Hydrogen trapping and embrittlement in high-strength Al-alloys

By Huan Zhao, Poulami Chakraborty, Dirk Ponge, Tilmann Hickel, Binhan Sun, Chun-Hung Wu, Baptiste Gault, Dierk Raabe
 3 days ago

Huan Zhao, Poulami Chakraborty, Dirk Ponge, Tilmann Hickel, Binhan Sun, Chun-Hung Wu, Baptiste Gault, Dierk Raabe. Ever more stringent regulations on greenhouse gas emissions from transportation motivate efforts to revisit materials used for vehicles. High-strength Al-alloys often used in...

arxiv.org

Spatiotemporal observation of quantum crystallization of electrons

Liquids crystallize as they cool; however, when crystallization is avoided in some way, they supercool, maintaining their liquidity, and freezing into glass at low temperatures, as ubiquitously observed. These metastable states crystallize over time through the classical dynamics of nucleation and growth. However, it was recently found that Coulomb interacting electrons on charge-frustrated triangular lattices exhibit supercooled liquid and glass with quantum nature and they crystallize, raising fundamental issues : what features are universal to crystallization at large and specific to that of quantum systems? Here, we report our experimental challenges that address this issue through the spatiotemporal observation of electronic crystallization in an organic material. With Raman microspectroscopy, we are the first to successfully perform real-space and real-time imaging of electronic crystallization. The results directly capture strongly temperature-dependent crystallization profiles indicating that nucleation and growth proceed at distinctive temperature-dependent rates, which is common to conventional crystallization. Remarkably, however, the growth rate is many orders of magnitude larger than that in the conventional case, which is attributable to the quantum effect. The temperature characteristics of nucleation and growth are universal, whereas unusually fast growth kinetics features quantum crystallization where a quantum-to-classical catastrophe occurs in interacting electrons.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

For sustainable sulfur-tolerant catalysts, alloy precious metals with phosphorus

Catalysts play crucial roles in chemical processes. However, many conventional catalysts have suffered from deactivation caused by sulfur-containing molecules which are strongly absorbed onto catalyst surfaces and suppress catalytic reactions. Osaka University researchers have developed a highly active and durable metal-phosphide catalyst for the deoxygenation of sulfoxides. The developed catalyst has a high durability against sulfur-poisoning in contrast with the conventional metal catalysts. Their findings are published in JACS Au.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Oxide-stabilized microstructure of severe plastically deformed CuCo alloys

Martin Stueckler, Jakub Zalesak, Timo Mueller, Stefan Wurster, Lukas Weissitsch, Martin Meier, Peter Felfer, Christoph Gammer, Reinhard Pippan, Andrea Bachmaier. Nanocrystalline materials are well known for their beneficial mechanical and physical properties. However, it is of utmost importance to stabilize the microstructure at elevated temperatures to broaden the window of application e.g. by pinning grain boundaries through impurities or oxides. CuCo alloys, severe plastically deformed using high-pressure torsion, were used to investigate the evolution of oxides upon annealing. These investigations were performed using electron microscopy, synchrotron high-energy X-ray scattering and atom probe tomography. Monitoring the evolution of oxides by in-situ small angle scattering investigations indicates the growth of primary oxides as well as the formation of another species of oxide at elevated temperatures. Slightly different coarsening can be observed in heat-treated samples, which can be traced back to the influence of different oxide amounts. The initially supersaturated CuCo matrix changes by the decomposition process as well as Co- and Cu-based oxides formation and growth. It has been found that the major number of oxides which are present after annealing, can already be found in the starting materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phase Boundary Segregation in Multicomponent Alloys: A Diffuse-Interface Thermodynamic Model

Microalloying elements tend to segregate to the matrix-precipitate phase boundaries to reduce the interfacial energy. The segregation mechanism is emerging as a novel design strategy for developing precipitation-hardened alloys with significantly improved coarsening resistance for high temperature applications. In this paper, we report a nanoscopic diffuse-interface thermodynamic model that describes multicomponent segregation behavior in two-phase substitutional alloys. Following classical approaches for grain boundaries, we employ the regular solution thermodynamics to establish segregation isotherms. We show that the model recovers the Guttmann multicomponent isotherm describing local interfacial concentrations, and the generalized Gibbs adsorption isotherm that governs the total solute excess and interfacial energy. A variety of multicomponent segregation behaviors are demonstrated for a model two-phase quaternary alloy. The nature of interfacial parameters and the resulting analytic solutions make the model amenable for parameterization and comparison with atomistic calculations and experimental characterizations.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Resistivity testing of palladium dilution limits in CoPd alloys for hydrogen storage

Palladium satisfies most of the requirements for an effective hydrogen storage material with two major drawbacks: it has a relatively low gravimetric hydrogen density and is prohibitively expensive for large-scale applications. Pd-based alloys should be considered as possible alternatives to a pure Pd. The question is how much one can dilute the Pd concentration in a variety of candidate materials while preserving hydrogen absorption capability. We demonstrate that the resistivity measurements of thin-film alloy samples can be used for a qualitative high-throughput screening and study of the hydrogen-absorbing properties over the entire range of palladium concentrations. Contrary to palladium-rich alloys where additional hydrogen scattering indicates a degree of hydrogen content, the diluted alloy films respond by a decrease of resistance due to their thickness expansion. Evidence of significant hydrogen absorption was found in thin CoPd films diluted to just 20% of Pd.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Development of a Plasticity-oriented Interatomic Potential for CrFeMnNi High Entropy Alloys

An interatomic potential (termed EAM-21) has been developed with the embedded atomic method (EAM) for CrFeMnNi quaternary HEAs. This potential is based on a previously developed potential for CrFeNi ternary alloys. The parameters to develop the potential were determined by fitting to experimental values, density functional theory (DFT) and thermodynamic calculations, to reproduce the main crystal characteristics, namely: the stability of the fcc phase, elastic constants, and stacking fault energy. Its applicability for the study of plastic deformation mechanisms was checked by calculations of behaviour of a $< 110>\left \{1111 \right \}$ edge dislocation in equiatomic quaternary CrFeMnNi alloy, as well as its less-complex subsystems (ternaries, binaries, and pure metals). The calculations were performed in the domain of temperatures between 0 and 900 K; smooth and stable glide of an edge dislocation and fcc phase stability in this temperature range was confirmed. This study demonstrates the suitability of the EAM-21 potential for the analysis of plasticity mechanisms and mechanical properties of CrFeMnNi HEAs.
PHYSICS
pv-magazine.com

Storing hydrogen with ‘nano-chocolates’

Hydrogen could soon be stored in “nano-chocolates” instead of 700-bar pressure tanks, according to recent research by scientists from Germany's Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY) institute. The researchers claim that they have managed to bind hydrogen with the help of palladium and iridium, before releasing it again. Palladium, a precious...
CHEMISTRY
Forbes

Welcome To The Green Hydrogen Century

Whitaker Irvin, Jr. is CEO of Q Hydrogen, which is developing a new technology for turning water into clean, efficient, renewable hydrogen. We need clean energy for two key reasons right now: to meet an ever-growing worldwide demand for fuel and to reduce carbon emissions scientists have demonstrated are warming our atmosphere. According to NASA, "It is undeniable that human activities have warmed the atmosphere, ocean, and land and that widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere, and biosphere have occurred." In February 2021, the U.S. became one of 195 signatories to the Paris Agreement, a United Nations initiative to strengthen the global response to climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
singularityhub.com

H2 Clipper Will Resurrect Hydrogen Airships to Haul Green Fuel Across the Planet

Airships might seem like a technology from a bygone era, but a startup says their new design could become a crucial cog in the green hydrogen supply chain. While transitioning away from fossil fuels will prove crucial in our efforts to combat climate change, it’s easier said than done for some industries. While road and rail transport are rapidly electrifying, in aviation, batteries are a long way from being able to provide the weight-to-power ratio required for aviation. And even the largest batteries are still not big enough to power a container ship on long-distance crossings.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: JinkoSolar to develop solar-to-hydrogen plants

China-based JinkoSolar, currently the world's largest solar panel manufacturer, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China’s petroleum giant Sinopec Star to jointly develop solar-to-hydrogen plants. “Sinopec Star plans to set up several industrial-scale solar-powered emissions-free hydrogen production facilities across the country, which will serve as proof of concept of solar hydrogen supplied from advanced solar technology be cost-competitive,” the companies wrote last week. According to JinkoSolar’s founder Kangping Chen, the collaboration could be the first-ever integration of next-generation N-type technology into solar hydrogen production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Green hydrogen: A new entrant to the energy sector

Large volumes of low-carbon hydrogen from excess renewable energy production can help to decarbonize the economy, and hence enable countries to reach their net-zero emission goals. Net-zero scenarios put forward by the International Energy Agency and the Energy Transitions Commission show hydrogen meeting between 15% and 20% of global final energy demand in 2050, all of which needs to be low carbon. This would increase the demand for hydrogen from under 80 tons today to well over 1,000 tons by mid-century and create a gigantic opportunity for renewables, in particular solar PV.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Modeling the hydrological cycle in the atmosphere of Mars: Influence of a bimodal size distribution of aerosol nucleation particles

Dmitry S. Shaposhnikov, Alexander V. Rodin, Alexander S. Medvedev, Anna A. Fedorova, Takeshi Kurod, Paul Hartogh. We present a new implementation of the hydrological cycle scheme into a general circulation model of the Martian atmosphere. The model includes a semi-Lagrangian transport scheme for water vapor and ice, and accounts for microphysics of phase transitions between them. The hydrological scheme includes processes of saturation, nucleation, particle growth, sublimation and sedimentation under the assumption of a variable size distribution. The scheme has been implemented into the Max Planck Institute Martian general circulation model (MPI--MGCM) and tested assuming mono- and bimodal log-normal distributions of ice condensation nuclei. We present a comparison of the simulated annual variations, horizontal and vertical distributions of water vapor and ice clouds with the available observations from instruments onboard Mars orbiters. The accounting for bi-modality of aerosol particle distribution improves the simulations of the annual hydrological cycle, including predicted ice clouds mass, opacity, number density, particle radii. The increased number density and lower nucleation rates brings the simulated cloud opacities closer to observations. Simulations show a weak effect of the excess of small aerosol particles on the simulated water vapor distributions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Atomistic insights into the mixed-alkali effect in phosphosilicate glasses

In recent years, tailoring the properties of bioactive glasses through compositional design have become the subject of widespread interest for their use in medical application, e.g., tissue regeneration. Understanding the mixed alkali effect (MAE) in oxide glasses is of fundamental importance for tailoring the glass compositions to control the mobility of ions and, therefore, the glass properties that depend on it, such as ion release, glass transition temperature, and ionic conductivity. However, most of the previously designed bioactive glasses were based on trial-and-error, which is due to the complex glass structure that is non-trivial to analyze and, thus, the lack of a clear picture of the glass structure at short- and medium-range order. Accordingly, we use molecular dynamics simulations to study whether using the MAE can control the bioactivity and properties of 45S5 glass and its structural origins. We showed that the network connectivity, a structural parameter often used to access the bioactivity of silicate glasses, does not change with Na substitution with Li or K. On the contrary, the elastic moduli showed a strong dependence on the type of the modifier, as they increased with increasing mean field strength. Similarly, the mobility of the glass elements was significantly affected by the type of modifier used to substitute Na. The change of the properties is further discussed and explained using changes at the short- and medium-range structure by giving evidence of previous experimental findings. Finally, we highlight the origin of the non-existence of the MAE, the effect of the modifier on the bioactivity of the glasses, the importance of dynamical descriptors in predicting the bioactivity of oxide glasses, and we provide the necessary insights, at the atomic scale, needed for further development of bioactive glasses.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough quintuples electric vehicle range

Scientists have developed a biologically-inspired membrane that could quintuple the charge capacity of electric car batteries, thereby massively increasing their range.A team from the University of Michigan used recycled Kevlar – the same material found in bullet-proof vests – to create a network of nanofibres similar to a cell membrane. They then used this to fix fundamental issues with a next-generation battery type, known as lithium-sulfur.Until now, this type of battery’s cycle life – the number of times it can be charged and discharged – has been insufficient for commercial use in electric vehicles, despite their capacity benefits.Lithium-sulfur batteries...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Magnetoelectricity in two-dimensional materials

Since the initial isolation of few-layer graphene, a plethora of two-dimensional atomic crystals has become available, covering almost all known materials types including metals, semiconductors, superconductors, ferro- and antiferromagnets. These advances have augmented the already existing variety of two-dimensional materials that are routinely realized by quantum confinement in bulk-semiconductor heterostructures. This review focuses on the type of material for which two-dimensional realizations are still being actively sought: magnetoelectrics. We present an overview of current theoretical expectation and experimental progress towards fabricating low-dimensional versions of such materials that can be magnetized by electric charges and polarized electrically by an applied magnetic field - unusual electromagnetic properties that could be the basis for various useful applications. The interplay between spatial confinement and magnetoelectricity is illustrated using the paradigmatic example of magnetic-monopole fields generated by electric charges in or near magnetoelectric media. For the purpose of this discussion, the image-charge method familiar from electrostatics is extended to solve the boundary-value problem for a magnetoelectric medium in the finite-width slab geometry using image dyons, i.e., point objects having both electric and magnetic charges. We discuss salient features of the magnetoelectrically induced fields arising in the thin-width limit.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Evaporation of microwave-shielded polar molecules to quantum degeneracy

Ultracold polar molecules offer strong electric dipole moments and rich internal structure, which makes them ideal building blocks to explore exotic quantum matter, implement novel quantum information schemes, or test fundamental symmetries of nature. Realizing their full potential requires cooling interacting molecular gases deeply into the quantum degenerate regime. However, the complexity of molecules which makes their collisions intrinsically unstable at the short range, even for nonreactive molecules, has so far prevented the cooling to quantum degeneracy in three dimensions. Here, we demonstrate evaporative cooling of a three-dimensional gas of fermionic sodium-potassium molecules to well below the Fermi temperature using microwave shielding. The molecules are protected from reaching short range with a repulsive barrier engineered by coupling rotational states with a blue-detuned circularly polarized microwave. The microwave dressing induces strong tunable dipolar interactions between the molecules, leading to high elastic collision rates that can exceed the inelastic ones by at least a factor of 460. This large elastic-to-inelastic collision ratio allows us to cool the molecular gas down to 21 nanokelvin, corresponding to 0.36 times the Fermi temperature. Such unprecedentedly cold and dense samples of polar molecules open the path to the exploration of novel many-body phenomena, such as the long-sought topological p-wave superfluid states of ultracold matter.
CHEMISTRY
ABQJournal

Hydrogen — ‘Fuel of the future’

New Mexico is barreling forward with plans to turn the state into one of the nation’s first “hydrogen hubs.”. But the pace of new developments backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration is generating alarm among environmentalists, who are scrambling to pull the emergency brakes. During an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Hydrogen Scooters With Swappable Cans Power Forward in France

Originally launched as a prototype back in June, the hydrogen-fueled Mob-ion TGT promised more than 150 miles of zero tailpipe emission riding from hydrogen canisters about the size of a reusable water bottle. In a world where the major players in the car industry have almost universally committed to battery-electric power, the move seemed like a step backwards, and didn’t get much media play. Recently, though, the government of France seems to have begun pushing hydrogen power — and the Mob-ion TGT scooter concept might just be a big deal after all.
CARS

Comments / 0

