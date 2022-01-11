ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Leveraging Unlabeled Data to Predict Out-of-Distribution Performance

By Saurabh Garg, Sivaraman Balakrishnan, Zachary C. Lipton, Behnam Neyshabur, Hanie Sedghi
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Real-world machine learning deployments are characterized by mismatches between the source (training) and target (test) distributions that may cause performance drops. In this work, we investigate methods for predicting the target domain accuracy using only labeled source data and...

arxiv.org

Spotlight News

Gauging the resilience of complex networks

TROY — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network […]
arxiv.org

Visual Attention Prediction Improves Performance of Autonomous Drone Racing Agents

Humans race drones faster than neural networks trained for end-to-end autonomous flight. This may be related to the ability of human pilots to select task-relevant visual information effectively. This work investigates whether neural networks capable of imitating human eye gaze behavior and attention can improve neural network performance for the challenging task of vision-based autonomous drone racing. We hypothesize that gaze-based attention prediction can be an efficient mechanism for visual information selection and decision making in a simulator-based drone racing task. We test this hypothesis using eye gaze and flight trajectory data from 18 human drone pilots to train a visual attention prediction model. We then use this visual attention prediction model to train an end-to-end controller for vision-based autonomous drone racing using imitation learning. We compare the drone racing performance of the attention-prediction controller to those using raw image inputs and image-based abstractions (i.e., feature tracks). Our results show that attention-prediction based controllers outperform the baselines and are able to complete a challenging race track consistently with up to 88% success rate. Furthermore, visual attention-prediction and feature-track based models showed better generalization performance than image-based models when evaluated on hold-out reference trajectories. Our results demonstrate that human visual attention prediction improves the performance of autonomous vision-based drone racing agents and provides an essential step towards vision-based, fast, and agile autonomous flight that eventually can reach and even exceed human performances.
arxiv.org

Sensitivity-based dynamic performance assessment for model predictive control with Gaussian noise

Economic model predictive control and tracking model predictive control are two popular advanced process control strategies used in various of fields. Nevertheless, which one should be chosen to achieve better performance in the presence of noise is uncertain when designing a control system. To this end, a sensitivity-based performance assessment approach is proposed to pre-evaluate the dynamic economic and tracking performance of them in this work. First, their controller gains around the optimal steady state are evaluated by calculating the sensitivities of corresponding constrained dynamic programming problems. Second, the controller gains are substituted into control loops to derive the propagation of process and measurement noise. Subsequently, the Taylor expansion is introduced to simplify the calculation of variance and mean of each variable. Finally, the tracking and economic performance surfaces are plotted and the performance indices are precisely calculated through integrating the objective functions and the probability density functions. Moreover, boundary moving (i.e., back off) and target moving can be pre-configured to guarantee the stability of controlled processes using the proposed approach. Extensive simulations under different cases illustrate the proposed approach can provide useful guidance on performance assessment and controller design.
arxiv.org

A Framework for Energy-aware Evaluation of Distributed Data Processing Platforms in Edge-Cloud Environment

Distributed data processing platforms (e.g., Hadoop, Spark, and Flink) are widely used to distribute the storage and processing of data among computing nodes of a cloud. The centralization of cloud resources has given birth to edge computing, which enables the processing of data closer to the data source instead of sending it to the cloud. However, due to resource constraints such as energy limitations, edge computing cannot be used for deploying all kinds of applications. Therefore, tasks are offloaded from an edge device to the more resourceful cloud. Previous research has evaluated the energy consumption of the distributed data processing platforms in the isolated cloud and edge environments. However, there is a paucity of research on evaluating the energy consumption of these platforms in an integrated edge-cloud environment, where tasks are offloaded from a resource-constraint device to a resource-rich device. Therefore, in this paper, we first present a framework for the energy-aware evaluation of the distributed data processing platforms. We then leverage the proposed framework to evaluate the energy consumption of the three most widely used platforms (i.e., Hadoop, Spark, and Flink) in an integrated edge-cloud environment consisting of Raspberry Pi, edge node, edge server node, private cloud, and public cloud. Our evaluation reveals that (i) Flink is most energy-efficient followed by Spark and Hadoop is found least energy-efficient (ii) offloading tasks from resource-constraint to resource-rich devices reduces energy consumption by 55.2%, and (iii) bandwidth and distance between client and server are found key factors impacting the energy consumption.
arxiv.org

Determination of building flood risk maps from LiDAR mobile mapping data

With increasing urbanization, flooding is a major challenge for many cities today. Based on forecast precipitation, topography, and pipe networks, flood simulations can provide early warnings for areas and buildings at risk of flooding. Basement windows, doors, and underground garage entrances are common places where floodwater can flow into a building. Some buildings have been prepared or designed considering the threat of flooding, but others have not. Therefore, knowing the heights of these facade openings helps to identify places that are more susceptible to water ingress. However, such data is not yet readily available in most cities. Traditional surveying of the desired targets may be used, but this is a very time-consuming and laborious process. This research presents a new process for the extraction of windows and doors from LiDAR mobile mapping data. Deep learning object detection models are trained to identify these objects. Usually, this requires to provide large amounts of manual annotations. In this paper, we mitigate this problem by leveraging a rule-based method. In a first step, the rule-based method is used to generate pseudo-labels. A semi-supervised learning strategy is then applied with three different levels of supervision. The results show that using only automatically generated pseudo-labels, the learning-based model outperforms the rule-based approach by 14.6% in terms of F1-score. After five hours of human supervision, it is possible to improve the model by another 6.2%. By comparing the detected facade openings' heights with the predicted water levels from a flood simulation model, a map can be produced which assigns per-building flood risk levels. This information can be combined with flood forecasting to provide a more targeted disaster prevention guide for the city's infrastructure and residential buildings.
arxiv.org

Using mathematical modelling to identify data requirements for increased prediction accuracy in radiotherapy

Longitudinal gross tumour volume (GTV) clinical data from head and neck cancer patients show that tumours of a similar size and stage pre-treatment may respond very differently to the same radiotherapy fractionation protocol. Mathematical models of radiation response are often proposed as a means to predict treatment outcome and prescribe more personalised fractionation protocols. Predictive mathematical models aimed towards clinical applications should be sufficiently detailed to capture the range of dynamics observed in vivo while being sufficiently simple such that the model parameters are identifiable with respect to the data typically available for model calibration.
arxiv.org

A Fair and Efficient Hybrid Federated Learning Framework based on XGBoost for Distributed Power Prediction

In a modern power system, real-time data on power generation/consumption and its relevant features are stored in various distributed parties, including household meters, transformer stations and external organizations. To fully exploit the underlying patterns of these distributed data for accurate power prediction, federated learning is needed as a collaborative but privacy-preserving training scheme. However, current federated learning frameworks are polarized towards addressing either the horizontal or vertical separation of data, and tend to overlook the case where both are present. Furthermore, in mainstream horizontal federated learning frameworks, only artificial neural networks are employed to learn the data patterns, which are considered less accurate and interpretable compared to tree-based models on tabular datasets. To this end, we propose a hybrid federated learning framework based on XGBoost, for distributed power prediction from real-time external features. In addition to introducing boosted trees to improve accuracy and interpretability, we combine horizontal and vertical federated learning, to address the scenario where features are scattered in local heterogeneous parties and samples are scattered in various local districts. Moreover, we design a dynamic task allocation scheme such that each party gets a fair share of information, and the computing power of each party can be fully leveraged to boost training efficiency. A follow-up case study is presented to justify the necessity of adopting the proposed framework. The advantages of the proposed framework in fairness, efficiency and accuracy performance are also confirmed.
Infoworld

Google Prediction Framework addresses data pipeline drudgery

Google’s Prediction Framework stitches together Google Cloud Platform services, from Cloud Functions to Pub/Sub to Vertex AutoML to BigQuery, to help users implement data science prediction projects and save time doing so. Detailed in a December 29 blog post, Prediction Framework was designed to provide the basic scaffolding for...
siliconangle.com

Analyst predictions 2022: The future of data management

In the 2010s, organizations became keenly aware that data would become the critical ingredient in driving competitive advantage, differentiation and growth. But to this day, putting data to work remains a difficult challenge for many if not most organizations. As the cloud matures, it has become a game changer for...
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
arxiv.org

