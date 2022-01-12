ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Therapeutic robotic cats

By SPECIAL TO THE PLANET
The Daily Planet
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI read a recent New York Times article about the use of therapeutic robotic cats and Alzheimer’s patients. At first, I thought it was offensive to the elderly patients, as well as to living cats who should be providing the therapy themselves. But as I read further, I pushed judgment aside,...

www.telluridenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

What are The Symptoms of Stomach Worms?

Well, there are two possible symptoms of stomach worms in dogs. These two symptoms include:- 2) Decreased appetite and poor coat condition. At this point, you must get your dog treated by a veterinarian for the same immediately. The treatment can be given by your vet either orally or through injection.
ANIMALS
the University of Delaware

Cats on a box

The editor of InStyle has called it the GOAT of cat stories. Author Neil Gaiman liked it. And if you’re among the 800,000 to have already viewed the top-read Washington Post story, you’ve likely already met Max, George and Lando ​​Calrissian, the three Vancouver cats who have held a Vitamix box hostage.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Cats#Robot#New York Times
virginialiving.com

Touch Not the Cat

The venomous puss caterpillar is no cuddly kitten. As we sat stuck at home last fall, a flurry of local news stories seized on the apocalyptic spirit of the season:. “Weird-looking poisonous caterpillars are on the loose in Virginia,” one headline announced. “Alien hairball sends woman to emergency room,” another read. A third sounded like the trailer from a horror flick: “A bizarre little insect that looks like a walking toupée and squirts venomous pus from knifelike spines is terrorizing Virginia this year.”
VIRGINIA STATE
TrendHunter.com

Robotic Stress-Relieving Cats

The Amagami Ham Ham is a robotic cat designed to help people reduce stress levels. While the toy cat boasts robotic functions, it has a plush and furry design for additional comfort. A Japanese robotics company designed the quirky robot toy to offer comfort to those in need. Yuki Engineering's...
PETS
Mental_Floss

Why Do Dogs Lift Their Leg to Pee?

If you own a dog, you have plenty of time to contemplate their bathroom habits. That’s because you’re usually the person standing idly by while they take care of their business. With all that time to think, you might have wondered why dogs will often lift their leg...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
lawnandlandscape.com

The way of the robot

With labor shortages only getting worse, along with states and local municipalities pushing to pass gas-powered equipment bans, the market for autonomous mowing is heating up. There are a handful of companies far down the road in developing these machines, and Exmark is in the early stages of developing robotic and autonomous commercial mowers. With more and more autonomous mowing companies are popping up, what sets one robotic mower apart from another?
ELECTRONICS
Dealerscope

The Food Robots of the Future

Everyone wants to know where the household robot is that will wash your dishes for you – and put them away properly. While that’s still in the works, what technology has to offer now is robots that do the menial tasks in cooking and farming, leaving more time and space for creativity and skill.
ELECTRONICS
The Daily Planet

Local vet going mobile

Tucked into a cozy alley space just off of Pacific Avenue, Telluride Veterinary Clinic has been welcoming patrons and their pets since 2002 under the leadership of Allison Branson. Branson graduated from Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1990, and spent the next decade-plus in general and relief practice,...
TELLURIDE, CO
koamnewsnow.com

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

As man’s best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It’s natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
ANIMALS
thesprucepets.com

3 Reasons Cats Rub Against Your Legs

One behavior cats do frequently that is unique to them is that they like to rub up against people and objects. Sometimes it occurs while you're carrying laundry down the stairs, but oftentimes it occurs when you arrive home after being out for the day. What is your cat trying...
PETS
pawtracks.com

5 weird things your cat does to try to communicate with you

If your cat rubs his head against you, meows, or even rolls over and exposes his belly, you might assume that he’s playing or just fooling around. If you make that assumption, though, you would be overlooking your cat making several different attempts to try to communicate with you. Cats rely on many forms of communication, including sounds and body language, to get their messages across, but if you don’t understand just how cats communicate, it’s easy to miss these signals. Those behaviors that you think are a little strange aren’t actually that strange at all. Your cat is just communicating with you in his own special way.
PETS
World Economic Forum

How to keep your brain in tip-top condition and prevent 'cognitive decline'

Researchers at Columbia University studied the risk factors associated with a decline in cognitive health. These declines can include brain fog, memory loss and dementia. The risk factors include a person's education, exercise levels and genetic makeup. About two in ten people over the age of 65 have mild cognitive...
HEALTH
petmd.com

Does Catnip Make Cats High?

You may have given catnip to your cat at some point and wondered whether cats can actually get “high” from it. The effects are obvious (and entertaining): after smelling the catnip, most cats will rub their faces in it, roll on their backs, and vocalize (make loud noises).
ANIMALS
The Daily Planet

Second-class citizens

I am writing to bring to attention the fact that we are creating second-class citizens out of our children. While I understand the COVID-19 virus in all its permutations has been very difficult for everyone in our community, we are self-inflicting unnecessary administrative headaches on our entire population. For example, it is no longer appropriate to contact trace our kids, neighbors, friends and fellow community members. The purpose of contact tracing is containment, and containment is no longer possible. That ship has sailed a long time ago. Quarantining healthy individuals for exposure of a virus that is decidedly everywhere is not fair to that healthy person who needs to work or go to school or just needs to get out of their house to thrive. Mandating masks is no longer appropriate because cases are so high, so the mask mandate has no detectable benefit of reducing transmission rates. At this point the purpose of a mask — or a second, third or fourth vaccine, for that matter — is to mitigate individual risk for disease severity. There are also many other ways to mitigate our individual risks, including but not limited to exercise, losing weight, gaining weight, boosting vitamin D levels, washing your hands, not going out, going out more for social activities and so on. Whether or not the individual will benefit from any of these remedies is highly dependent on the individual’s age, weight, prior immunity and so many other factors. Therefore, only we as individuals should be making these decisions for ourselves and our children.
TELLURIDE, CO
CBS Miami

Omicron Impacting Younger Children As Well As Those With Special Needs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The chief medical officer at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital says the omicron variant of the coronavirus is taking a toll on younger patients and those with special needs. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marcos Mestre told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that “we are seeing many more patients under the age of 5 affected by the variant as opposed to variants in the past, and there are a couple of factors. Number one, the lack of vaccinations for that age group. And number two, this omicron variant tends to operate on the upper airwaves and tends to affect children.” Dr. Mestre added,...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy