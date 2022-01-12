ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye, Swedish House Mafia Set For Coachella 2022

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye and Swedish House Mafia are slated to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022. The highly-anticipated festival is happening April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Billboard first reported the...

XXL Mag

Previously Unseen Footage Surfaces of Drake Crying During Kanye West’s “Runaway” Performance at Free Larry Hoover Concert – Watch

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Things got pretty emotional for Drake during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles earlier this month. On Sunday (Dec. 26), a previously unseen clip surfaced online of Drizzy crying during Kanye West's performance of "Runaway" during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 9. In the video, Ye is wrapping up his piano-led rendition of "Runaway" where he pleads for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to run and come back to him.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Hip-Hip-Hor-YE! Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Set to Headline Coachella 2022 Along With Billie Eilish!

Coachella 2022 is alreay set to be an unmissable experience!. It has been announced that Kanye West will be headlining Coachella 2022. The artist, now known as Ye, will be headlining the Saturday nigh show of the popular annual music festival. Kanye is seen in this picture below with Julia Fox (who have been seen together quite a bit recently...)!
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Hip Hop Beats: Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Offset, Future, Kanye West

According to TMZ, Travis Scott is working with mayors around the country in hopes of protecting concertgoers from letting another Astroworld tragedy unfold. Over the last few weeks, he has been talking to them about policy to regulate the safety guidelines of concert promoters, producers, and venues. As we reported last month, Scott is being sued for $2 billion over the Astroworld tragedy.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Set To Headline Coachella 2022 Following Travis Scott Exit

Kanye West will officially headline Coachella 2022, and Travis Scott is officially out. According to Variety, sources told the outlet both Billie Eilish and Ye were confirmed to headline Saturday and Sunday night. They also reported Three Six Mafia are potentially on the bill, but wouldn’t confirm whether they were the festival’s third headliner. The 44-year-old Hip Hop mogul previously headlined the festival in 2011.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Searches for Gap Hoodies Skyrocket Following Kanye West’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West’s influence on fashion is continuing with his latest music video. West, who now goes by Ye, released the music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 album “Donda” on Monday where a series of masked figures are wearing the black Yeezy Gap hoodie, which is the second product released as part of the musician’s collaboration with Gap.More from WWDRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021 Following the video’s release, searches for Gap hoodies have skyrocketed. According to Love the...
APPAREL
WUSA

Billie Eilish Was Secretly a Redhead for a Whole Week

Billie Eilish is the queen of hair transformations! The 20-year-old "Happier Than Ever" singer took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on 2021 with the help of some of her fans. Eilish asked her fans to pick a random date from the past year, and when one chose Nov. 22,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kanye West to Headline Coachella 2022, Considering Sunday Service

Billie Eilish is also in talks to headline, likely Friday, but is not yet confirmed. Kanye West — who now goes by Ye — has been tapped to headline Sunday night at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and might also stage a second Sunday Service performance a source tells Billboard. Billie Eilish is also in talks to headline the event — likely Friday — sources confirms.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish's Dark and Dreamy Birth Chart Perfectly Matches Her Music

In 2016, when Billie Eilish was only 14 years old, she released her hauntingly beautiful single "Ocean Eyes" on SoundCloud, and it didn't take long for Billie to become a major power player in the music industry. Since then, Billie has completely redefined crossover genres with her hallmark ballads and raw, emotional lyrics, and she's got the accolades behind her to prove it. The "Therefore I Am" singer has taken home more than half a dozen Grammys, all while garnering a loyal fanbase. While Billie may seem super open with her deep, honest lyrics, there are so many layers to the Sagittarius. If you're curious to know what the cosmos say about Billie Eilish, we've got you covered. POPSUGAR spoke with CUSP astrologer, Isaiah Alpheratz, aka The Elysian Aquarius, for the celestial scoop on Billie's birth chart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Kanye West Begins Work on ‘Donda 2,’ His First Sequel Album

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has begun work on “Donda 2,” a direct follow-up to his 2021 certified gold album “Donda.” The development was confirmed by Steven Victor to Complex. Victor is currently the chief operating officer of G.O.O.D. Music, the record label founded by West in 2004. Victor is also senior vice president of A&R at Universal Music Group. “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece, ‘Donda 2,'” Victor said. If the project is completed, “Donda 2” would mark the eleventh entry and the first sequel album in the rapper’s discography. Details remain scant about the exact nature...
CELEBRITIES
inthrill.com

The 2022 Coachella Full Lineup Is Here

After 2 years of cancellations due to Covid-19, Coachella looks to make it’s return to Indio, California this year for a two weekend event on April 15-17 and then April 22-24. Unfortunately it has been a change of plans for the headliners as Kanye West (Ye), Billie Eilish and...
INDIO, CA
epicstream.com

Kanye West Shock: Rapper Hiring Hot Models To Make Kim Kardashian Jealous? Music Mogul Reportedly Headlining 2022 Coachella With Billie Eilish

Kanye West is allegedly surrounding himself with hot models to make Kim Kardashian jealous. It seems like Kanye West is not taking his breakup with Kim Kardashian so well. While the social media maven appears to be moving on just fine, the “Flashing Lights” rapper is said to be struggling with the fact that his former ladylove is now happy in the arms of another man – in this case, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Coachella 2022 Headliners Announced

Harry Styles, Ye, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia have been confirmed as the headliners for Coachella 2022. No word on which days each headliner will be performing but the show is scheduled for April 15-17th and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo grounds in Indio. This will be the first time Coachella has taken […]
COACHELLA, CA
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, and More Inspire Museum-Worthy Art

Interscope Records is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month — and to commemorate the occasion, the label is collaborating with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for a special exhibition showcasing art inspired by some of the label’s artists. Titled Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, the exhibition will feature works influenced by albums and songs by the likes of Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur, among others. “Interscope’s original mission was to find the most profound artists, empower their creativity and watch what happens,” said Jimmy Iovine, Interscope’s co-founder, in a release. “For the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Madonna, Kanye West and Julia Fox all spotted listening to Drake together in new footage

Videos of Madonna and Kanye West hanging out and listening to Drake together in Los Angeles last night (12 January) have been posted on social media.The group of celebrities – also including former boxer Floyd Mayweather, NFL player Antonio Brown and West’s girlfriend, Julia Fox – can be seen sitting on a sofa in the footage, while Drake’s “Come Thru” plays in the background.Madonna dances in the clip, while West and Fox look on, smiling.Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee shared the footage. Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross, also shared a photo of West, Madonna, Mayweather, Brown and...
NFL

