Computational discovery of spin-polarized semimetals in spinel materials

By Shenda He, Ruirong Kang, Pan Zhou, Zehou Li, Yi Yang, Lizhong Sun
 3 days ago

The materials with spin-polarized electronic states have attracted a huge amount of interest due to their potential applications in spintronics. Based on first-principles calculations, we study the electronic characteristics of a series of AB2X4 chalcogeniden...

d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
Magnetochiral Polarization and High Order Transport in DNA type Chiral Materials

The chirality--spin interaction is a fascinating topic for both physicists and chemists. For example, chiral molecules like DNA generate giant spin polarization in nanodevices characterized by large magnetoresistance. This phenomenon called chiral induced spin selectivity (CISS) in literature, paves pathways for unconventional spintronic devices and enantiomer separation. However, its physical mechanism is elusive and debated. In this work, we find that the CISS magnetoresistance is a high-order effect and originates from the current-driven charge accumulation at metal-chiral molecule interfaces. Reversing lead magnetization modulates the charge polarization and consequently changes the tunneling barrier across the molecule. The magnetoresistance increases with the barrier width and bias and can theoretically approach 100\%. This mechanism can be validated by examining the insulation of chiral molecules, spin-orbit coupling in leads, or frequency-dependence of surface potential. Further, we propose that emerging twisted van der Waals quantum materials will be a versatile platform for CISS and similar spin selective phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
#Materials Science#Spinel#Semimetal#Tb
Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
Probing the circumgalactic medium with CMB polarization statistical anisotropy

As cosmic microwave background (CMB) photons traverse the Universe, anisotropies can be induced via Thomson scattering (proportional to the integrated electron density; optical depth) and inverse Compton scattering (proportional to the integrated electron pressure; thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect). Measurements of anisotropy in optical depth $\tau$ and Compton $y$ parameter are imprinted by the galaxies and galaxy clusters and are thus sensitive to the thermodynamic properties of circumgalactic medium and intergalactic medium. We use an analytic halo model to predict the power spectrum of the optical depth ($\tau\tau$), the cross-correlation between the optical depth and the Compton $y$ parameter ($\tau y$), as well as the cross-correlation between the optical depth and galaxy clustering ($\tau g$), and compare this model to cosmological simulations. We constrain the optical depths of halos at $z\lesssim 3$ using a technique originally devised to constrain patchy reionization at a much higher redshift range. The forecasted signal-to-noise ratio is 2.6, 8.5, and 13, respectively, for a CMB-S4-like experiment and a VRO-like optical survey. We show that a joint analysis of these probes can constrain the amplitude of the density profiles of halos to 6.5% and the pressure profile to 13%, marginalizing over the outer slope of the pressure profile. These constraints translate to astrophysical parameters related to the physics of galaxy evolution, such as the gas mass fraction, $f_{\rm g}$, which can be constrained to 5.3% uncertainty at $z\sim 0$, assuming an underlying model for the shape of the density profile. The cross-correlations presented here are complementary to other CMB and galaxy cross-correlations since they do not require spectroscopic galaxy redshifts and are another example of how such correlations are a powerful probe of the astrophysics of galaxy evolution.
ASTRONOMY
Raman response and shear viscosity in the non-Fermi liquid phase of Luttinger semimetals

Luttinger semimetals represent materials with strong spin-orbit coupling, harbouring doubly degenerate quadratic band touchings at the Brillouin zone center. In the presence of Coulomb interactions, such a system exhibits a non-Fermi liquid phase [dubbed as the Luttinger-Abrikosov-Beneslavskii (LAB) phase], at low temperatures and zero doping. However, a clear experimental evidence of this emergent state remains elusive to this date. Here, we determine the Raman response of the LAB phase. At frequencies much larger than the temperature, the Raman response exhibits a power-law behavior, which could be verified experimentally. On the other hand, at lower frequencies, the Raman response displays a quasi-elastic peak. We also compute the ratio of the shear viscosity and the entropy density $\eta/s$, using a Kubo formula analysis, to analyze the consequences of the hyperscaling violation that emerges in the LAB phase.
CHEMISTRY
Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
Giant $g$-factors and fully spin-polarized states in metamorphic short-period InAsSb/InSb superlattices

Yuxuan Jiang, Maksim Ermolaev, Gela Kipshidze, Seongphill Moon, Mykhaylo Ozerov, Dmitry Smirnov, Zhigang Jiang, Sergey Suchalkin. Realizing a large Landé $g$-factor of electrons in solid-state materials has long been thought of as a rewarding task as it can trigger abundant immediate applications in spintronics and quantum computing. Here, by using metamorphic InAsSb/InSb superlattices (SLs), we demonstrate an unprecedented high value of $g\approx 104$, twice larger than that in bulk InSb, and fully spin-polarized states at low magnetic fields. In addition, we show that the $g$-factor can be tuned on demand from 30 to 110 via varying the SL period. The key ingredients of a large $g$-factor include the size of the band gap and the wavefunction overlap between the spatially separated electron and hole states, where the latter has drawn little attention in prior studies. Our work not only establishes metamorphic InAsSb/InSb as a promising and competitive material platform for future quantum devices but also provides a new route toward $g$-factor engineering in semiconductor structures.
PHYSICS
Atomistic insights into the mixed-alkali effect in phosphosilicate glasses

In recent years, tailoring the properties of bioactive glasses through compositional design have become the subject of widespread interest for their use in medical application, e.g., tissue regeneration. Understanding the mixed alkali effect (MAE) in oxide glasses is of fundamental importance for tailoring the glass compositions to control the mobility of ions and, therefore, the glass properties that depend on it, such as ion release, glass transition temperature, and ionic conductivity. However, most of the previously designed bioactive glasses were based on trial-and-error, which is due to the complex glass structure that is non-trivial to analyze and, thus, the lack of a clear picture of the glass structure at short- and medium-range order. Accordingly, we use molecular dynamics simulations to study whether using the MAE can control the bioactivity and properties of 45S5 glass and its structural origins. We showed that the network connectivity, a structural parameter often used to access the bioactivity of silicate glasses, does not change with Na substitution with Li or K. On the contrary, the elastic moduli showed a strong dependence on the type of the modifier, as they increased with increasing mean field strength. Similarly, the mobility of the glass elements was significantly affected by the type of modifier used to substitute Na. The change of the properties is further discussed and explained using changes at the short- and medium-range structure by giving evidence of previous experimental findings. Finally, we highlight the origin of the non-existence of the MAE, the effect of the modifier on the bioactivity of the glasses, the importance of dynamical descriptors in predicting the bioactivity of oxide glasses, and we provide the necessary insights, at the atomic scale, needed for further development of bioactive glasses.
CHEMISTRY
Raman fingerprints of fractionalized Majorana excitations in honeycomb iridate Ag$_3$LiIr$_2$O$_6$

Srishti Pal, Vinod Kumar, Debendra Prasad Panda, A. Sundaresan, Avinash V. Mahajan, D. V. S. Muthu, A. K. Sood. We report low-temperature (down to $\sim$5 K) Raman signatures of the recently discovered intercalated honeycomb magnet Ag$_3$LiIr$_2$O$_6$, a putative Kitaev quantum spin liquid (QSL) candidate. The Kitaev QSL is predicted to host Majorana fermions as its emergent elementary excitations through a thermal fractionalization of entangled spins $S = 1/2$. We observe evidence of this fractionalization in the low-energy magnetic continuum whose temperature evolution harbours signatures of the predicted Fermi statistics obeyed by the itinerant Majorana quasiparticles. The magnetic Raman susceptibility evinces a crossover from the conventional to a Kitaev paramagnetic state below the temperature of $\sim$80 K. Additionally, the development of the Fano asymmetry in the low frequency phonon mode and the enhancement of integrated Raman susceptibilities below the crossover temperature signifies prominent coupling between the vibrational and Majorana fermionic excitations.
SCIENCE
Giant Valley-Polarized Spin Splittings in Magnetized Janus Pt Dichalcogenides