ViT2Hash: Unsupervised Information-Preserving Hashing

Unsupervised image hashing, which maps images into binary codes without supervision, is a compressor with a high compression rate. Hence, how to preserving meaningful information of the original data is a critical problem. Inspired by the large-scale vision pre-training model, known as ViT, which has shown significant progress for learning visual representations, in this paper, we propose a simple information-preserving compressor to finetune the ViT model for the target unsupervised hashing task. Specifically, from pixels to continuous features, we first propose a feature-preserving module, using the corrupted image as input to reconstruct the original feature from the pre-trained ViT model and the complete image, so that the feature extractor can focus on preserving the meaningful information of original data. Secondly, from continuous features to hash codes, we propose a hashing-preserving module, which aims to keep the semantic information from the pre-trained ViT model by using the proposed Kullback-Leibler divergence loss. Besides, the quantization loss and the similarity loss are added to minimize the quantization error. Our method is very simple and achieves a significantly higher degree of MAP on three benchmark image datasets.
arxiv.org

Multiphonic modeling using Impulse Pattern Formulation (IPF)

Multiphonics, the presence of multiple pitches within the sound, can be produced in several ways. In wind instruments, they can appear at low blowing pressure when complex fingerings are used. Such multiphonics can be modeled by the Impulse Pattern Formulation (IPF). This top-down method regards musical instruments as systems working with impulses originating from a generating entity, travel through the instrument, are reflected at various positions, and are exponentially damped. Eventually, impulses return to the generating entity and retrigger or interact with subsequent impulses. Due to this straightforward approach, the IPF can explain fundamental principles of complex dynamic systems. While modeling wind instruments played with blowing pressures at the threshold of tone onset, the IPF captures transitions between regular periodicity at nominal pitch, bifurcations, and noise. This corresponds to behavior found in wind instruments where multiphonics appear at the transition between noise and regular musical note regimes. Using the IPF, complex fingerings correspond to multiple reflection points at open finger holes with different reflection strengths. Multiphonics can be modeled if reflection points farther away show higher reflection strength and thus, disrupt periodic motion. The IPF can also synthesize multiphonic sounds by concatenating typical wind instrument waveforms at adjacent impulse time points.
arxiv.org

$\ell_1$-norm constrained multi-block sparse canonical correlation analysis via proximal gradient descent

Multi-block CCA constructs linear relationships explaining coherent variations across multiple blocks of data. We view the multi-block CCA problem as finding leading generalized eigenvectors and propose to solve it via a proximal gradient descent algorithm with $\ell_1$ constraint for high dimensional data. In particular, we use a decaying sequence of constraints over proximal iterations, and show that the resulting estimate is rate-optimal under suitable assumptions. Although several previous works have demonstrated such optimality for the $\ell_0$ constrained problem using iterative approaches, the same level of theoretical understanding for the $\ell_1$ constrained formulation is still lacking. We also describe an easy-to-implement deflation procedure to estimate multiple eigenvectors sequentially. We compare our proposals to several existing methods whose implementations are available on R CRAN, and the proposed methods show competitive performances in both simulations and a real data example.
dataversity.net

5 Trends That Will Enable Organizations to Leverage Data Effectively in 2022

With data dependency at an all-time high for businesses, almost every industry player is looking to establish themselves as a technology company first, similar to Amazon or Netflix. Organizations have pushed the gas pedal on their digital transformation journey, and now understand that they need to be mindful of how they integrate and manage enterprise data that is distributed, still easily accessible, trusted, and governed.
arxiv.org

Quantum Fisher information maximization in an unbalanced interferometer

In this paper we provide the answer to the following question: given an arbitrary pure input state and a general, unbalanced, Mach-Zehnder interferometer, what transmission coefficient of the first beam splitter maximizes the quantum Fisher information (QFI)? We consider this question for both single- and two-parameter QFI, or, in other words, with or without having access to an external phase reference. We give analytical results for all involved scenarios. It turns out that, for a large class of input states, the balanced (50/50) scenario yields the optimal two-parameter QFI, however this is far from being a universal truth. When it comes to the single-parameter QFI, the balanced scenario is rarely the optimal one and an unbalanced interferometer can bring a significant advantage over the balanced case. We also state the condition imposed upon the input state so that no metrological advantage can be exploited via an external phase reference. Finally, we illustrate and discuss our assertions through a number of examples, including both Gaussian and non-Gaussian input states.
arxiv.org

Data transformation based optimized customer churn prediction model for the telecommunication industry

Data transformation (DT) is a process that transfers the original data into a form which supports a particular classification algorithm and helps to analyze the data for a special purpose. To improve the prediction performance we investigated various data transform methods. This study is conducted in a customer churn prediction (CCP) context in the telecommunication industry (TCI), where customer attrition is a common phenomenon. We have proposed a novel approach of combining data transformation methods with the machine learning models for the CCP problem. We conducted our experiments on publicly available TCI datasets and assessed the performance in terms of the widely used evaluation measures (e.g. AUC, precision, recall, and F-measure). In this study, we presented comprehensive comparisons to affirm the effect of the transformation methods. The comparison results and statistical test proved that most of the proposed data transformation based optimized models improve the performance of CCP significantly. Overall, an efficient and optimized CCP model for the telecommunication industry has been presented through this manuscript.
arxiv.org

De Rham compatible Deep Neural Networks

We construct several classes of neural networks with ReLU and BiSU (Binary Step Unit) activations, which exactly emulate the lowest order Finite Element (FE) spaces on regular, simplicial partitions of polygonal and polyhedral domains $\Omega \subset \mathbb{R}^d$, $d=2,3$. For continuous, piecewise linear (CPwL) functions, our constructions generalize previous results in that arbitrary, regular simplicial partitions of $\Omega$ are admitted, also in arbitrary dimension $d\geq 2$.
arxiv.org

HYLDA: End-to-end Hybrid Learning Domain Adaptation for LiDAR Semantic Segmentation

In this paper we address the problem of training a LiDAR semantic segmentation network using a fully-labeled source dataset and a target dataset that only has a small number of labels. To this end, we develop a novel image-to-image translation engine, and couple it with a LiDAR semantic segmentation network, resulting in an integrated domain adaptation architecture we call HYLDA. To train the system end-to-end, we adopt a diverse set of learning paradigms, including 1) self-supervision on a simple auxiliary reconstruction task, 2) semi-supervised training using a few available labeled target domain frames, and 3) unsupervised training on the fake translated images generated by the image-to-image translation stage, together with the labeled frames from the source domain. In the latter case, the semantic segmentation network participates in the updating of the image-to-image translation engine. We demonstrate experimentally that HYLDA effectively addresses the challenging problem of improving generalization on validation data from the target domain when only a few target labeled frames are available for training. We perform an extensive evaluation where we compare HYLDA against strong baseline methods using two publicly available LiDAR semantic segmentation datasets.
arxiv.org

UPS and UV spectroscopies combined to position energy levels of TiO2 anatase and rutile nanopowders

C. Maheu (CATREN), Luis Cardenas (XPS), Eric Puzenat (CATREN), Pavel Afanasiev (CATREN), Christophe Geantet (CATREN) An accurate experimental determination of electronic structure in semi-conductors nanopowders is a challenging task. We propose here to combine UPS and UV-Vis spectroscopies in order to get the full description of electronic bands alignment of powder samples, TiO2 rutile and anatase. For UPS measurements, two preparation methods, namely dropping method and electrophoretic deposition, were used to prepare layers of titania powders on a conducting substrate, ITO or Ag. Both methods lead to comparable results, with a quantitative description of the energy levels from the valence band. Combining these results with the UV-Vis spectra of the same powders, enables to determine the absolute position of the valence band maximum and of the conduction band minimum. Combined UPS--UV-vis spectroscopy provides a better insight into the properties of a powdered material which can differ from single crystal model systems. It can be also used to predict the electronic transfer in mixed phase systems during, in photocatalytic processes.
arxiv.org

Manifoldron: Direct Space Partition via Manifold Discovery

A neural network with the widely-used ReLU activation has been shown to partition the sample space into many convex polytopes for prediction. However, the parameterized way a neural network and other machine learning models use to partition the space has imperfections, e.g., the compromised interpretability for complex models, the inflexibility in decision boundary construction due to the generic character of the model, and the risk of being trapped into shortcut solutions. In contrast, although the non-parameterized models can adorably avoid or downplay these issues, they are usually insufficiently powerful either due to over-simplification or the failure to accommodate the manifold structures of data. In this context, we first propose a new type of machine learning models referred to as Manifoldron that directly derives decision boundaries from data and partitions the space via manifold structure discovery. Then, we systematically analyze the key characteristics of the Manifoldron including interpretability, manifold characterization capability, and its link to neural networks. The experimental results on 9 small and 11 large datasets demonstrate that the proposed Manifoldron performs competitively compared to the mainstream machine learning models. We have shared our code this https URL for free download and evaluation.
