The vertical shear instability in poorly ionised, magnetized protoplanetary discs

The magnetorotational instability (MRI) has been extensively studied in circular magnetized disks, and its ability to drive accretion has been demonstrated in a multitude of scenarios. There are reasons to expect eccentric magnetized disks to also exist, but the behavior of the MRI in these disks remains largely uncharted territory. Here we present the first simulations that follow the nonlinear development of the MRI in eccentric disks. We find that the MRI in eccentric disks resembles circular disks in two ways, in the overall level of saturation and in the dependence of the detailed saturated state on magnetic topology. However, in contrast with circular disks, the Maxwell stress in eccentric disks can be negative in some disk sectors, even though the integrated stress is always positive. The angular momentum flux raises the eccentricity of the inner parts of the disk and diminishes the same of the outer parts. Because material accreting onto a black hole from an eccentric orbit possesses more energy than material tracing the innermost stable circular orbit, the radiative efficiency of eccentric disks may be significantly lower than circular disks. This may resolve the "inverse energy problem" seen in many tidal disruption events.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO