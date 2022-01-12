ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Photo-magnetization in two-dimensional sliding ferroelectrics

By Jian Zhou
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Light-matter interaction is one of the key routes to understanding and manipulating geometric and electronic behaviors of materials, especially two-dimensional materials which are optically accessible owing to their high surface to volume ratio. In the current work we focus on the recently discovered two-dimensional...

arxiv.org

scitechdaily.com

Helium Bath Splash: Physicists Discover Surprising Phenomenon

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
PHYSICS
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth may be enveloped with a massive magnetic tunnel

There is always something interesting about the vast sky that envelopes us - especially the strange formations and shapes visible in the sky during the days and nights. These have not only excited us but have also puzzled scientists for years. Perhaps we may finally have some exciting revelation about these.
arxiv.org

Anomalously field-susceptible spin soft-matter emerging in an electric-dipole liquid candidate

Mizuki Urai, Kazuya Miyagawa, Yuta Watanabe, Elena I. Zhilyaeva, Svetlana A. Torunova, Rimma N. Lyubovskaya, Natalia Drichko, Kazushi Kanoda. Mutual interactions in many-body systems bring about a variety of exotic phases, among which liquid-like states failing to order due to frustration are of keen interest. Recently, an organic system with an anisotropic triangular lattice of molecular dimers has been suggested to host a dipole liquid arising from intradimer charge-imbalance instability, possibly offering an unprecedented stage for the spin degrees of freedom. Here we show that an extraordinary unordered(unfrozen) spin state having soft-matter-like spatiotemporal characteristics is substantiated in this system. $^1$H NMR spectra and magnetization measurements indicate that gigantic, staggered moments are non-linearly and inhomogeneously induced by magnetic field whereas the moments vanish in the zero-field limit. The analysis of the NMR relaxation rate signifies that the moments fluctuate at a characteristic frequency slowing down to below MHz at low temperatures. The inhomogeneity, local correlation, and slow dynamics indicative of middle-scale dynamical correlation length suggest a novel frustration-driven spin clusterization.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Changing the properties of ferroelectric materials by vacating a single oxygen atom

Researchers in the Technion Department of Materials Science and Engineering have succeeded in changing a material's electrical properties by vacating an oxygen atom from the original structure. Possible applications include electronic-device miniaturization and radiation detection. What do ultrasound imaging of a fetus, cellular mobile communication, micro motors, and low-energy-consumption computer...
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetization#Ferroelectricity#Magnetic Dipole#Materials Science#Two Dimensional Materials#Faraday
arxiv.org

Gain/loss effects on spin-orbit coupled ultracold atoms in two-dimensional optical lattices: phase diagram, Chern numbers, exceptional loops, and edge states

Due to the fundamental position of spin-orbit coupled ultracold atoms in the simulation of topological insulators, the gain/loss effects on these systems should be evaluated when considering the measurement or the coupling to the environment. Here, incorporating the mature gain/loss techniques into the experimentally realized spin-orbit coupled ultracold atoms in two-dimensional optical lattices, we investigate the corresponding non-Hermitian tight-binding model, evaluating the gain/loss effects on various properties of the system in the context of non-Hermitian physics. Under periodic boundary conditions, we analytically give, via block diagonalization, the topological phase diagram, which undergoes a non-Hermitian gapless interval instead of a point of the Hermitian counterpart, causing that the complex band inversion is just a necessary but not sufficient condition for the topological phase transition. A gauge-independent non-Hermitian Wilson-line method is developed for numerically calculating the non-Hermitian Chern number of a subspace consisting of multiple complex bands, because the nodal loops of the lower/upper two bands of the Hermitian counterpart can be split into exceptional loops in this non-Hermitian model. Under open boundary conditions, we find that the conventional bulk-boundary correspondence does not break down, but the dynamics of the chiral edge states depend on the boundary selection, which may be used for the control of edge dynamics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Exchange Bias and Interface-related Effects in Two-dimensional van der Waals Magnetic Heterostructures: Open Questions and Perspectives

Manh-Huong Phan, Vijaysankar Kalappattil, Valery Ortiz Jimenez, Yen Thi Hai Pham, Nivarthana W.Y.A.Y. Mudiyanselage, Derick Detellem, Chang-Ming Hung, Amit Chanda, Tatiana Eggers. The exchange bias (EB) effect is known as a fundamentally and technologically important magnetic property of a magnetic bilayer film. It is manifested as a horizontal shift in...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Prediction of Ferroelectric Superconductors with Reversible Superconducting Diode Effect

A noncentrosymmetric superconductor can have a superconducting diode effect, where the critical current in opposite directions is different when time-reversal symmetry is also broken. We theoretically propose that a ferroelectric superconductor with coexisting ferroelectricity and superconductivity can support a ferroelectric reversible superconducting diode effect. Through first-principles calculation, we predict that monolayer CuNb$_2$Se$_4$ (i.e., a bilayer NbSe$_2$ intercalated with Cu) is such a ferroelectric superconductor, where ferroelectricity controls the layer polarization as well as the sign of spin-orbit coupling induced spin splittings. Because the nonreciprocal factor of the critical current is proportional to the spin splittings, the superconducting diode effect is reversible upon electric switch of ferroelectricity. While we use CuNb$_2$Se$_4$ as a model system, the predicted effect can appear in a class of two-dimensional superconducting bilayers with ferroelectricity induced by interlayer sliding.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A novel framework for the three-dimensional NLTE inverse problem

Inversion of spectropolarimetric observations of the solar upper atmosphere is one of the most challenging goals in solar physics. If we account for all relevant ingredients of the spectral line formation process such as three-dimensional (3D) radiative transfer out of local thermodynamic equilibrium (NLTE), the task becomes extremely computationally expensive. Instead of generalizing 1D methods to 3D, we develop a new approach to the inverse problem. In our meshfree method we do not consider the requirement of 3D NLTE consistency as an obstacle, but as a natural regularization with respect to the traditional pixel-by-pixel methods. This leads to more robust and less ambiguous solutions. We solve the 3D NLTE inverse problem as an unconstrained global minimization problem avoiding repetitive evaluations of the $\Lambda$~operator. Apart from 3D NLTE consistency, the method allows to easily include additional conditions of physical consistency such as zero divergence of the magnetic field. Stochastic ingredients make the method less prone to ending up in local minima of the loss function. Our method is capable of solving the inverse problem by orders of magnitude faster than it would be possible using grid-based methods. The method can provide accurate and physically consistent results if sufficient computing time is available, but also approximate solutions in case of very complex plasma structures or limited computing time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Imaging Ferroelectrics: Charge Gradient Microscopy (CGM) versus Potential Gradient Microscopy (PGM)

Raymond G. P. McQuaid, Amit Kumar, J. Marty Gregg, Charlotte Cochard. In 2014, Charge Gradient Microscopy (CGM) was first reported as a new scanning probe imaging mode, particularly well-suited for the characterisation of ferroelectrics. The implementation of the technique is straightforward; it involves monitoring currents that spontaneously develop between a passive conducting atomic force microscopy tip and Earth, as the tip is scanned across the specimen surface. However, details on the fundamental origin of contrast and what images mean, in terms of associated ferroelectric microstructures, are not yet fully understood. Here, by comparing information from CGM and Kelvin Probe Force Microscopy (KPFM), obtained from the same sets of ferroelectric domains (in both lithium niobate and barium titanate), we show that CGM reasonably reflects the spatial derivative of the measured surface potential. This is conceptually different from measuring local gradients in the surface bound-charge density or in any associated screening charges: after all, we see clear CGM signals, even when polarisation is entirely in-plane. We therefore suggest that CGM in ferroelectrics might be more accurately called Potential Gradient Microscopy (PGM). Intriguingly, in all cases examined, the measured surface potential (determined both through KPFM and by integrating the CGM signal) is of the opposite sign to that intuitively expected for a completely clean ferroelectric in vacuum. This is commonly observed and presumed due to a charge accumulation on the ferroelectric surface which is not easily removed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quasiparticle focusing of bound states in two-dimensional $s$-wave superconductors

A magnetic impurity on a superconducting substrate induces in-gap Yu-Shiba-Rusinov (YSR) bound states, whose intricate spatial structure crucially influences the possibilities of engineering collective impurity states. By means of a saddle-point approximation we study the scattering processes giving rise to YSR states in gapped, two-dimensional superconductors. Further, we develop a theory which relates through a simple analytical expression an arbitrary energy dispersion of normal electrons in a two-dimensional host to the spatial features of the YSR states. Namely, we find that flatter segments of the Fermi surface with large Fermi velocity enhance the local density of states (LDOS) around the impurity. Our analytical approximation is quantitatively accurate against tight-binding calculations on various lattices with different Fermi surfaces, and it allows to predict the shape and orientation of YSR states observed in scanning tunneling spectroscopy experiments. We illustrate our results with a model of $\mathrm{NbSe}_2$.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Tunable electronic properties of germanene and two-dimensional group-III phosphides heterobilayers

In this research work, the 2D structure of the germanene layer is compounded with 2D group-III phosphides: AlP and GaP. The planar structure of AlP and low-buckled GaP have been taken to form the bilayer patterns. In each case, three stacking patterns are considered, and their relaxed interlayer distance and binding energy have been reported. The binding energy being around in the range between ~150 to 210 meV shows the existence of weak van der Waals interactions between the layers. The heterostructures containing germanene and these two phosphides show an opening of a large indirect bandgap of magnitude range of ~200 meV to 600 meV, which can be tuned by changing interlayer distance and by incorporating bi-axial compressive and tensile strain. Although their normal bandgap, which significantly changes with SOC, is an indirect one, whilst tunning the interlayer distance band gap jumps from unsymmetrical point to symmetrical Dirac cones and becomes direct on K points. The charge carrier mostly concentrates on the p-orbitals of the germanene in the conduction regions; thus, the electrical properties of germanene will be retained, and the carrier will provide a much faster device response property. The absence of the phosphides influence makes them the intended substrate for growing the germanene layer on top of that. Again, due to the bandgap at Dirac cones being opened and jumps between the Dirac cones and band gap changes with SOC tropological insulator can be formed, and Quantum Spin Hall effect may exist.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Singularity models in the three-dimensional Ricci flow

The Ricci flow is a natural evolution equation for Riemannian metrics on a given manifold. The main goal is to understand singularity formation. In his spectacular 2002 breakthrough, Perelman achieved a qualitative understanding of singularity formation in dimension $3$. More precisely, Perelman showed that every finite-time singularity to the Ricci flow in dimension $3$ is modeled on an ancient $\kappa$-solution. Moreover, Perelman proved a structure theorem for ancient $\kappa$-solutions in dimension $3$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Coexisting two-dimensional electron and hole gases highly confined at the interfaces of undoped KTaO3-sandwiching heterostructures

Two-dimensional electron gas (2DEG) in interfaces and surfaces based on perovskite SrTiO3 (STO) has exhibited various interesting phenomena and is used to develop oxide electronics. Recently, KTaO3 (KTO) shows great potential and is believed to host more exciting effects and phenomena toward novel devices. Here, through first-principles investigation and analysis, we find two types of coexisting 2DEG and 2D hole gas (2DHG) highly confined at the interfaces in undoped STO/KTO/BaTiO3 heterostructures, when the KTO thickness $m$ reaches a crititcal value. The two interfaces are made by (SrO)$^0$/(TaO$_2$)$^+$ and (KO)$^-$/(TiO$_2$)$^0$ for the A-type, and by (TiO$_2$)$^0$/(KO)$^-$ and (TaO$_2$)$^+$/(BO)$^0$ for the B-type. The 2D electron carriers originate from Ta-$5 d_{xy}$ states at the interface including TaO$_2$ atomic layer, and the hole carriers from O-$2 p_x/p_y$ orbitals at the other interface. The electron and hole effective masses are 0.3$m_0$ and $1.06\sim 1.12 m_0$, respectively, where $m_0$ is mass of free electron, and the 2D carrier concentrations are in the order of $10 ^{13}$ cm$^{-2}$. Our analysis indicates that the interfacial 2DEG and 2DHG are simultaneously formed because of the band bending due to the polar discontinuity at the interfaces and the stress-induced polarization within the KTO layer. These could stimulate more exploration for new phenomena and novel devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On the Sweet-Parker model for incompressible visco-resistive magnetic reconnection in two dimensions associated to ideal magnetohydrodynamic instabilities

We revisit the well known Sweet-Parker (SP) model for magnetic reconnection in the framework of two dimensional incompressible magnetohydrodynamics. The steady-state solution is re-derived by considering a non zero viscosity via the magnetic Prandtl number $P_m$. Moreover, contrary to the original SP model, a particular attention is paid to the possibility that the inflowing magnetic field $B_e$ and the length of the current layer $L$ are not necessarily fixed and may depend on the dissipation parameters. Using two different ideally unstable setups to form the current sheet, namely the tilt and coalescence modes, we numerically explore the scaling relations with resistivity $\eta$ and Prandtl number $P_m$ during the magnetic reconnection phase, and compare to the generalized steady-state SP theoretical solution. The usual Sweet-Parker relations are recovered in the limit of small $P_m$ and $\eta$ values, with in particular the normalized reconnection rate being simply $S^{-1/2} (1 + P_m)^{-1/4}$, where $S$ represents the Lundquist number $S = LV_A/\eta$ ($V_A$ being the characteristic Alfvén speed). In the opposite limit of higher $P_m$ and/or $\eta$ values, a significant deviation from the SP model is obtained with a complex dependence $B_e (\eta, P_m)$ that is explored depending on the setup considered. We discuss the importance of these results in order to correctly interpret the numerous exponentially increasing numerical studies published in the literature, with the aim of explaining eruptive phenomena observed in the solar corona.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Structure and relaxor ferroelectric behavior of novel tungsten bronze type ceramic, Sr5BiTi3Nb7O30

Qiuwei He, Siegbert Schmid, Xue Chen, Biaolin Peng, ChunChun Li, Changzheng Hu, Laijun Liu, Manuel Hinterstein. This paper reports a novel lead-free tungsten bronze type ceramic, Sr5BiTi3Nb7O30, prepared by a conventional high-temperature solid-state reaction route. The crystal structure identified from synchrotron X-ray diffraction data shows an average structure with centrosymmetric space group P4/mbm and possible local structure with space group P4bm at room temperature. Temperature dependence of dielectric permittivity indicates that Sr5BiTi3Nb7O30 is a ferroelectric relaxor with Tm near 260 K. The dielectric anomaly is related to the disorder on the A and B sites, which results in stronger frequency dispersion and lower phase-transition temperature compared with Sr6Ti2Nb8O30. A macroscopic and phenomenological statistical model was employed to describe the temperature dependence of their dielectric responses. The calculated size of polar nanoregions (PNRs) of Sr5BiTi3Nb7O30 compared with Sr6Ti2Nb8O30 implies that the stronger diffusion phase transition for the former is related to the disorder that emerged in both A and B sites. The smaller PNRs can be activated at lower temperature but have smaller electrical dipole moment. It is the origin of relaxor behavior of Sr5BiTi3Nb7O30 with lower Tm and dielectric permittivity. A non-centrosymmetric, could be P4bm, may exit in a local structure (PNRs), which contributes to the dielectric frequency dispersion of relaxor behavior. This work opens up a promising feasible route to the development of relaxor ferroelectrics in tungsten bronze type oxides.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Tunable plasmonic devices by integrating graphene with ferroelectric nanocavity

Graphene plasmons may enable the novel conceptual manufacture of photonic devices. The graphene plasmonic devices can operate at room temperature with tunable spectral selectivity in different frequencies. The pursuit of efficiently exciting and manipulating graphene plasmons is always the guarantee of high-performance devices. Here, we investigate graphene plasmon waves in periodic nanocavity with nanoscale-diameters with uniformly downward polarization in BiFeO3 thin films. The integrating monolayer graphene with ferroelectric nanocavity array provides a shame to dope graphene into desired spatial patterns. Based on a theoretical model that considers periodic ununiform conductivity across graphene sheet, the patterned ferroelectric spacer is accounted for as an effective graphene surface plasmon polaritons modulator. We experimentally demonstrate that the graphene plasmons can be tuned by both scaling the size of ferroelectric nanocavity and varying the applied gate voltage, subsequently resonant to incident lights and shows a tunable transmission resonance in mid-infrared frequencies.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Origin of the large entropy change in the molecular caloric and ferroelectric ammonium sulfate

Bernet E. Meijer, Shurong Yuan, Guanqun Cai, Richard J. Dixey, Franz Demmel, Martin T. Dove, Jiaxun Liu, Helen Y. Playford, Helen C. Walker, Anthony E. Phillips. The deceptively simple inorganic salt ammonium sulfate undergoes a ferroelectric phase transition associated with a very large entropy change and both electrocaloric and barocaloric behaviour. While the structural origins of the electrical polarisation are now well established, those of the entropy change are more controversial. To resolve this question, we have performed total (elastic), quasielastic, and inelastic neutron scattering, as functions of both temperature and pressure, and DFT simulation. We show that a simple model of the entropy, in which each molecular ion is disordered across the mirror plane in the high symmetry phase, is untenable. Instead, the entropy arises from large-amplitude, anharmonic librations in this phase. Our results suggest that, in the search for molecular materials with large entropy changes, vibrational entropy arising from broad, anharmonic energy minima is likely to be just as important as configurational entropy arising from crystallographic disorder.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Magnetic stiffness calculation for the corresponding force between two current-carrying circular filaments arbitrarily oriented in the space

In this article, sets of analytical formulas for calculation of nine components of magnetic stiffness of corresponding force arising between two current-carrying circular filaments arbitrarily oriented in the space are derived by using Babic's method and the method of mutual inductance (Kalantarov-Zeitlin's method). Formulas are presented through integral expressions, whose kernel function is expressed in terms of the elliptic integrals of the first and second kinds. Also, we obtained an additional set of expressions for calculation of components of magnetic stiffness by means of differentiation of Grover's formula of the mutual inductance between two circular filaments with respect to appropriate coordinates. The derived sets of formulas were mutually validated and results of calculation of components of magnetic stiffness agree well to each other.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Asymptotic shape of isolated magnetic domains

We investigate the energy of an isolated magnetized domain $\Omega \subset \mathbb{R}^n$ for $n=2,3$. In non-dimensionalized variables, the energy given by $$ \mathcal{E}(\Omega) \ = \ \int_{\mathbb{R}^n} |\nabla \chi_{\Omega}| \ dx + \int_{\mathbb{R}^n} |\nabla \Phi|^2 \ dx $$ penalizes the interfacial area of the domain as well as the energy of the corresponding magnetostatic field. Here, the magnetostatic potential $\Phi$ is determined by $\Delta \Phi = \partial_1 \chi_\Omega$, corresponding to uniform magnetization within the domain. We consider the macroscopic regime $|\Omega| \rightarrow \infty$, in which we derive compactness and $\Gamma$-limit for the cross-section of the anisotropically rescaled configuration. The limit energy is local and the limiting shape of minimizers can be calculated.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers detect two-dimensional kagome surface states

Kogome lattices have become a new focus in the study of condensed matter physics for their novel features. However, due to the in-plane and interlayer interactions in materials, the intrinsic features of the 2D kogome lattices are often affected or even destroyed, causing the bulk states of the material to be inconsistent with its characteristic structure in theoretical calculation.
PHYSICS

