Exact Solutions for Solitary Waves in a Bose-Einstein Condensate under the Action of a Four-Color Optical Lattice

By B. Halder, S. Ghosh, P. Basu, J. Bera, B.Malomed, Utpal Roy
 3 days ago

We address dynamics of Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs) loaded into a one-dimensional four-color optical lattice (FOL) potential with commensurate wavelengths and tunable intensities. This configuration lends system-specific symmetry properties. The analysis identifies specific multi-parameter forms...

