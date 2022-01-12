ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Cooperative Security Against Interdependent Risks

By Sanjith Gopalakrishnan, Sriram Sankaranarayanan
 3 days ago

Firms in inter-organizational networks such as supply chains or strategic alliances are exposed to interdependent risks. Interdependent risks are risks that are transferable across partner firms, such as contamination in food supply chains or data breaches in technology networks. They can be decomposed into intrinsic risks a firm faces from its...

