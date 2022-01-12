Therapeutic robotic cats

I am writing to bring to attention the fact that we are creating second-class citizens out of our children. While I understand the COVID-19 virus in all its permutations has been very difficult for everyone in our community, we are self-inflicting unnecessary administrative headaches on our entire population. For example, it is no longer appropriate to contact trace our kids, neighbors, friends and fellow community members. The purpose of contact tracing is containment, and containment is no longer possible. That ship has sailed a long time ago. Quarantining healthy individuals for exposure of a virus that is decidedly everywhere is not fair to that healthy person who needs to work or go to school or just needs to get out of their house to thrive. Mandating masks is no longer appropriate because cases are so high, so the mask mandate has no detectable benefit of reducing transmission rates. At this point the purpose of a mask — or a second, third or fourth vaccine, for that matter — is to mitigate individual risk for disease severity. There are also many other ways to mitigate our individual risks, including but not limited to exercise, losing weight, gaining weight, boosting vitamin D levels, washing your hands, not going out, going out more for social activities and so on. Whether or not the individual will benefit from any of these remedies is highly dependent on the individual’s age, weight, prior immunity and so many other factors. Therefore, only we as individuals should be making these decisions for ourselves and our children.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO