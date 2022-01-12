ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RGRecSys: A Toolkit for Robustness Evaluation of Recommender Systems

By Zohreh Ovaisi, Shelby Heinecke, Jia Li, Yongfeng Zhang, Elena Zheleva, Caiming Xiong
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Robust machine learning is an increasingly important topic that focuses on developing models resilient to various forms of imperfect data. Due to the pervasiveness of recommender systems in online technologies, researchers have carried out several robustness studies...

Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
globallandscapesforum.org

Looking to sustainably invest? This digital ‘toolkit’ will help guide

Against a backdrop of an increasing amount of investment dollars going to support private sector sustainability ambitions, the Luxembourg Sustainable Finance Initiative (LSFI) has created a new digital ‘Take Action’ toolkit. Its goal? To provide practical tools for financial professionals, from asset managers to banks to individuals, to help them navigate the complex landscape of sustainable finance and, in turn, continue its growth.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Evaluating Bayesian Model Visualisations

Sebastian Stein (1), John H. Williamson (1) ((1) School of Computing Science, University of Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom) Probabilistic models inform an increasingly broad range of business and policy decisions ultimately made by people. Recent algorithmic, computational, and software framework development progress facilitate the proliferation of Bayesian probabilistic models, which characterise unobserved parameters by their joint distribution instead of point estimates. While they can empower decision makers to explore complex queries and to perform what-if-style conditioning in theory, suitable visualisations and interactive tools are needed to maximise users' comprehension and rational decision making under uncertainty. In this paper, propose a protocol for quantitative evaluation of Bayesian model visualisations and introduce a software framework implementing this protocol to support standardisation in evaluation practice and facilitate reproducibility. We illustrate the evaluation and analysis workflow on a user study that explores whether making Boxplots and Hypothetical Outcome Plots interactive can increase comprehension or rationality and conclude with design guidelines for researchers looking to conduct similar studies in the future.
SCOTLAND
arxiv.org

C2-CRS: Coarse-to-Fine Contrastive Learning for Conversational Recommender System

Conversational recommender systems (CRS) aim to recommend suitable items to users through natural language conversations. For developing effective CRSs, a major technical issue is how to accurately infer user preference from very limited conversation context. To address issue, a promising solution is to incorporate external data for enriching the context information. However, prior studies mainly focus on designing fusion models tailored for some specific type of external data, which is not general to model and utilize multi-type external data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

HuSpaCy: an industrial-strength Hungarian natural language processing toolkit

Although there are a couple of open-source language processing pipelines available for Hungarian, none of them satisfies the requirements of today's NLP applications. A language processing pipeline should consist of close to state-of-the-art lemmatization, morphosyntactic analysis, entity recognition and word embeddings. Industrial text processing applications have to satisfy non-functional software quality requirements, what is more, frameworks supporting multiple languages are more and more favored. This paper introduces HuSpaCy, an industryready Hungarian language processing pipeline. The presented tool provides components for the most important basic linguistic analysis tasks. It is open-source and is available under a permissive license. Our system is built upon spaCy's NLP components which means that it is fast, has a rich ecosystem of NLP applications and extensions, comes with extensive documentation and a well-known API. Besides the overview of the underlying models, we also present rigorous evaluation on common benchmark datasets. Our experiments confirm that HuSpaCy has high accuracy in all subtasks while maintaining resource-efficient prediction capabilities.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

IoT-based Route Recommendation for an Intelligent Waste Management System

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a paradigm characterized by a network of embedded sensors and services. These sensors are incorporated to collect various information, track physical conditions, e.g., waste bins' status, and exchange data with different centralized platforms. The need for such sensors is increasing; however, proliferation of technologies comes with various challenges. For example, how can IoT and its associated data be used to enhance waste management? In smart cities, an efficient waste management system is crucial. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-enabled approaches can empower cities to manage the waste collection. This work proposes an intelligent approach to route recommendation in an IoT-enabled waste management system given spatial constraints. It performs a thorough analysis based on AI-based methods and compares their corresponding results. Our solution is based on a multiple-level decision-making process in which bins' status and coordinates are taken into account to address the routing problem. Such AI-based models can help engineers design a sustainable infrastructure system.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Adversarial Robustness in Cognitive Radio Networks

When an adversary gets access to the data sample in the adversarial robustness models and can make data-dependent changes, how has the decision maker consequently, relying deeply upon the adversarially-modified data, to make statistical inference? How can the resilience and elasticity of the network be literally justified from a game theoretical viewpoint $-$ if there exists a tool to measure the aforementioned elasticity? The principle of byzantine resilience distributed hypothesis testing (BRDHT) is considered in this paper for cognitive radio networks (CRNs) $-$ without-loss-of-generality, something that can be extended to any type of homogeneous or heterogeneous networks. We use the temporal rate of the $\alpha-$leakage as the appropriate tool which we measure the aforementioned resilience through. We take into account the main problem from an information theoretic point of view via an exploration over the \textit{adversarial robustness} of distributed hypothesis testing rules. We chiefly examine if one can write $\mathbb{F}=ma$ for the main problem, consequently, we define a nested bi-level $-$ even 3-level including a hidden control-law $-$ mean-field-game (MFG) realisation solving the control dynamics as well. Further discussions are also provided e.g. the synchronisation. Our novel online algorithm $-$ which is named $\mathbb{OBRDHT}$ $-$ and solution are both unique and generic over which an evaluation is finally performed by simulations.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

On robustness and local differential privacy

It is of soaring demand to develop statistical analysis tools that are robust against contamination as well as preserving individual data owners' privacy. In spite of the fact that both topics host a rich body of literature, to the best of our knowledge, we are the first to systematically study the connections between the optimality under Huber's contamination model and the local differential privacy (LDP) constraints.
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

Empowering AI Leadership: AI C-Suite Toolkit

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most important technologies for business, the economy and society and a driving force behind the Fourth Industrial Revolution. C-suite executives need to understand its possibilities and risks. This requires a multifaceted approach and holistic grasp of AI, spanning technical, organizational, regulatory, societal and also philosophical aspects. This toolkit provides a one-stop place for corporate executives to identify and understand the multiple and complex issues that AI raises for their business and society. It provides a practical set of tools to help them comprehend AI’s impact on their roles, ask the right questions, identify the key trade-offs and make informed decisions on AI strategy, projects and implementations.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Quantifying Robustness to Adversarial Word Substitutions

Deep-learning-based NLP models are found to be vulnerable to word substitution perturbations. Before they are widely adopted, the fundamental issues of robustness need to be addressed. Along this line, we propose a formal framework to evaluate word-level robustness. First, to study safe regions for a model, we introduce robustness radius which is the boundary where the model can resist any perturbation. As calculating the maximum robustness radius is computationally hard, we estimate its upper and lower bound. We repurpose attack methods as ways of seeking upper bound and design a pseudo-dynamic programming algorithm for a tighter upper bound. Then verification method is utilized for a lower bound. Further, for evaluating the robustness of regions outside a safe radius, we reexamine robustness from another view: quantification. A robustness metric with a rigorous statistical guarantee is introduced to measure the quantification of adversarial examples, which indicates the model's susceptibility to perturbations outside the safe radius. The metric helps us figure out why state-of-the-art models like BERT can be easily fooled by a few word substitutions, but generalize well in the presence of real-world noises.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Scientific Paper Recommendation Systems: a Literature Review of recent Publications

Scientific writing builds upon already published papers. Manual identification of publications to read, cite or consider as related papers relies on a researcher's ability to identify fitting keywords or initial papers from which a literature search can be started. The rapidly increasing amount of papers has called for automatic measures to find the desired relevant publications, so-called paper recommendation systems.
SCIENCE
Coinspeaker

Nvidia Steps into Metaverse by Introducing New Software and Omniverse Toolkit

Nvidia unveiled the free version of Omniverse software allowing creators to build virtual world content and thereby easily sell it across different marketplaces. American multinational Nvidia is making a swift move into the rapidly emerging world of Metaverse. The Metaverse has created a major buzz in the world of VR, AR as well as the future of 3D graphics. On Tuesday, January 4, Nvidia announced new software dubbed Omniverse that would be available for free to artists and new creators building the virtual worlds. Besides, Omniverse will also serve as an interconnecting online toolkit for 3D creative apps.
SOFTWARE
devops.com

Intel Expands Scope of OneAPI Toolkit Initiative

Intel has made available a 2022 edition of its oneAPI toolkit through which it makes processor extensions accessible to DevOps teams. James Reinders, chief evangelist for Intel software products, said the goal is to make it simpler for DevOps teams to expose extensions to any company’s processors in the runtimes developers use.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

The curse of overparametrization in adversarial training: Precise analysis of robust generalization for random features regression

Successful deep learning models often involve training neural network architectures that contain more parameters than the number of training samples. Such overparametrized models have been extensively studied in recent years, and the virtues of overparametrization have been established from both the statistical perspective, via the double-descent phenomenon, and the computational perspective via the structural properties of the optimization landscape.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Robust Policies for Generalized Debris Capture with an Automated Tether-Net System

Tether-net launched from a chaser spacecraft provides a promising method to capture and dispose of large space debris in orbit. This tether-net system is subject to several sources of uncertainty in sensing and actuation that affect the performance of its net launch and closing control. Earlier reliability-based optimization approaches to design control actions however remain challenging and computationally prohibitive to generalize over varying launch scenarios and target (debris) state relative to the chaser. To search for a general and reliable control policy, this paper presents a reinforcement learning framework that integrates a proximal policy optimization (PPO2) approach with net dynamics simulations. The latter allows evaluating the episodes of net-based target capture, and estimate the capture quality index that serves as the reward feedback to PPO2. Here, the learned policy is designed to model the timing of the net closing action based on the state of the moving net and the target, under any given launch scenario. A stochastic state transition model is considered in order to incorporate synthetic uncertainties in state estimation and launch actuation. Along with notable reward improvement during training, the trained policy demonstrates capture performance (over a wide range of launch/target scenarios) that is close to that obtained with reliability-based optimization run over an individual scenario.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Quartic Regularity

In this paper, we propose new linearly convergent second-order methods for minimizing convex quartic polynomials. This framework is applied for designing optimization schemes, which can solve general convex problems satisfying a new condition of quartic regularity. It assumes positive definiteness and boundedness of the fourth derivative of the objective function. For such problems, an appropriate quartic regularization of Damped Newton Method has global linear rate of convergence. We discuss several important consequences of this result. In particular, it can be used for constructing new second-order methods in the framework of high-order proximal-point schemes. These methods have convergence rate $\tilde O(k^{-p})$, where $k$ is the iteration counter, $p$ is equal to 3, 4, or 5, and tilde indicates the presence of logarithmic factors in the complexity bounds for the auxiliary problems, which are solved at each iteration of the schemes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Certifiable Robustness for Nearest Neighbor Classifiers

ML models are typically trained using large datasets of high quality. However, training datasets often contain inconsistent or incomplete data. To tackle this issue, one solution is to develop algorithms that can check whether a prediction of a model is certifiably robust. Given a learning algorithm that produces a classifier and given an example at test time, a classification outcome is certifiably robust if it is predicted by every model trained across all possible worlds (repairs) of the uncertain (inconsistent) dataset. This notion of robustness falls naturally under the framework of certain answers. In this paper, we study the complexity of certifying robustness for a simple but widely deployed classification algorithm, $k$-Nearest Neighbors ($k$-NN). Our main focus is on inconsistent datasets when the integrity constraints are functional dependencies (FDs). For this setting, we establish a dichotomy in the complexity of certifying robustness w.r.t. the set of FDs: the problem either admits a polynomial time algorithm, or it is coNP-hard. Additionally, we exhibit a similar dichotomy for the counting version of the problem, where the goal is to count the number of possible worlds that predict a certain label. As a byproduct of our study, we also establish the complexity of a problem related to finding an optimal subset repair that may be of independent interest.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Build a Song Recommendation System using Streamlit and Deploy on Heroku

Learn how to build a simple song recommendation engine using K-Nearest Neighbors with the Spotify Music Dataset. Music lovers like you and me might constantly crave new songs that cater to our own personal music tastes. Whether it’d be the exciting recent hip-pop, the vibrant and energetic k-pop, or the lighthearted and soft progressive jazz, we can all benefit from a song recommendation system that can suggest new songs we like.
CELL PHONES

