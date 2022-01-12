ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adaptive Worker Grouping For Communication-Efficient and Straggler-Tolerant Distributed SGD

By Feng Zhu, Jingjing Zhang, Osvaldo Simeone, Xin Wang
 3 days ago

Wall-clock convergence time and communication load are key performance metrics for the distributed implementation of stochastic gradient descent (SGD) in parameter server settings. Communication-adaptive distributed Adam (CADA) has been recently proposed as a way to reduce communication...

Times Daily

Airline trade group seeks delay in 5G communications launch

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are asking the Federal Communications Commission to delay next week’s scheduled rollout of new 5G wireless service near dozens of major airports, saying it could interfere with electronics that pilots rely on. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
ECONOMY
Efficient Importance Sampling Algorithm Applied to the Performance Analysis of Wireless Communication Systems Estimation

When assessing the performance of wireless communication systems operating over fading channels, one often encounters the problem of computing expectations of some functional of sums of independent random variables (RVs). The outage probability (OP) at the output of Equal Gain Combining (EGC) and Maximum Ratio Combining (MRC) receivers is among the most important performance metrics that falls within this framework. In general, closed form expressions of expectations of functionals applied to sums of RVs are out of reach. A naive Monte Carlo (MC) simulation is of course an alternative approach. However, this method requires a large number of samples for rare event problems (small OP values for instance). Therefore, it is of paramount importance to use variance reduction techniques to develop fast and efficient estimation methods. In this work, we use importance sampling (IS), being known for its efficiency in requiring less computations for achieving the same accuracy requirement. In this line, we propose a state-dependent IS scheme based on a stochastic optimal control (SOC) formulation to calculate rare events quantities that could be written in a form of an expectation of some functional of sums of independent RVs. Our proposed algorithm is generic and can be applicable without any restriction on the univariate distributions of the different fading envelops/gains or on the functional that is applied to the sum. We apply our approach to the Log-Normal distribution to compute the OP at the output of diversity receivers with and without co-channel interference. For each case, we show numerically that the proposed state-dependent IS algorithm compares favorably to most of the well-known estimators dealing with similar problems.
COMPUTERS
Distributed aggregative optimization with quantization communication

In this paper, we focus on an aggregative optimization problem under the communication bottleneck. The aggregative optimization is to minimize the sum of local cost functions. Each cost function depends on not only local state variables but also the sum of functions of global state variables. The goal is to solve the aggregative optimization problem through distributed computation and local efficient communication over a network of agents without a central coordinator. Using the variable tracking method to seek the global state variables and the quantization scheme to reduce the communication cost spent in the optimization process, we develop a novel distributed quantized algorithm, called D-QAGT, to track the optimal variables with finite bits communication. Although quantization may lose transmitting information, our algorithm can still achieve the exact optimal solution with a linear convergence rate. Simulation experiments on an optimal placement problem is carried out to verify the correctness of the theoretical results.
COMPUTERS
Intelligent Reflecting Surface-Aided LEO Satellite Communication: Cooperative Passive Beamforming and Distributed Channel Estimation

We consider in this paper a new intelligent reflecting surface (IRS)-aided LEO satellite communication system, by utilizing the controllable phase shifts of massive passive reflecting elements to achieve flexible beamforming, which copes with the time-varying channel between the high-mobility satellite (SAT) and ground node (GN) cost-effectively. In particular, we propose a new architecture for IRS-aided LEO satellite communication where IRSs are deployed at both sides of the SAT and GN, and study their cooperative passive beamforming (CPB) design over line-of-sight (LoS)-dominant single-reflection and double-reflection channels. Specifically, we jointly optimize the active transmit/receive beamforming at the SAT/GN as well as the CPB at two-sided IRSs to maximize the overall channel gain from the SAT to each GN. Interestingly, we show that under LoS channel conditions, the high-dimensional SAT-GN channel can be decomposed into the outer product of two low-dimensional vectors. By exploiting the decomposed SAT-GN channel, we decouple the original beamforming optimization problem into two simpler subproblems corresponding to the SAT and GN sides, respectively, which are both solved in closed-form. Furthermore, we propose an efficient transmission protocol to conduct channel estimation and beam tracking, which only requires independent processing of the SAT and GN in a distributed manner, thus substantially reducing the implementation complexity. Simulation results validate the performance advantages of the proposed IRS-aided LEO satellite communication system with two-sided cooperative IRSs, as compared to various baseline schemes such as the conventional reflect-array and one-sided IRS.
IRS
Joint Sub-carrier and Power Allocation for Efficient Communication of Cellular UAVs

Cellular networks are expected to be the main communication infrastructure to support the expanding applications of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). As these networks are deployed to serve ground User Equipment (UES), several issues need to be addressed to enhance cellular UAVs'this http URL this paper, we propose a realistic communication model on the downlink,and we show that the Quality of Service (QoS)for the users is affected by the number of interfering BSs and the impact they cause. The joint problem of sub-carrier and power allocation is therefore addressed. Given its complexity, which is known to be NP-hard, we introduce a solution based on game theory. First, we argue that separating between UAVs and UEs in terms of the assigned sub-carriers reduces the interference impact on the users. This is materialized through a matching game. Moreover, in order to boost the partition, we propose a coalitional game that considers the outcome of the first one and enables users to change their coalitions and enhance their QoS. Furthermore, a power optimization solution is introduced, which is considered in the two games. Performance evaluations are conducted, and the obtained results demonstrate the effectiveness of the propositions.
TECHNOLOGY
Distributed Nash Equilibrium Seeking over Time-Varying Directed Communication Networks

We study distributed algorithms for finding a Nash equilibrium (NE) in a class of non-cooperative convex games under partial information. Specifically, each agent has access only to its own smooth local cost function and can receive information from its neighbors in a time-varying directed communication network. To this end, we propose a distributed gradient play algorithm to compute a NE by utilizing local information exchange among the players. In this algorithm, every agent performs a gradient step to minimize its own cost function while sharing and retrieving information locally among its neighbors. The existing methods impose strong assumptions such as balancedness of the mixing matrices and global knowledge of the network communication structure, including Perron-Frobenius eigenvector of the adjacency matrix and other graph connectivity constants. In contrast, our approach relies only on a reasonable and widely-used assumption of row-stochasticity of the mixing matrices. We analyze the algorithm for time-varying directed graphs and prove its convergence to the NE, when the agents' cost functions are strongly convex and have Lipschitz continuous gradients. Numerical simulations are performed for a Nash-Cournot game to illustrate the efficacy of the proposed algorithm.
COMPUTERS
A Fair and Efficient Hybrid Federated Learning Framework based on XGBoost for Distributed Power Prediction

In a modern power system, real-time data on power generation/consumption and its relevant features are stored in various distributed parties, including household meters, transformer stations and external organizations. To fully exploit the underlying patterns of these distributed data for accurate power prediction, federated learning is needed as a collaborative but privacy-preserving training scheme. However, current federated learning frameworks are polarized towards addressing either the horizontal or vertical separation of data, and tend to overlook the case where both are present. Furthermore, in mainstream horizontal federated learning frameworks, only artificial neural networks are employed to learn the data patterns, which are considered less accurate and interpretable compared to tree-based models on tabular datasets. To this end, we propose a hybrid federated learning framework based on XGBoost, for distributed power prediction from real-time external features. In addition to introducing boosted trees to improve accuracy and interpretability, we combine horizontal and vertical federated learning, to address the scenario where features are scattered in local heterogeneous parties and samples are scattered in various local districts. Moreover, we design a dynamic task allocation scheme such that each party gets a fair share of information, and the computing power of each party can be fully leveraged to boost training efficiency. A follow-up case study is presented to justify the necessity of adopting the proposed framework. The advantages of the proposed framework in fairness, efficiency and accuracy performance are also confirmed.
COMPUTERS
Deep Domain Adversarial Adaptation for Photon-efficient Imaging Based on Spatiotemporal Inception Network

In single-photon LiDAR, photon-efficient imaging captures the 3D structure of a scene by only several detected signal photons per pixel. The existing deep learning models for this task are trained on simulated datasets, which poses the domain shift challenge when applied to realistic scenarios. In this paper, we propose a spatiotemporal inception network (STIN) for photon-efficient imaging, which is able to precisely predict the depth from a sparse and high-noise photon counting histogram by fully exploiting spatial and temporal information. Then the domain adversarial adaptation frameworks, including domain-adversarial neural network and adversarial discriminative domain adaptation, are effectively applied to STIN to alleviate the domain shift problem for realistic applications. Comprehensive experiments on the simulated data generated from the NYU~v2 and the Middlebury datasets demonstrate that STIN outperforms the state-of-the-art models at low signal-to-background ratios from 2:10 to 2:100. Moreover, experimental results on the real-world dataset captured by the single-photon imaging prototype show that the STIN with domain adversarial training achieves better generalization performance compared with the state-of-the-arts as well as the baseline STIN trained by simulated data.
SCIENCE
Technology
Computers
Motion Industries completes acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group

Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, has completed the purchase of Kaman Distribution Group (“KDG”) for a price of approximately $1.3 B, effective January 3, 2022. The strategic addition of KDG to Motion...
BUSINESS
Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis, FABADA

The aim of this paper is to describe a novel non-parametric noise reduction technique from the point of view of Bayesian inference that may automatically improve the signal-to-noise ratio of one- and two-dimensional data, such as e.g. astronomical images and spectra. The algorithm iteratively evaluates possible smoothed versions of the data, the smooth models, obtaining an estimation of the underlying signal that is statistically compatible with the noisy measurements. Iterations stop based on the evidence and the $\chi^2$ statistic of the last smooth model, and we compute the expected value of the signal as a weighted average of the whole set of smooth models. In this paper, we explain the mathematical formalism and numerical implementation of the algorithm, and we evaluate its performance in terms of the peak signal to noise ratio, the structural similarity index, and the time payload, using a battery of real astronomical observations. Our Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis (FABADA) yields results that, without any parameter tuning, are comparable to standard image processing algorithms whose parameters have been optimized based on the true signal to be recovered, something that is impossible in a real application. State-of-the-art non-parametric methods, such as BM3D, offer slightly better performance at high signal-to-noise ratio, while our algorithm is significantly more accurate for extremely noisy data (higher than $20-40\%$ relative errors, a situation of particular interest in the field of astronomy). In this range, the standard deviation of the residuals obtained by our reconstruction may become more than an order of magnitude lower than that of the original measurements. The source code needed to reproduce all the results presented in this report, including the implementation of the method, is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
DDG-DA: Data Distribution Generation for Predictable Concept Drift Adaptation

In many real-world scenarios, we often deal with streaming data that is sequentially collected over time. Due to the non-stationary nature of the environment, the streaming data distribution may change in unpredictable ways, which is known as concept drift. To handle concept drift, previous methods first detect when/where the concept drift happens and then adapt models to fit the distribution of the latest data. However, there are still many cases that some underlying factors of environment evolution are predictable, making it possible to model the future concept drift trend of the streaming data, while such cases are not fully explored in previous work.
SCIENCE
Flood Prediction and Analysis on the Relevance of Features using Explainable Artificial Intelligence

This paper presents flood prediction models for the state of Kerala in India by analyzing the monthly rainfall data and applying machine learning algorithms including Logistic Regression, K-Nearest Neighbors, Decision Trees, Random Forests, and Support Vector Machine. Although these models have shown high accuracy prediction of the occurrence of flood in a particular year, they do not quantitatively and qualitatively explain the prediction decision. This paper shows how the background features are learned that contributed to the prediction decision and further extended to explain the inner workings with the development of explainable artificial intelligence modules. The obtained results have confirmed the validity of the findings uncovered by the explainer modules basing on the historical flood monthly rainfall data in Kerala.
ENVIRONMENT
Largest Eigenvalues of the Conjugate Kernel of Single-Layered Neural Networks

This paper is concerned with the asymptotic distribution of the largest eigenvalues for some nonlinear random matrix ensemble stemming from the study of neural networks. More precisely we consider $M= \frac{1}{m} YY^\top$ with $Y=f(WX)$ where $W$ and $X$ are random rectangular matrices with i.i.d. centered entries. This models the data covariance matrix or the Conjugate Kernel of a single layered random Feed-Forward Neural Network. The function $f$ is applied entrywise and can be seen as the activation function of the neural network. We show that the largest eigenvalue has the same limit (in probability) as that of some well-known linear random matrix ensembles. In particular, we relate the asymptotic limit of the largest eigenvalue for the nonlinear model to that of an information-plus-noise random matrix, establishing a possible phase transition depending on the function $f$ and the distribution of $W$ and $X$. This may be of interest for applications to machine learning.
COMPUTERS
On Sampling Collaborative Filtering Datasets

We study the practical consequences of dataset sampling strategies on the ranking performance of recommendation algorithms. Recommender systems are generally trained and evaluated on samples of larger datasets. Samples are often taken in a naive or ad-hoc fashion: e.g. by sampling a dataset randomly or by selecting users or items with many interactions. As we demonstrate, commonly-used data sampling schemes can have significant consequences on algorithm performance. Following this observation, this paper makes three main contributions: (1) characterizing the effect of sampling on algorithm performance, in terms of algorithm and dataset characteristics (e.g. sparsity characteristics, sequential dynamics, etc.); (2) designing SVP-CF, which is a data-specific sampling strategy, that aims to preserve the relative performance of models after sampling, and is especially suited to long-tailed interaction data; and (3) developing an oracle, Data-Genie, which can suggest the sampling scheme that is most likely to preserve model performance for a given dataset. The main benefit of Data-Genie is that it will allow recommender system practitioners to quickly prototype and compare various approaches, while remaining confident that algorithm performance will be preserved, once the algorithm is retrained and deployed on the complete data. Detailed experiments show that using Data-Genie, we can discard upto 5x more data than any sampling strategy with the same level of performance.
COMPUTERS
Communication-Efficient Federated Learning with Acceleration of Global Momentum

Federated learning often suffers from unstable and slow convergence due to heterogeneous characteristics of participating clients. Such tendency is aggravated when the client participation ratio is low since the information collected from the clients at each round is prone to be more inconsistent. To tackle the challenge, we propose a novel federated learning framework, which improves the stability of the server-side aggregation step, which is achieved by sending the clients an accelerated model estimated with the global gradient to guide the local gradient updates. Our algorithm naturally aggregates and conveys the global update information to participants with no additional communication cost and does not require to store the past models in the clients. We also regularize local update to further reduce the bias and improve the stability of local updates. We perform comprehensive empirical studies on real data under various settings and demonstrate the remarkable performance of the proposed method in terms of accuracy and communication-efficiency compared to the state-of-the-art methods, especially with low client participation rates. Our code is available at this https URL ninigapa0/FedAGM.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
COMPUTERS
Statistically Optimal First Order Algorithms: A Proof via Orthogonalization

We consider a class of statistical estimation problems in which we are given a random data matrix ${\boldsymbol X}\in {\mathbb R}^{n\times d}$ (and possibly some labels ${\boldsymbol y}\in{\mathbb R}^n$) and would like to estimate a coefficient vector ${\boldsymbol \theta}\in{\mathbb R}^d$ (or possibly a constant number of such vectors). Special cases include low-rank matrix estimation and regularized estimation in generalized linear models (e.g., sparse regression). First order methods proceed by iteratively multiplying current estimates by ${\boldsymbol X}$ or its transpose. Examples include gradient descent or its accelerated variants.
MATHEMATICS
Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Neural Koopman Lyapunov Control

Learning and synthesizing stabilizing controllers for unknown nonlinear systems is a challenging problem for real-world and industrial applications. Koopman operator theory allow one to analyze nonlinear systems through the lens of linear systems and nonlinear control systems through the lens of bilinear control systems. The key idea of these methods, lies in the transformation of the coordinates of the nonlinear system into the Koopman observables, which are coordinates that allow the representation of the original system (control system) as a higher dimensional linear (bilinear control) system. However, for nonlinear control systems, the bilinear control model obtained by applying Koopman operator based learning methods is not necessarily stabilizable and therefore, the existence of a stabilizing feedback control is not guaranteed which is crucial for many real world applications. Simultaneous identification of these stabilizable Koopman based bilinear control systems as well as the associated Koopman observables is still an open problem. In this paper, we propose a framework to identify and construct these stabilizable bilinear models and its associated observables from data by simultaneously learning a bilinear Koopman embedding for the underlying unknown nonlinear control system as well as a Control Lyapunov Function (CLF) for the Koopman based bilinear model using a learner and falsifier. Our proposed approach thereby provides provable guarantees of global asymptotic stability for the nonlinear control systems with unknown dynamics. Numerical simulations are provided to validate the efficacy of our proposed class of stabilizing feedback controllers for unknown nonlinear systems.
ENGINEERING

