Optimization Condition and Algorithm of Optimization with Convertible Nonconvex Function

Nick Van Oosterwyck, Foeke Vanbecelaere, Ferre Knaepkens, Michael Monte, Kurt Stockman, Annie Cuyt, Stijn Derammelaere. Position-controlled systems driving repetitive tasks are of significant importance in industrial machinery. The electric actuators used in these systems are responsible for a large part of the global energy consumption, indicating that major savings can be made in this field. In this context, motion profile optimization is a very cost-effective solution as it allows for more energy-efficient machines without additional hardware investments or adaptions. In particular, mono-actuated mechanisms with position-dependent system properties have received considerable attention in literature. However, the current state-of-the-art methods often use unbounded design parameters to describe the motion profile. This both increases the computational complexity and hampers the search for a global optimum. In this paper, Chebyshev polynomials are used to describe the motion profile. Moreover, the exact bounds on the Chebyshev design parameters are derived. This both seriously reduces the computational complexity and limits the design space, allowing the application of a global optimizer such as the genetic algorithm. Experiments validate the added value of the chosen approach. In this study, it is found that the energy consumption can be reduced by 62.9% compared to a standard reference motion profile.
