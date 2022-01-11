ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamic Price of Parking Service based on Deep Learning

By Alejandro Luque-Cerpa, Miguel A. Gutiérrez-Naranjo, Miguel Cárdenas-Montes
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

The improvement of air-quality in urban areas is one of the main concerns of public government bodies. This concern emerges from the evidence between the air quality and the public health. Major...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

A deep learning-based model reduction (DeePMR) method for simplifying chemical kinetics

A deep learning-based model reduction (DeePMR) method for simplifying chemical kinetics is proposed and validated using high-temperature auto-ignitions, perfectly stirred reactors (PSR), and one-dimensional freely propagating flames of n-heptane/air mixtures. The mechanism reduction is modeled as an optimization problem on Boolean space, where a Boolean vector, each entry corresponding to a species, represents a reduced mechanism. The optimization goal is to minimize the reduced mechanism size given the error tolerance of a group of pre-selected benchmark quantities. The key idea of the DeePMR is to employ a deep neural network (DNN) to formulate the objective function in the optimization problem. In order to explore high dimensional Boolean space efficiently, an iterative DNN-assisted data sampling and DNN training procedure are implemented. The results show that DNN-assistance improves sampling efficiency significantly, selecting only $10^5$ samples out of $10^{34}$ possible samples for DNN to achieve sufficient accuracy. The results demonstrate the capability of the DNN to recognize key species and reasonably predict reduced mechanism performance. The well-trained DNN guarantees the optimal reduced mechanism by solving an inverse optimization problem. By comparing ignition delay times, laminar flame speeds, temperatures in PSRs, the resulting skeletal mechanism has fewer species (45 species) but the same level of accuracy as the skeletal mechanism (56 species) obtained by the Path Flux Analysis (PFA) method. In addition, the skeletal mechanism can be further reduced to 28 species if only considering atmospheric, near-stoichiometric conditions (equivalence ratio between 0.6 and 1.2). The DeePMR provides an innovative way to perform model reduction and demonstrates the great potential of data-driven methods in the combustion area.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hybrid intelligence for dynamic job-shop scheduling with deep reinforcement learning and attention mechanism

The dynamic job-shop scheduling problem (DJSP) is a class of scheduling tasks that specifically consider the inherent uncertainties such as changing order requirements and possible machine breakdown in realistic smart manufacturing settings. Since traditional methods cannot dynamically generate effective scheduling strategies in face of the disturbance of environments, we formulate the DJSP as a Markov decision process (MDP) to be tackled by reinforcement learning (RL). For this purpose, we propose a flexible hybrid framework that takes disjunctive graphs as states and a set of general dispatching rules as the action space with minimum prior domain knowledge. The attention mechanism is used as the graph representation learning (GRL) module for the feature extraction of states, and the double dueling deep Q-network with prioritized replay and noisy networks (D3QPN) is employed to map each state to the most appropriate dispatching rule. Furthermore, we present Gymjsp, a public benchmark based on the well-known OR-Library, to provide a standardized off-the-shelf facility for RL and DJSP research communities. Comprehensive experiments on various DJSP instances confirm that our proposed framework is superior to baseline algorithms with smaller makespan across all instances and provide empirical justification for the validity of the various components in the hybrid framework.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Wind Park Power Prediction: Attention-Based Graph Networks and Deep Learning to Capture Wake Losses

With the increased penetration of wind energy into the power grid, it has become increasingly important to be able to predict the expected power production for larger wind farms. Deep learning (DL) models can learn complex patterns in the data and have found wide success in predicting wake losses and expected power production. This paper proposes a modular framework for attention-based graph neural networks (GNN), where attention can be applied to any desired component of a graph block. The results show that the model significantly outperforms a multilayer perceptron (MLP) and a bidirectional LSTM (BLSTM) model, while delivering performance on-par with a vanilla GNN model. Moreover, we argue that the proposed graph attention architecture can easily adapt to different applications by offering flexibility into the desired attention operations to be used, which might depend on the specific application. Through analysis of the attention weights, it was showed that employing attention-based GNNs can provide insights into what the models learn. In particular, the attention networks seemed to realise turbine dependencies that aligned with some physical intuition about wake losses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Deep Learning-based Predictive Control of Battery Management for Frequency Regulation

This paper proposes a deep learning-based optimal battery management scheme for frequency regulation (FR) by integrating model predictive control (MPC), supervised learning (SL), reinforcement learning (RL), and high-fidelity battery models. By taking advantage of deep neural networks (DNNs), the derived DNN-approximated policy is computationally efficient in online implementation. The design procedure of the proposed scheme consists of two sequential processes: (1) the SL process, in which we first run a simulation with an MPC embedding a low-fidelity battery model to generate a training data set, and then, based on the generated data set, we optimize a DNN-approximated policy using SL algorithms; and (2) the RL process, in which we utilize RL algorithms to improve the performance of the DNN-approximated policy by balancing short-term economic incentives and long-term battery degradation. The SL process speeds up the subsequent RL process by providing a good initialization. By utilizing RL algorithms, one prominent property of the proposed scheme is that it can learn from the data generated by simulating the FR policy on the high-fidelity battery simulator to adjust the DNN-approximated policy, which is originally based on low-fidelity battery model. A case study using real-world data of FR signals and prices is performed. Simulation results show that, compared to conventional MPC schemes, the proposed deep learning-based scheme can effectively achieve higher economic benefits of FR participation while maintaining lower online computational cost.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Urban Areas#Lg#Acm
arxiv.org

Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gait Recognition Based on Deep Learning: A Survey

In general, biometry-based control systems may not rely on individual expected behavior or cooperation to operate appropriately. Instead, such systems should be aware of malicious procedures for unauthorized access attempts. Some works available in the literature suggest addressing the problem through gait recognition approaches. Such methods aim at identifying human beings through intrinsic perceptible features, despite dressed clothes or accessories. Although the issue denotes a relatively long-time challenge, most of the techniques developed to handle the problem present several drawbacks related to feature extraction and low classification rates, among other issues. However, deep learning-based approaches recently emerged as a robust set of tools to deal with virtually any image and computer-vision related problem, providing paramount results for gait recognition as well. Therefore, this work provides a surveyed compilation of recent works regarding biometric detection through gait recognition with a focus on deep learning approaches, emphasizing their benefits, and exposing their weaknesses. Besides, it also presents categorized and characterized descriptions of the datasets, approaches, and architectures employed to tackle associated constraints.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Deep Learning Assisted End-to-End Synthesis of mm-Wave Passive Networks with 3D EM Structures: A Study on A Transformer-Based Matching Network

This paper presents a deep learning assisted synthesis approach for direct end-to-end generation of RF/mm-wave passive matching network with 3D EM structures. Different from prior approaches that synthesize EM structures from target circuit component values and target topologies, our proposed approach achieves the direct synthesis of the passive network given the network topology from desired performance values as input. We showcase the proposed synthesis Neural Network (NN) model on an on-chip 1:1 transformer-based impedance matching network. By leveraging parameter sharing, the synthesis NN model successfully extracts relevant features from the input impedance and load capacitors, and predict the transformer 3D EM geometry in a 45nm SOI process that will match the standard 50$\Omega$ load to the target input impedance while absorbing the two loading capacitors. As a proof-of-concept, several example transformer geometries were synthesized, and verified in Ansys HFSS to provide the desired input impedance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SABLAS: Learning Safe Control for Black-box Dynamical Systems

Control certificates based on barrier functions have been a powerful tool to generate probably safe control policies for dynamical systems. However, existing methods based on barrier certificates are normally for white-box systems with differentiable dynamics, which makes them inapplicable to many practical applications where the system is a black-box and cannot be accurately modeled. On the other side, model-free reinforcement learning (RL) methods for black-box systems suffer from lack of safety guarantees and low sampling efficiency. In this paper, we propose a novel method that can learn safe control policies and barrier certificates for black-box dynamical systems, without requiring for an accurate system model. Our method re-designs the loss function to back-propagate gradient to the control policy even when the black-box dynamical system is non-differentiable, and we show that the safety certificates hold on the black-box system. Empirical results in simulation show that our method can significantly improve the performance of the learned policies by achieving nearly 100% safety and goal reaching rates using much fewer training samples, compared to state-of-the-art black-box safe control methods. Our learned agents can also generalize to unseen scenarios while keeping the original performance. The source code can be found at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Light in the Dark: Deep Learning Practices for Industrial Computer Vision

In recent years, large pre-trained deep neural networks (DNNs) have revolutionized the field of computer vision (CV). Although these DNNs have been shown to be very well suited for general image recognition tasks, application in industry is often precluded for three reasons: 1) large pre-trained DNNs are built on hundreds of millions of parameters, making deployment on many devices impossible, 2) the underlying dataset for pre-training consists of general objects, while industrial cases often consist of very specific objects, such as structures on solar wafers, 3) potentially biased pre-trained DNNs raise legal issues for companies. As a remedy, we study neural networks for CV that we train from scratch. For this purpose, we use a real-world case from a solar wafer manufacturer. We find that our neural networks achieve similar performances as pre-trained DNNs, even though they consist of far fewer parameters and do not rely on third-party datasets.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Efficient-Dyn: Dynamic Graph Representation Learning via Event-based Temporal Sparse Attention Network

Static graph neural networks have been widely used in modeling and representation learning of graph structure data. However, many real-world problems, such as social networks, financial transactions, recommendation systems, etc., are dynamic, that is, nodes and edges are added or deleted over time. Therefore, in recent years, dynamic graph neural networks have received more and more attention from researchers. In this work, we propose a novel dynamic graph neural network, Efficient-Dyn. It adaptively encodes temporal information into a sequence of patches with an equal amount of temporal-topological structure. Therefore, while avoiding the use of snapshots to cause information loss, it also achieves a finer time granularity, which is close to what continuous networks could provide. In addition, we also designed a lightweight module, Sparse Temporal Transformer, to compute node representations through both structural neighborhoods and temporal dynamics. Since the fully-connected attention conjunction is simplified, the computation cost is far lower than the current state-of-the-arts. Link prediction experiments are conducted on both continuous and discrete graph datasets. Through comparing with several state-of-the-art graph embedding baselines, the experimental results demonstrate that Efficient-Dyn has a faster inference speed while having competitive performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deep Learning Based Classification System For Recognizing Local Spinach

Mirajul Islam, Nushrat Jahan Ria, Jannatul Ferdous Ani, Abu Kaisar Mohammad Masum, Sheikh Abujar, Syed Akhter Hossain. A deep learning model gives an incredible result for image processing by studying from the trained dataset. Spinach is a leaf vegetable that contains vitamins and nutrients. In our research, a Deep learning method has been used that can automatically identify spinach and this method has a dataset of a total of five species of spinach that contains 3785 images. Four Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) models were used to classify our spinach. These models give more accurate results for image classification. Before applying these models there is some preprocessing of the image data. For the preprocessing of data, some methods need to happen. Those are RGB conversion, filtering, resize & rescaling, and categorization. After applying these methods image data are pre-processed and ready to be used in the classifier algorithms. The accuracy of these classifiers is in between 98.68% - 99.79%. Among those models, VGG16 achieved the highest accuracy of 99.79%.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
arxiv.org

Benchmarking Deep Reinforcement Learning Algorithms for Vision-based Robotics

This paper presents a benchmarking study of some of the state-of-the-art reinforcement learning algorithms used for solving two simulated vision-based robotics problems. The algorithms considered in this study include soft actor-critic (SAC), proximal policy optimization (PPO), interpolated policy gradients (IPG), and their variants with Hindsight Experience replay (HER). The performances of these algorithms are compared against PyBullet's two simulation environments known as KukaDiverseObjectEnv and RacecarZEDGymEnv respectively. The state observations in these environments are available in the form of RGB images and the action space is continuous, making them difficult to solve. A number of strategies are suggested to provide intermediate hindsight goals required for implementing HER algorithm on these problems which are essentially single-goal environments. In addition, a number of feature extraction architectures are proposed to incorporate spatial and temporal attention in the learning process. Through rigorous simulation experiments, the improvement achieved with these components are established. To the best of our knowledge, such a benchmarking study is not available for the above two vision-based robotics problems making it a novel contribution in the field.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

FaceQgen: Semi-Supervised Deep Learning for Face Image Quality Assessment

In this paper we develop FaceQgen, a No-Reference Quality Assessment approach for face images based on a Generative Adversarial Network that generates a scalar quality measure related with the face recognition accuracy. FaceQgen does not require labelled quality measures for training. It is trained from scratch using the SCface database. FaceQgen applies image restoration to a face image of unknown quality, transforming it into a canonical high quality image, i.e., frontal pose, homogeneous background, etc. The quality estimation is built as the similarity between the original and the restored images, since low quality images experience bigger changes due to restoration. We compare three different numerical quality measures: a) the MSE between the original and the restored images, b) their SSIM, and c) the output score of the Discriminator of the GAN. The results demonstrate that FaceQgen's quality measures are good estimators of face recognition accuracy. Our experiments include a comparison with other quality assessment methods designed for faces and for general images, in order to position FaceQgen in the state of the art. This comparison shows that, even though FaceQgen does not surpass the best existing face quality assessment methods in terms of face recognition accuracy prediction, it achieves good enough results to demonstrate the potential of semi-supervised learning approaches for quality estimation (in particular, data-driven learning based on a single high quality image per subject), having the capacity to improve its performance in the future with adequate refinement of the model and the significant advantage over competing methods of not needing quality labels for its development. This makes FaceQgen flexible and scalable without expensive data curation.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Deep Learning for Agile Effort Estimation Have We Solved the Problem Yet?

In the last decade, several studies have proposed the use of automated techniques to estimate the effort of agile software development. In this paper we perform a close replication and extension of a seminal work proposing the use of Deep Learning for agile effort estimation (namely Deep-SE), which has set the state-of-the-art since. Specifically, we replicate three of the original research questions aiming at investigating the effectiveness of Deep-SE for both within-project and cross-project effort estimation. We benchmark Deep-SE against three baseline techniques (i.e., Random, Mean and Median effort prediction) and a previously proposed method to estimate agile software project development effort (dubbed TF/IDF-SE), as done in the original study. To this end, we use both the data from the original study and a new larger dataset of 31,960 issues, which we mined from 29 open-source projects. Using more data allows us to strengthen our confidence in the results and further mitigate the threat to the external validity of the study. We also extend the original study by investigating two additional research questions. One evaluates the accuracy of Deep-SE when the training set is augmented with issues from all other projects available in the repository at the time of estimation, and the other examines whether an expensive pre-training step used by the original Deep-SE, has any beneficial effect on its accuracy and convergence speed. The results of our replication show that Deep-SE outperforms the Median baseline estimator and TF/IDF-SE in only very few cases with statistical significance (8/42 and 9/32 cases, respectively), thus confounding previous findings on the efficacy of Deep-SE. The two additional RQs revealed that neither augmenting the training set nor pre-training Deep-SE play a role in improving its accuracy and convergence speed. ...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Discrete and continuous representations and processing in deep learning: Looking forward

Discrete and continuous representations of content (e.g., of language or images) have interesting properties to be explored for the understanding of or reasoning with this content by machines. This position paper puts forward our opinion on the role of discrete and continuous representations and their processing in the deep learning field. Current neural network models compute continuous-valued data. Information is compressed into dense, distributed embeddings. By stark contrast, humans use discrete symbols in their communication with language. Such symbols represent a compressed version of the world that derives its meaning from shared contextual information. Additionally, human reasoning involves symbol manipulation at a cognitive level, which facilitates abstract reasoning, the composition of knowledge and understanding, generalization and efficient learning. Motivated by these insights, in this paper we argue that combining discrete and continuous representations and their processing will be essential to build systems that exhibit a general form of intelligence. We suggest and discuss several avenues that could improve current neural networks with the inclusion of discrete elements to combine the advantages of both types of representations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Multivariate Time Series Forecasting with Deep Learning

Using LSTM networks for time series prediction and interpreting the results. Forecasting, making predictions about the future, plays a key role in the decision-making process of any company that wants to maintain a successful business. This is due to the fact that success tomorrow is determined by the decisions made today, which are based on forecasts. Hence good forecasts are crucial, for example, for predicting sales to better plan inventory, forecasting economic activity to inform business development decisions, or even predicting the movement of people across an organization to improve personnel planning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sales Time Series Analytics Using Deep Q-Learning

The article describes the use of deep Q-learning models in the problems of sales time series analytics. In contrast to supervised machine learning which is a kind of passive learning using historical data, Q-learning is a kind of active learning with goal to maximize a reward by optimal sequence of actions. Model free Q-learning approach for optimal pricing strategies and supply-demand problems was considered in the work. The main idea of the study is to show that using deep Q-learning approach in time series analytics, the sequence of actions can be optimized by maximizing the reward function when the environment for learning agent interaction can be modeled using the parametric model and in the case of using the model which is based on the historical data. In the pricing optimizing case study environment was modeled using sales dependence on extras price and randomly simulated demand. In the pricing optimizing case study, the environment was modeled using sales dependence on extra price and randomly simulated demand. In the supply-demand case study, it was proposed to use historical demand time series for environment modeling, agent states were represented by promo actions, previous demand values and weekly seasonality features. Obtained results show that using deep Q-learning, we can optimize the decision making process for price optimization and supply-demand problems. Environment modeling using parametric models and historical data can be used for the cold start of learning agent. On the next steps, after the cold start, the trained agent can be used in real business environment.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Compact Graph Structure Learning via Mutual Information Compression

Graph Structure Learning (GSL) recently has attracted considerable attentions in its capacity of optimizing graph structure as well as learning suitable parameters of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) simultaneously. Current GSL methods mainly learn an optimal graph structure (final view) from single or multiple information sources (basic views), however the theoretical guidance on what is the optimal graph structure is still unexplored. In essence, an optimal graph structure should only contain the information about tasks while compress redundant noise as much as possible, which is defined as "minimal sufficient structure", so as to maintain the accurancy and robustness. How to obtain such structure in a principled way? In this paper, we theoretically prove that if we optimize basic views and final view based on mutual information, and keep their performance on labels simultaneously, the final view will be a minimal sufficient structure. With this guidance, we propose a Compact GSL architecture by MI compression, named CoGSL. Specifically, two basic views are extracted from original graph as two inputs of the model, which are refinedly reestimated by a view estimator. Then, we propose an adaptive technique to fuse estimated views into the final view. Furthermore, we maintain the performance of estimated views and the final view and reduce the mutual information of every two views. To comprehensively evaluate the performance of CoGSL, we conduct extensive experiments on several datasets under clean and attacked conditions, which demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of CoGSL.
COMPUTERS

