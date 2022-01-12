ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Must Never Forget The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Times Staff
 3 days ago

As we were watching the recent coverage by the media of the events of a year ago on January 6, we were struck by the contrast between the Trump Mob’s violent storming of the Capitol and the many peaceful marches on Washington that have occurred during our lifetime....

