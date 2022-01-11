ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Turing Trap: The Promise & Peril of Human-Like Artificial Intelligence

By Erik Brynjolfsson
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

In 1950, Alan Turing proposed an imitation game as the ultimate test of whether a machine was intelligent: could a machine imitate a human so well that its answers to questions indistinguishable from a human. Ever since, creating intelligence that matches human intelligence has implicitly or explicitly been the goal of...

martechseries.com

Automating Ads With Knorex XPO Artificial Intelligence

Knorex has unveiled its latest innovation using its KAIROS AI technology to automatically generate native ads. This solution is now available in its flagship Knorex XPO, the AI-powered cross-channel marketing cloud automation platform. Creating native ads sounds like a simple, straightforward task. That’s not until you are required to produce...
World Economic Forum

The promises and perils of AI - Stuart Russell on Radio Davos

AI - artificial intelligence - is transforming every aspect of our lives. Professor Stuart Russell says we need to make AI 'human-compatible'. We must prepare for a world where machines replace humans in most jobs. Social media AI changes people to make them click more, Russell says. We've given algorithms...
Vogue Magazine

Lior Cole Is the Model Combining Artificial Intelligence With Religion

Last Fashion Week in Milan, Lior Cole headed to the National Museum of Science and Technology of Milan on her one day off from walking runways. A science buff studying information science at Cornell, she uses her downtime to explore artificial intelligence and how it merges with spirituality and religion. “It works very well with modeling. In between jobs you have downtime, and with computer stuff you can do it whenever you want,” says Cole over Zoom. “I did a photo shoot for a magazine the other day, and I brought my computer, and I was coding.”
yourerie

Your Health: Artificial intelligence to help prevent dementia?

Artificial intelligence, or AI, allows machines to work more efficiently and solve problems faster. AI is all the buzz in the healthcare industry right now. It’s already in the operating room with robot-assisted surgeries, and behind the scenes safeguarding your private health records. And now, AI might also help...
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Temporal Video Grounding with Deep Semantic Clustering

Temporal video grounding (TVG) aims to localize a target segment in a video according to a given sentence query. Though respectable works have made decent achievements in this task, they severely rely on abundant video-query paired data, which is expensive and time-consuming to collect in real-world scenarios. In this paper, we explore whether a video grounding model can be learned without any paired annotations. To the best of our knowledge, this paper is the first work trying to address TVG in an unsupervised setting. Considering there is no paired supervision, we propose a novel Deep Semantic Clustering Network (DSCNet) to leverage all semantic information from the whole query set to compose the possible activity in each video for grounding. Specifically, we first develop a language semantic mining module, which extracts implicit semantic features from the whole query set. Then, these language semantic features serve as the guidance to compose the activity in video via a video-based semantic aggregation module. Finally, we utilize a foreground attention branch to filter out the redundant background activities and refine the grounding results. To validate the effectiveness of our DSCNet, we conduct experiments on both ActivityNet Captions and Charades-STA datasets. The results demonstrate that DSCNet achieves competitive performance, and even outperforms most weakly-supervised approaches.
arxiv.org

Domain-shift adaptation via linear transformations

A predictor, $f_A : X \to Y$, learned with data from a source domain (A) might not be accurate on a target domain (B) when their distributions are different. Domain adaptation aims to reduce the negative effects of this distribution mismatch. Here, we analyze the case where $P_A(Y\ |\ X) \neq P_B(Y\ |\ X)$, $P_A(X) \neq P_B(X)$ but $P_A(Y) = P_B(Y)$; where there are affine transformations of $X$ that makes all distributions equivalent. We propose an approach to project the source and target domains into a lower-dimensional, common space, by (1) projecting the domains into the eigenvectors of the empirical covariance matrices of each domain, then (2) finding an orthogonal matrix that minimizes the maximum mean discrepancy between the projections of both domains. For arbitrary affine transformations, there is an inherent unidentifiability problem when performing unsupervised domain adaptation that can be alleviated in the semi-supervised case. We show the effectiveness of our approach in simulated data and in binary digit classification tasks, obtaining improvements up to 48% accuracy when correcting for the domain shift in the data.
aithority.com

Turing AI Launches Their Comprehensive Retail Intelligence Solution: The Next Evolution of Retail Intelligence

Turing AI announced the formal launch of their newest service offering: Turing AI for Retail. On the leading edge of Retail Intelligence, Turing AI for retail combines Turing AI’s retail specific machine learning algorithms and intelligent workflow automation, with a retailers existing camera infrastructure to give retailers deep insights of the customer’s end-to-end journey while measuring key demographic data and associated buying patterns to turn insights into directive actions, transforming their retail operations.
arxiv.org

$\ell_1$-norm constrained multi-block sparse canonical correlation analysis via proximal gradient descent

Multi-block CCA constructs linear relationships explaining coherent variations across multiple blocks of data. We view the multi-block CCA problem as finding leading generalized eigenvectors and propose to solve it via a proximal gradient descent algorithm with $\ell_1$ constraint for high dimensional data. In particular, we use a decaying sequence of constraints over proximal iterations, and show that the resulting estimate is rate-optimal under suitable assumptions. Although several previous works have demonstrated such optimality for the $\ell_0$ constrained problem using iterative approaches, the same level of theoretical understanding for the $\ell_1$ constrained formulation is still lacking. We also describe an easy-to-implement deflation procedure to estimate multiple eigenvectors sequentially. We compare our proposals to several existing methods whose implementations are available on R CRAN, and the proposed methods show competitive performances in both simulations and a real data example.
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning in Time-Varying Systems: an Empirical Study

Recent research has turned to Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve challenging decision problems, as an alternative to hand-tuned heuristics. RL can learn good policies without the need for modeling the environment's dynamics. Despite this promise, RL remains an impractical solution for many real-world systems problems. A particularly challenging case occurs when the environment changes over time, i.e. it exhibits non-stationarity. In this work, we characterize the challenges introduced by non-stationarity and develop a framework for addressing them to train RL agents in live systems. Such agents must explore and learn new environments, without hurting the system's performance, and remember them over time. To this end, our framework (1) identifies different environments encountered by the live system, (2) explores and trains a separate expert policy for each environment, and (3) employs safeguards to protect the system's performance. We apply our framework to two systems problems: straggler mitigation and adaptive video streaming, and evaluate it against a variety of alternative approaches using real-world and synthetic data. We show that each component of our framework is necessary to cope with non-stationarity.
dataversity.net

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Trends in 2022

This article will cover the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) trends forecasted for the business landscape in 2022, but readers need to keep in mind that businesses are still contending with the pandemic, as well as labor shortages, economic crisis, and many other problematic factors. While some businesses worldwide have certainly come out stronger during these global crises, many have not, but for nearly everyone advanced technologies have revolutionized the way we live and work.
arxiv.org

Contrastive Laplacian Eigenmaps

Graph contrastive learning attracts/disperses node representations for similar/dissimilar node pairs under some notion of similarity. It may be combined with a low-dimensional embedding of nodes to preserve intrinsic and structural properties of a graph. In this paper, we extend the celebrated Laplacian Eigenmaps with contrastive learning, and call them COntrastive Laplacian EigenmapS (COLES). Starting from a GAN-inspired contrastive formulation, we show that the Jensen-Shannon divergence underlying many contrastive graph embedding models fails under disjoint positive and negative distributions, which may naturally emerge during sampling in the contrastive setting. In contrast, we demonstrate analytically that COLES essentially minimizes a surrogate of Wasserstein distance, which is known to cope well under disjoint distributions. Moreover, we show that the loss of COLES belongs to the family of so-called block-contrastive losses, previously shown to be superior compared to pair-wise losses typically used by contrastive methods. We show on popular benchmarks/backbones that COLES offers favourable accuracy/scalability compared to DeepWalk, GCN, Graph2Gauss, DGI and GRACE baselines.
arxiv.org

De Rham compatible Deep Neural Networks

We construct several classes of neural networks with ReLU and BiSU (Binary Step Unit) activations, which exactly emulate the lowest order Finite Element (FE) spaces on regular, simplicial partitions of polygonal and polyhedral domains $\Omega \subset \mathbb{R}^d$, $d=2,3$. For continuous, piecewise linear (CPwL) functions, our constructions generalize previous results in that arbitrary, regular simplicial partitions of $\Omega$ are admitted, also in arbitrary dimension $d\geq 2$.
arxiv.org

Emergence of Machine Language: Towards Symbolic Intelligence with Neural Networks

Representation is a core issue in artificial intelligence. Humans use discrete language to communicate and learn from each other, while machines use continuous features (like vector, matrix, or tensor in deep neural networks) to represent cognitive patterns. Discrete symbols are low-dimensional, decoupled, and have strong reasoning ability, while continuous features are high-dimensional, coupled, and have incredible abstracting capabilities. In recent years, deep learning has developed the idea of continuous representation to the extreme, using millions of parameters to achieve high accuracies. Although this is reasonable from the statistical perspective, it has other major problems like lacking interpretability, poor generalization, and is easy to be attacked. Since both paradigms have strengths and weaknesses, a better choice is to seek reconciliation. In this paper, we make an initial attempt towards this direction. Specifically, we propose to combine symbolism and connectionism principles by using neural networks to derive a discrete representation. This process is highly similar to human language, which is a natural combination of discrete symbols and neural systems, where the brain processes continuous signals and represents intelligence via discrete language. To mimic this functionality, we denote our approach as machine language. By designing an interactive environment and task, we demonstrated that machines could generate a spontaneous, flexible, and semantic language through cooperation. Moreover, through experiments we show that discrete language representation has several advantages compared with continuous feature representation, from the aspects of interpretability, generalization, and robustness.
arxiv.org

Compact Graph Structure Learning via Mutual Information Compression

Graph Structure Learning (GSL) recently has attracted considerable attentions in its capacity of optimizing graph structure as well as learning suitable parameters of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) simultaneously. Current GSL methods mainly learn an optimal graph structure (final view) from single or multiple information sources (basic views), however the theoretical guidance on what is the optimal graph structure is still unexplored. In essence, an optimal graph structure should only contain the information about tasks while compress redundant noise as much as possible, which is defined as "minimal sufficient structure", so as to maintain the accurancy and robustness. How to obtain such structure in a principled way? In this paper, we theoretically prove that if we optimize basic views and final view based on mutual information, and keep their performance on labels simultaneously, the final view will be a minimal sufficient structure. With this guidance, we propose a Compact GSL architecture by MI compression, named CoGSL. Specifically, two basic views are extracted from original graph as two inputs of the model, which are refinedly reestimated by a view estimator. Then, we propose an adaptive technique to fuse estimated views into the final view. Furthermore, we maintain the performance of estimated views and the final view and reduce the mutual information of every two views. To comprehensively evaluate the performance of CoGSL, we conduct extensive experiments on several datasets under clean and attacked conditions, which demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of CoGSL.
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
arxiv.org

Saliency Constrained Arbitrary Image Style Transfer using SIFT and DCNN

This paper develops a new image synthesis approach to transfer an example image (style image) to other images (content images) by using Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (DCNN) model. When common neural style transfer methods are used, the textures and colors in the style image are usually transferred imperfectly to the content image, or some visible errors are generated. This paper proposes a novel saliency constrained method to reduce or avoid such effects. It first evaluates some existing saliency detection methods to select the most suitable one for use in our method. The selected saliency detection method is used to detect the object in the style image, corresponding to the object of the content image with the same saliency. In addition, aim to solve the problem that the size or resolution is different in the style image and content, the scale-invariant feature transform is used to generate a series of style images and content images which can be used to generate more feature maps for patches matching. It then proposes a new loss function combining the saliency loss, style loss and content loss, adding gradient of saliency constraint into style transfer in iterations. Finally the source images and saliency detection results are utilized as multichannel input to an improved deep CNN framework for style transfer. The experiments show that the saliency maps of source images can help find the correct matching and avoid artifacts. Experimental results on different kind of images demonstrate that our method outperforms nine representative methods from recent publications and has good robustness.
arxiv.org

