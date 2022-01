From the Associated Press — A hospital in western Michigan is using a heated tent as extra emergency space due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The tent at Mercy Health Muskegon was set up a few weeks ago but put into service Thursday. The hospital topped 95% capacity during the week. Dr. Justin Grill, chief medical officer at Mercy Health Muskegon, says he never would have predicted that the hospital would need to use a tent. Someone who is examined in the tent would get the same services found in the regular emergency department. After 11 p.m., all services move inside.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO