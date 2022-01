A Neo-Nazi leader has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in a plot to intimidate Jewish people and journalists. Kaleb Cole, 25, who formerly led the Neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, was convicted in September of conspiracy, sending threatening communications through the mail, and interfering with federally protected activity according to the Justice Department. A statement from the Justice Department said that the group “focused primarily on those who are Jewish or journalists of colour”.Cameron Shea, 25, another leader in Atomwaffen Division, was also sentenced to three years in prison in August. The Justice Department said...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO