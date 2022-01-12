Mean square winding angle of Brownian motion around an impenetrable cylinder

Mizuki Urai, Kazuya Miyagawa, Yuta Watanabe, Elena I. Zhilyaeva, Svetlana A. Torunova, Rimma N. Lyubovskaya, Natalia Drichko, Kazushi Kanoda. Mutual interactions in many-body systems bring about a variety of exotic phases, among which liquid-like states failing to order due to frustration are of keen interest. Recently, an organic system with an anisotropic triangular lattice of molecular dimers has been suggested to host a dipole liquid arising from intradimer charge-imbalance instability, possibly offering an unprecedented stage for the spin degrees of freedom. Here we show that an extraordinary unordered(unfrozen) spin state having soft-matter-like spatiotemporal characteristics is substantiated in this system. $^1$H NMR spectra and magnetization measurements indicate that gigantic, staggered moments are non-linearly and inhomogeneously induced by magnetic field whereas the moments vanish in the zero-field limit. The analysis of the NMR relaxation rate signifies that the moments fluctuate at a characteristic frequency slowing down to below MHz at low temperatures. The inhomogeneity, local correlation, and slow dynamics indicative of middle-scale dynamical correlation length suggest a novel frustration-driven spin clusterization.
