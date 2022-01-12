ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning to Identify Top Elo Ratings: A Dueling Bandits Approach

By Xue Yan, Yali Du, Binxin Ru, Jun Wang, Haifeng Zhang, Xu Chen
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

The Elo rating system is widely adopted to evaluate the skills of (chess) game and sports players. Recently it has been also integrated into machine learning algorithms in evaluating the performance of computerised AI agents. However, an accurate estimation of...





arxiv.org

Learning Optimal Antenna Tilt Control Policies: A Contextual Linear Bandit Approach

Controlling antenna tilts in cellular networks is imperative to reach an efficient trade-off between network coverage and capacity. In this paper, we devise algorithms learning optimal tilt control policies from existing data (in the so-called passive learning setting) or from data actively generated by the algorithms (the active learning setting). We formalize the design of such algorithms as a Best Policy Identification (BPI) problem in Contextual Linear Multi-Arm Bandits (CL-MAB). An arm represents an antenna tilt update; the context captures current network conditions; the reward corresponds to an improvement of performance, mixing coverage and capacity; and the objective is to identify, with a given level of confidence, an approximately optimal policy (a function mapping the context to an arm with maximal reward). For CL-MAB in both active and passive learning settings, we derive information-theoretical lower bounds on the number of samples required by any algorithm returning an approximately optimal policy with a given level of certainty, and devise algorithms achieving these fundamental limits. We apply our algorithms to the Remote Electrical Tilt (RET) optimization problem in cellular networks, and show that they can produce optimal tilt update policy using much fewer data samples than naive or existing rule-based learning algorithms.
arxiv.org

Using Non-Stationary Bandits for Learning in Repeated Cournot Games with Non-Stationary Demand

Many past attempts at modeling repeated Cournot games assume that demand is stationary. This does not align with real-world scenarios in which market demands can evolve over a product's lifetime for a myriad of reasons. In this paper, we model repeated Cournot games with non-stationary demand such that firms/agents face separate instances of non-stationary multi-armed bandit problem. The set of arms/actions that an agent can choose from represents discrete production quantities; here, the action space is ordered. Agents are independent and autonomous, and cannot observe anything from the environment; they can only see their own rewards after taking an action, and only work towards maximizing these rewards. We propose a novel algorithm 'Adaptive with Weighted Exploration (AWE) $\epsilon$-greedy' which is remotely based on the well-known $\epsilon$-greedy approach. This algorithm detects and quantifies changes in rewards due to varying market demand and varies learning rate and exploration rate in proportion to the degree of changes in demand, thus enabling agents to better identify new optimal actions. For efficient exploration, it also deploys a mechanism for weighing actions that takes advantage of the ordered action space. We use simulations to study the emergence of various equilibria in the market. In addition, we study the scalability of our approach in terms number of total agents in the system and the size of action space. We consider both symmetric and asymmetric firms in our models. We found that using our proposed method, agents are able to swiftly change their course of action according to the changes in demand, and they also engage in collusive behavior in many simulations.
arxiv.org

Machine Learning approach to the Floquet--Lindbladian problem

Similar to its classical version, quantum Markovian evolution can be either time-discrete or time-continuous. Discrete quantum Markovian evolution is usually modeled with completely-positive trace-preserving maps while time-continuous one is often specified with operators referred to as "Lindbladians". Here we address the following question: Being given a quantum map, can we find a Lindbladian which generates an evolution identical -- when monitored at discrete instances of time -- to the one induced by the map? It was demonstrated that the problem of getting the answer to this question can be reduced to an NP-complete (in the dimension $N$ of the Hilbert space the evolution takes place in) problem. We approach this question from a different perspective by considering a variety of Machine Learning (ML) methods and trying to estimate their potential ability to give the correct answer. As a test bed, we use a single-qubit model for which the answer can be obtained by using the reduction procedure. The main outcome of our experiment is that some of the used ML schemes can be trained to match the correct answer with surprisingly high accuracy. This gives us hope that, by implementing the ML methodology, we could get beyond the limit set by the complexity of the reduced problem.
arxiv.org

Automated Graph Machine Learning: Approaches, Libraries and Directions

Graph machine learning has been extensively studied in both academic and industry. However, as the literature on graph learning booms with a vast number of emerging methods and techniques, it becomes increasingly difficult to manually design the optimal machine learning algorithm for different graph-related tasks. To tackle the challenge, automated graph machine learning, which aims at discovering the best hyper-parameter and neural architecture configuration for different graph tasks/data without manual design, is gaining an increasing number of attentions from the research community. In this paper, we extensively discuss automated graph machine approaches, covering hyper-parameter optimization (HPO) and neural architecture search (NAS) for graph machine learning. We briefly overview existing libraries designed for either graph machine learning or automated machine learning respectively, and further in depth introduce AutoGL, our dedicated and the world's first open-source library for automated graph machine learning. Last but not least, we share our insights on future research directions for automated graph machine learning. This paper is the first systematic and comprehensive discussion of approaches, libraries as well as directions for automated graph machine learning.
arxiv.org

Quantifying Uncertainty in Deep Learning Approaches to Radio Galaxy Classification

In this work we use variational inference to quantify the degree of uncertainty in deep learning model predictions of radio galaxy classification. We show that the level of model posterior variance for individual test samples is correlated with human uncertainty when labelling radio galaxies. We explore the model performance and uncertainty calibration for a variety of different weight priors and suggest that a sparse prior produces more well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using the posterior distributions for individual weights, we show that we can prune 30% of the fully-connected layer weights without significant loss of performance by removing the weights with the lowest signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). We demonstrate that a larger degree of pruning can be achieved using a Fisher information based ranking, but we note that both pruning methods affect the uncertainty calibration for Fanaroff-Riley type I and type II radio galaxies differently. Finally we show that, like other work in this field, we experience a cold posterior effect, whereby the posterior must be down-weighted to achieve good predictive performance. We examine whether adapting the cost function to accommodate model misspecification can compensate for this effect, but find that it does not make a significant difference. We also examine the effect of principled data augmentation and find that this improves upon the baseline but also does not compensate for the observed effect. We interpret this as the cold posterior effect being due to the overly effective curation of our training sample leading to likelihood misspecification, and raise this as a potential issue for Bayesian deep learning approaches to radio galaxy classification in future.
arxiv.org

A machine learning-based classification approach for phase diagram prediction

The determination of phase diagrams is one of the central tasks in materials science. When exploring new materials whose phase diagram is unknown, experimentalists often look up for the known phase diagrams of similar systems beforehand in an attempt to select the key experiments to be performed. To enhance this practical strategy, we challenge to estimate unknown phase diagrams from known phase diagrams by a machine-learning based classification approach. As a proof-of-concept, the focus is placed on predicting the number of coexisting phases across an isothermal section of each of the ternaries of the Al-Cu-Mg-Si-Zn system from the other phase diagrams. To increase the prediction accuracy, we introduce new descriptors generated from the thermodynamic properties of the elements and CALPHAD extrapolations from lower-order systems. Using random forest method, 84% prediction accuracy is achieved. The proposed approach represents a promising tool to assist the investigator in developing new materials and determining phase equilibria efficiently.
arxiv.org

Classification of Astrophysics Journal Articles with Machine Learning to Identify Data for NED

Tracy X. Chen, Rick Ebert, Joseph M. Mazzarella, Cren Frayer, Scott Terek, Ben H. P. Chan, David Cook, Tak Lo, Marion Schmitz, Xiuqin Wu. The NASA/IPAC Extragalactic Database (NED) is a comprehensive online service that combines fundamental multi-wavelength information for known objects beyond the Milky Way and provides value-added, derived quantities and tools to search and access the data. The contents and relationships between measurements in the database are continuously augmented and revised to stay current with astrophysics literature and new sky surveys. The conventional process of distilling and extracting data from the literature involves human experts to review the journal articles and determine if an article is of extragalactic nature, and if so, what types of data it contains. This is both labor intensive and unsustainable, especially given the ever-increasing number of publications each year. We present here a machine learning (ML) approach developed and integrated into the NED production pipeline to help automate the classification of journal article topics and their data content for inclusion into NED. We show that this ML application can successfully reproduce the classifications of a human expert to an accuracy of over 90% in a fraction of the time it takes a human, allowing us to focus human expertise on tasks that are more difficult to automate.
arxiv.org

Meta-Generalization for Multiparty Privacy Learning to Identify Anomaly Multimedia Traffic in Graynet

Identifying anomaly multimedia traffic in cyberspace is a big challenge in distributed service systems, multiple generation networks and future internet of everything. This letter explores meta-generalization for a multiparty privacy learning model in graynet to improve the performance of anomaly multimedia traffic identification. The multiparty privacy learning model in graynet is a globally shared model that is partitioned, distributed and trained by exchanging multiparty parameters updates with preserving private data. The meta-generalization refers to discovering the inherent attributes of a learning model to reduce its generalization error. In experiments, three meta-generalization principles are tested as follows. The generalization error of the multiparty privacy learning model in graynet is reduced by changing the dimension of byte-level imbedding. Following that, the error is reduced by adapting the depth for extracting packet-level features. Finally, the error is reduced by adjusting the size of support set for preprocessing traffic-level data. Experimental results demonstrate that the proposal outperforms the state-of-the-art learning models for identifying anomaly multimedia traffic.




securityboulevard.com

SOFTWARE
esri.com

TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DISEASES & TREATMENTS
arxiv.org

TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

