People look to the new year as a time of hope and renewal. For a significant subset of Americans, 2022 will be a time for renewal of student loan payments. The federal government hit the pause button on many, though by no means all, student loan payments in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns scrambled the economy and put more than 15 million Americans out of work. Despite pleas from progressives for further pandemic-concerned postponement, President Joe Biden intends to unclick the pause button, though the original Feb. 1 switch has been postponed to May 1.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO