and other stellar parameters that could affect the spectra as free parameters. Results. The obtained average magnetic field strengths of the components of V1878 Ori are 1.33 and 1.57 kG, respectively. Previous ZDI studies of V1878 Ori recovered about 14 and 20% of this magnetic field strength. For V4046 Sgr, the magnetic field strengths are 1.96 and 1.83 kG, respectively. In this case, about 12 and 9% of the total magnetic field strength was detected by ZDI. Conclusions. The small-scale magnetic field strengths obtained from Zeeman intensification are similar for the two components of each binary. This is in contrast to the large-scale magnetic fields obtained from ZDI investigations, performed using the same observations. While the large-scale field might look significantly different. This indicates that the efficiency of the magnetic dynamo is comparable for the components of the two binaries, because most energy is carreid by the small scale fields.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theoretical Limits of Joint Detection and Estimation for Radar Target

This paper proposes a joint detection and estimation (JDE) scheme based on mutual information for the radar work, whose goal is to choose the true one between target existent and target absence, and to estimate the unknown distance parameter when the target is existent. Inspired by the thoughts of Shannon information theory, the JDE system model is established in the presence of complex white Gaussian noise. We make several main contributions: (1) the equivalent JDE channel and the posterior probability density function are derived based on the priori statistical characteristic of the noise, target scattering and joint target parameter; (2) the performance of the JDE system is measured by the joint entropy deviation and the joint information that is defined as the mutual information between received signal and the joint target parameter; (3) the sampling a posterior probability and cascaded JDEers are proposed, and their performance is measured by the empirical joint entropy deviation the empirical joint information; (4) the joint theorem is proved that the joint information is the available limit of the overall performance, that is, the joint information is available, and the empirical joint information of any JDEer is no greater than the joint information; (5) the cascaded theorem is proved that the sum of empirical detection information and empirical estimation information can approximate the joint information, i.e., the performance limit of cascaded JDEer is available. Simulation results verify the correctness of the joint and the cascaded theorems, and show that the performance of the sampling a posterior probability JDEer is asymptotically optimal. Moreover, the performance of cascaded JDEer can approximate the system performance of JDE system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Probing the circumgalactic medium with CMB polarization statistical anisotropy

As cosmic microwave background (CMB) photons traverse the Universe, anisotropies can be induced via Thomson scattering (proportional to the integrated electron density; optical depth) and inverse Compton scattering (proportional to the integrated electron pressure; thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect). Measurements of anisotropy in optical depth $\tau$ and Compton $y$ parameter are imprinted by the galaxies and galaxy clusters and are thus sensitive to the thermodynamic properties of circumgalactic medium and intergalactic medium. We use an analytic halo model to predict the power spectrum of the optical depth ($\tau\tau$), the cross-correlation between the optical depth and the Compton $y$ parameter ($\tau y$), as well as the cross-correlation between the optical depth and galaxy clustering ($\tau g$), and compare this model to cosmological simulations. We constrain the optical depths of halos at $z\lesssim 3$ using a technique originally devised to constrain patchy reionization at a much higher redshift range. The forecasted signal-to-noise ratio is 2.6, 8.5, and 13, respectively, for a CMB-S4-like experiment and a VRO-like optical survey. We show that a joint analysis of these probes can constrain the amplitude of the density profiles of halos to 6.5% and the pressure profile to 13%, marginalizing over the outer slope of the pressure profile. These constraints translate to astrophysical parameters related to the physics of galaxy evolution, such as the gas mass fraction, $f_{\rm g}$, which can be constrained to 5.3% uncertainty at $z\sim 0$, assuming an underlying model for the shape of the density profile. The cross-correlations presented here are complementary to other CMB and galaxy cross-correlations since they do not require spectroscopic galaxy redshifts and are another example of how such correlations are a powerful probe of the astrophysics of galaxy evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Asymmetric modulation of Majorana excitation spectra and nonreciprocal thermal transport in the Kitaev spin liquid under a staggered magnetic field

We present the theoretical results for the Majorana band structure and thermal transport properties in the Kitaev honeycomb model under a staggered magnetic field in addition to a uniform one. The Majorana band structure is asymmetrically modulated in momentum space, and the valley degree of freedom is activated and controlled by the magnitudes and directions of the uniform and staggered magnetic fields; as a result, the Majorana excitation is either gapped or gapless, the latter of which in general has Majorana Fermi surfaces, in contrast to the point nodes in the absence of the fields. We show that the asymmetric deformation of the Majorana band induces a nonlinear (nonreciprocal) thermal transport, in addition to the linear one. The field dependence of the linear thermal current is correlated with the magnitude of the Majorana gap, while that of the nonlinear thermal current is associated with the asymmetry of the Majorana excitation spectra. We show the estimates of the thermal currents and discuss that the linear response is experimentally measurable, whereas future improvement is required for the observation of the nonlinear one. We also discuss how the thermal currents are modulated by other additional effects of the magnetic field and contributions from conventional magnons, latter of which are expected in heterostructures to realize an internal staggered magnetic field.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS

