Overcoming the entanglement barrier in quantum many-body dynamics via space-time duality

By Alessio Lerose, Michael Sonner, Dmitry A. Abanin
 7 days ago

Describing non-equilibrium properties of quantum many-body systems is challenging due to high entanglement in the wavefunction. We take an open-quantum-system viewpoint and describe evolution of local observables in terms of the influence matrix (IM), which encodes the effects of a many-body system...

Cosmos

Did scientists really quantum entangle tardigrades?

In a pre-peer-reviewed paper recently released on ArXiv, a team of physicists claims to have done something extraordinary: place a tardigrade in a state of quantum entanglement with a pair of qubits. According to the mind-bending weirdness of quantum physics, quantum entanglement means that two things or systems cannot be...
SCIENCE
Effect of quasiperiodic and random noise on many-body dynamical decoupling protocols

Symmetries (and their spontaneous rupturing) can be used to protect and engender novel quantum phases and lead to interesting collective phenomena. In Ref. 1, the authors described a general dynamical decoupling (polyfractal) protocol that can be used to engineer multiple discrete symmetries in many-body systems. The present work expands on the former by studying the effect of quasiperiodic and random noise on such a dynamical scheme. We find generally that relaxation of engineered symmetry generators proceeds by i) an initial relaxation on microscopic timescales to a prethermal plateau whose height is independent of noise, ii) a linear relaxation regime with a noise-dependent rate, followed by iii) a slow logarithmic relaxation regime that is only present for quasiperiodic noise. We glean the essential features of these regimes via scaling collapses and show that they can be generally explained by the spectral properties of the various noise waveforms considered. In particular, the quasiperiodic noise is characterised by highly time dependent spectrum with a noise floor that mimics white noise, and peaks that grow sharper with time. We argue that both the noise floor and peaks contribute to the initial linear-in-time relaxation while the logarithmic regime is initiated when the peaks become sufficiently well resolved and cease to contribute to further relaxation. We provide numerical evidence to justify these findings.
SCIENCE
Quantum Information Scrambling in Quantum Many-body Scarred Systems

Quantum many-body scarred systems host special non-thermal eigenstates which support periodic revival dynamics and weakly break the ergodicity. In this paper, we study the quantum information scrambling dynamics in quantum many-body scarred systems, with a focus on the "PXP" model. We use the out-of-time-ordered correlator (OTOC) and Holevo information as measures of the information scrambling, and apply an efficient numerical method based on matrix product operators to compute them up to 41 spins. We find that both the OTOC and Holevo information exhibit a linear light cone and periodic oscillations inside the light cone for initial states within the scarred subspace, which is in sharp contrast to thermal or many-body localized this http URL explain the formation of the linear light cone structure, we provide a perturbation-type calculation based on a phenomenological model. In addition, we demonstrate that the OTOC and Holevo information dynamics of the "PXP" model can be measured using the Rydberg-atom quantum simulators with current experimental technologies, and numerically identify the measurable signatures using experimental parameters.
SCIENCE
#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Physics#Space Time#Duality#Mps#Teb
Observation of unconventional many-body scarring in a quantum simulator

Guo-Xian Su, Hui Sun, Ana Hudomal, Jean-Yves Desaules, Zhao-Yu Zhou, Bing Yang, Jad C. Halimeh, Zhen-Sheng Yuan, Zlatko Papić, Jian-Wei Pan. The ongoing quest for understanding nonequilibrium dynamics of complex quantum systems underpins the foundation of statistical physics as well as the development of quantum technology. Quantum many-body scarring has recently opened a window into novel mechanisms for delaying the onset of thermalization, however its experimental realization remains limited to the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ state in a Rydberg atom system. Here we realize unconventional many-body scarring in a Bose--Hubbard quantum simulator with a previously unknown initial condition -- the unit-filling state. Our measurements of entanglement entropy illustrate that scarring traps the many-body system in a low-entropy subspace. Further, we develop a quantum interference protocol to probe out-of-time correlations, and demonstrate the system's return to the vicinity of the initial state by measuring single-site fidelity. Our work makes the resource of scarring accessible to a broad class of ultracold-atom experiments, and it allows to explore its relation to constrained dynamics in lattice gauge theories, Hilbert space fragmentation, and disorder-free localization.
SCIENCE
Recycled entanglement detection by arbitrarily many sequential and independent pairs of observers

We investigate the witnessing of two-qubit entangled states by sequential and independent pairs of observers, with both observers of each pair acting independently on their part of the shared state from spatially separated laboratories, and subsequently passing their qubits to the next pair in the sequence. It has previously been conjectured that not more than one pair of observers can detect Clauser-Horne-Shimony-Holt "Bell-nonlocal" correlations in a similar set-up. This is intriguing since it is possible to have an arbitrarily long sequence of Bell-nonlocal correlations when only a single observer is allowed to share a bipartite state with multiple observers at the other end. It is therefore interesting to ask whether such restrictions are also present when entangled correlations are considered in the scenario of multiple pairs of observers. We find that a two-qubit entangled state can be used to witness entanglement arbitrarily many times, by pairs of observers, acting sequentially and independently. We prove the statement to be true when the initial pair of observers in the sequence share any pure entangled state or when they share a state from a class of mixed entangled states. We demonstrate that the phenomenon can also be observed for a certain class of entangled states in which an arbitrarily long sequence of observer pairs witnessing entanglement is reached in the limit of the initial entanglement content tending to a vanishing amount.
SCIENCE
A smallest computable entanglement monotone

The Rains relative entropy of a bipartite quantum state is the tightest known upper bound on its distillable entanglement - which has a crisp physical interpretation of entanglement as a resource - and it is efficiently computable by convex programming. It has not been known to be a selective entanglement monotone in its own right. In this work, we strengthen the interpretation of the Rains relative entropy by showing that it is monotone under the action of selective operations that completely preserve the positivity of the partial transpose, reasonably quantifying entanglement. That is, we prove that Rains relative entropy of an ensemble generated by such an operation does not exceed the Rains relative entropy of the initial state in expectation, giving rise to the smallest, most conservative known computable selective entanglement monotone. Additionally, we show that this is true not only for the original Rains relative entropy, but also for Rains relative entropies derived from various Renyi relative entropies. As an application of these findings, we prove, in both the non-asymptotic and asymptotic settings, that the probabilistic approximate distillable entanglement of a state is bounded from above by various Rains relative entropies.
MATHEMATICS
Quantum error mitigation via matrix product operators

In the era of noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices, the number of controllable hardware qubits is insufficient to implement quantum error correction (QEC). As an alternative, quantum error mitigation (QEM) can suppress the error of measurement results via repeated experiments and postprocessing of data. Typical techniques for error mitigation, e.g., the quasi-probability decomposition method, incur exponentially increasing costs with system size $N_q$ in order to model and mitigate errors for each gate. Here, we introduce a QEM method based on the matrix product operator (MPO) representation of a quantum circuit, which can characterize the noise channel of the entire circuit with polynomial complexity. Our QEM technique is demonstrated on a $\rm{depth}=4$ fully parallel quantum circuit of up to $N_q=10$ qubits. The circuit error is mitigated by several orders of magnitude with only a small bond dimension for the noise channel. Our method dramatically reduces the computational cost and can be generalized to models beyond localized and Markovian noise.
COMPUTERS
Simulating a Catalyst induced Quantum Dynamical Phase Transition of a Heyrovsky reaction with different models for the environment

Fabricio S. Lozano-Negro, Marcos A. Ferreyra-Ortega, Denise Bendersky, Lucas Fernández-Alcázar, Horacio M. Pastawski. Through an appropriate election of the molecular orbital basis, we show analytically that the molecular dissociation occurring in a Heyrovsky reaction can be interpreted as a Quantum Dynamical Phase Transition, i.e., an analytical discontinuity in the molecular energy spectrum induced by the catalyst. The metallic substrate plays the role of an environment that produces an energy uncertainty on the adatom. This broadening induces a critical behavior not possible in a quantum closed system. We use suitable approximations on symmetry, together with both Lanczos and canonical transformations, to give analytical estimates for the critical parameters of molecular dissociation. This occurs when the bonding to the surface is (\sqrt{2}) times the molecular bonding. This value is slightly weakened for less symmetric situations. However simple, this conclusion involves a high order perturbative solution of the molecule-catalyst system. This model is further simplified to discuss how an environment-induced critical phenomenon can be evaluated through an idealized perturbative tunneling microscopy set-up. In this case, the energy uncertainties in one or both atoms are either Lorentzian or Gaussian. The former results from the Fermi Golden Rule, i.e., a Markovian approximation. The Gaussian uncertainty, associated with non-Markovian decoherent processes, requires the introduction of a particular model of a spin bath. The partially coherent tunneling current is obtained from the Generalized Landauer-Büttiker Equations. The resonances observed in these transport parameters reflect, in many cases, the critical properties of the resonances in the molecular spectrum.
CHEMISTRY
Development of the Quantum Inspired SIBFA Many-Body Polarizable Force Field: I. Enabling Condensed Phase Molecular Dynamics Simulations

Sehr Naseem-Khan, Louis Lagardère, Christophe Narth, G. Andrés Cisneros, Pengyu Ren, Nohad Gresh, Jean-Philip Piquemal. We present the extension of the SIBFA (Sum of Interactions Between Fragments Ab initio Computed) many-body polarizable force field to condensed phase Molecular Dynamics (MD). The Quantum-Inspired SIBFA procedure is grounded on simplified integrals obtained from localized molecular orbital theory and achieve full separability of its intermolecular potential. It embodies long-range multipolar electrostatics (up to quadrupoles) coupled to a short-range penetration correction (up to quadrupoles), exchange-repulsion, many-body polarization, many-body charge transfer/delocalization, exchange-dispersion and dispersion (up to C10), enabling the reproduction of all energy contributions of ab initio Symmetry-Adapted Perturbation Theory (SAPT(DFT)) gas phase reference computations. As the derivation of all gradients is presented in the context of their Tinker-HP massively parallel implementation, we introduce a new and computationally tractable transferable formulation of many-body charge transfer. As a proof of concept, we perform a first computational experiment defining a first water model fitted on a limited set of SAPT(DFT) data. SIBFA is shown to enable a satisfactory reproduction of both gas phase energetics and condensed phase properties highlighting the importance of its physically-motivated functional form.
CHEMISTRY
Density matrix and space-time distributions of the electronic density and current at fast pulsed photoemission through a double quantum well

Within the framework of the density matrix method, general formulas obtained that are convenient for describing fast pulsed photoemission that occurs in a time less than or on the order of the times of relaxation processes inside the photocathode. Expressions for the elements of the density matrix are found by solving the kinetic equation that takes into account the alternating electromagnetic field of light pumping and inelastic scattering of electrons. The derived formulas are applied for the numerical-analytical study of a one-dimensional model of wave-like spatiotemporal modulation of a photoelectron pulse of suitable duration during its passage through a double-well quantum-well heterostructure deposited on a volumetric planar photocathode. This modulation is a quantum beat that occurs as a result of excitation and subsequent slow oscillatory decay of the superposition of the doublet of quasi-stationary states of the heterostructure. It is possible to provide prolongation of generation and even amplification of waves of charge density and current density of photoelectrons when the photocathode is exposed to a periodic sequence of light pulses.
PHYSICS
Quantum reflection of dark solitons scattered by reflectionless potential barrier and position-dependent dispersion

We investigate theoretically and numerically quantum reflection of dark solitons propagating through an external reflectionless potential barrier or in the presence of a position-dependent dispersion. We confirm that quantum reflection occurs in both cases with sharp transition between complete reflection and complete transmission at a critical initial soliton speed. The critical speed is calculated numerically and analytically in terms of the soliton and potential parameters. Analytical expressions for the critical speed were derived using the exact trapped mode, a time-independent, and a time-dependent variational calculations. It is then shown that resonant scattering occurs at the critical speed, where the energy of the incoming soliton is resonant with that of a trapped mode. Reasonable agreement between analytical and numerical values for the critical speed is obtained as long as a periodic multi-soliton ejection regime is avoided.
PHYSICS
Long-Range Coupling Affects Entanglement Dynamics

Three new studies predict the measurement-induced phase-transition behavior for quantum systems that have long-range coupling between their qubits. Quantum computers derive their power from the complex entanglement structure that “builds” between their qubits over time. But reading out information from such a computer requires measuring the state of individual qubits, a process that can impact the system’s entanglement as it forces each qubit into a particular state, disentangling it from the others.
SCIENCE
Nonlocal pseudospin dynamics in a quantum Ising chain

The existence of Majorana zero modes in nontrivial phase of quantum Ising chain results in not only the Kramers-like degeneracy spectrum, but also dynamic response for non-Hermitian perturbation in the ordered phase [\href{this https URL}{Phys. Rev. Lett. \textbf{126,} 116401 (2021)}]. In this work, we investigate the possible response of the degeneracy spectrum for Hermitian perturbations. We propose a single-particle description of the model in the ordered phase, associating with an internal degree of freedom characterized as a pseudospin. The effective magnetic field, arising from both local and nonlocal perturbations in terms of string operators, exerts on the pseudospin. We show that the action of string operator can be realized via a quench under the local perturbations. As an application, any ground states and excited states for the Hamiltonian with perturbation can be selected to identify the quantum phase, by adding the other perturbations to trigger a quench and measuring the Loschmidt echo.
PHYSICS
Escaping many-body localization in an exact eigenstate

Closed quantum systems typically follow the eigenstate thermalization hypothesis, but there are exceptions, such as many-body localized (MBL) systems and quantum many-body scars. Here, we present the study of a weak violation of MBL due to a special state embedded in a spectrum of MBL states. The special state is not MBL since it displays logarithmic scaling of the entanglement entropy and of the bipartite fluctuations of particle number with subsystem size. In contrast, the bulk of the spectrum becomes MBL as disorder is introduced. We establish this by studying the mean entropy as a function of disorder strength for eigenstates in the middle of the spectrum and by observing that the adjacent gap ratio undergoes a transition from the value for Wigner-Dyson statistics to the value for Poisson statistics as the disorder strength is increased. When the Hamiltonian is perturbed in such a way that the special state is no longer an eigenstate, the weak violation of MBL disappears, which suggests that the partial solvability of the model together with the particular form of the state are the source of the violation.
SCIENCE
A many-body approach to transport in quantum systems: From the transient regime to the stationary state

We review one of the most versatile theoretical approaches to the study of time-dependent correlated quantum transport in nano-systems: the non-equilibrium Green's function (NEGF) formalism. Within this formalism, one can treat, on the same footing, inter-particle interactions, external drives and/or perturbations, and coupling to baths with a (piece-wise) continuum set of degrees of freedom. After a historical overview on the theory of transport in quantum systems, we present a modern introduction of the NEGF approach to quantum transport. We discuss the inclusion of inter-particle interactions using diagrammatic techniques, and the use of the so-called embedding and inbedding techniques which take the bath couplings into account non-perturbatively. In various limits, such as the non-interacting limit and the steady-state limit, we then show how the NEGF formalism elegantly reduces to well-known formulae in quantum transport as special cases. We then discuss non-equilibrium transport in general, for both particle and energy currents. Under the presence of a time-dependent drive - encompassing pump-probe scenarios as well as driven quantum systems - we discuss the transient as well as asymptotic behavior, and also how to use NEGF to infer information on the out-of-equilibrium system. As illustrative examples, we consider model systems general enough to pave the way to realistic systems. These examples encompass one- and two-dimensional electronic systems, systems with electron-phonon couplings, topological superconductors, and optically responsive molecular junctions where electron-photon couplings are relevant.
SCIENCE
Coherent dynamics of a single Mn-doped quantum dot revealed by four-wave mixing spectroscopy

Jacek Kasprzak, Daniel Wigger, Thilo Hahn, Tomasz Jakubczyk, Łukasz Zinkiewicz, Paweł Machnikowski, Tilmann Kuhn, Jean-François Motte, Wojciech Pacuski. For future quantum technologies the combination of a long quantum state lifetime and an efficient interface with external optical excitation are required. In solids, the former is for example achieved by individual spins, while the latter is found in semiconducting artificial atoms combined with modern photonic structures. One possible combination of the two aspects is reached by doping a single quantum dot, providing a strong excitonic dipole, with a magnetic ion, that incorporates a characteristic spin texture. Here, we perform four-wave mixing spectroscopy to study the system's quantum coherence properties. We characterize the optical properties of the undoped CdTe quantum dot and find a strong photon echo formation which demonstrates a significant inhomogeneous spectral broadening. Incorporating the Mn$^{2+}$ ion introduces its spin-5/2 texture to the optical spectra via the exchange interaction, manifesting as six individual spectral lines in the coherent response. The random flips of the Mn-spin result in a special type of spectral wandering between the six transition energies, which is fundamentally different from the quasi-continuous spectral wandering that results in the Gaussian inhomogeneous broadening. Here, the discrete spin-ensemble manifests in additional dephasing and oscillation dynamics.
PHYSICS
Quantum electrodynamic effects on counter-streaming instabilities in the whole \textbf{k} space

In a recent work [Bret, EPL \textbf{135} (2021) 35001], quantum electrodynamic (QED) effects were evaluated for the two-stream instability. It pertains to the growth of perturbations with a wave vector oriented along the flow in a collisionless counter-streaming system. Here, the analysis is extended to every possible orientation of the wave vector. The previous result for the two-stream instability is recovered, and it is proved that even within the framework of a 3D analysis, this instability remains fundamentally 1D even when accounting for QED effects. The filamentation instability, found for wave vectors normal to the flow, is weakly affected by QED corrections. As in the classical case, its growth rate saturates at large $k_\perp$. The saturation value is found independent of QED corrections. Also, the smallest unstable $k_\perp$ is independent of QED corrections. Surprisingly, unstable modes found for oblique wave vectors do \emph{not} follow the same pattern. For some, QED corrections do reduce the growth rate. But for others, the same corrections increase the growth rate instead. The possibility for QED effects to play a role in un-magnetized systems is evaluated. Pair production resulting from gamma emission by particles oscillating in the exponentially growing fields, is not accounting for.
PHYSICS
Random vortex dynamics via functional stochastic differential equations

In this paper we present a novel, closed three-dimensional (3D) random vortex dynamics system, which is equivalent to the Navier--Stokes equations for incompressible viscous fluid flows. The new random vortex dynamics system consists of a stochastic differential equation which is, in contrast with the two-dimensional random vortex dynamics equations, coupled with a finite-dimensional ordinary functional differential equation. This new random vortex system paves the way for devising new numerical schemes (random vortex methods) for solving three-dimensional incompressible fluid flow equations by Monte Carlo simulations. In order to derive the 3D random vortex dynamics equations, we have developed two powerful tools: the first is the duality of the conditional distributions of a couple of Taylor diffusions, which provides a path space version of integration by parts; the second is a forward type Feynman--Kac formula representing solutions to nonlinear parabolic equations in terms of functional integration. These technical tools and the underlying ideas are likely to be useful in treating other nonlinear problems.
SCIENCE
Phase-space consideration on barrier transmission in a time-dependent variational approach with superposed wave packets

A known limitation of time-dependent mean-field approaches is a lack of quantum tunneling for collective motions such as in sub-barrier fusion reactions. As a first step toward a solution, a time-dependent model is considered using a superposition of Gaussian wave packets, to describe the relative motion between two colliding nuclei, which may be simplified to a problem for one particle in one dimension. In this article, how the model describes the potential-barrier transmission is investigated by paying attention to the time evolution of the phase space distribution, which in particular reveals that the behavior of the free propagation of the incoming state is not trivial, depending on the number of superposed wave packets. Passage over the barrier can occur due to the high-momentum components in the incoming state corresponding to energies above the barrier height, which is, however, of classical nature and needs to be distinguished from the true quantum tunneling. Although a transmitted wave packet in some case may end up with an energy lower than the barrier, a difficulty is noticed in guaranteeing the energy conservation when the energies of different exit channels, e.g. of transmission and reflection, are individually measured. To overcome these issues for a description of quantum tunneling is still a challenging problem. This article mainly treats the same system with the same model as in the paper Phys. Lett. B 808 (2020) 135693, arXiv:2006.06944v1 by N. Hasegawa, K. Hagino and Y. Tanimura. However, the conclusion of the present work disagrees with their quick conclusion that quantum tunneling was simulated by the model. Comments are made on this.
SCIENCE

