Elastocaloric determination of the phase diagram of Sr$_2$RuO$_4$

By You-Sheng Li, Markus Garst, Jörg Schmalian, Naoki Kikugawa, Dmitry A. Sokolov, Clifford W. Hicks, Fabian Jerzembeck, Matthias S. Ikeda, Andreas W. Rost, Michael Nicklas, Andrew P. Mackenzie
 7 days ago

You-Sheng Li, Markus Garst, Jörg Schmalian, Naoki Kikugawa, Dmitry A. Sokolov, Clifford W. Hicks, Fabian Jerzembeck, Matthias S. Ikeda, Andreas W. Rost, Michael Nicklas, Andrew P. Mackenzie. One of the major developments in unconventional superconductivity in the past two decades has been the discovery that most unconventional superconductors...

Gauging the resilience of complex networks

TROY — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network […]
SCIENCE
Manifoldron: Direct Space Partition via Manifold Discovery

A neural network with the widely-used ReLU activation has been shown to partition the sample space into many convex polytopes for prediction. However, the parameterized way a neural network and other machine learning models use to partition the space has imperfections, e.g., the compromised interpretability for complex models, the inflexibility in decision boundary construction due to the generic character of the model, and the risk of being trapped into shortcut solutions. In contrast, although the non-parameterized models can adorably avoid or downplay these issues, they are usually insufficiently powerful either due to over-simplification or the failure to accommodate the manifold structures of data. In this context, we first propose a new type of machine learning models referred to as Manifoldron that directly derives decision boundaries from data and partitions the space via manifold structure discovery. Then, we systematically analyze the key characteristics of the Manifoldron including interpretability, manifold characterization capability, and its link to neural networks. The experimental results on 9 small and 11 large datasets demonstrate that the proposed Manifoldron performs competitively compared to the mainstream machine learning models. We have shared our code this https URL for free download and evaluation.
COMPUTERS
Quantum Fisher information maximization in an unbalanced interferometer

In this paper we provide the answer to the following question: given an arbitrary pure input state and a general, unbalanced, Mach-Zehnder interferometer, what transmission coefficient of the first beam splitter maximizes the quantum Fisher information (QFI)? We consider this question for both single- and two-parameter QFI, or, in other words, with or without having access to an external phase reference. We give analytical results for all involved scenarios. It turns out that, for a large class of input states, the balanced (50/50) scenario yields the optimal two-parameter QFI, however this is far from being a universal truth. When it comes to the single-parameter QFI, the balanced scenario is rarely the optimal one and an unbalanced interferometer can bring a significant advantage over the balanced case. We also state the condition imposed upon the input state so that no metrological advantage can be exploited via an external phase reference. Finally, we illustrate and discuss our assertions through a number of examples, including both Gaussian and non-Gaussian input states.
SCIENCE
Determining liquid crystal properties with ordinal networks and machine learning

Machine learning methods are becoming increasingly important for the development of materials science. In spite of this, the use of image analysis in the development of these systems is still recent and underexplored, especially in materials often studied via optical imaging techniques such as liquid crystals. Here we apply the recently proposed method of ordinal networks to map optical textures obtained from experimental samples of liquid crystals into complex networks and use this representation jointly with a simple statistical learning algorithm to investigate different physical properties of these materials. Our research demonstrates that ordinal networks formed by only 24 nodes encode crucial information about liquid crystal properties, thus allowing us to train simple machine learning models capable of identifying and classifying mesophase transitions, distinguishing among different doping concentrations used to induce chiral mesophases, and predicting sample temperatures with outstanding accuracy. The precision and scalability of our approach indicate it can be used to probe properties of different materials in situations involving large-scale datasets or real-time monitoring systems.
PHYSICS
#Phase Diagram#Diagrams#Sr
Transient anomalous diffusion in heterogeneous media with stochastic resetting

We investigate a diffusion process in heterogeneous media where particles stochastically reset to their initial positions at a constant rate. The heterogeneous media is modeled using a spatial-dependent diffusion coefficient with a power-law dependence on particles' positions. We use the Green function approach to obtain exact solutions for the probability distribution of particles' positions and the mean square displacement. These results are further compared and agree with numerical simulations of a Langevin equation. We also study the first-passage time problem associated with this diffusion process and obtain an exact expression for the mean first-passage time. Our findings show that this system exhibits non-Gaussian distributions, transient anomalous diffusion (sub- or superdiffusion) and stationary states that simultaneously depend on the media heterogeneity and the resetting rate. We further demonstrate that the media heterogeneity non-trivially affect the mean first-passage time, yielding an optimal resetting rate for which this quantity displays a minimum.
PHYSICS
Multi-Scale Decomposition of Astronomical Maps -- Constrained Diffusion Method

We propose a new, efficient multi-scale method to decompose a map (or signal in general) into components maps that contain structures of different sizes. In the widely-used wave transform, artifacts containing negative values arise around regions with sharp transitions due to the application of band-limited filters. In our approach, the decomposition is achieved by solving a modified, non-linear version of the diffusion equation. This is inspired by the anisotropic diffusion methods, which establish the link between image filtering and partial differential equations. In our case, the artifact issue is addressed where the positivity of the decomposed images is guaranteed. Our new method is particularly suitable for signals which contain localized, non-linear features, as typical of astronomical observations. It can be used to study the multi-scale structures of astronomical maps quantitatively and should be useful in observation-related tasks such as background removal. We thus propose a new measure called the ''scale spectrum'', which describes how the image values distribute among different components in the scale space, to describe maps. The method allows for input arrays of an arbitrary number of dimensions, and a python3 implementation of the algorithms is included in the Appendix and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
Energies for elastic plates and shells from quadratic-stretch elasticity

We derive stretching and bending energies for isotropic elastic plates and shells. Through the dimensional reduction of a bulk elastic energy quadratic in Biot strains, we obtain two-dimensional bending energies quadratic in bending measures featuring a bilinear coupling of stretches and geometric curvatures. For plates, the bending measure is invariant...
SCIENCE
Correction of crosstalk effect in the low energy RHIC electron cooler booster cavity

The Low Energy Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) electron Cooler (LEReC) is designed to deliver a 1.6 MeV to 2.6 MeV electron beam, with rms dp/p less than 5e-4. The superconducting radiofrequency (SRF) Booster Cavity is the major accelerating component in LEReC. It is a 0.4 cell cavity operating at 2 K, providing a maximum energy gain of 2.2 MeV. It is modified from an experimental Energy Recovery Linac (ERL) photocathode gun, and thus has fundamental power couplers (FPCs), pickup (PU) couplers (field probes) and HOM coupler close to each other on the same side of the cavity. Direct capacitive coupling between the FPC and PU, called the crosstalk effect, combined with microphonic detuning, can induce closed loop voltage fluctuations that exceed the total energy spread requirement of LEReC. The crosstalk effect in this cavity is modelled, simulated, and measured, and A correction method is proposed and demonstrated to suppress the voltage fluctuation so that energy spread requirement can be met.
SCIENCE
Economy
Science
Adaptive Transfer Learning for Plant Phenotyping

Plant phenotyping (Guo et al. 2021; Pieruschka et al. 2019) focuses on studying the diverse traits of plants related to the plants' growth. To be more specific, by accurately measuring the plant's anatomical, ontogenetical, physiological and biochemical properties, it allows identifying the crucial factors of plants' growth in different environments. One commonly used approach is to predict the plant's traits using hyperspectral reflectance (Yendrek et al. 2017; Wang et al. 2021). However, the data distributions of the hyperspectral reflectance data in plant phenotyping might vary in different environments for different plants. That is, it would be computationally expansive to learn the machine learning models separately for one plant in different environments. To solve this problem, we focus on studying the knowledge transferability of modern machine learning models in plant phenotyping. More specifically, this work aims to answer the following questions. (1) How is the performance of conventional machine learning models, e.g., partial least squares regression (PLSR), Gaussian process regression (GPR) and multi-layer perceptron (MLP), affected by the number of annotated samples for plant phenotyping? (2) Whether could the neural network based transfer learning models improve the performance of plant phenotyping? (3) Could the neural network based transfer learning be improved by using infinite-width hidden layers for plant phenotyping?
SCIENCE
Compact Graph Structure Learning via Mutual Information Compression

Graph Structure Learning (GSL) recently has attracted considerable attentions in its capacity of optimizing graph structure as well as learning suitable parameters of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) simultaneously. Current GSL methods mainly learn an optimal graph structure (final view) from single or multiple information sources (basic views), however the theoretical guidance on what is the optimal graph structure is still unexplored. In essence, an optimal graph structure should only contain the information about tasks while compress redundant noise as much as possible, which is defined as "minimal sufficient structure", so as to maintain the accurancy and robustness. How to obtain such structure in a principled way? In this paper, we theoretically prove that if we optimize basic views and final view based on mutual information, and keep their performance on labels simultaneously, the final view will be a minimal sufficient structure. With this guidance, we propose a Compact GSL architecture by MI compression, named CoGSL. Specifically, two basic views are extracted from original graph as two inputs of the model, which are refinedly reestimated by a view estimator. Then, we propose an adaptive technique to fuse estimated views into the final view. Furthermore, we maintain the performance of estimated views and the final view and reduce the mutual information of every two views. To comprehensively evaluate the performance of CoGSL, we conduct extensive experiments on several datasets under clean and attacked conditions, which demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of CoGSL.
COMPUTERS
Controllable anomalous Nernst effect in an antiperovskite antiferromagnet

Anomalous Nernst effect (ANE), the generation of a transverse electric voltage by a longitudinal temperature gradient, has attracted increasing interests of researchers recently, due to its potential in the thermoelectric power conversion and close relevance to the Berry curvature of the band structure. Avoiding the stray field of ferromagnets, ANE in antiferromagnets (AFM) has the advantage of realizing highly efficient and densely integrated thermopiles. Here, we report the observation of ANE in an antiperovskite noncollinear AFM Mn3SnN experimentally, which is triggered by the enhanced Berry curvature from Weyl points located close to the Fermi level. Considering that antiperovskite Mn3SnN has rich magnetic phase transition, we modulate the noncollinear AFM configurations by the biaxial strain, which enables us to control its ANE. Our findings provide a potential class of materials to explore the Weyl physics of noncollinear AFM as well as realizing antiferromagnetic spin caloritronics that exhibits promising prospects for energy conversion and information processing.
PHYSICS
Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
SCIENCE
Thermalization of a spin chain strongly coupled to its environment

We study the thermalization of individual spins of a short XYZ Heisenberg chain with strongly coupled thermal leads by checking the consistency of two-time correlations with the fluctuation-dissipation theorem. To compute these correlations we develop and apply a general numerical method for chains of quantum systems, where each system may couple strongly to a structured environment. The method combines the process tensor formalism for general (possibly non-Markovian) open quantum systems with time evolving block decimation for 1D chains. It systematically reduces the numerical complexity originating from system-environment correlations before integrating them into the full many-body problem, making a wide range of applications numerically feasible. Our results show the complete thermalization of the chain when coupled to a single bath, and reveal distinct effective temperatures in low, mid, and high frequency regimes when placed between a hot and a cold bath.
SCIENCE
k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
Probabilistic Mass Mapping with Neural Score Estimation

Weak lensing mass-mapping is a useful tool to access the full distribution of dark matter on the sky, but because of intrinsic galaxy ellipticies and finite fields/missing data, the recovery of dark matter maps constitutes a challenging ill-posed inverse problem. We introduce a novel methodology allowing for efficient sampling of the high-dimensional Bayesian posterior of the weak lensing mass-mapping problem, and relying on simulations for defining a fully non-Gaussian prior. We aim to demonstrate the accuracy of the method on simulations, and then proceed to applying it to the mass reconstruction of the HST/ACS COSMOS field. The proposed methodology combines elements of Bayesian statistics, analytic theory, and a recent class of Deep Generative Models based on Neural Score Matching. This approach allows us to do the following: 1) Make full use of analytic cosmological theory to constrain the 2pt statistics of the solution. 2) Learn from cosmological simulations any differences between this analytic prior and full simulations. 3) Obtain samples from the full Bayesian posterior of the problem for robust Uncertainty Quantification. We demonstrate the method on the $\kappa$TNG simulations and find that the posterior mean significantly outperfoms previous methods (Kaiser-Squires, Wiener filter, Sparsity priors) both on root-mean-square error and in terms of the Pearson correlation. We further illustrate the interpretability of the recovered posterior by establishing a close correlation between posterior convergence values and SNR of clusters artificially introduced into a field. Finally, we apply the method to the reconstruction of the HST/ACS COSMOS field and yield the highest quality convergence map of this field to date.
SCIENCE
Contrastive Laplacian Eigenmaps

Graph contrastive learning attracts/disperses node representations for similar/dissimilar node pairs under some notion of similarity. It may be combined with a low-dimensional embedding of nodes to preserve intrinsic and structural properties of a graph. In this paper, we extend the celebrated Laplacian Eigenmaps with contrastive learning, and call them COntrastive Laplacian EigenmapS (COLES). Starting from a GAN-inspired contrastive formulation, we show that the Jensen-Shannon divergence underlying many contrastive graph embedding models fails under disjoint positive and negative distributions, which may naturally emerge during sampling in the contrastive setting. In contrast, we demonstrate analytically that COLES essentially minimizes a surrogate of Wasserstein distance, which is known to cope well under disjoint distributions. Moreover, we show that the loss of COLES belongs to the family of so-called block-contrastive losses, previously shown to be superior compared to pair-wise losses typically used by contrastive methods. We show on popular benchmarks/backbones that COLES offers favourable accuracy/scalability compared to DeepWalk, GCN, Graph2Gauss, DGI and GRACE baselines.
COMPUTERS
Domain-shift adaptation via linear transformations

A predictor, $f_A : X \to Y$, learned with data from a source domain (A) might not be accurate on a target domain (B) when their distributions are different. Domain adaptation aims to reduce the negative effects of this distribution mismatch. Here, we analyze the case where $P_A(Y\ |\ X) \neq P_B(Y\ |\ X)$, $P_A(X) \neq P_B(X)$ but $P_A(Y) = P_B(Y)$; where there are affine transformations of $X$ that makes all distributions equivalent. We propose an approach to project the source and target domains into a lower-dimensional, common space, by (1) projecting the domains into the eigenvectors of the empirical covariance matrices of each domain, then (2) finding an orthogonal matrix that minimizes the maximum mean discrepancy between the projections of both domains. For arbitrary affine transformations, there is an inherent unidentifiability problem when performing unsupervised domain adaptation that can be alleviated in the semi-supervised case. We show the effectiveness of our approach in simulated data and in binary digit classification tasks, obtaining improvements up to 48% accuracy when correcting for the domain shift in the data.
SCIENCE
Two-particle States in One-dimensional Coupled Bose-Hubbard Models

We study dynamically coupled one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard models and solve for the wave functions and energies of two-particle eigenstates. Even though the wave functions do not directly follow the form of a Bethe Ansatz, we describe an intuitive construction to express them as combinations of Choy-Haldane states for models with intra- and inter-species interaction. We find that the two-particle spectrum of the system with generic interactions comprises in general four different continua and three doublon dispersions. The existence of doublons depends on the coupling strength $\Omega$ between two species of bosons, and their energies vary with $\Omega$ and interaction strengths. We give details on one specific limit, i.e., with infinite interaction, and derive the spectrum for all types of two-particle states and their spatial and entanglement properties. We demonstrate the difference in time evolution under different coupling strengths, and examine the relation between the long-time behavior of the system and the doublon dispersion. These dynamics can in principle be observed in cold atoms and might also be simulated by digital quantum computers.
SCIENCE
Range separation of the Coulomb hole

A range-separation of the Coulomb hole into two components, one of them being predominant at long interelectronic separations (hcI ) and the other at short distances (hcII ), is exhaustively analyzed throughout various examples that put forward the most relevant features of this approach and how they can be used to develop efficient ways to capture electron correlation. We show that hcI , which only depends on the first-order reduced density matrix, can be used to identify molecules with a predominant nondynamic correlation regime and differentiate between two types of nondynamic correlation, types A and B. Through the asymptotic properties of the hole components, we explain how hcI can retrieve the long-range part of electron correlation. We perform an exhaustive analysis of the hydrogen molecule in a minimal basis set, dissecting the hole contributions into spin components. We also analyze the simplest molecule presenting a dispersion interaction and how hcII helps identify it. The study of several atoms in different spin states reveals that the Coulomb hole components distinguish correlation regimes that are not apparent from the entire hole. The results of this work hold the promise to aid in developing new electronic structure methods that efficiently capture electron correlation.
PHYSICS
Finite volume simulation of arc: pinching arc plasma by high-frequency alternating longitudinal magnetic field

Arc plasmas have promising applications in many fields. To explore their property is of interest. This paper presents detailed pressure-based finite volume simulation of argon arc. In the modeling, the whole cathode region is coupled to electromagnetic calculations to promise the free change of current density at cathode surface. In numerical solutions, the upwind difference scheme is chosen to promise the transport property of convective terms, and the SIMPLE (Semi-Implicit Method for Pressure Linked Equations) algorithm is used to solve thermal pressure. By simulations of the free-burning argon arc, the model shows good agreement with experiment. We observe an interesting phenomenon that argon arc concentrates intensively in the high-frequency alternating longitudinal magnetic field. Different from existing constricting mechanisms, here arc achieves to be pinched through a continuous transition between shrinking and expansion. The underlying mechanism is that via collaborating with arc's motion inertia, the applied high-frequency alternating magnetic field is able to effectively play a "plasma trap" role, which leads the arc plasma to be imprisoned into a narrower space. This may provide a new approach to constrict arc.
SCIENCE

