Photo-magnetization in two-dimensional sliding ferroelectrics

Bernet E. Meijer, Shurong Yuan, Guanqun Cai, Richard J. Dixey, Franz Demmel, Martin T. Dove, Jiaxun Liu, Helen Y. Playford, Helen C. Walker, Anthony E. Phillips. The deceptively simple inorganic salt ammonium sulfate undergoes a ferroelectric phase transition associated with a very large entropy change and both electrocaloric and barocaloric behaviour. While the structural origins of the electrical polarisation are now well established, those of the entropy change are more controversial. To resolve this question, we have performed total (elastic), quasielastic, and inelastic neutron scattering, as functions of both temperature and pressure, and DFT simulation. We show that a simple model of the entropy, in which each molecular ion is disordered across the mirror plane in the high symmetry phase, is untenable. Instead, the entropy arises from large-amplitude, anharmonic librations in this phase. Our results suggest that, in the search for molecular materials with large entropy changes, vibrational entropy arising from broad, anharmonic energy minima is likely to be just as important as configurational entropy arising from crystallographic disorder.
