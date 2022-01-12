ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nonequilibrium free-energy calculation of solids using LAMMPS

By Rodrigo Freitas, Mark Asta, Maurice de Koning
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

This article describes nonequilibrium techniques for the calculation of free energies of solids using molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. These methods provide an alternative to standard equilibrium thermodynamic integration methods and often...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Automated Reinforcement Learning: An Overview

Reinforcement Learning and recently Deep Reinforcement Learning are popular methods for solving sequential decision making problems modeled as Markov Decision Processes. RL modeling of a problem and selecting algorithms and hyper-parameters require careful considerations as different configurations may entail completely different performances. These considerations are mainly the task of RL experts; however, RL is progressively becoming popular in other fields where the researchers and system designers are not RL experts. Besides, many modeling decisions, such as defining state and action space, size of batches and frequency of batch updating, and number of timesteps are typically made manually. For these reasons, automating different components of RL framework is of great importance and it has attracted much attention in recent years. Automated RL provides a framework in which different components of RL including MDP modeling, algorithm selection and hyper-parameter optimization are modeled and defined automatically. In this article, we explore the literature and present recent work that can be used in automated RL. Moreover, we discuss the challenges, open questions and research directions in AutoRL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Simulation of nonequilibrium spin dynamics in quantum dots subjected to periodic laser pulses

Large-scale simulations of the spin dynamics in quantum dots subjected to trains of periodic laser pulses enable us to describe and understand related experiments. By comparing the data for different models to experimental results, we gain an improved understanding of the relevant physical mechanisms. Using sophisticated numerical approaches and an efficient implementation combined with extrapolation arguments, nonequilibrium stationary states are reached for parameter ranges close to the ones in real experiments. With the help of high performance computing, we can tune the experimental parameters to guide future experimental research. Importantly, our simulations reveal the possibility of resonant spin amplification in Faraday geometry, i.e., when a longitudinal magnetic field is applied to the quantum dots.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Adaptive Graph Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting plays an important role in the automation and optimization of intelligent applications. It is a challenging task, as we need to consider both complex intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. Existing works only learn temporal patterns with the help of single inter-variable dependencies. However, there are multi-scale temporal patterns in many real-world MTS. Single inter-variable dependencies make the model prefer to learn one type of prominent and shared temporal patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-scale adaptive graph neural network (MAGNN) to address the above issue. MAGNN exploits a multi-scale pyramid network to preserve the underlying temporal dependencies at different time scales. Since the inter-variable dependencies may be different under distinct time scales, an adaptive graph learning module is designed to infer the scale-specific inter-variable dependencies without pre-defined priors. Given the multi-scale feature representations and scale-specific inter-variable dependencies, a multi-scale temporal graph neural network is introduced to jointly model intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. After that, we develop a scale-wise fusion module to effectively promote the collaboration across different time scales, and automatically capture the importance of contributed temporal patterns. Experiments on four real-world datasets demonstrate that MAGNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods across various settings.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lammps#Calculation#Equilibrium#Materials Science#Nonequilibrium#Md#Hamiltonians
arxiv.org

SeamlessGAN: Self-Supervised Synthesis of Tileable Texture Maps

We present SeamlessGAN, a method capable of automatically generating tileable texture maps from a single input exemplar. In contrast to most existing methods, focused solely on solving the synthesis problem, our work tackles both problems, synthesis and tileability, simultaneously. Our key idea is to realize that tiling a latent space within a generative network trained using adversarial expansion techniques produces outputs with continuity at the seam intersection that can be then be turned into tileable images by cropping the central area. Since not every value of the latent space is valid to produce high-quality outputs, we leverage the discriminator as a perceptual error metric capable of identifying artifact-free textures during a sampling process. Further, in contrast to previous work on deep texture synthesis, our model is designed and optimized to work with multi-layered texture representations, enabling textures composed of multiple maps such as albedo, normals, etc. We extensively test our design choices for the network architecture, loss function and sampling parameters. We show qualitatively and quantitatively that our approach outperforms previous methods and works for textures of different types.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis, FABADA

The aim of this paper is to describe a novel non-parametric noise reduction technique from the point of view of Bayesian inference that may automatically improve the signal-to-noise ratio of one- and two-dimensional data, such as e.g. astronomical images and spectra. The algorithm iteratively evaluates possible smoothed versions of the data, the smooth models, obtaining an estimation of the underlying signal that is statistically compatible with the noisy measurements. Iterations stop based on the evidence and the $\chi^2$ statistic of the last smooth model, and we compute the expected value of the signal as a weighted average of the whole set of smooth models. In this paper, we explain the mathematical formalism and numerical implementation of the algorithm, and we evaluate its performance in terms of the peak signal to noise ratio, the structural similarity index, and the time payload, using a battery of real astronomical observations. Our Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis (FABADA) yields results that, without any parameter tuning, are comparable to standard image processing algorithms whose parameters have been optimized based on the true signal to be recovered, something that is impossible in a real application. State-of-the-art non-parametric methods, such as BM3D, offer slightly better performance at high signal-to-noise ratio, while our algorithm is significantly more accurate for extremely noisy data (higher than $20-40\%$ relative errors, a situation of particular interest in the field of astronomy). In this range, the standard deviation of the residuals obtained by our reconstruction may become more than an order of magnitude lower than that of the original measurements. The source code needed to reproduce all the results presented in this report, including the implementation of the method, is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimal control of nonequilibrium systems through automatic differentiation

Controlling the evolution of nonequilibrium systems to minimize dissipated heat or work is a key goal for designing nanodevices, both in nanotechnology and biology. Progress in computing optimal protocols has thus far been limited to either simple systems or near-equilibrium evolution. Here, we present an approach for computing optimal protocols based on automatic differentiation. Our methodology is applicable to complex systems and multidimensional protocols and is valid arbitrarily far from equilibrium. We validate our method by reproducing theoretical optimal protocols for a Brownian particle in a time-varying harmonic trap. We also compute departures from near-equilibrium behaviour for magnetization reversal on an Ising lattice and for barrier crossing driven by a harmonic trap, which has been used to represent a range of biological processes including biomolecular unfolding reactions. Algorithms based on automatic differentiation outperform the near-equilibrium theory for far-from-equilibrium magnetization reversal and driven barrier crossing. The optimal protocol for crossing an energy landscape barrier of 10kT is found to hasten the approach to, and slow the departure from, the barrier region compared to the near-equilibrium theoretical protocol.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Largest Eigenvalues of the Conjugate Kernel of Single-Layered Neural Networks

This paper is concerned with the asymptotic distribution of the largest eigenvalues for some nonlinear random matrix ensemble stemming from the study of neural networks. More precisely we consider $M= \frac{1}{m} YY^\top$ with $Y=f(WX)$ where $W$ and $X$ are random rectangular matrices with i.i.d. centered entries. This models the data covariance matrix or the Conjugate Kernel of a single layered random Feed-Forward Neural Network. The function $f$ is applied entrywise and can be seen as the activation function of the neural network. We show that the largest eigenvalue has the same limit (in probability) as that of some well-known linear random matrix ensembles. In particular, we relate the asymptotic limit of the largest eigenvalue for the nonlinear model to that of an information-plus-noise random matrix, establishing a possible phase transition depending on the function $f$ and the distribution of $W$ and $X$. This may be of interest for applications to machine learning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonlocal Pseudopotential Energy Density Functional for Orbital-Free Density Functional Theory

Orbital-free density functional theory (OF-DFT) runs at low computational cost that scales linearly with the number of simulated atoms, making it suitable for large-scale material simulations. It is generally considered that OF-DFT strictly requires the use of local pseudopotentials, rather than orbital-dependent nonlocal pseudopotentials, for the calculation of electron-ion interaction energies, as no orbitals are available. This is unfortunate situation since the nonlocal pseudopotentials are known to give much better transferability and calculation accuracy than local ones. We report here the development of a theoretical scheme that allows the direct use of nonlocal pseudopotentials in OF-DFT. In this scheme, a nonlocal pseudopotential energy density functional is derived by the projection of nonlocal pseudopotential onto the non-interacting density matrix (instead of 'orbitals') that can be approximated explicitly as a functional of electron density. Our development defies the belief that nonlocal pseudopotentials are not applicable to OF-DFT, leading to the creation of an alternate theoretical framework of OF-DFT that works superior to the traditional one.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spatiotemporal Clustering with Neyman-Scott Processes via Connections to Bayesian Nonparametric Mixture Models

Neyman-Scott process (NSP) are point process models that generate clusters of points in time or space. They are natural models for a wide range of phenomena, ranging from neural spike trains to document streams. The clustering property is achieved via a doubly stochastic formulation: first, a set of latent events is drawn from a Poisson process; then, each latent event generates a set of observed data points according to another Poisson process. This construction is similar to Bayesian nonparametric mixture models like the Dirichlet process mixture model (DPMM) in that the number of latent events (i.e. clusters) is a random variable, but the point process formulation makes the NSP especially well suited to modeling spatiotemporal data. While many specialized algorithms have been developed for DPMMs, comparatively fewer works have focused on inference in NSPs. Here, we present novel connections between NSPs and DPMMs, with the key link being a third class of Bayesian mixture models called mixture of finite mixture models (MFMMs). Leveraging this connection, we adapt the standard collapsed Gibbs sampling algorithm for DPMMs to enable scalable Bayesian inference on NSP models. We demonstrate the potential of Neyman-Scott processes on a variety of applications including sequence detection in neural spike trains and event detection in document streams.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Statistically Optimal First Order Algorithms: A Proof via Orthogonalization

We consider a class of statistical estimation problems in which we are given a random data matrix ${\boldsymbol X}\in {\mathbb R}^{n\times d}$ (and possibly some labels ${\boldsymbol y}\in{\mathbb R}^n$) and would like to estimate a coefficient vector ${\boldsymbol \theta}\in{\mathbb R}^d$ (or possibly a constant number of such vectors). Special cases include low-rank matrix estimation and regularized estimation in generalized linear models (e.g., sparse regression). First order methods proceed by iteratively multiplying current estimates by ${\boldsymbol X}$ or its transpose. Examples include gradient descent or its accelerated variants.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Experimental demonstration of the dynamics of quantum coherence evolving under a PT-symmetric Hamiltonian on an NMR quantum processor

In this work, we study the dynamics of quantum coherence (total coherence, global coherence and local coherence) evolving under a local PT-symmetric Hamiltonian in maximally entangled bipartite and tripartite states. Our results indicate that quantum coherence in the bipartite state oscillates in the unbroken phase regime of the PT-symmetric Hamiltonian. Interestingly, in the broken phase regime, while the global coherence decays exponentially, the local and total coherences enter a 'freezing' regime where they attain a stable value over time. A similar pattern is observed for the dynamics of total and local coherences in the maximally entangled tripartite state, while the dynamics of global coherence in this state differs from that of the bipartite state. These results were experimentally validated for a maximally entangled bipartite state on a three-qubit nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) quantum processor, with one of the qubits acting as an ancilla. The experimental results match well with the theoretical predictions, upto experimental errors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Forecast-based Multi-aspect Framework for Multivariate Time-series Anomaly Detection

Today's cyber-world is vastly multivariate. Metrics collected at extreme varieties demand multivariate algorithms to properly detect anomalies. However, forecast-based algorithms, as widely proven approaches, often perform sub-optimally or inconsistently across datasets. A key common issue is they strive to be one-size-fits-all but anomalies are distinctive in nature. We propose a method that tailors to such distinction. Presenting FMUAD - a Forecast-based, Multi-aspect, Unsupervised Anomaly Detection framework. FMUAD explicitly and separately captures the signature traits of anomaly types - spatial change, temporal change and correlation change - with independent modules. The modules then jointly learn an optimal feature representation, which is highly flexible and intuitive, unlike most other models in the category. Extensive experiments show our FMUAD framework consistently outperforms other state-of-the-art forecast-based anomaly detectors.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Quartic Regularity

In this paper, we propose new linearly convergent second-order methods for minimizing convex quartic polynomials. This framework is applied for designing optimization schemes, which can solve general convex problems satisfying a new condition of quartic regularity. It assumes positive definiteness and boundedness of the fourth derivative of the objective function. For such problems, an appropriate quartic regularization of Damped Newton Method has global linear rate of convergence. We discuss several important consequences of this result. In particular, it can be used for constructing new second-order methods in the framework of high-order proximal-point schemes. These methods have convergence rate $\tilde O(k^{-p})$, where $k$ is the iteration counter, $p$ is equal to 3, 4, or 5, and tilde indicates the presence of logarithmic factors in the complexity bounds for the auxiliary problems, which are solved at each iteration of the schemes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy