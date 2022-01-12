ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Theory of dispersive optical phonons in resonant inelastic x-ray scattering experiments

By Krzysztof Bieniasz, Steve Johnston, Mona Berciu
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

The community currently lacks a complete understanding of how resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (RIXS) experiments probe the electron-phonon ($e$-ph) interaction in solids. For example, most theoretical models of this process have...

arxiv.org

scitechdaily.com

Helium Bath Splash: Physicists Discover Surprising Phenomenon

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
PHYSICS
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

“Invisibility Cloaks” May Soon Be Real: Creating Invisibility With Superconducting Materials

Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (a-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Astronomers catch 'intruder' red-handed in rarely detected stellar flyby event

Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) made a rare detection of a likely stellar flyby event in the Z Canis Majoris (Z CMa) star system. An intruder object—not bound to the system—came in close proximity to and interacted with the environment surrounding the binary protostar, causing the formation of chaotic, stretched-out streams of dust and gas in the disk surrounding it.
ASTRONOMY
techxplore.com

Light-matter interactions simulated on the world's fastest supercomputer

Light-matter interactions form the basis of many important technologies, including lasers, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and atomic clocks. However, usual computational approaches for modeling such interactions have limited usefulness and capability. Now, researchers from Japan have developed a technique that overcomes these limitations. In a study published this month in The...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Role of surface functional groups to superconductivity in Nb$_2$C-MXene: Experiments and density functional theory calculations

The recently discovered surface-group-dependent superconductivity in Nb$_2$C-MXene fabricated by the molten salts method is attracting wide attention. However, regarding the superconductivity of Nb$_2$C-MXene with functional F groups (Nb$_2$CF$_x$), there were some conflicting results in experimental and theoretical studies. Herein, we systematically carried out experimental and theoretical investigations on the superconductivity in Nb$_2$C-MXene with the Cl functional group (Nb$_2$CCl$_x$) and Nb$_2$CF$_x$. The experimental results of the Meissner effect and zero resistivity have proved that Nb$_2$CClx is superconducting with the transition temperature (Tc) ~ 5.2 K. We extract its superconducting parameters from the temperature dependence of resistivity and the field dependence of the magnetization. The Ginzburg-Landau parameter K$_G$$_L$ is estimated to be 2.41, indicating that Nb$_2$CClx is a typical type-II superconductor. Conversely, both magnetic and electrical transport measurements demonstrate that Nb$_2$CF$_x$ is not superconducting. The first-principles density functional theory (DFT) calculations show that the Tc of Nb$_2$Cl$_x$ is ~ 5.2 K, while Nb$_2$CF$_x$ is dynamically unstable with imaginary frequency in phonon spectrum, which is in good agreement with the experimental results. Our studies not only are useful for clarifying the present inconsistency but also offer referential significance for future investigations on the superconductivity of MXenes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Solid-like to Liquid-like Behavior of Cu Diffusion in Superionic Cu2X (X=S, Se): An Inelastic Neutron Scattering and Ab-Initio Molecular Dynamics Investigation

Sajan Kumar, M. K. Gupta, Prabhatasree Goel, R. Mittal, Olivier Delaire, A. Thamizhavel, S. Rols, S. L. Chaplot. Cu2Se and Cu2S are excellent model systems of superionic conductors with large diffusion coefficients that have been reported to exhibit different solid-liquid-like Cu-ion diffusion. In this paper, we clarify the atomic dynamics of these compounds with temperature-dependent ab-initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) simulations and inelastic neutron scattering (INS) experiments. Using the dynamical structure factor and Van-Hove correlation function, we interrogate the jump-time, hopping length distribution and associated diffusion coefficients. In cubic-Cu2Se at 500 K, we find solid-like diffusion with Cu-jump lengths matching well the first-neighbour Cu-Cu distance of ~3 Å in the crystal, and clearly defined optic phonons involving Cu-vibrations. Above 700 K, the jump-length distribution becomes a broad maximum cantered around 4 Å, spanning the first and second neighbour lattice distances, and a concurrent broadening of the Cu-phonon density of states. Further, above 900 K, the Cu-diffusion becomes close to liquid-like, with distributions of Cu-atoms continuously connecting crystal sites, while the vibrational modes involving Cu motions are highly damped, though still not fully over-damped as in a liquid. At low temperatures, the solid-like diffusion is consistent with previous X-ray diffraction and quasielastic neutron scattering experiments, while the higher-temperature observation of the liquid-like diffusion is in agreement with previous AIMD simulations. We also report AIMD simulations in Cu2S in the hexagonal and cubic superionic phases, and observe similar solid and liquid-like diffusion at low- and high-temperatures, respectively. The calculated ionic-conductivity is in fair agreement with reported experimental values.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

The World’s Brightest X-Ray Laser Is Nearing Completion

Scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory are putting the finishing touches on what will become the world's brightest laser. Called the Linac Coherent Light Source II (LCLS-II), it will be 10,000 times brighter than the brightest laser before itself, once it becomes operational. Currently, under construction...
STANFORD, CA
arxiv.org

Quantum communication with itinerant surface acoustic wave phonons

É. Dumur, K. J. Satzinger, G. A. Peairs, M.-H. Chou, A. Bienfait, H.-S. Chang, C. R. Conner, J. Grebel, R. G. Povey, Y. P. Zhong, A. N. Cleland. Surface acoustic waves are commonly used in classical electronics applications, and their use in quantum systems is beginning to be explored, as evidenced by recent experiments using acoustic Fabry-Pérot resonators. Here we explore their use for quantum communication, where we demonstrate a single-phonon surface acoustic wave transmission line, which links two physically-separated qubit nodes. Each node comprises a microwave phonon transducer, an externally-controlled superconducting variable coupler, and a superconducting qubit. Using this system, precisely-shaped individual itinerant phonons are used to coherently transfer quantum information between the two physically-distinct quantum nodes, enabling the high-fidelity node-to-node transfer of quantum states as well as the generation of a two-node Bell state. We further explore the dispersive interactions between an itinerant phonon emitted from one node and interacting with the superconducting qubit in the remote node. The observed interactions between the phonon and the remote qubit promise future quantum optics-style experiments with itinerant phonons.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An Experiment for Electron-Hadron Scattering at the LHC

K. D. J. André, L. Aperio Bella, N. Armesto, S. A. Bogacz, D. Britzger, O. S. Brüning, M. D'Onofrio, E. G. Ferreiro, O. Fischer, C. Gwenlan, B. J. Holzer, M. Klein, U. Klein, F. Kocak, P. Kostka, M. Kumar, B. Mellado, J. G. Milhano, P. R. Newman, K. Piotrzkowski, A. Polini, X. Ruan, S. Russenschuk, C. Schwanenberger, E. Vilella-Figueras, Y. Yamazaki.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Confirmation of intermediate-mass black holes candidates with X-ray observations

Victoria Toptun, Igor Chilingarian, Kirill Grishin, Ivan Katkov, Ivan Zolotukhin, Vladimir Goradzhanov, Mariia Demianenko, Ivan Kuzmun. The origin of supermassive black holes (SMBH) in galaxy centers still remains uncertain. There are two possible ways of their formation - from massive ($10^5 - 10^6 M_{\odot}$) and low-mass ($100 M_{\odot}$) BH nuclei. The latter scenario should leave behind a large number of intermediate mass black holes (IMBH, $10^2 - 10^5 M_{\odot}$). The largest published sample of bona-fide IMBH-powered AGN contains 10 objects confirmed in X-ray. Here we present a new sample of 15 bona-fide IMBHs, obtained by confirming the optically selected IMBH candidates by the presence of radiation from the galactic nucleus in the X-ray range, which increases the number of confirmed IMBHs at the centers of galaxies by 2.5 times. In the same way, 99 black holes with masses of $2\cdot10^5 - 10^6 M_{\odot}$ were confirmed. The sources of X-ray data were publicly available catalogs, archives of data, and our own observations on XMM-Newton, Chandra and Swift. The Eddington coefficients for 30% of the objects from both samples turned out to be close to critical, from 0.5 to 1, which is an unusually high fraction. Also for the first time for light-weight SMBH the correlations between the luminosity in the [OIII] emission line or the broad component of the $H\alpha$ line and the luminosity in the X-ray range were plotted.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum reflection of dark solitons scattered by reflectionless potential barrier and position-dependent dispersion

We investigate theoretically and numerically quantum reflection of dark solitons propagating through an external reflectionless potential barrier or in the presence of a position-dependent dispersion. We confirm that quantum reflection occurs in both cases with sharp transition between complete reflection and complete transmission at a critical initial soliton speed. The critical speed is calculated numerically and analytically in terms of the soliton and potential parameters. Analytical expressions for the critical speed were derived using the exact trapped mode, a time-independent, and a time-dependent variational calculations. It is then shown that resonant scattering occurs at the critical speed, where the energy of the incoming soliton is resonant with that of a trapped mode. Reasonable agreement between analytical and numerical values for the critical speed is obtained as long as a periodic multi-soliton ejection regime is avoided.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Excitonic theory of doping-dependent optical response in atomically thin semiconductors

The interaction of optically excited excitons in atomically thin semiconductors with residual doping densities leads to many-body effects which are continuously tunable by external gate voltages. Here, we develop a fully microscopic theory to describe the doping-dependent manipulation of the excitonic properties in atomically thin transition metal dichalcogenides. In particular, we establish a diagonalization approach for the Schrödinger equation which characterizes the interaction of a virtual exciton with the Fermi sea of dopants. Solving this many-body Schrödinger equation provides access to trions as well as a continuum of scattering states. The dynamics of coupled excitons, trions, and scattering continua is subsequently described by Heisenberg equations of motion including mean-field contributions and correlation effects due to the interaction of excitons with trions and scattering continuum states. Our calculations for optical excitation close to the band edge reveal the influence of doping on the exciton resonances in combination with the simultaneous identification of not only ground-, but also excited-, state trion resonances.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phase-resolved spectroscopy of a quasi-periodic oscillation in the black hole X-ray binary GRS 1915+105 with NICER and NuSTAR

Edward Nathan, Adam Ingram, Jeroen Homan, Daniela Huppenkothen, Phil Uttley, Michiel van der Klis, Sara Motta, Diego Altamirano, Matthew Middleton. Quasi-periodic oscillations (QPOs) are often present in the X-ray flux from accreting stellar-mass black holes (BHs). If they are due to relativistic (Lense-Thirring) precession of an inner accretion flow which is misaligned with the disc, the iron emission line caused by irradiation of the disc by the inner flow will rock systematically between red and blue shifted during each QPO cycle. Here we conduct phase-resolved spectroscopy of a $\sim2.2$ Hz type-C QPO from the BH X-ray binary GRS 1915+105, observed simultaneously with NICER and NuSTAR. We apply a tomographic model in order to constrain the QPO phase-dependent illumination profile of the disc. We detect the predicted QPO phase-dependent shifts of the iron line centroid energy, with our best fit featuring an asymmetric illumination profile ($>2{\sigma}$ confidence). The observed line energy shifts can alternatively be explained by the spiral density waves of the accretion-ejection instability model. However we additionally measure a significant ($>3{\sigma}$) modulation in reflection fraction, strongly favouring a geometric QPO origin. We infer that the disc is misaligned with previously observed jet ejections, which is consistent with the model of a truncated disc with an inner precessing hot flow. However our inferred disc inner radius is small ($r_\text{in}{\sim} 1.4 GM/c^2$). For this disc inner radius, Lense-Thirring precession cannot reproduce the observed QPO frequency. In fact, this disc inner radius is incompatible with the predictions of all well-studied QPO models in the literature.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Measurement and theory of gravitational coupling between resonating beams

Tobias Brack, Bernhard Zybach, Fadoua Balabdaoui, Stephan Kaufmann, Francesco Palmegiano, Jean-Claude Tomasina, Stefan Blunier, Donat Scheiwiller, Jonas Fankhauser, Jürg Dual. Recent spectacular results of gravitational waves obtained by the LIGO system, with frequencies in the 100 Hz regime, make corresponding laboratory experiments with full control over cause and effect of great importance. Dynamic measurements of gravitation in the laboratory have to date been scarce, due to difficulties in assessing non-gravitational crosstalk and the intrinsically weak nature of gravitational forces. In fact, fully controlled quantitative experiments have so far been limited to frequencies in the mHz regime. New experiments in gravity might also yield new physics, thereby opening avenues towards a theory that explains all of physics within one coherent framework. Here we introduce a new, fully-characterized experiment at three orders of magnitude higher frequencies. It allows experimenters to quantitatively determine the dynamic gravitational interaction between two parallel beams vibrating at 42 Hz in bending motion. The large amplitude vibration of the transmitter beam produces gravitationally-induced motion with amplitudes up to 1E-11 m of the resonant detector beam. The reliable measurement with sub-pm displacement resolution is made possible by a set-up which combines acoustical, mechanical and electrical isolation, a temperature-stable environment, heterodyne laser interferometry and lock-in detection. The interaction is quantitatively modelled based on Newton's theory. Our initial results agree with the theory to within about three percent in amplitude. Based on a power balance analysis, we determined the near-field gravitational energy flow from the transmitter to the detector to be 2.5 E-20 J/s, and to decay with distance as d-4. We expect our experiment to make significant progress in directions where current experimental evidence for dynamic gravitation is limited, such as the dynamic determination of G, inverse-square law, and gravitational shielding.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A model of double coronal hard X-ray sources in solar flares

A number of double coronal X-ray sources have been observed during solar flares by RHESSI, where the two sources reside at different sides of the inferred reconnection site. However, where and how are these X-ray-emitting electrons accelerated remains unclear. Here we present the first model of the double coronal hard X-ray (HXR) sources, where electrons are accelerated by a pair of termination shocks driven by bi-directional fast reconnection outflows. We model the acceleration and transport of electrons in the flare region by numerically solving the Parker transport equation using velocity and magnetic fields from the macroscopic magnetohydrodynamic simulation of a flux rope eruption. We show that electrons can be efficiently accelerated by the termination shocks and high-energy electrons mainly concentrate around the two shocks. The synthetic HXR emission images display two distinct sources extending to $>$100 keV below and above the reconnection region, with the upper source much fainter than the lower one. The HXR energy spectra of the two coronal sources show similar spectral slopes, consistent with the observations. Our simulation results suggest that the flare termination shock can be a promising particle acceleration mechanism in explaining the double-source nonthermal emissions in solar flares.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cavity engineering of Hubbard $U$ via phonon polaritons

Pump-probe experiments have suggested the possibility to control electronic correlations by driving infrared-active phonons with resonant midinfrared laser pulses. In this work we study two possible microscopic nonlinear electron-phonon interactions behind these observations, namely coupling of the squared lattice displacement either to the electronic density or to the double occupancy. We investigate whether photon-phonon coupling to quantized light in an optical cavity enables similar control over electronic correlations. We first show that inside a dark cavity electronic interactions increase, ruling out the possibility that $T_c$ in superconductors can be enhanced via effectively decreased electron-electron repulsion through nonlinear electron-phonon coupling in a cavity. We further find that upon driving the cavity, electronic interactions decrease. Two different regimes emerge: (i) a strong coupling regime where the phonons show a delayed response at a time proportional to the inverse coupling strength, and (ii) an ultra-strong coupling regime where the response is immediate when driving the phonon polaritons resonantly. We further identify a distinctive feature in the electronic spectral function when electrons couple to phonon polaritons involving an infrared-active phonon mode, namely the splitting of the shake-off band into three bands. This could potentially be observed by angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy.
PHYSICS

