Stella Mozgawa is the drummer for Warpaint, and she’s also done a ton of work with artists like Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett. (Just last year, Mozgawa co-produced Barnett’s album Things Take Time, Take Time. Boom Bip is a veteran producer who first came up in underground avant-rap circles, working with artists like Doseone and Buck 65. Mozgawa and Boom Bip have been friends ever since Mozgawa moved from Australia to Los Angeles more than a decade ago. They’ve worked together, too; Mozgawa toured as the drummer for Boom Bip’s Neon Neon project in 2013. For a few years now, Mozgawa and Boom Bip have been making music together. Today, they’ve announced the existence of Belief, their new duo, and they’ve shared first single “I Want To Be.”

