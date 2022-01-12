ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Says Omicron-Specific Vaccine Ready by March

Last Updated: January 12, 2022. WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant will be ready by March. The company has already started making the new version of the vaccine, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC's...

Reuters

U.S. FDA approves drugs from AbbVie, Pfizer to treat eczema

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drugs from AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for treating eczema, a skin disease, the companies said on Friday. AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Cibinqo have been approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in patients who do...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Merck expects COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to be effective against Omicron

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Merck's COVID-19 oral pill molnupiravir has a mechanism of action that can work against Omicron and any other variant, a company executive said on Monday. "We're very confident that it will effect Omicron ... This mechanism in molecule (will) work for Omicron, and I would imagine against any variant that comes up," Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said at J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outbreaknewstoday.com

mRNA-based Shingles Vaccine: Pfizer and BioNTech to collaborate on development

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced a new research, development and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV), a debilitating, disfiguring and painful disease that impacts about one in three people in the United States during their lifetime.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 is continuing to spread rapidly across the UK and could eventually become the dominant strain of the coronavirus.So far more than 75 deaths from the new variant have been recorded and 246,780 infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions in England for the moment but has said his government “reserves the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks should the current high rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Biden administration orders 10 million more courses of Pfizer COVID pill

The Biden administration has ordered an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, the company announced Tuesday, doubling the federal government's initial order to 20 million. "We may need even more. That's the estimate we need right now," President Joe Biden said Tuesday, confirming the new order.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Your questions on the coronavirus, answered: J&J shot and booster vs. omicron?

“Is there any information on how protected a person is against omicron (or delta for that matter) who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Moderna booster?”. Unfortunately, like so much related to omicron, the data here is quite sparse. The new variant has been with us for about only a month, and the population of people who got this vaccine series is small. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 2.5 million Americans received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine followed by a booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, compared with more than 60 million who got three shots of the mRNA vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS

