Dyna-T: Dyna-Q and Upper Confidence Bounds Applied to Trees

We describe a methodology, mostly based on an estimate for the probability that a (mean zero) $\mathbb{Z}$-valued random walk remains below a constant barrier over a finite time interval and Kolmogorov's inequality, to derive upper bounds for the probability of observing unusually small maximal components in two classical random graphs models when considered near criticality. Specifically, we consider the random graph $\mathbb{G}(n,d,p)$ obtained by performing $p$-bond percolation on a $d$-regular graph selected uniformly at random from the set of all simple $d$-regular graph on $n$ vertices, as well as the Erdős-Rényi random graph $\mathbb{G}(n,p)$, and show that, near criticality, in both models the probability of observing a largest component containing less than $n^{2/3}/A$ vertices decays as $A^{-\epsilon}$ for some $\epsilon>0$. Even though this result is not new, our approach is quite robust and illustrate a general strategy that works for both models. Moreover, it allows us to provide a shorter analysis for the $\mathbb{G}(n,d,p)$ model with respect to the one available in the literature.
