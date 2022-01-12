ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Exact learning and test theory

By Mikhail Moshkov
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

In this paper, based on results of exact learning and test theory, we study arbitrary infinite binary information systems each of which consists of an infinite set of elements and an infinite set of two-valued functions (attributes) defined on the set of...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Automatic Sparse Connectivity Learning for Neural Networks

Since sparse neural networks usually contain many zero weights, these unnecessary network connections can potentially be eliminated without degrading network performance. Therefore, well-designed sparse neural networks have the potential to significantly reduce FLOPs and computational resources. In this work, we propose a new automatic pruning method - Sparse Connectivity Learning (SCL). Specifically, a weight is re-parameterized as an element-wise multiplication of a trainable weight variable and a binary mask. Thus, network connectivity is fully described by the binary mask, which is modulated by a unit step function. We theoretically prove the fundamental principle of using a straight-through estimator (STE) for network pruning. This principle is that the proxy gradients of STE should be positive, ensuring that mask variables converge at their minima. After finding Leaky ReLU, Softplus, and Identity STEs can satisfy this principle, we propose to adopt Identity STE in SCL for discrete mask relaxation. We find that mask gradients of different features are very unbalanced, hence, we propose to normalize mask gradients of each feature to optimize mask variable training. In order to automatically train sparse masks, we include the total number of network connections as a regularization term in our objective function. As SCL does not require pruning criteria or hyper-parameters defined by designers for network layers, the network is explored in a larger hypothesis space to achieve optimized sparse connectivity for the best performance. SCL overcomes the limitations of existing automatic pruning methods. Experimental results demonstrate that SCL can automatically learn and select important network connections for various baseline network structures. Deep learning models trained by SCL outperform the SOTA human-designed and automatic pruning methods in sparsity, accuracy, and FLOPs reduction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Small-scale magnetic fields of the spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sir

Aims. The goal of this study is to investigate the small-scale magnetic fields of the two spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sgr. This is done to complete the observational characterisation of the surface magnetic fields of these stars because only their large-scale magnetic fields have been studied with Zeeman Doppler imaging (ZDI) so far. Methods. To investigate the small-scale magnetic fields, the differential Zeeman intensification of near-infrared Ti I lines was investigated using high-resolution archival spectra obtained with the ESPaDOnS spectrograph at the CFHT. In order to study the binary components separately, the spectra were disentangled by considering observations taken at different orbital phases. The Zeeman-intensification analysis was performed based on detailed polarised radiative transfer calculations aided by the Markov chain Monte Carlo inference, treating magnetic field filling factors and other stellar parameters that could affect the spectra as free parameters. Results. The obtained average magnetic field strengths of the components of V1878 Ori are 1.33 and 1.57 kG, respectively. Previous ZDI studies of V1878 Ori recovered about 14 and 20% of this magnetic field strength. For V4046 Sgr, the magnetic field strengths are 1.96 and 1.83 kG, respectively. In this case, about 12 and 9% of the total magnetic field strength was detected by ZDI. Conclusions. The small-scale magnetic field strengths obtained from Zeeman intensification are similar for the two components of each binary. This is in contrast to the large-scale magnetic fields obtained from ZDI investigations, performed using the same observations. While the large-scale field might look significantly different. This indicates that the efficiency of the magnetic dynamo is comparable for the components of the two binaries, because most energy is carreid by the small scale fields.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quartic Regularity

In this paper, we propose new linearly convergent second-order methods for minimizing convex quartic polynomials. This framework is applied for designing optimization schemes, which can solve general convex problems satisfying a new condition of quartic regularity. It assumes positive definiteness and boundedness of the fourth derivative of the objective function. For such problems, an appropriate quartic regularization of Damped Newton Method has global linear rate of convergence. We discuss several important consequences of this result. In particular, it can be used for constructing new second-order methods in the framework of high-order proximal-point schemes. These methods have convergence rate $\tilde O(k^{-p})$, where $k$ is the iteration counter, $p$ is equal to 3, 4, or 5, and tilde indicates the presence of logarithmic factors in the complexity bounds for the auxiliary problems, which are solved at each iteration of the schemes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Self-semantic contour adaptation for cross modality brain tumor segmentation

Unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) between two significantly disparate domains to learn high-level semantic alignment is a crucial yet challenging task.~To this end, in this work, we propose exploiting low-level edge information to facilitate the adaptation as a precursor task, which has a small cross-domain gap, compared with semantic segmentation.~The precise contour then provides spatial information to guide the semantic adaptation. More specifically, we propose a multi-task framework to learn a contouring adaptation network along with a semantic segmentation adaptation network, which takes both magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) slice and its initial edge map as input.~These two networks are jointly trained with source domain labels, and the feature and edge map level adversarial learning is carried out for cross-domain alignment. In addition, self-entropy minimization is incorporated to further enhance segmentation performance. We evaluated our framework on the BraTS2018 database for cross-modality segmentation of brain tumors, showing the validity and superiority of our approach, compared with competing methods.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

A robust kernel machine regression towards biomarker selection in multi-omics datasets of osteoporosis for drug discovery

Many statistical machine approaches could ultimately highlight novel features of the etiology of complex diseases by analyzing multi-omics data. However, they are sensitive to some deviations in distribution when the observed samples are potentially contaminated with adversarial corrupted outliers (e.g., a fictional data distribution). Likewise, statistical advances lag in supporting comprehensive data-driven analyses of complex multi-omics data integration. We propose a novel non-linear M-estimator-based approach, "robust kernel machine regression (RobKMR)," to improve the robustness of statistical machine regression and the diversity of fictional data to examine the higher-order composite effect of multi-omics datasets. We address a robust kernel-centered Gram matrix to estimate the model parameters accurately. We also propose a robust score test to assess the marginal and joint Hadamard product of features from multi-omics data. We apply our proposed approach to a multi-omics dataset of osteoporosis (OP) from Caucasian females. Experiments demonstrate that the proposed approach effectively identifies the inter-related risk factors of OP. With solid evidence (p-value = 0.00001), biological validations, network-based analysis, causal inference, and drug repurposing, the selected three triplets ((DKK1, SMTN, DRGX), (MTND5, FASTKD2, CSMD3), (MTND5, COG3, CSMD3)) are significant biomarkers and directly relate to BMD. Overall, the top three selected genes (DKK1, MTND5, FASTKD2) and one gene (SIDT1 at p-value= 0.001) significantly bond with four drugs- Tacrolimus, Ibandronate, Alendronate, and Bazedoxifene out of 30 candidates for drug repurposing in OP. Further, the proposed approach can be applied to any disease model where multi-omics datasets are available.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Adaptive Graph Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting plays an important role in the automation and optimization of intelligent applications. It is a challenging task, as we need to consider both complex intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. Existing works only learn temporal patterns with the help of single inter-variable dependencies. However, there are multi-scale temporal patterns in many real-world MTS. Single inter-variable dependencies make the model prefer to learn one type of prominent and shared temporal patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-scale adaptive graph neural network (MAGNN) to address the above issue. MAGNN exploits a multi-scale pyramid network to preserve the underlying temporal dependencies at different time scales. Since the inter-variable dependencies may be different under distinct time scales, an adaptive graph learning module is designed to infer the scale-specific inter-variable dependencies without pre-defined priors. Given the multi-scale feature representations and scale-specific inter-variable dependencies, a multi-scale temporal graph neural network is introduced to jointly model intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. After that, we develop a scale-wise fusion module to effectively promote the collaboration across different time scales, and automatically capture the importance of contributed temporal patterns. Experiments on four real-world datasets demonstrate that MAGNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods across various settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spatiotemporal Clustering with Neyman-Scott Processes via Connections to Bayesian Nonparametric Mixture Models

Neyman-Scott process (NSP) are point process models that generate clusters of points in time or space. They are natural models for a wide range of phenomena, ranging from neural spike trains to document streams. The clustering property is achieved via a doubly stochastic formulation: first, a set of latent events is drawn from a Poisson process; then, each latent event generates a set of observed data points according to another Poisson process. This construction is similar to Bayesian nonparametric mixture models like the Dirichlet process mixture model (DPMM) in that the number of latent events (i.e. clusters) is a random variable, but the point process formulation makes the NSP especially well suited to modeling spatiotemporal data. While many specialized algorithms have been developed for DPMMs, comparatively fewer works have focused on inference in NSPs. Here, we present novel connections between NSPs and DPMMs, with the key link being a third class of Bayesian mixture models called mixture of finite mixture models (MFMMs). Leveraging this connection, we adapt the standard collapsed Gibbs sampling algorithm for DPMMs to enable scalable Bayesian inference on NSP models. We demonstrate the potential of Neyman-Scott processes on a variety of applications including sequence detection in neural spike trains and event detection in document streams.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS

