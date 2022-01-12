ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimization Condition and Algorithm of Optimization with Convertible Nonconvex Function

By Min Jiang, Rui Shen, Zhiqing Meng, Chuangyin Dang
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

The paper introduces several new concepts for solving nonconvex or nonsmooth optimization problems, including convertible nonconvex function, exact convertible nonconvex function and differentiable convertible nonconvex function. It is proved herein many nonconvex functions or nonsmooth (or discontinuous) functions are actually convertible nonconvex...

