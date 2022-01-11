ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning Robust Policies for Generalized Debris Capture with an Automated Tether-Net System

By Chen Zeng, Grant Hecht, Prajit KrisshnaKumar, Raj K. Shah, Souma Chowdhury, Eleonora M. Botta
 7 days ago

Tether-net launched from a chaser spacecraft provides a promising method to capture and dispose of large space debris in orbit. This tether-net system is subject to several sources of uncertainty in sensing and actuation that affect the performance of its net launch and closing control. Earlier reliability-based optimization approaches to design...

Reinforcement Learning to Solve NP-hard Problems: an Application to the CVRP

In this paper, we evaluate the use of Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve a classic combinatorial optimization problem: the Capacitated Vehicle Routing Problem (CVRP). We formalize this problem in the RL framework and compare two of the most promising RL approaches with traditional solving techniques on a set of benchmark instances. We measure the different approaches with the quality of the solution returned and the time required to return it. We found that despite not returning the best solution, the RL approach has many advantages over traditional solvers. First, the versatility of the framework allows the resolution of more complex combinatorial problems. Moreover, instead of trying to solve a specific instance of the problem, the RL algorithm learns the skills required to solve the problem. The trained policy can then quasi instantly provide a solution to an unseen problem without having to solve it from scratch. Finally, the use of trained models makes the RL solver by far the fastest, and therefore make this approach more suited for commercial use where the user experience is paramount. Techniques like Knowledge Transfer can also be used to improve the training efficiency of the algorithm and help solve bigger and more complex problems.
ENGINEERING
Reinforcement Learning in Time-Varying Systems: an Empirical Study

Recent research has turned to Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve challenging decision problems, as an alternative to hand-tuned heuristics. RL can learn good policies without the need for modeling the environment's dynamics. Despite this promise, RL remains an impractical solution for many real-world systems problems. A particularly challenging case occurs when the environment changes over time, i.e. it exhibits non-stationarity. In this work, we characterize the challenges introduced by non-stationarity and develop a framework for addressing them to train RL agents in live systems. Such agents must explore and learn new environments, without hurting the system's performance, and remember them over time. To this end, our framework (1) identifies different environments encountered by the live system, (2) explores and trains a separate expert policy for each environment, and (3) employs safeguards to protect the system's performance. We apply our framework to two systems problems: straggler mitigation and adaptive video streaming, and evaluate it against a variety of alternative approaches using real-world and synthetic data. We show that each component of our framework is necessary to cope with non-stationarity.
COMPUTERS
CommonsenseQA 2.0: Exposing the Limits of AI through Gamification

Constructing benchmarks that test the abilities of modern natural language understanding models is difficult - pre-trained language models exploit artifacts in benchmarks to achieve human parity, but still fail on adversarial examples and make errors that demonstrate a lack of common sense. In this work, we propose gamification as a framework for data construction. The goal of players in the game is to compose questions that mislead a rival AI while using specific phrases for extra points. The game environment leads to enhanced user engagement and simultaneously gives the game designer control over the collected data, allowing us to collect high-quality data at scale. Using our method we create CommonsenseQA 2.0, which includes 14,343 yes/no questions, and demonstrate its difficulty for models that are orders-of-magnitude larger than the AI used in the game itself. Our best baseline, the T5-based Unicorn with 11B parameters achieves an accuracy of 70.2%, substantially higher than GPT-3 (52.9%) in a few-shot inference setup. Both score well below human performance which is at 94.1%.
VIDEO GAMES
Telerace Rails for simpler, higher-performing automated systems

Rollon has upgraded its Telerace family of linear rails to help designers simplify projects and enhance the efficiency of automated systems. Two Telerace families of cold-drawn steel rails now feature induction hardened and ground raceways along with double-row ball bearings for greater load handling capability, longer life, and reduced maintenance requirements.
DeepSpeed-MoE: Advancing Mixture-of-Experts Inference and Training to Power Next-Generation AI Scale

Samyam Rajbhandari, Conglong Li, Zhewei Yao, Minjia Zhang, Reza Yazdani Aminabadi, Ammar Ahmad Awan, Jeff Rasley, Yuxiong He. As the training of giant dense models hits the boundary on the availability and capability of the hardware resources today, Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models become one of the most promising model architectures due to their significant training cost reduction compared to a quality-equivalent dense model. Its training cost saving is demonstrated from encoder-decoder models (prior works) to a 5x saving for auto-aggressive language models (this work along with parallel explorations). However, due to the much larger model size and unique architecture, how to provide fast MoE model inference remains challenging and unsolved, limiting its practical usage. To tackle this, we present DeepSpeed-MoE, an end-to-end MoE training and inference solution as part of the DeepSpeed library, including novel MoE architecture designs and model compression techniques that reduce MoE model size by up to 3.7x, and a highly optimized inference system that provides 7.3x better latency and cost compared to existing MoE inference solutions. DeepSpeed-MoE offers an unprecedented scale and efficiency to serve massive MoE models with up to 4.5x faster and 9x cheaper inference compared to quality-equivalent dense models. We hope our innovations and systems help open a promising path to new directions in the large model landscape, a shift from dense to sparse MoE models, where training and deploying higher-quality models with fewer resources becomes more widely possible.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
$\ell_1$-norm constrained multi-block sparse canonical correlation analysis via proximal gradient descent

Multi-block CCA constructs linear relationships explaining coherent variations across multiple blocks of data. We view the multi-block CCA problem as finding leading generalized eigenvectors and propose to solve it via a proximal gradient descent algorithm with $\ell_1$ constraint for high dimensional data. In particular, we use a decaying sequence of constraints over proximal iterations, and show that the resulting estimate is rate-optimal under suitable assumptions. Although several previous works have demonstrated such optimality for the $\ell_0$ constrained problem using iterative approaches, the same level of theoretical understanding for the $\ell_1$ constrained formulation is still lacking. We also describe an easy-to-implement deflation procedure to estimate multiple eigenvectors sequentially. We compare our proposals to several existing methods whose implementations are available on R CRAN, and the proposed methods show competitive performances in both simulations and a real data example.
COMPUTERS
k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
HardBoost: Boosting Zero-Shot Learning with Hard Classes

This work is a systematical analysis on the so-called hard class problem in zero-shot learning (ZSL), that is, some unseen classes disproportionally affect the ZSL performances than others, as well as how to remedy the problem by detecting and exploiting hard classes. At first, we report our empirical finding that the hard class problem is a ubiquitous phenomenon and persists regardless of used specific methods in ZSL. Then, we find that high semantic affinity among unseen classes is a plausible underlying cause of hardness and design two metrics to detect hard classes. Finally, two frameworks are proposed to remedy the problem by detecting and exploiting hard classes, one under inductive setting, the other under transductive setting. The proposed frameworks could accommodate most existing ZSL methods to further significantly boost their performances with little efforts. Extensive experiments on three popular benchmarks demonstrate the benefits by identifying and exploiting the hard classes in ZSL.
EDUCATION
Compact Graph Structure Learning via Mutual Information Compression

Graph Structure Learning (GSL) recently has attracted considerable attentions in its capacity of optimizing graph structure as well as learning suitable parameters of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) simultaneously. Current GSL methods mainly learn an optimal graph structure (final view) from single or multiple information sources (basic views), however the theoretical guidance on what is the optimal graph structure is still unexplored. In essence, an optimal graph structure should only contain the information about tasks while compress redundant noise as much as possible, which is defined as "minimal sufficient structure", so as to maintain the accurancy and robustness. How to obtain such structure in a principled way? In this paper, we theoretically prove that if we optimize basic views and final view based on mutual information, and keep their performance on labels simultaneously, the final view will be a minimal sufficient structure. With this guidance, we propose a Compact GSL architecture by MI compression, named CoGSL. Specifically, two basic views are extracted from original graph as two inputs of the model, which are refinedly reestimated by a view estimator. Then, we propose an adaptive technique to fuse estimated views into the final view. Furthermore, we maintain the performance of estimated views and the final view and reduce the mutual information of every two views. To comprehensively evaluate the performance of CoGSL, we conduct extensive experiments on several datasets under clean and attacked conditions, which demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of CoGSL.
COMPUTERS
Is it personal? The impact of personally relevant robotic failures (PeRFs) on humans' trust, likeability, and willingness to use the robot

In three laboratory experiments, we examine the impact of personally relevant failures (PeRFs) on perceptions of a collaborative robot. PeR is determined by how much a specific issue applies to a particular person, i.e., it affects one's own goals and values. We hypothesized that PeRFs would reduce trust in the robot and the robot's Likeability and Willingness to Use (LWtU) more than failures that are not personal to participants. To achieve PeR in human-robot interaction, we utilized three different manipulation mechanisms: A) damage to property, B) financial loss, and C) first-person versus third-person failure scenarios. In total, 132 participants engaged with a robot in person during a collaborative task of laundry sorting. All three experiments took place in the same experimental environment, carefully designed to simulate a realistic laundry sorting scenario. Results indicate that the impact of PeRFs on perceptions of the robot varied across the studies. In experiments A and B, the encounters with PeRFs reduced trust significantly relative to a no failure session. But not entirely for LWtU. In experiment C, the PeR manipulation had no impact. The work highlights challenges and adjustments needed for studying robotic failures in laboratory settings. We show that PeR manipulations affect how users perceive a failing robot. The results bring about new questions regarding failure types and their perceived severity on users' perception of the robot. Putting PeR aside, we observed differences in the way users perceive interaction failures compared (experiment C) to how they perceive technical ones (A and B).
ENGINEERING
Smart Magnetic Microrobots Learn to Swim with Deep Reinforcement Learning

Swimming microrobots are increasingly developed with complex materials and dynamic shapes and are expected to operate in complex environments in which the system dynamics are difficult to model and positional control of the microrobot is not straightforward to achieve. Deep reinforcement learning is a promising method of autonomously developing robust controllers for creating smart microrobots, which can adapt their behavior to operate in uncharacterized environments without the need to model the system dynamics. Here, we report the development of a smart helical magnetic hydrogel microrobot that used the soft actor critic reinforcement learning algorithm to autonomously derive a control policy which allowed the microrobot to swim through an uncharacterized biomimetic fluidic environment under control of a time varying magnetic field generated from a three-axis array of electromagnets. The reinforcement learning agent learned successful control policies with fewer than 100,000 training steps, demonstrating sample efficiency for fast learning. We also demonstrate that we can fine tune the control policies learned by the reinforcement learning agent by fitting mathematical functions to the learned policy's action distribution via regression. Deep reinforcement learning applied to microrobot control is likely to significantly expand the capabilities of the next generation of microrobots.
ENGINEERING
SRVIO: Super Robust Visual Inertial Odometry for dynamic environments and challenging Loop-closure conditions

The visual localization or odometry problem is a well-known challenge in the field of autonomous robots and cars. Traditionally, this problem can ba tackled with the help of expensive sensors such as lidars. Nowadays, the leading research is on robust localization using economic sensors, such as cameras and IMUs. The geometric methods based on these sensors are pretty good in normal conditions withstable lighting and no dynamic objects. These methods suffer from significant loss and divergence in such challenging environments. The scientists came to use deep neural networks (DNNs) as the savior to mitigate this problem. The main idea behind using DNNs was to better understand the problem inside the data and overcome complex conditions (such as a dynamic object in front of the camera, extreme lighting conditions, keeping the track at high speeds, etc.) The prior endto-end DNN methods are able to overcome some of the mentioned challenges. However, no general and robust framework for all of these scenarios is available. In this paper, we have combined geometric and DNN based methods to have the pros of geometric SLAM frameworks and overcome the remaining challenges with the DNNs help. To do this, we have modified the Vins-Mono framework (the most robust and accurate framework till now) and we were able to achieve state-of-the-art results on TUM-Dynamic, TUM-VI, ADVIO and EuRoC datasets compared to geometric and end-to-end DNN based SLAMs. Our proposed framework was also able to achieve acceptable results on extreme simulated cases resembling the challenges mentioned earlier easy.
TECHNOLOGY
HYLDA: End-to-end Hybrid Learning Domain Adaptation for LiDAR Semantic Segmentation

In this paper we address the problem of training a LiDAR semantic segmentation network using a fully-labeled source dataset and a target dataset that only has a small number of labels. To this end, we develop a novel image-to-image translation engine, and couple it with a LiDAR semantic segmentation network, resulting in an integrated domain adaptation architecture we call HYLDA. To train the system end-to-end, we adopt a diverse set of learning paradigms, including 1) self-supervision on a simple auxiliary reconstruction task, 2) semi-supervised training using a few available labeled target domain frames, and 3) unsupervised training on the fake translated images generated by the image-to-image translation stage, together with the labeled frames from the source domain. In the latter case, the semantic segmentation network participates in the updating of the image-to-image translation engine. We demonstrate experimentally that HYLDA effectively addresses the challenging problem of improving generalization on validation data from the target domain when only a few target labeled frames are available for training. We perform an extensive evaluation where we compare HYLDA against strong baseline methods using two publicly available LiDAR semantic segmentation datasets.
COMPUTERS
StAnD: A Dataset of Linear Static Analysis Problems

Static analysis of structures is a fundamental step for determining the stability of structures. Both linear and non-linear static analyses consist of the resolution of sparse linear systems obtained by the finite element method. The development of fast and optimized solvers for sparse linear systems appearing in structural engineering requires data to compare existing approaches, tune algorithms or to evaluate new ideas. We introduce the Static Analysis Dataset (StAnD) containing 303.000 static analysis problems obtained applying realistic loads to simulated frame structures. Along with the dataset, we publish a detailed benchmark comparison of the running time of existing solvers both on CPU and GPU. We release the code used to generate the dataset and benchmark existing solvers on Github. To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest dataset for static analysis problems and it is the first public dataset of sparse linear systems (containing both the matrix and a realistic constant term).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Semi-automated Virtual Unfolded View Generation Method of Stomach from CT Volumes

Masahiro Oda, Tomoaki Suito, Yuichiro Hayashi, Takayuki Kitasaka, Kazuhiro Furukawa, Ryoji Miyahara, Yoshiki Hirooka, Hidemi Goto, Gen Iinuma, Kazunari Misawa, Shigeru Nawano, Kensaku Mori. CT image-based diagnosis of the stomach is developed as a new way of diagnostic method. A virtual unfolded (VU) view is suitable for displaying its wall....
HEALTH
Deep Learning for Agile Effort Estimation Have We Solved the Problem Yet?

In the last decade, several studies have proposed the use of automated techniques to estimate the effort of agile software development. In this paper we perform a close replication and extension of a seminal work proposing the use of Deep Learning for agile effort estimation (namely Deep-SE), which has set the state-of-the-art since. Specifically, we replicate three of the original research questions aiming at investigating the effectiveness of Deep-SE for both within-project and cross-project effort estimation. We benchmark Deep-SE against three baseline techniques (i.e., Random, Mean and Median effort prediction) and a previously proposed method to estimate agile software project development effort (dubbed TF/IDF-SE), as done in the original study. To this end, we use both the data from the original study and a new larger dataset of 31,960 issues, which we mined from 29 open-source projects. Using more data allows us to strengthen our confidence in the results and further mitigate the threat to the external validity of the study. We also extend the original study by investigating two additional research questions. One evaluates the accuracy of Deep-SE when the training set is augmented with issues from all other projects available in the repository at the time of estimation, and the other examines whether an expensive pre-training step used by the original Deep-SE, has any beneficial effect on its accuracy and convergence speed. The results of our replication show that Deep-SE outperforms the Median baseline estimator and TF/IDF-SE in only very few cases with statistical significance (8/42 and 9/32 cases, respectively), thus confounding previous findings on the efficacy of Deep-SE. The two additional RQs revealed that neither augmenting the training set nor pre-training Deep-SE play a role in improving its accuracy and convergence speed. ...
SOFTWARE
When less is more: Simplifying inputs aids neural network understanding

How do neural network image classifiers respond to simpler and simpler inputs? And what do such responses reveal about the learning process? To answer these questions, we need a clear measure of input simplicity (or inversely, complexity), an optimization objective that correlates with simplification, and a framework to incorporate such objective into training and inference. Lastly we need a variety of testbeds to experiment and evaluate the impact of such simplification on learning. In this work, we measure simplicity with the encoding bit size given by a pretrained generative model, and minimize the bit size to simplify inputs in training and inference. We investigate the effect of such simplification in several scenarios: conventional training, dataset condensation and post-hoc explanations. In all settings, inputs are simplified along with the original classification task, and we investigate the trade-off between input simplicity and task performance. For images with injected distractors, such simplification naturally removes superfluous information. For dataset condensation, we find that inputs can be simplified with almost no accuracy degradation. When used in post-hoc explanation, our learning-based simplification approach offers a valuable new tool to explore the basis of network decisions.
COMPUTERS
The curse of overparametrization in adversarial training: Precise analysis of robust generalization for random features regression

Successful deep learning models often involve training neural network architectures that contain more parameters than the number of training samples. Such overparametrized models have been extensively studied in recent years, and the virtues of overparametrization have been established from both the statistical perspective, via the double-descent phenomenon, and the computational perspective via the structural properties of the optimization landscape.
COMPUTERS
Automated Reinforcement Learning: An Overview

Reinforcement Learning and recently Deep Reinforcement Learning are popular methods for solving sequential decision making problems modeled as Markov Decision Processes. RL modeling of a problem and selecting algorithms and hyper-parameters require careful considerations as different configurations may entail completely different performances. These considerations are mainly the task of RL experts; however, RL is progressively becoming popular in other fields where the researchers and system designers are not RL experts. Besides, many modeling decisions, such as defining state and action space, size of batches and frequency of batch updating, and number of timesteps are typically made manually. For these reasons, automating different components of RL framework is of great importance and it has attracted much attention in recent years. Automated RL provides a framework in which different components of RL including MDP modeling, algorithm selection and hyper-parameter optimization are modeled and defined automatically. In this article, we explore the literature and present recent work that can be used in automated RL. Moreover, we discuss the challenges, open questions and research directions in AutoRL.
COMPUTERS
RGRecSys: A Toolkit for Robustness Evaluation of Recommender Systems

Robust machine learning is an increasingly important topic that focuses on developing models resilient to various forms of imperfect data. Due to the pervasiveness of recommender systems in online technologies, researchers have carried out several robustness studies focusing on data sparsity and profile injection attacks. Instead, we propose a more holistic view of robustness for recommender systems that encompasses multiple dimensions - robustness with respect to sub-populations, transformations, distributional disparity, attack, and data sparsity. While there are several libraries that allow users to compare different recommender system models, there is no software library for comprehensive robustness evaluation of recommender system models under different scenarios. As our main contribution, we present a robustness evaluation toolkit, Robustness Gym for RecSys (RGRecSys -- this https URL), that allows us to quickly and uniformly evaluate the robustness of recommender system models.
SOFTWARE

