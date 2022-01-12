ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Entanglement entropies of an interval in the free Schrödinger field theory at finite density

By Mihail Mintchev, Diego Pontello, Alberto Sartori, Erik Tonni
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We study the entanglement entropies of an interval on the infinite line in the free fermionic spinless Schrödinger field theory at finite density and zero temperature, which is a non relativistic model with Lifshitz exponent $z=2$. We prove that the entanglement entropies are finite...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

On finite time singularities in scalar field dark energy models based in the RS-II Braneworld

The quest of deciphering the true nature of dark energy has proven to be one of the most exciting in recent times in cosmology. Various ideas have been put forward in this regard besides the usual cosmological constant approach, ranging from scalar field based models like Quintessence and Phantom dark energy to various modified gravity approaches as well. A very interesting idea then is to consider scalar field dark energy models in quantum gravitationally corrected cosmologies with the RS-II Braneworld being one of the most well known in this regard. So in this work, we consider RS-II Braneworld based scalar field dark energy models and try to look out for the existence of finite time singularities in these regimes. We employ the Goriely-Hyde singularity analysis method for this purpose. Our approach is general in the sense that it is not limited to any particular class of potentials and is valid for both Quintessence and phantom dark energy regimes. We show that finite time singularities can exist in these models for a limited set of initial conditions. We also show that this result would hold irrespective of any consideration given to the swampland dS conjecture.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Critical behaviors of lattice U(1) gauge models and three-dimensional Abelian-Higgs gauge field theory

We investigate under which conditions the three-dimensional (3D) multicomponent Abelian-Higgs (AH) field theory (scalar electrodynamics) is the continuum limit of statistical lattice gauge models, i.e., when it characterizes the universal behavior at critical transitions occurring in these models. We perform Monte Carlo simulations of the lattice AH model with compact gauge fields and $N$-component scalar fields with charge $q\ge 2$ for $N=15$ and 25. Finite-size scaling analyses of the Monte Carlo data show that the transitions along the line separating the confined and deconfined phases are continuous and that they belong to the same universality class for any $q\ge 2$. Moreover, they are in the same universality class as the transitions in the lattice AH model with noncompact gauge fields along the Coulomb-to-Higgs transition line. We finally argue that these critical behaviors are described by the stable charged fixed point of the renormalization-group flow of the 3D AH field theory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Density-Functional-Theory Perspective on the Non-Linear Response of Correlated Electrons Across Temperature Regimes

We explore a new formalism to study the nonlinear electronic density response based on Kohn-Sham density functional theory (KS-DFT) at partially and strongly quantum degenerate regimes. It is demonstrated that the KS-DFT calculations are able to accurately reproduce the available path integral Monte Carlo simulation results at temperatures relevant for warm dense matter research. The existing analytical results for the quadratic and cubic response functions are rigorously tested. It is demonstrated that the analytical results for the quadratic response function closely agree with the KS-DFT data. Furthermore, the performed analysis reveals that currently available analytical formulas for the cubic response function are not able to describe simulation results, neither qualitatively nor quantitatively, at small wave-numbers $q<2q_F$, with $q_F$ being the Fermi wave-number. The results show that KS-DFT can be used to describe warm dense matter that is strongly perturbed by an external field with remarkable accuracy. Furthermore, it is demonstrated that KS-DFT constitutes a valuable tool to guide the development of the non-linear response theory of correlated quantum electrons from ambient to extreme conditions. This opens up new avenues to study nonlinear effects in a gamut of different contexts at conditions that cannot be accessed with previously used path integral Monte Carlo methods [T. Dornheim et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 125, 085001 (2020)].
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Role of surface functional groups to superconductivity in Nb$_2$C-MXene: Experiments and density functional theory calculations

