Prime Video green-lights ‘Phat Tuesdays’ docuseries with Guy Torry, Reginald Hudlin

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReginald Hudlin, Guy Torry, and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions are bringing a “Phat Tuesdays'' docuseries to Amazon Prime Video. “We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Phat Tuesdays and shine the spotlight on Guy Torry for his trailblazing efforts to give Black comedians their turn on stage in ‘90s Hollywood,”...

www.stlamerican.com