HardBoost: Boosting Zero-Shot Learning with Hard Classes

This work is a systematical analysis on the so-called hard class problem in zero-shot learning (ZSL), that is, some unseen classes disproportionally affect the ZSL performances than others, as well as how to remedy the problem by detecting and exploiting hard classes. At first, we report our empirical finding that the hard class problem is a ubiquitous phenomenon and persists regardless of used specific methods in ZSL. Then, we find that high semantic affinity among unseen classes is a plausible underlying cause of hardness and design two metrics to detect hard classes. Finally, two frameworks are proposed to remedy the problem by detecting and exploiting hard classes, one under inductive setting, the other under transductive setting. The proposed frameworks could accommodate most existing ZSL methods to further significantly boost their performances with little efforts. Extensive experiments on three popular benchmarks demonstrate the benefits by identifying and exploiting the hard classes in ZSL.
arxiv.org

Decentralized Robot Learning for Personalization and Privacy

From learning assistance to companionship, social robots promise to enhance many aspects of daily life. However, social robots have not seen widespread adoption, in part because (1) they do not adapt their behavior to new users, and (2) they do not provide sufficient privacy protections. Centralized learning, whereby robots develop skills by gathering data on a server, contributes to these limitations by preventing online learning of new experiences and requiring storage of privacy-sensitive data. In this work, we propose a decentralized learning alternative that improves the privacy and personalization of social robots. We combine two machine learning approaches, Federated Learning and Continual Learning, to capture interaction dynamics distributed physically across robots and temporally across repeated robot encounters. We define a set of criteria that should be balanced in decentralized robot learning scenarios. We also develop a new algorithm -- Elastic Transfer -- that leverages importance-based regularization to preserve relevant parameters across robots and interactions with multiple humans. We show that decentralized learning is a viable alternative to centralized learning in a proof-of-concept Socially-Aware Navigation domain, and demonstrate how Elastic Transfer improves several of the proposed criteria.
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning to Solve NP-hard Problems: an Application to the CVRP

In this paper, we evaluate the use of Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve a classic combinatorial optimization problem: the Capacitated Vehicle Routing Problem (CVRP). We formalize this problem in the RL framework and compare two of the most promising RL approaches with traditional solving techniques on a set of benchmark instances. We measure the different approaches with the quality of the solution returned and the time required to return it. We found that despite not returning the best solution, the RL approach has many advantages over traditional solvers. First, the versatility of the framework allows the resolution of more complex combinatorial problems. Moreover, instead of trying to solve a specific instance of the problem, the RL algorithm learns the skills required to solve the problem. The trained policy can then quasi instantly provide a solution to an unseen problem without having to solve it from scratch. Finally, the use of trained models makes the RL solver by far the fastest, and therefore make this approach more suited for commercial use where the user experience is paramount. Techniques like Knowledge Transfer can also be used to improve the training efficiency of the algorithm and help solve bigger and more complex problems.
arxiv.org

StAnD: A Dataset of Linear Static Analysis Problems

Static analysis of structures is a fundamental step for determining the stability of structures. Both linear and non-linear static analyses consist of the resolution of sparse linear systems obtained by the finite element method. The development of fast and optimized solvers for sparse linear systems appearing in structural engineering requires data to compare existing approaches, tune algorithms or to evaluate new ideas. We introduce the Static Analysis Dataset (StAnD) containing 303.000 static analysis problems obtained applying realistic loads to simulated frame structures. Along with the dataset, we publish a detailed benchmark comparison of the running time of existing solvers both on CPU and GPU. We release the code used to generate the dataset and benchmark existing solvers on Github. To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest dataset for static analysis problems and it is the first public dataset of sparse linear systems (containing both the matrix and a realistic constant term).