The recently discovered surface-group-dependent superconductivity in Nb$_2$C-MXene fabricated by the molten salts method is attracting wide attention. However, regarding the superconductivity of Nb$_2$C-MXene with functional F groups (Nb$_2$CF$_x$), there were some conflicting results in experimental and theoretical studies. Herein, we systematically carried out experimental and theoretical investigations on the superconductivity in Nb$_2$C-MXene with the Cl functional group (Nb$_2$CCl$_x$) and Nb$_2$CF$_x$. The experimental results of the Meissner effect and zero resistivity have proved that Nb$_2$CClx is superconducting with the transition temperature (Tc) ~ 5.2 K. We extract its superconducting parameters from the temperature dependence of resistivity and the field dependence of the magnetization. The Ginzburg-Landau parameter K$_G$$_L$ is estimated to be 2.41, indicating that Nb$_2$CClx is a typical type-II superconductor. Conversely, both magnetic and electrical transport measurements demonstrate that Nb$_2$CF$_x$ is not superconducting. The first-principles density functional theory (DFT) calculations show that the Tc of Nb$_2$Cl$_x$ is ~ 5.2 K, while Nb$_2$CF$_x$ is dynamically unstable with imaginary frequency in phonon spectrum, which is in good agreement with the experimental results. Our studies not only are useful for clarifying the present inconsistency but also offer referential significance for future investigations on the superconductivity of MXenes.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Theory#Entanglement#Interval#Schr Dinger Field#On The Line#Statistical Mechanics
arxiv.org

Nonlocal Pseudopotential Energy Density Functional for Orbital-Free Density Functional Theory

Orbital-free density functional theory (OF-DFT) runs at low computational cost that scales linearly with the number of simulated atoms, making it suitable for large-scale material simulations. It is generally considered that OF-DFT strictly requires the use of local pseudopotentials, rather than orbital-dependent nonlocal pseudopotentials, for the calculation of electron-ion interaction energies, as no orbitals are available. This is unfortunate situation since the nonlocal pseudopotentials are known to give much better transferability and calculation accuracy than local ones. We report here the development of a theoretical scheme that allows the direct use of nonlocal pseudopotentials in OF-DFT. In this scheme, a nonlocal pseudopotential energy density functional is derived by the projection of nonlocal pseudopotential onto the non-interacting density matrix (instead of 'orbitals') that can be approximated explicitly as a functional of electron density. Our development defies the belief that nonlocal pseudopotentials are not applicable to OF-DFT, leading to the creation of an alternate theoretical framework of OF-DFT that works superior to the traditional one.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Perfect models for finite Coxeter groups

A model for a finite group is a set of linear characters of subgroups that can be induced to obtain every irreducible character exactly once. A perfect model for a finite Coxeter group is a model in which the relevant subgroups are the quasiparabolic centralizers of perfect involutions. In prior work, we showed that perfect models give rise to interesting examples of $W$-graphs. Here, we classify which finite Coxeter groups have perfect models. Specifically, we prove that the irreducible finite Coxeter groups with perfect models are those of types $\mathsf{A}_{n}$, $\mathsf{B}_n$, $\mathsf{D}_{2n+1}$, $\mathsf{H}_3$, or $\mathsf{I}_2(n)$. We also show that up to a natural form of equivalence, outside types $\mathsf{A}_3$, $\mathsf{B}_n$, and $\mathsf{H}_3$, each irreducible finite Coxeter group has at most one perfect model. Along the way, we also prove a technical result about representations of finite Coxeter groups, namely, that induction from standard parabolic subgroups of corank at least two is never multiplicity-free.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Evaluation of the Feasibility of Phosphorene for Electronic DNA Sequencing Using Density Functional Theory Calculations

Electronic DNA sequencing using two-dimensional (2D) materials such as graphene has recently emerged as the next-generation of DNA sequencing technology. Owing to its commercial availability and remarkable physical and conductive properties, graphene has been widely investigated for DNA sequencing by several theoretical and experimental groups. Despite this progress, sequencing using graphene remains a major challenge. This is due to the hydrophobic nature of graphene, which causes DNA bases to stick to its surface via strong {\pi}-{\pi} interactions, reducing translocation speed and increasing error rates. To circumvent this challenge, the scientific community has turned its attention to other 2D materials beyond graphene. One such material is phosphorene. In this article, we performed first-principle computational studies using density functional theory (DFT) to evaluate the ability of phosphorene to distinguish individual DNA bases using two detection principles, namely, nanopore and nanoribbon modalities. We observe that binding energies of DNA bases are lower in phosphorene compared to graphene. The energy gap modulations due to interaction with DNA bases are very significant in phosphorene compared to graphene. Our studies show that phosphorene is superior to graphene, and hence a promising alternative for electronic DNA sequencing.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Interatomic potential theory on the phase transition of charge density wave in transition metal dichalcogenides

Patterns and periods of charge density waves (CDW) in transition metal dichalcogenides exhibit complex phase diagrams that depend on pressure, temperature, metal intercalation, or chalcogen alloying. The phase diagrams have been understood in the context of phenomenological Landau free energy model, but the microscopic mechanisms underlying them are still not clear. Here, we present a new microscopic theory based on the interatomic potential, and have explicitly calculated temperature-dependent phase diagrams using the interatomic potential extracted from first-principles calculations. With detailed atomic structures, the calculated phase diagram of monolayer H-TaSe2 successfully reproduces the experimental features such as commensurate lock-in and stripe phase. Our work shows the complex behaviors of charge density wave are originated from the relatively simple structure of the interatomic potential and elucidates the role of lattice anharmonicity on the CDW phase transition.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Development of a Plasticity-oriented Interatomic Potential for CrFeMnNi High Entropy Alloys

An interatomic potential (termed EAM-21) has been developed with the embedded atomic method (EAM) for CrFeMnNi quaternary HEAs. This potential is based on a previously developed potential for CrFeNi ternary alloys. The parameters to develop the potential were determined by fitting to experimental values, density functional theory (DFT) and thermodynamic calculations, to reproduce the main crystal characteristics, namely: the stability of the fcc phase, elastic constants, and stacking fault energy. Its applicability for the study of plastic deformation mechanisms was checked by calculations of behaviour of a $< 110>\left \{1111 \right \}$ edge dislocation in equiatomic quaternary CrFeMnNi alloy, as well as its less-complex subsystems (ternaries, binaries, and pure metals). The calculations were performed in the domain of temperatures between 0 and 900 K; smooth and stable glide of an edge dislocation and fcc phase stability in this temperature range was confirmed. This study demonstrates the suitability of the EAM-21 potential for the analysis of plasticity mechanisms and mechanical properties of CrFeMnNi HEAs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Origin of the large entropy change in the molecular caloric and ferroelectric ammonium sulfate

Bernet E. Meijer, Shurong Yuan, Guanqun Cai, Richard J. Dixey, Franz Demmel, Martin T. Dove, Jiaxun Liu, Helen Y. Playford, Helen C. Walker, Anthony E. Phillips. The deceptively simple inorganic salt ammonium sulfate undergoes a ferroelectric phase transition associated with a very large entropy change and both electrocaloric and barocaloric behaviour. While the structural origins of the electrical polarisation are now well established, those of the entropy change are more controversial. To resolve this question, we have performed total (elastic), quasielastic, and inelastic neutron scattering, as functions of both temperature and pressure, and DFT simulation. We show that a simple model of the entropy, in which each molecular ion is disordered across the mirror plane in the high symmetry phase, is untenable. Instead, the entropy arises from large-amplitude, anharmonic librations in this phase. Our results suggest that, in the search for molecular materials with large entropy changes, vibrational entropy arising from broad, anharmonic energy minima is likely to be just as important as configurational entropy arising from crystallographic disorder.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Parameter-free quantum hydrodynamic theory for plasmonics: Electron density-dependent damping rate and diffusion coefficient

Qi-Hong Hu, Ren-Feng Liu, Xin-Yu Shan, Xuan-Ren Chen, Hong Yang, Peng Kong, Xiao-Yun Wang, Ke Deng, Xiang-Yang Peng, Yong-Gang Huang. An accurate and efficient method to calculate the optical response of metallic structures plays a key role in plasmonics. Quantum hydrodynamic theory (QHT) provides a self-consistent and computationally efficient description of the free-electron gas, where nonlocality, spill-out effects, and Landau damping can be taken into account. In this work, we introduce a general QHT that both the quantum convection-diffusion and spill-out effects are taken into account. For sodium nanosphere of various sizes, we show that our QHT method can predict both plasmon energy and broadening, in excellent agreement with time-dependent density functional theory predictions and Kreibig formula. Both the ground and excited states are solved by using the same energy functional, with the kinetic energy described by the Thomas-Fermi (TF) and von Weizsäcker (vW) formalisms. We numerically prove that the fraction of the vW should be around $0.4$. An electron density-dependent damping rate is introduced, making the QHT a numerically stable method. We also introduce a density-dependent diffusion coefficient, which then enables a parameter-free simulation, i.e. without resorting to any input parameter such as damping rate, diffusing coefficient and the fraction of the vW. By applying our QHT method to sodium jellium cylinders of various sizes, we find that there exists a perfect linear relation between the main longitudinal localized surface plasmon resonance wavelength and the aspect radio. The width decreases with increasing aspect ratio and height. We particularly show that our QHT is robust and provides a great degree of predictability. Thus, our QHT theory represents a general, reliable, and efficient platform to study plasmonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum error correction using squeezed Schrödinger cat states

