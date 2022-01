You have a lot of good memories when it comes to those legacy games—not to mention the thousands of hours you spent mastering every level and completing every quest. Who can blame you for wanting to hold onto those gems? But when it comes to having space for all those retro platforms, it can be a bit difficult justifying holding onto all that stuff. The Playmaji empathizes with you, and they have a solution. The Polymega Modular Gaming Console lets you play all of those games on one system, so you can start clearing out space while still being able to play the games you love.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO