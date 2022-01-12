ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mean square winding angle of Brownian motion around an impenetrable cylinder

By J.H. Hannay, Michael Wilkinson
 3 days ago

An exact formula is derived, as an integral, for the mean square winding angle of Brownian motion (that is, diffusion) after time t, around an infinitely long impenetrable cylinder of radius a, having started at radius R(>a) from the axis. Strikingly, for the simpler problem...

Wake interactions between two side-by-side circular cylinders with different sizes

Flows over two side-by-side circular cylinders exhibit fascinating flow physics due to complex interactions between the coupled wakes. However, their mutual interference effects have not been elucidated in a quantitative manner thus far. In this paper, we create a mismatch between the two wakes by introducing a size difference in the cylinder pair, such that the effects of one wake on the other can be distinguished. Depending on the size and gap ratios between the two cylinders, the coupled wake exhibits distinct dynamical features including the quasi-periodic flow, synchronized flow, and chaotic flow. Through advanced spectral analysis of lift coefficients and dynamic mode decomposition of the flow fields, we reveal that the quasi-periodic flows are mainly composed of two primary frequencies associated with vortex shedding in the near wakes of the two cylinders. Both wakes impose their own frequencies on the other, resulting in the beating phenomenon in the lift coefficients. The triad interactions between the two wakes generate the sideband frequencies, which are associated with modal structures that are mostly active in the far wake. The transition from quasi-periodicity to synchronization is dominated by the vortex shedding behind the larger cylinder, to which the wake of the smaller cylinder locks in. These results reveal new insights on the coupled wakes of two circular cylinders, and are pivotal for understanding more general wake interaction problems.
SCIENCE
Well-Conditioned Linear Minimum Mean Square Error Estimation

Computing linear minimum mean square error (LMMSE) filters is often ill conditioned, suggesting that unconstrained minimization of the mean square error is an inadequate principle for filter design. To address this, we first develop a unifying framework for studying constrained LMMSE estimation problems. Using this framework, we expose an important structural property of all constrained LMMSE filters and show that they all involve an inherent preconditioning step. This parameterizes all such filters only by their preconditioners. Moreover, each filters is invariant to invertible linear transformations of its preconditioner. We then clarify that merely constraining the rank of the filters, leading to the well-known low-rank Wiener filter, does not suitably address the problem of ill conditioning. Instead, we use a constraint that explicitly requires solutions to be well conditioned in a certain specific sense. We introduce two well-conditioned estimators and evaluate their mean-squared-error performance. We show these two estimators converge to the standard LMMSE filter as their truncated-power ratio converges to zero, but more slowly than the low-rank Wiener filter in terms of scaling law. This exposes the price for being well conditioned. We also show quantitative results with historical VIX data to illustrate the performance of our two well-conditioned estimators.
COMPUTERS
Hot Brownian motion of optically levitated nanodiamonds

François Rivière, Timothée de Guillebon, Damien Raynal, Martin Schmidt, Jean-Sébastien Lauret, Jean-François Roch, Loïc Rondin. The Brownian motion of a particle hotter than its environment is an iconic out-of-equilibrium system. Its study provides valuable insights into nanoscale thermal effects. Notably, it supplies an excellent diagnosis of thermal effects in optically levitated particles, a promising platform for force sensing and quantum physics tests. Thus, understanding the relevant parameters in this effect is critical. In this context, we test the role of particles' shape and material, using optically levitated nanodiamonds hosting NV centers to measure the particles' internal temperature and center-of-mass dynamics. We present a model to assess the nanodiamond internal temperature from its dynamics, adaptable to other particles.
SCIENCE
Using tensor network states for multi-particle Brownian ratchets

The study of Brownian ratchets has taught how time-periodic driving supports a time-periodic steady state that generates nonequilibrium transport. When a single particle is transported in one dimension, it is possible to rationalize the current in terms of the potential, but experimental efforts have ventured beyond that single-body case to systems with many interacting carriers. Working with a lattice model of volume-excluding particles in one dimension, we analyze the impact of interactions on a flashing ratchet's current. To surmount the many-body problem, we employ the time-dependent variational principle with a binary tree tensor network, methods discussed at length in a companion paper. Rather than propagating individual trajectories, the tensor network approach propagates a distribution over many-body configurations via a controllable variational approximation. The calculations, which reproduce Gillespie trajectory sampling, identify and explain a shift in the frequency of maximum current to higher driving frequency as the lattice occupancy increases.
SCIENCE
Diffusion-mediated surface reactions, Brownian functionals and the Feynman-Kac formula