Bosonic quantum codes redundantly encode quantum information in the states of a quantum harmonic oscillator, making it possible to detect and correct errors. Schrödinger cat codes -- based on the superposition of two coherent states with opposite displacements -- can correct phase-flip errors induced by dephasing, but they are vulnerable to bit-flip errors induced by photon loss. Here, we develop a bosonic quantum code relying on squeezed cat states, i.e. cat states made of a linear superposition of displaced-squeezed states. Squeezed cat states allow to partially correct errors caused by photon loss, while at the same time improving the protection against dephasing. We present a comprehensive analysis of the squeezed cat code, including protocols for code generation and elementary quantum gates. We characterize the effect of both photon loss and dephasing and develop an optimal recovery protocol that is suitable to be implemented on currently available quantum hardware. We show that with moderate squeezing, and using typical parameters of state-of-the-art quantum hardware platforms, the squeezed cat code has a resilience to photon-loss errors that significantly outperforms that of the conventional cat code.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Control problem for quadratic parabolic differential equations with sensor sets of finite volume or anisotropically decaying density

We prove observability and null-controllability for quadratic parabolic differential equations. The sensor set is allowed to have finite volume if the generator has trivial singular space $S$. In the case of generators with singular space $S \neq \{ 0 \}$ the sensor set is permitted to decay in directions determined by $S$. The proof is based on dissipation estimates for the quadratic differential operator with respect to spectral projections of partial harmonic oscillators and corresponding uncertainty relations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Modular Operator Approach to Entanglement of Causally Closed Regions

Quantum entanglement is shown for causally separated regions within a conformal quantum mechanical correspondence with conformal radial Killing fields of causal diamonds in Minkowski space. In particular, the theory of local von Neumann algebras and Tomita-Takesaki modular operators is applied in the entanglement structure of causal diamonds in conformal quantum mechanics. The entanglement of local states in their respective causal regions is shown through the measures of concurrence and entanglement entropy using the Tomita-Takesaki modular conjugation operator. A new connection is made between the thermal time flow defined by the modular group of automorphisms to the physical time flow in a causal diamond via the aforementioned correspondence. The thermal interpretation of these results via two-point thermal Green's functions and modular group flow supports the idea of a possible emergent theory of spacetime.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Role of Micellar Entanglement Density on Kinetics of Shear Banding Flow Formation: Experiments and a Comparison with the VCM model

We investigate the effects of micellar entanglement density on the kinetics of shear banding flow formation in a Taylor-Couette flow via a combination of experiments and simulations of the Vasquez-Cook-McKinley (VCM) model. In experiments, three sets of wormlike micellar solutions, each set with a similar fluid elasticity and zero-shear-rate viscosity, but with varying entanglement densities, are studied under start-up of steady shear. Our experiments indicate that in the set with the low fluid elasticity, the transient shear banding flow is characterized by the formation of a transient flow reversal in a range of entanglement densities. Outside of this range, the transient flow reversal is not observed. For the sets of medium and high elasticities, the transient flow reversals exist for relatively small entanglement densities, and disappear for large entanglement densities. Our analysis shows that wall slip and elastic instabilities do not affect this transient flow feature. Consistent with experiments, simulations of the VCM model predict that as the micellar entanglement density increases, the strength of the transient flow reversal first increases, then, at a higher entanglement density, the transient flow reversal weakens. We identify a correlation between micellar entanglement density, the width of the stress plateau, and the extent of the transient flow reversal. As the micellar entanglement density increases, the width of the stress plateau first increases, then, at a higher micellar entanglement density, plateau width decreases. Therefore, we hypothesize that the transient flow reversal is connected to the micellar entanglement density through the width of the stress plateau.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Local decay rates of best-approximation errors using vector-valued finite elements for fields with low regularity and integrable curl or divergence

We estimate best-approximation errors using vector-valued finite elements for fields with low regularity in the scale of fractional-order Sobolev spaces. By assuming additionally that the target field has a curl or divergence property, we establish upper bounds on these errors that can be localized to the mesh cells. These bounds are derived using the quasi-interpolation errors with or without boundary prescription derived in [A. Ern and J.-L. Guermond, ESAIM Math. Model. Numer. Anal., 51 (2017), pp.~1367--1385]. By using the face-to-cell lifting operators analyzed in [A. Ern and J.-L. Guermond, Found. Comput. Math., (2021)], and exploiting the additional assumption made on the curl or the divergence of the target field, a localized upper bound on the quasi-interpolation error is derived. As an illustration, we show how to apply these results to the error analysis of the curl-curl problem associated with Maxwell's equations.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Long-Range Coupling Affects Entanglement Dynamics

Three new studies predict the measurement-induced phase-transition behavior for quantum systems that have long-range coupling between their qubits. Quantum computers derive their power from the complex entanglement structure that “builds” between their qubits over time. But reading out information from such a computer requires measuring the state of individual qubits, a process that can impact the system’s entanglement as it forces each qubit into a particular state, disentangling it from the others.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entanglement Entropy in Horndeski Gravity

In this work, we explore the holographic entanglement entropy with an infinite strip region of the boundary in Horndeski gravity. In our prescription we consider the spherically and planar topologies black holes in the AdS$_{4}$/CFT$_{3}$ scenario. In such framework, we show the behavior of the entanglement entropy in function of the Horndeski parameters. Such parameters control the storage of information of the subsystem A where her can be increasing or decreasing, but in the critical point of the Horndeski theory the information process non-vanishing. This entanglement entropy will be computed by some analytical techniques that were studies by some authors, as to know \cite{Chaturvedi:2016kbk}. Thus, with this scheme we compute the first law of entanglement thermodynamics in Horndeski gravity and we show that a very small subsystem obeys the analogous property of the first law of thermodynamics if we excite the system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Riemann Hypothesis for Non-Abelian Zeta Functions of Curves over Finite Fields

In this paper, we develop some basic techniques towards the Riemann hypothesis for higher rank non-abelian zeta functions of an integral regular projective curve of genus $g$ over a finite field $\mathbb F_q$. As an application of the Riemann hypothesis for these genuine zeta functions, we obtain some explicit bounds on the fundamental non-abelian $\alpha$- and $\beta$-invariants of $X/\mathbb F_q$ in terms of $X$ and $n,\, q$ and $g$: $$\alpha_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(mn) = \sum_{V}\frac{q^{h^0(X,V)}-1}{\#\mathrm{Aut}(V)} \qquad{\rm and}\qquad \beta_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(mn ):= \sum_{V}\frac{1}{\#{\mathrm Aut}(V)}\qquad(m\in \mathbb Z)$$ where $V$ runs through all rank $n$ semi-stable $\mathbb F_q$-rational vector bundles on $X$ of degree $mn$. In particular, $$ \prod_{k=1}^{n}\frac{\ \big( \sqrt q^k-1\big)^{2g-1}\ }{(\sqrt q^k+1)}\leq q^{-\binom{n}{2}(g-1)} \beta_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(0) \leq \prod_{k=1}^{n}\frac{\ \big( 1+\sqrt q^k\big)^{2g-1}\ }{(\sqrt q^k-1)}, $$ Finally, we demonstrate that the related bounds in lower ranks in turn play a central role in establishing the Riemann hypothesis for higher rank zetas.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Efficiency of the ANS Entropy Encoding

The Asymmetric Numeral Systems (ANS) is a class of entropy encoders by Duda that had an immense impact on the data compression, substituting arithmetic and Huffman coding. The optimality of ANS was studied by Duda et al. but the precise asymptotic behaviour of its redundancy (in comparison to the entropy) was not completely understood. In this paper we establish an optimal bound on the redundancy for the tabled ANS (tANS), the most popular ANS variant. Given a sequence $a_1,\ldots,a_n$ of letters from an alphabet $\{0,\ldots,\sigma-1\}$ such that each letter $a$ occurs in it $f_a$ times and $n=2^r$, the tANS encoder using Duda's ``precise initialization'' to fill tANS tables transforms this sequence into a bit string of length (frequencies are not included in the encoding size): $$ \sum\limits_{a\in [0..\sigma)}f_a\cdot\log\frac{n}{f_a}+O(\sigma+r), $$ where $O(\sigma + r)$ can be bounded by $\sigma\log e+r$. The $r$-bit term is an encoder artifact indispensable to ANS; the rest incurs a redundancy of $O(\frac{\sigma}{n})$ bits per letter. We complement this bound by a series of examples showing that an $\Omega(\sigma+r)$ redundancy is necessary when $\sigma > n/3$, where $\Omega(\sigma + r)$ is at least $\frac{\sigma-1}{4}+r-2$. We argue that similar examples exist for any methods that distribute letters in tANS tables using only the knowledge about frequencies. Thus, we refute Duda's conjecture that the redundancy is $O(\frac{\sigma}{n^2})$ bits per letter.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy