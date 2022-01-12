ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Locking of magnetization and Josephson oscillations at ferromagnetic resonance in $φ_0$ junction under external radiation

By S.A. Abdelmoneim, Yu. M. Shukrinov, K. V. Kulikov, H. ElSamman, M. Nashaat
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We demonstrate the locking by external electromagnetic radiation of magnetic precession in the $ \varphi_0 $ Josephson junction through Josephson oscillations in the region of ferromagnetic resonance. This leads to a step in the dependence of the magnetization...

Related
Resonance-enhanced spectral funneling in Fabry-Perot resonators with a temporal boundary mirror

A temporal boundary refers to a specific time at which the properties of an optical medium are abruptly changed. When light interacts with the temporal boundary, its spectral content can be redistributed due to the breaking of continuous time-translational symmetry of the medium where light resides. In this work, we use this principle to demonstrate, at terahertz (THz) frequencies, the resonance-enhanced spectral funneling of light coupled to a Fabry-Perot resonator with a temporal boundary mirror. To produce a temporal boundary effect, we abruptly increase the reflectance of a mirror constituting the Fabry-Perot resonator and, correspondingly, its quality factor in a step-like manner. The abrupt increase in the mirror reflectance leads to a trimming of the coupled THz pulse that causes the pulse to broaden in the spectral domain. Through this dynamic resonant process, the spectral contents of the input THz pulse are redistributed into the modal frequencies of the high-Q Fabry-Perot resonator formed after the temporal boundary. An energy conversion efficiency of up to 33% was recorded for funneling into the fundamental mode with a Fabry-Perot resonator exhibiting a sudden Q-factor change from 4.8 to 48. We anticipate that the proposed resonance-enhanced spectral funneling technique could be further utilized in the development of efficient mechanically tunable narrowband terahertz sources for diverse applications.
PHYSICS
Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
Charge and Spin Supercurrents in Magnetic Josephson Junctions with Spin Filters and Domain Walls

We analyze theoretically the influence of domain walls (DWs) on the DC Josephson current in magnetic superconducting S$_{m}$/Fl/F/Fl/S$_{m}$ junctions. The Josephson junction consists of two "magnetic" superconductors S$_{m}$ (superconducting film covered by a thin ferromagnetic layer), spin filters Fl and a ferromagnetic layer F with or without DW (DWs). The spin filters Fl allow electrons to pass with one specific spin orientation, such that the Josephson coupling is governed by a fully polarized long-range triplet component. In the absence of DW(s), the Josephson and spin currents are nonzero when the right and left filters, Fl$_{r,l}$, pass electrons with equal spin orientation and differ only by a temperature-independent factor. They become zero when the \textbf{spins} of the triplet Cooper pairs passing through the Fl$_{r,l}$ have opposite directions. Furthermore, for the different chiralities of the injected triplet Cooper pairs the spontaneous currents arise in the junction yielding a diode effect. Once a DW is introduced, it reduces the critical Josephson current $I_{c}$ in the case of equal spin polarization and makes it finite in the case of opposite spin orientation. The critical current $I_{c}$ is maximal when the DW is in the center of the F film. A deviation of the DW from the center generates a force that pushes the DW to the center of the F film. In addition, we consider the case of an arbitrary number $N$ of DW's, with the case $N=2$ corresponding to a model system for a magnetic skyrmion.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetization#Electromagnetic Radiation#Ferromagnetic Resonance
Self phase-matched broadband amplification with a left-handed Josephson transmission line

Josephson Traveling Wave Parametric Amplifiers (J-TWPAs) are promising platforms for realizing broadband quantum-limited amplification of microwave signals. However, substantial gain in such systems is attainable only when strict constraints on phase matching of the signal, idler and pump waves are satisfied -- this is rendered particularly challenging in the presence of nonlinear effects, such as self- and cross-phase modulation, which scale with the intensity of propagating signals. In this work, we present a simple J-TWPA design based on `left-handed' (negative-index) nonlinear Josephson metamaterial, which realizes autonomous phase matching \emph{without} the need for any complicated circuit or dispersion engineering. The resultant efficiency of four-wave mixing process can implement gains in excess of 20 dB over few GHz bandwidths with much shorter lines than previous implementations. Furthermore, the autonomous nature of phase matching considerably simplifies the J-TWPA design than previous implementations based on `right-handed' (positive index) Josephson metamaterials, making the proposed architecture particularly appealing from a fabrication perspective. The left-handed JTL introduced here constitutes a new modality in distributed Josephson circuits, and forms a crucial piece of the unified framework that can be used to inform the optimal design and operation of broadband microwave amplifiers.
SCIENCE
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Resonance from Antiferromagnetic Spin Fluctuations for Superconductivity in UTe2

It is shown that superconductivity in UTe2, a putative topological spin triplet superconductor, is coupled with a sharp magnetic excitation, termed resonance, at a wavevector characteristic of antiferromagnetic (AF) order. Significance and Impact. The discovery of a resonance suggests that AF spin fluctuations may drive spin-triplet superconductivity with the potential...
CHEMISTRY
Reply to 'Comment on "Proper and improper chiral magnetic interactions" '

Manuel dos Santos Dias, Sascha Brinker, András Lászlóffy, Bendegúz Nyári, Stefan Blügel, László Szunyogh, Samir Lounis. In our previous Letter [Phys. Rev. B 103, L140408 (2021)], we presented a discussion of the fundamental physical properties of the interactions parameterizing atomistic spin models in connection to first-principles approaches that enable their calculation for a given material. This explained how some of those approaches can apparently lead to magnetic interactions that do not comply with the expected physical properties, such as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions which are non-chiral and independent of the spin-orbit interaction, and which we consequently termed `improper'. In the preceding Comment [Phys. Rev. B 105, 026401], the authors present arguments based on the distinction between global and local approaches to the mapping of the magnetic energy using first-principles calculations to support their proposed non-chiral Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions and their dismissal of our distinction between `proper' and `improper' magnetic interactions. In this Reply, we identify the missing step in the local approach to the mapping and explain how ignoring this step leads to the identification of magnetic interactions which do not comply with established physical principles and that we have previously termed `improper'.
PHYSICS
Expert Knowledge-guided Geometric Representation Learning for Magnetic Resonance Imaging-based Glioma Grading

Radiomics and deep learning have shown high popularity in automatic glioma grading. Radiomics can extract hand-crafted features that quantitatively describe the expert knowledge of glioma grades, and deep learning is powerful in extracting a large number of high-throughput features that facilitate the final classification. However, the performance of existing methods can still be improved as their complementary strengths have not been sufficiently investigated and integrated. Furthermore, lesion maps are usually needed for the final prediction at the testing phase, which is very troublesome. In this paper, we propose an expert knowledge-guided geometric representation learning (ENROL) framework . Geometric manifolds of hand-crafted features and learned features are constructed to mine the implicit relationship between deep learning and radiomics, and therefore to dig mutual consent and essential representation for the glioma grades. With a specially designed manifold discrepancy measurement, the grading model can exploit the input image data and expert knowledge more effectively in the training phase and get rid of the requirement of lesion segmentation maps at the testing phase. The proposed framework is flexible regarding deep learning architectures to be utilized. Three different architectures have been evaluated and five models have been compared, which show that our framework can always generate promising results.
SCIENCE
Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
Magnetization reversal of a ferromagnetic Pt/Co/Pt film by helicity dependent absorption of visible to near-infrared laser pulses

Kihiro T. Yamada, Carl S. Davies, Fuyuki Ando, Tian Li, Teruo Ono, Theo Rasing, Alexey V. Kimel, Andrei Kirilyuk. The practical difficulty in distinguishing the impact of magnetic circular dichroism and the inverse Faraday effect fuels intense debates over which mechanism predominantly drives the process of helicity dependent all-optical switching of magnetization in ferromagnets. Here, we quantitatively measure the efficiency of the switching process in a Pt/Co/Pt multilayered stack using visible- to near-infrared optical pulses. We find that the switching efficiency increases by a factor of 8.6 upon increasing the pumping wavelength from 0.5 $ \mu $m to 1.1 $ \mu $m, becoming 100 % efficient at even longer wavelengths up to 2.0 $ \mu $m. Our experimental results can be successfully explained by the phenomenon of magnetic circular dichroism, making a significant step towards resolving the long-standing controversy over the origin of the all-optical process of magnetization reversal in ferromagnets.
PHYSICS
Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
Multiphoton absorption and Rabi oscillations in armchair graphene nanoribbons

We present an analytical approach to the problem of the multiphoton absorption and Rabi oscillations in an armchair graphene nanoribbon (AGNR) in the presence of a time-oscillating strong electric field induced by a light wave directed parallel to the ribbon axis. The two-dimensional Dirac equation for the massless electron subject to the ribbon confinement is employed. In the resonant approximation the electron-hole pair production rate, associated with the electron transitions between the valence and conduction size-quantized subbands, the corresponding multiphoton absorption coefficient and the frequency of the Rabi oscillations are obtained in an explicit form. We trace the dependencies of the above quantities on the ribbon width and electric field strength for both the multiphoton assisted and tunneling regimes relevant to the time-oscillating and practically constant electric field, respectively. A significant enhancement effect of the oscillating character of the electric field on the intersubband transitions is encountered. Our analytical results are in qualitative agreement with those obtained for the graphene layer by numerical methods. Estimates of the expected experimental values for the typically employed AGNR and laser parameters show that both the Rabi oscillations and multiphoton absorption are accessible in the laboratory. The data relevant to the intersubband tunneling makes the AGNR a 1D condensed matter analog in which the quantum electrodynamic vacuum decay can be detected by applying an external laboratory electric field.
PHYSICS
Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
Generalized Kernel Ridge Regression for Long Term Causal Inference: Treatment Effects, Dose Responses, and Counterfactual Distributions

I propose kernel ridge regression estimators for long term causal inference, where a short term experimental data set containing randomized treatment and short term surrogates is fused with a long term observational data set containing short term surrogates and long term outcomes. I propose estimators of treatment effects, dose responses, and counterfactual distributions with closed form solutions in terms of kernel matrix operations. I allow covariates, treatment, and surrogates to be discrete or continuous, and low, high, or infinite dimensional. For long term treatment effects, I prove $\sqrt{n}$ consistency, Gaussian approximation, and semiparametric efficiency. For long term dose responses, I prove uniform consistency with finite sample rates. For long term counterfactual distributions, I prove convergence in distribution.
SCIENCE
Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
SCIENCE
Gravitational and electromagnetic radiations from binary black holes with electric and magnetic charges

The Einstein-Maxwell theory has black hole solutions with electric and magnetic charges. In the standard model for particle physics, dyons with electric and magnetic charges would have been formed in the early universe. We derive the equations of motion of black hole binaries with electric and magnetic charges and explore some features of static orbits. We calculate the total emission rates of energy and angular momentum due to gravitational and electromagnetic radiations from dyonic binary black holes in different cases. It is shown that the emission rates of energy and angular momentum due to gravitational and electromagnetic radiations have the same dependence on the conic angle for different orbits. Moreover, we obtain the evolutions of orbits and find that a circular orbit remains circular while an elliptic orbit becomes quasi-circular due to electromagnetic and gravitational radiations. Our results provide rich information about black hole binaries with electric and magnetic charges and can be used to test black holes with magnetic charges.
ASTRONOMY
Angular momentum transport in a contracting stellar radiative zone embedded in a large scale magnetic field

Some contracting or expanding stars are thought to host a large-scale magnetic field in their radiative interior. By interacting with the contraction-induced flows, such fields may significantly alter the rotational history of the star. They thus constitute a promising way to address the problem of angular momentum transport during the rapid phases of stellar evolution. In this work, we aim at studying the interplay between flows and magnetic fields in a contracting radiative zone. We propose a scenario that may account for the post-main sequence evolution of solar-like stars, in which a quasi-solid rotation can be maintained by a large-scale magnetic field during a contraction timescale. Then, an axisymmetric instability would destroy this large-scale structure and enables the differential rotation to set in. Such a contraction driven instability could also be at the origin of the observed dichotomy between strongly and weakly magnetic intermediate-mass stars.
ASTRONOMY
Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
Formation of Magnetically Truncated Accretion Disks in 3D Radiation-Transport Two-Temperature GRMHD Simulations

Multi-wavelength observations suggest that the accretion disk in the hard and intermediate states of X-ray binaries (XRBs) and active galactic nuclei (AGN) transitions from a cold, thin disk at large distances into a hot, thick flow close to the black hole. However, the formation, structure and dynamics of such truncated disks are poorly constrained due to the complexity of the thermodynamic, magnetic, and radiative processes involved. We present the first radiation-transport two-temperature general relativistic magnetohydrodynamic (GRMHD) simulations of truncated disks radiating at 35% of the Eddington luminosity with and without large-scale poloidal magnetic flux. We demonstrate that when a geometrically-thin accretion disk is threaded by large-scale net poloidal magnetic flux, it self-consistently transitions at small radii into a two-phase medium of cold gas clumps floating through a hot, magnetically dominated corona. This transition occurs at a well-defined truncation radius determined by the distance out to which the disk is saturated with magnetic flux. The average ion and electron temperatures in the semi-opaque corona reach, respectively, Ti=10^10 K and Te=5x10^8 K. The system produces radiation, powerful collimated jets and broader winds at the total energy efficiency exceeding 90%, the highest ever energy extraction efficiency from a spinning black hole by a radiatively efficient flow in a GRMHD simulation. This is consistent with jetted ejections observed during XRB outbursts. The two-phase medium can naturally lead to broadened iron line emission observed in the hard state.
ASTRONOMY