We reveal giant proximity-induced magnetism and valley-polarization effects in Janus Pt dichalcogenides (such as SPtSe), when bound to the Europium oxide (EuO) substrate. Using first-principles simulations, it is surprisingly found that the charge redistribution, resulting from proximity with EuO, leads to the formation of two K and K$^{'}$valleys in the conduction bands. Each of these valleys displays its own spin polarization and a specific spin-texture dictated by broken inversion and time-reversal symmetries, and valley-exchange and Rashba splittings as large as hundreds of meV. This provides a platform for exploring novel spin-valley physics in low-dimensional semiconductors, with potential spin transport mechanisms such as spin-orbit torques much more resilient to disorder and temperature effects.
PHYSICS
Star formation near the Sun is driven by expansion of the Local Bubble

Catherine Zucker, Alyssa A. Goodman, João Alves, Shmuel Bialy, Michael Foley, Joshua S. Speagle, Josefa Großschedl, Douglas P. Finkbeiner, Andreas Burkert, Diana Khimey, Cameren Swiggum. For decades we have known that the Sun lies within the Local Bubble, a cavity of low-density, high-temperature plasma surrounded by a shell...
ASTRONOMY
Simulating the Hamiltonian of Dimer Atomic Spin Model of One Dimensional Optical Lattice on Quantum Computers

Sudev Pradhan, Amlandeep Nayak, Sritam Kumar Satpathy, Tanmaya Shree Behera, Ankita Misra, Debashis Swain, Bikash K. Behera. The one-dimensional Ising model with its connections to several physical concepts plays a vital role in comprehension of several principles, phenomena and numerical methods. The Hamiltonian of a coupled one-dimensional dissipative spin system in the presence of magnetic field can be obtained from the Ising model. We simulate the above Hamiltonian by designing a quantum circuit with precise gate measurement and execute with the IBMQ experience platform through different $N$ states with controlled energy separation where we can check quantum synchronization in a dissipative lattice system. Our result shows the relation between various entangled states, the relation between the different energy separation ($\omega$) with the spin-spin coupling ($\lambda$) in the lattice, along with fidelity calculations for several iterations of the model used. We also estimate the ground and first excited energy states of Ising-Hamiltonian using VQE algorithm and investigate the lowest energy values varying the number of layers of ansatz.
COMPUTERS
Spatiotemporal observation of quantum crystallization of electrons

Liquids crystallize as they cool; however, when crystallization is avoided in some way, they supercool, maintaining their liquidity, and freezing into glass at low temperatures, as ubiquitously observed. These metastable states crystallize over time through the classical dynamics of nucleation and growth. However, it was recently found that Coulomb interacting electrons on charge-frustrated triangular lattices exhibit supercooled liquid and glass with quantum nature and they crystallize, raising fundamental issues : what features are universal to crystallization at large and specific to that of quantum systems? Here, we report our experimental challenges that address this issue through the spatiotemporal observation of electronic crystallization in an organic material. With Raman microspectroscopy, we are the first to successfully perform real-space and real-time imaging of electronic crystallization. The results directly capture strongly temperature-dependent crystallization profiles indicating that nucleation and growth proceed at distinctive temperature-dependent rates, which is common to conventional crystallization. Remarkably, however, the growth rate is many orders of magnitude larger than that in the conventional case, which is attributable to the quantum effect. The temperature characteristics of nucleation and growth are universal, whereas unusually fast growth kinetics features quantum crystallization where a quantum-to-classical catastrophe occurs in interacting electrons.
PHYSICS
Evaporation of microwave-shielded polar molecules to quantum degeneracy

Ultracold polar molecules offer strong electric dipole moments and rich internal structure, which makes them ideal building blocks to explore exotic quantum matter, implement novel quantum information schemes, or test fundamental symmetries of nature. Realizing their full potential requires cooling interacting molecular gases deeply into the quantum degenerate regime. However, the complexity of molecules which makes their collisions intrinsically unstable at the short range, even for nonreactive molecules, has so far prevented the cooling to quantum degeneracy in three dimensions. Here, we demonstrate evaporative cooling of a three-dimensional gas of fermionic sodium-potassium molecules to well below the Fermi temperature using microwave shielding. The molecules are protected from reaching short range with a repulsive barrier engineered by coupling rotational states with a blue-detuned circularly polarized microwave. The microwave dressing induces strong tunable dipolar interactions between the molecules, leading to high elastic collision rates that can exceed the inelastic ones by at least a factor of 460. This large elastic-to-inelastic collision ratio allows us to cool the molecular gas down to 21 nanokelvin, corresponding to 0.36 times the Fermi temperature. Such unprecedentedly cold and dense samples of polar molecules open the path to the exploration of novel many-body phenomena, such as the long-sought topological p-wave superfluid states of ultracold matter.
CHEMISTRY
Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
MATHEMATICS
Detection of Gravity Modes in RR Lyrae Stars

We report the detection of gravity modes in RR Lyrae stars. Thanks to PAIX, the first Antarctica polar photometer. Unprecedented and uninterrupted U BV RI time-series photometric ground-based data are collected during 150 days from the highest plateau of Antarctica. PAIX light curve analyses reveal an even richer power spectrum with mixed modes in RR Lyrae stars. A nonlinear nature of several dominant peaks, showing lower and higher frequencies, occur around the dominant fundamental radial pressure mode. These lower frequencies and harmonics linearly interact with the dominant fundamental radial pressure mode and its second and third overtone pressure modes as well. Half-integer frequencies are also detected, likewise side peak structures demonstrating that HH puppis is a bona-fide Blazhko star. Fourier correlations are used to derive underlying physical characteristics for HH puppis. The most striking finding is the direct detection of gravity waves. We interpret the excitation mechanism of gravity waves in RR Lyrae stars by the penetrative convection driving mechanism. We demonstrate that RR Lyrae stars pulsation is excited by several distinct mechanisms, and hence RR Lyrae stars are simultaneously g modes and p modes pulsators. Our discoveries make RR Lyrae stars very challenging stellar objects, and provide their potential to undergo at the same time g modes and p modes towards an advancement of theory of stellar evolution and a better understanding of the Universe.
ASTRONOMY
A comprehensive co-variant gauge theory of fracton phase of matter

Basing on the recently proposed covariant action for the fracton model \cite{sk1} where a paradigm shift of the existing research on fracton gauge theory is mooted . A holistic analysis of the fracton gauge theory is presented in this paper which connects the apparently bizarre properties of the fractons in the realm of quasi particles, like nearly vanishing mobility and also the nature of interaction exhibited by them which ranges from electromagnetic to gravitation-like effects. The twine principles of covariance and gauge invariances , the {\it{leitmotivs}} of modern theoretical physics form the basis of our formulation , thereby dispelling all the confusion and the contradiction of the existing fracton gauge theory. The implementation of the symmetry require the introduction of a novel scalar field theory based on the Galileon scalars . The ubiquity of the Galileon scalars as representation of fracton matter shown here is indeed remarkable .% providing an illustration where so abstract entity as Galileons with the dynamics of the fractons (discovered in connection with dislocations in glassy materials.
PHYSICS
Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE): VI. Ideal kernel-nulling array architectures for a space-based mid-infrared nulling interferometer

Aims: Optical interferometry from space for the purpose of detecting and characterising exoplanets is seeing a revival, specifically from missions such as the proposed Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE). A default assumption since the design studies of Darwin and TPF-I has been that the Emma X-array configuration is the optimal architecture for this goal. Here, we examine whether new advances in the field of nulling interferometry, such as the concept of kernel nulling, challenge this assumption.
ASTRONOMY