Many processes in cell biology involve diffusion in a domain $\Omega$ that contains a target $\calU$ whose boundary $\partial \calU$ is a chemically reactive surface. Such a target could represent a single reactive molecule, an intracellular compartment or a whole cell. Recently, a probabilistic framework for studying diffusion-mediated surface reactions has been developed that considers the joint probability density or propagator for the particle position and the so-called boundary local time. The latter characterizes the amount of time that a Brownian particle spends in the neighborhood of a point on a totally reflecting boundary. The effects of surface reactions are then incorporated via an appropriate stopping condition for the boundary local time. In this paper we generalize the theory of diffusion-mediated surface reactions to cases where the whole interior target domain $\calU$ acts as a partial absorber rather than the target boundary $\partial \calU$. Now the particle can freely enter and exit $\calU$, and is only able to react (be absorbed) within $\calU$. The appropriate Brownian functional is then the occupation time (accumulated time that the particle spends within $\calU$) rather than the boundary local time. We show that both cases can be considered within a unified framework by using a Feynman-Kac formula to derive a boundary value problem (BVP) for the propagator of the corresponding Brownian functional, and introducing an associated stopping condition. We illustrate the theory by calculating the mean first passage time (MFPT) for a spherical target $\calU$ located at the center of a spherical domain $\Omega$. This is achieved by solving the propagator BVP directly, rather than using spectral methods. We find that if the first moment of the stopping time density is infinite, then the MFPT is also infinite, that is, the spherical target is not sufficiently absorbing.
CHEMISTRY
Transonic accretion and winds around Pseudo-Kerr black holes and comparison with general relativistic solutions

Spectral and timing properties of accretion flows on a black hole depend on their density and temperature distributions, which in turn come from the underlying dynamics. Thus, an accurate description of the flow which includes hydrodynamics and radiative transfer is a must to interpret the observational results. In the case of non-rotating black holes, Pseudo-Newtonian description of surrounding space-time enables one to make a significant progress in predicting spectral and timing properties. This formalism is lacking for spinning black holes. In this paper, we show that there exists an exact form of 'natural' potential derivable from the general relativistic (GR) radial momentum equation. Use of this potential in an otherwise Newtonian set of equations allows to describe transonic flows very accurately as is evidenced by comparing with solutions obtained from the full GR framework. We study the properties of the critical points and the centrifugal pressure supported shocks in the parameter space spanned by the specific energy and the angular momentum, and compare with the results of GR hydrodynamics. We show that this potential can safely be used for the entire range of Kerr parameter $-1<a<1$ for modeling of observational results around spinning black holes. We assume the flow to be inviscid. Thus, it is non-dissipative with constant energy and angular momentum. These assumptions are valid very close to the black hole as the infall timescale is much shorter as compared to the viscous timescale.
ASTRONOMY
Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
SCIENCE
Beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation theory for strongly interacting Fermi gases II: The broken-symmetry phase

We theoretically study the thermodynamic properties of a strongly interacting Fermi gas at the crossover from a Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) superfluid to a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC), by applying a recently outlined strong-coupling theory that includes pair fluctuations beyond the commonly-used many-body $T$-matrix or ladder approximation at the Gaussian level. The beyond Gaussian pair fluctuation (GPF) theory always respects the exact thermodynamic relations and recovers the Bogoliubov theory of molecules in the BEC limit with a nearly correct molecule-molecule scattering length. We show that the beyond-GPF theory predicts quantitatively accurate ground-state properties at the BEC-BCS crossover, in good agreement with the recent measurement by Horikoshi \textit{et al.} in Phys. Rev. X \textbf{7}, 041004 (2017). In the unitary limit with infinitely large $s$-wave scattering length, the beyond-GPF theory predicts a reliable universal energy equation of state up to 0.6$T_c$, where $T_c$ is the superfluid transition temperature at unitarity. The theory predicts a Bertsch parameter $\xi \simeq 0.365$ at zero temperature, in good agreement with the latest quantum Monte Carlo result $\xi = 0.367(7)$ and the latest experimental measurement $\xi = 0.367(9)$. We attribute the excellent and wide applicability of the beyond-GPF theory in the broken-symmetry phase to the reasonable re-summation of Feynman diagrams following a dimensional $\epsilon$-expansion analysis near four dimensions ($d=4-\epsilon$), which gives rise to accurate predictions at the second order $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^2)$. Our work indicates the possibility of further improving the strong-coupling theory of strongly interacting fermions based on the systematic inclusion of large-loop Feynman diagrams at higher orders $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^n)$ with $n\ge 3$.
SCIENCE
Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
Martian Dust Storms and Gravity Waves: Disentangling Water Transport to the Upper Atmosphere

Simulations with the Max Planck Institute Martian general circulation model for Martian years 28 and 34 reveal details of the water "pump" mechanism and the role of gravity wave (GW) forcing. Water is advected to the upper atmosphere mainly by upward branches of the meridional circulation: in low latitudes during equinoxes and over the south pole during solstices. Molecular diffusion plays little role in water transport in the middle atmosphere and across the mesopause. GWs modulate the circulation and temperature during global dust storms, thus changing the timing and intensity of the transport. At equinoxes, they facilitate water accumulation in the polar warming regions in the middle atmosphere followed by stronger upwelling over the equator. As equinoctial storms decay, GWs tend to accelerate the reduction of water in the thermosphere. GWs delay the onset of the transport during solstitial storms and change the globally averaged amount of water in the upper atmosphere by 10-25%.
ASTRONOMY
Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
Plexiglass Cylinder Head Gives Incredible View Of Running Engine

Garage54 created a transparent cylinder head for a side valve Moskvich engine, giving an incredible view of the combustion process. We usually rely on Garage54 for automotive brevity. Past highlights include driving on square wheels, killing a car with a cocktail of vegetable oil, water and cola, and building an articulated Lada. For the Russian YouTube channel’s latest project, however, the team ended up creating something educational and quite beautiful. All using an old Moskvich engine.
CARS
Optimal Resetting Brownian Bridges

We introduce a resetting Brownian bridge as a simple model to study search processes where the total search time $t_f$ is finite and the searcher returns to its starting point at $t_f$. This is simply a Brownian motion with a Poissonian resetting rate $r$ to the origin which is constrained to start and end at the origin at time $t_f$. We first provide a rejection-free algorithm to generate such resetting bridges in all dimensions by deriving an effective Langevin equation with an explicit space-time dependent drift $\tilde \mu({\bf x},t)$ and resetting rate $\tilde r({\bf x}, t)$. We also study the efficiency of the search process in one-dimension by computing exactly various observables such as the mean-square displacement, the hitting probability of a fixed target and the expected maximum. Surprisingly, we find that there exists an optimal resetting rate $r^*$ that maximizes the search efficiency, even in the presence of a bridge constraint. We show however that the physical mechanism responsible for this optimal resetting rate for bridges is entirely different from resetting Brownian motions without the bridge constraint.
Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE
The rise and fall, and slow rise again, of operator entanglement under dephasing

The operator space entanglement entropy, or simply 'operator entanglement' (OE), is an indicator of the complexity of quantum operators and of their approximability by Matrix Product Operators (MPO). We study the OE of the density matrix of a 1D spin chain undergoing dissipative evolution. It is expected that, after an initial linear growth reminiscent of unitary quench dynamics, the OE should be suppressed by dissipative processes as the system evolves to a simple stationary state. Surprisingly, we find that this scenario breaks down for one of the most fundamental dissipative mechanisms: dephasing. Under dephasing, after the initial 'rise and fall' the OE can rise again, increasing logarithmically at long times. Using a combination of MPO simulations for chains of infinite length and analytical arguments valid for strong dephasing, we demonstrate that this growth is inherent to a $U(1)$ conservation law. We argue that in an XXZ model the OE grows universally as $\frac{1}{4} \log_2 t$ at long times, and trace this behavior back to an anomalous classical diffusion process.
SCIENCE
Anomalously field-susceptible spin soft-matter emerging in an electric-dipole liquid candidate

Mizuki Urai, Kazuya Miyagawa, Yuta Watanabe, Elena I. Zhilyaeva, Svetlana A. Torunova, Rimma N. Lyubovskaya, Natalia Drichko, Kazushi Kanoda. Mutual interactions in many-body systems bring about a variety of exotic phases, among which liquid-like states failing to order due to frustration are of keen interest. Recently, an organic system with an anisotropic triangular lattice of molecular dimers has been suggested to host a dipole liquid arising from intradimer charge-imbalance instability, possibly offering an unprecedented stage for the spin degrees of freedom. Here we show that an extraordinary unordered(unfrozen) spin state having soft-matter-like spatiotemporal characteristics is substantiated in this system. $^1$H NMR spectra and magnetization measurements indicate that gigantic, staggered moments are non-linearly and inhomogeneously induced by magnetic field whereas the moments vanish in the zero-field limit. The analysis of the NMR relaxation rate signifies that the moments fluctuate at a characteristic frequency slowing down to below MHz at low temperatures. The inhomogeneity, local correlation, and slow dynamics indicative of middle-scale dynamical correlation length suggest a novel frustration-driven spin clusterization.
PHYSICS

