ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Over a century of $δ$ Ceti variability investigation

By Śreniawska E., Kamiński K., Kamińska M. K., Tokarek J., Zgórz M
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We present results of a 2014-2018 campaign of radial velocity measurements of $\delta$ Ceti. Combining our determination of pulsation period with historical data we conclude that the most likely explanation of observed changes is the presence of a secondary component...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

On the period-age relation of long-period variables

Empirical evidences suggest the existence of a period-age relation for long-period variables (LPVs). Yet, this property has so far been little studied on theoretical grounds. We aim to examine the period-age relation using the results from recent nonlinear pulsation calculations. We combine isochrone models with theoretical periods to simulate the distribution of fundamental mode LPV pulsators, that include Miras, in the period-age plane, and compare it with observations of LPVs in Galactic and Magellanic Clouds clusters. In agreement with observations, models predict that the fundamental mode period decreases with increasing age because of the dominant role of mass in shaping stellar structure and evolution. At a given age, the period distribution shows a non-negligible width and is skewed towards short periods, except for young C-rich stars. As a result, the period-age relations of O-rich and C-rich models are predicted to have different slopes. We derive best-fit relations describing age and initial mass as a function of the fundamental mode period for both O- and C-rich models. The study confirms the power of the period-age relations to study populations of LPVs of specific types, either O-rich or C-rich, on statistical grounds. In doing so, it is recommended not to limit a study to Miras, which would make it prone to selection biases, but rather to include semi-regular variables that pulsate predominantly in the fundamental mode. The use of the relations to study individual LPVs, on the other hand, requires more care given the scatter in the period distribution predicted at any given age.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Probing the circumgalactic medium with CMB polarization statistical anisotropy

As cosmic microwave background (CMB) photons traverse the Universe, anisotropies can be induced via Thomson scattering (proportional to the integrated electron density; optical depth) and inverse Compton scattering (proportional to the integrated electron pressure; thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect). Measurements of anisotropy in optical depth $\tau$ and Compton $y$ parameter are imprinted by the galaxies and galaxy clusters and are thus sensitive to the thermodynamic properties of circumgalactic medium and intergalactic medium. We use an analytic halo model to predict the power spectrum of the optical depth ($\tau\tau$), the cross-correlation between the optical depth and the Compton $y$ parameter ($\tau y$), as well as the cross-correlation between the optical depth and galaxy clustering ($\tau g$), and compare this model to cosmological simulations. We constrain the optical depths of halos at $z\lesssim 3$ using a technique originally devised to constrain patchy reionization at a much higher redshift range. The forecasted signal-to-noise ratio is 2.6, 8.5, and 13, respectively, for a CMB-S4-like experiment and a VRO-like optical survey. We show that a joint analysis of these probes can constrain the amplitude of the density profiles of halos to 6.5% and the pressure profile to 13%, marginalizing over the outer slope of the pressure profile. These constraints translate to astrophysical parameters related to the physics of galaxy evolution, such as the gas mass fraction, $f_{\rm g}$, which can be constrained to 5.3% uncertainty at $z\sim 0$, assuming an underlying model for the shape of the density profile. The cross-correlations presented here are complementary to other CMB and galaxy cross-correlations since they do not require spectroscopic galaxy redshifts and are another example of how such correlations are a powerful probe of the astrophysics of galaxy evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Study of changes in the pulsation period of 148 Galactic Cepheid variables

G. Csörnyei, L. Szabados, L. Molnár, B. Cseh, N. Egei, Cs. Kalup, V. Kecskeméthy, R. Könyves-Tóth, K. Sárneczky, R. Szakáts. Investigating period changes of classical Cepheids through the framework of $O-C$ diagrams provides a unique insight to the evolution and nature of these variable stars. In this work, the new or extended $O-C$ diagrams for 148 Galactic classical Cepheids are presented. By correlating the calculated period change rates with the Gaia EDR3 colours, we obtain observational indications for the non-negligible dependence of the period change rate on the horizontal position within the instability strip. We find period fluctuations in 59 Cepheids with a confidence level of 99%, which are distributed uniformly over the inspected period range. Correlating the fluctuation amplitude with the pulsation period yields a clear dependence, similar to the one valid for longer period pulsating variable stars. The non-negligible amount of Cepheids showing changes in their $O-C$ diagrams that are not or not only of evolutionary origin points toward the need for further studies for the complete understanding of these effects. One such peculiar behaviour is the large amplitude period fluctuation in short period Cepheids, which occurs in a significant fraction of the investigated stars. The period dependence of the fluctuation strength and its minimum at the bump Cepheid region suggests a stability enhancing mechanism for this period range, which agrees with current pulsation models.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Unresolved Binaries in the Intermediate Mass Range in the Pleiades Star Cluster

The identification of binary stars of different mass ratios in resolved stellar populations is a challenging task. We show how the photometric diagram constructed with the pseudo-colors (H-W2)-W1 vs W2-(BP-K) can be employed to estimate the binary and multiple star ratios and the distribution of their component mass ratio $q$ effectively. As an application, we investigate the Pleiades star cluster in the range of primary component mass between 0.5 and 1.8 $M_{\odot}$. The binary star ratio is found to be between 0.54$\pm$0.11 and 0.70$\pm$0.14. On the other hand, the ratio of systems with multiplicity more than 2 is between 0.10$\pm$0.00 and 0.14$\pm$0.01. The distribution of the component mass ratio $q$ has been approximated by a power law with the exponent between -0.53$\pm$0.10 and -0.63$\pm$0.22. Below 0.5 $M_{\odot}$, we expect a large number of brown dwarfs among secondary components.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variability#Neilson Ignace#Multiperiodic#Deteminations
arxiv.org

Half-Trek Criterion for Identifiability of Latent Variable Models

We consider linear structural equation models with latent variables and develop a criterion to certify whether the direct causal effects between the observable variables are identifiable based on the observed covariance matrix. Linear structural equation models assume that both observed and latent variables solve a linear equation system featuring stochastic noise terms. Each model corresponds to a directed graph whose edges represent the direct effects that appear as coefficients in the equation system. Prior research has developed a variety of methods to decide identifiability of direct effects in a latent projection framework, in which the confounding effects of the latent variables are represented by correlation among noise terms. This approach is effective when the confounding is sparse and effects only small subsets of the observed variables. In contrast, the new latent-factor half-trek criterion (LF-HTC) we develop in this paper operates on the original unprojected latent variable model and is able to certify identifiability in settings, where some latent variables may also have dense effects on many or even all of the observables. Our LF-HTC is an effective sufficient criterion for rational identifiability, under which the direct effects can be uniquely recovered as rational functions of the joint covariance matrix of the observed random variables. When restricting the search steps in the LF-HTC to consider subsets of latent variables of bounded size, the criterion can be verified in time that is polynomial in the size of the graph.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A comprehensive co-variant gauge theory of fracton phase of matter

Basing on the recently proposed covariant action for the fracton model \cite{sk1} where a paradigm shift of the existing research on fracton gauge theory is mooted . A holistic analysis of the fracton gauge theory is presented in this paper which connects the apparently bizarre properties of the fractons in the realm of quasi particles, like nearly vanishing mobility and also the nature of interaction exhibited by them which ranges from electromagnetic to gravitation-like effects. The twine principles of covariance and gauge invariances , the {\it{leitmotivs}} of modern theoretical physics form the basis of our formulation , thereby dispelling all the confusion and the contradiction of the existing fracton gauge theory. The implementation of the symmetry require the introduction of a novel scalar field theory based on the Galileon scalars . The ubiquity of the Galileon scalars as representation of fracton matter shown here is indeed remarkable .% providing an illustration where so abstract entity as Galileons with the dynamics of the fractons (discovered in connection with dislocations in glassy materials.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

High-temperature superconductivity in hydrides: experimental evidence and details

M. I. Eremets, V. S. Minkov, A. P. Drozdov, P. P. Kong, V. Ksenofontov, S. I. Shylin, S. L. Bud ko, R. Prozorov, F. F. Balakirev, Dan Sun, S. Mozaffari, L. Balicas. Since the discovery of superconductivity at 200 K in H3S [1] similar or higher transition temperatures, Tcs, have been reported for various hydrogen-rich compounds under ultra-high pressures [2]. Superconductivity was experimentally proved by different methods, including electrical resistance, magnetic susceptibility, optical infrared, and nuclear resonant scattering measurements. The crystal structures of superconducting phases were determined by X-ray diffraction. Numerous electrical transport measurements demonstrate the typical behaviour of a conventional phonon-mediated superconductor: zero resistance below Tc, the shift of Tc to lower temperatures under external magnetic fields, and pronounced isotope effect. Remarkably, the results are in good agreement with the theoretical predictions, which describe superconductivity in hydrides within the framework of the conventional BCS theory. However, despite this acknowledgment, experimental evidence for the superconducting state in these compounds has recently been treated with criticism [3, 4], which apparently stems from misunderstanding and misinterpretation of complicated experiments performed under very high pressures. Here, we describe in greater detail the experiments revealing high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides under high pressures. We show that the arguments against superconductivity [3, 4] can be either refuted or explained. The experiments on the high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides clearly contradict the theory of hole superconductivity [4] and eliminate it [3].
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Improving VAE based molecular representations for compound property prediction

A. Tevosyan (1 and 2), L. Khondkaryan (1), H. Khachatrian (2 and 3), G. Tadevosyan (1), L. Apresyan (1), N. Babayan (1 and 3), H. Stopper (4), Z. Navoyan (5) ((1) Institute of Molecular Biology NAS RA Armenia, (2) YerevaNN Armenia, (3) Yerevan State University Armenia, (4) Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology University of Würzburg Germany, (5) Toxometris.ai)
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

FRAMEx II: Simultaneous X-ray and Radio Variability in Active Galactic Nuclei $-$ The Case of NGC 2992

Luis C. Fernandez, Nathan J. Secrest, Megan C. Johnson, Henrique R. Schmitt, Travis C. Fischer, Phillip J. Cigan, Bryan N. Dorland. Using simultaneous Very Long Baseline Array and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory X-ray Telescope observations of the active galactic nucleus (AGN) in NGC 2992 over a six-month observing campaign, we observed a large drop in core 5 cm radio luminosity, by a factor of $>3$, in tandem with factor of $>5$ increase in $2-10$ keV X-ray luminosity. While NGC 2992 has long been an important object for studies of X-ray variability, our study is the first simultaneous X-ray and radio variability campaign on this object. We observe that the X-ray spectral index does not change over the course of the flare, consistent with a change in the bulk amount of Comptonizing plasma, potentially due to a magnetic reconnection event in the accretion disk. The drop in apparent radio luminosity can be explained by a change in free-free absorption, which we calculate to correspond to an ionized region with physical extent and electron density consistent with the broad line region (BLR). Our results are consistent with magnetic reconnection events in the dynamic accretion disk creating outbursts of ionizing material, increasing Compton up-scattering of UV accretion disk photons and feeding material into the BLR. These findings present an important physical picture for the dynamical relationship between X-ray and radio emission in AGNs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A search for ionised gas outflows in an Halpha imaging atlas of nearby LINERs

Outflows play a major role in the evolution of galaxies. However, we do not have yet a complete picture of their properties (extension, geometry, orientation and clumpiness). For low-luminosity Active Galactic Nuclei (AGNs), in particular, low-ionisation nuclear emission line regions (LINERs), the rate of outflows and their properties are largely unknown. The main goal of this work is to create the largest, up-to-date atlas of ionised gas outflow candidates in a sample of 70 nearby LINERs. We use narrow-band, imaging data to analyse the morphological properties of the ionised gas nuclear emission of these galaxies and to identify signatures of extended emission with distinctive outflow-like morphologies. We obtained new imaging data from ALFOSC/NOT for 32 LINERs. We complemented it with HST archival data for 6 objects and with results from the literature for other 32 targets. We additionally obtained soft X-ray data from Chandra archive to compare with the ionised gas. The distribution of the ionised gas in these LINER shows that $\sim$32% have bubble-like emission, $\sim$28% show a 'Core-halo', unresolved emission, and $\sim$21% have a disky-like distribution. Dust lanes prevent a detailed classification for $\sim$11% of the sample ('Dusty'). If we account for the kinematical information, available for 60 galaxies, we end up with 48% of the LINERs with detected outflows/inflows (50% considering only kinematical information based on Integral Field Spectroscopy). Our results suggest that the incidence of outflows in LINERs may vary from 41% up to 56%, based on both the Halpha morphology and the kinematical information from the literature. The ionised gas is co-spatial with the soft X-ray emission for the majority of cases ($\sim$60%), so that they may have a common origin. We discuss the use of Halpha imaging for the pre-selection of candidates likely hosting ionised gas outflows.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE): VI. Ideal kernel-nulling array architectures for a space-based mid-infrared nulling interferometer

Aims: Optical interferometry from space for the purpose of detecting and characterising exoplanets is seeing a revival, specifically from missions such as the proposed Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE). A default assumption since the design studies of Darwin and TPF-I has been that the Emma X-array configuration is the optimal architecture for this goal. Here, we examine whether new advances in the field of nulling interferometry, such as the concept of kernel nulling, challenge this assumption.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Neural Koopman Lyapunov Control

Learning and synthesizing stabilizing controllers for unknown nonlinear systems is a challenging problem for real-world and industrial applications. Koopman operator theory allow one to analyze nonlinear systems through the lens of linear systems and nonlinear control systems through the lens of bilinear control systems. The key idea of these methods, lies in the transformation of the coordinates of the nonlinear system into the Koopman observables, which are coordinates that allow the representation of the original system (control system) as a higher dimensional linear (bilinear control) system. However, for nonlinear control systems, the bilinear control model obtained by applying Koopman operator based learning methods is not necessarily stabilizable and therefore, the existence of a stabilizing feedback control is not guaranteed which is crucial for many real world applications. Simultaneous identification of these stabilizable Koopman based bilinear control systems as well as the associated Koopman observables is still an open problem. In this paper, we propose a framework to identify and construct these stabilizable bilinear models and its associated observables from data by simultaneously learning a bilinear Koopman embedding for the underlying unknown nonlinear control system as well as a Control Lyapunov Function (CLF) for the Koopman based bilinear model using a learner and falsifier. Our proposed approach thereby provides provable guarantees of global asymptotic stability for the nonlinear control systems with unknown dynamics. Numerical simulations are provided to validate the efficacy of our proposed class of stabilizing feedback controllers for unknown nonlinear systems.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy