In this paper, we discuss the influence of the gravitational darkening effect on the emergent spectrum of a fast-rotating, flattened neutron star. Model atmosphere codes always calculate spectra of emergent intensities and fluxes emitted from the unit surface on the star in plane-parallel geometry. Here we took a step beyond that and calculated a small sample grid of theoretical spectra integrated over the distorted surface of a sample rotating neutron star seen by a distant observer at various inclination angles. We assumed parameters like two dimensionless angular velocities $\bar{\Omega}^2=0.30$ and 0.60, the effective temperature of a nonrotating star $T_{\rm eff}=2.20\times 10^7\,$K, the logarithm of the surface gravity of a spherical star $\log(g)=14.40$ (cgs), and inclination angles from $i=0^\circ$ to $i=90^\circ$ with step $\Delta i=10^\circ$. We assumed that the atmosphere consists of a mixture of hydrogen and helium with $M_{\rm H}=0.70$ and $M_{\rm He}=0.30$. At each point on the neutron star surface, we calculated true intensities for local values of parameters ($T_{\rm eff}$ and $\log(g)$), and these monochromatic intensities are next integrated over the whole surface to obtain the emergent spectrum. In this paper, we compute for the first time theoretical spectra of the fast-rotating neutron star. Our work clearly shows that the gravitational darkening effect strongly influences the spectrum and should be included in realistic models of the atmospheres of rotating neutron stars.

