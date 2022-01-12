ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The vertical shear instability in poorly ionised, magnetized protoplanetary discs

By Henrik N. Latter, Matthew W. Kunz
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Protoplanetary discs should exhibit a weak vertical variation in their rotation profiles. Typically this `vertical shear' issues from a baroclinic effect driven by the central star's radiation field, but it might also arise during the launching of a magnetocentrifugal wind. As a consequence, protoplanetary discs are subject to a...

