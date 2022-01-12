Locking of magnetization and Josephson oscillations at ferromagnetic resonance in $φ_0$ junction under external radiation

Manuel dos Santos Dias, Sascha Brinker, András Lászlóffy, Bendegúz Nyári, Stefan Blügel, László Szunyogh, Samir Lounis. In our previous Letter [Phys. Rev. B 103, L140408 (2021)], we presented a discussion of the fundamental physical properties of the interactions parameterizing atomistic spin models in connection to first-principles approaches that enable their calculation for a given material. This explained how some of those approaches can apparently lead to magnetic interactions that do not comply with the expected physical properties, such as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions which are non-chiral and independent of the spin-orbit interaction, and which we consequently termed `improper'. In the preceding Comment [Phys. Rev. B 105, 026401], the authors present arguments based on the distinction between global and local approaches to the mapping of the magnetic energy using first-principles calculations to support their proposed non-chiral Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions and their dismissal of our distinction between `proper' and `improper' magnetic interactions. In this Reply, we identify the missing step in the local approach to the mapping and explain how ignoring this step leads to the identification of magnetic interactions which do not comply with established physical principles and that we have previously termed `improper'.
