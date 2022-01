Mitchell gets better with each look, and as a premium defender behind the plate with some of the best barrel control and upside in the class, there is clearly a path to number one. The 6-foot, 185-pound backstop possesses lean strength throughout an athletic frame, and for as easy as it comes for him to slow the game down at the plate, his ability to receive and eliminate the running game might be even more impressive from a defensive standpoint. However, the power upside at the plate that he has already flashed is what is sure to excite MLB scouting departments even more over the next couple of years. Mitchell’s claim to be the top prospect in the class comes even before mentioning the fact that some believe he holds even greater upside on the mound where a 90-94 fastball is already being unleashed from his strong right arm.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO