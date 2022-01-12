ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-task Joint Strategies of Self-supervised Representation Learning on Biomedical Networks for Drug Discovery

By Xiaoqi Wang, Yingjie Cheng, Yaning Yang, Fei Li, Shaoliang Peng
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Self-supervised representation learning (SSL) on biomedical networks provides new opportunities for drug discovery which is lack of available biological or clinic phenotype. However, how to effectively combine multiple SSL models is challenging and rarely explored. Therefore, we...

towardsdatascience.com

How to Create and Train a Multi-Task Transformer Model

While working on an AI chatbot project, I did a short review of the available companies that offer NLP models as a service. I was surprised by the cost that some providers charge for basic intent classification models and even more for those that offer both intent classification and a token classification task(i.g. part-of-speed tagging).
arxiv.org

The dynamics of representation learning in shallow, non-linear autoencoders

Autoencoders are the simplest neural network for unsupervised learning, and thus an ideal framework for studying feature learning. While a detailed understanding of the dynamics of linear autoencoders has recently been obtained, the study of non-linear autoencoders has been hindered by the technical difficulty of handling training data with non-trivial correlations - a fundamental prerequisite for feature extraction. Here, we study the dynamics of feature learning in non-linear, shallow autoencoders. We derive a set of asymptotically exact equations that describe the generalisation dynamics of autoencoders trained with stochastic gradient descent (SGD) in the limit of high-dimensional inputs. These equations reveal that autoencoders learn the leading principal components of their inputs sequentially. An analysis of the long-time dynamics explains the failure of sigmoidal autoencoders to learn with tied weights, and highlights the importance of training the bias in ReLU autoencoders. Building on previous results for linear networks, we analyse a modification of the vanilla SGD algorithm which allows learning of the exact principal components. Finally, we show that our equations accurately describe the generalisation dynamics of non-linear autoencoders on realistic datasets such as CIFAR10.
arxiv.org

Self-supervised Learning from 100 Million Medical Images

Florin C. Ghesu, Bogdan Georgescu, Awais Mansoor, Youngjin Yoo, Dominik Neumann, Pragneshkumar Patel, R.S. Vishwanath, James M. Balter, Yue Cao, Sasa Grbic, Dorin Comaniciu. Building accurate and robust artificial intelligence systems for medical image assessment requires not only the research and design of advanced deep learning models but also the creation of large and curated sets of annotated training examples. Constructing such datasets, however, is often very costly -- due to the complex nature of annotation tasks and the high level of expertise required for the interpretation of medical images (e.g., expert radiologists). To counter this limitation, we propose a method for self-supervised learning of rich image features based on contrastive learning and online feature clustering. For this purpose we leverage large training datasets of over 100,000,000 medical images of various modalities, including radiography, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MR) imaging and ultrasonography. We propose to use these features to guide model training in supervised and hybrid self-supervised/supervised regime on various downstream tasks. We highlight a number of advantages of this strategy on challenging image assessment problems in radiography, CT and MR: 1) Significant increase in accuracy compared to the state-of-the-art (e.g., AUC boost of 3-7% for detection of abnormalities from chest radiography scans and hemorrhage detection on brain CT); 2) Acceleration of model convergence during training by up to 85% compared to using no pretraining (e.g., 83% when training a model for detection of brain metastases in MR scans); 3) Increase in robustness to various image augmentations, such as intensity variations, rotations or scaling reflective of data variation seen in the field.
arxiv.org

Comparison of Representation Learning Techniques for Tracking in time resolved 3D Ultrasound

3D ultrasound (3DUS) becomes more interesting for target tracking in radiation therapy due to its capability to provide volumetric images in real-time without using ionizing radiation. It is potentially usable for tracking without using fiducials. For this, a method for learning meaningful representations would be useful to recognize anatomical structures in different time frames in representation space (r-space). In this study, 3DUS patches are reduced into a 128-dimensional r-space using conventional autoencoder, variational autoencoder and sliced-wasserstein autoencoder. In the r-space, the capability of separating different ultrasound patches as well as recognizing similar patches is investigated and compared based on a dataset of liver images. Two metrics to evaluate the tracking capability in the r-space are proposed. It is shown that ultrasound patches with different anatomical structures can be distinguished and sets of similar patches can be clustered in r-space. The results indicate that the investigated autoencoders have different levels of usability for target tracking in 3DUS.
arxiv.org

Debiased Learning from Naturally Imbalanced Pseudo-Labels for Zero-Shot and Semi-Supervised Learning

This work studies the bias issue of pseudo-labeling, a natural phenomenon that widely occurs but often overlooked by prior research. Pseudo-labels are generated when a classifier trained on source data is transferred to unlabeled target data. We observe heavy long-tailed pseudo-labels when a semi-supervised learning model FixMatch predicts labels on the unlabeled set even though the unlabeled data is curated to be balanced. Without intervention, the training model inherits the bias from the pseudo-labels and end up being sub-optimal. To eliminate the model bias, we propose a simple yet effective method DebiasMatch, comprising of an adaptive debiasing module and an adaptive marginal loss. The strength of debiasing and the size of margins can be automatically adjusted by making use of an online updated queue. Benchmarked on ImageNet-1K, DebiasMatch significantly outperforms previous state-of-the-arts by more than 26% and 8.7% on semi-supervised learning (0.2% annotated data) and zero-shot learning tasks respectively.
arxiv.org

Concept Embeddings for Fuzzy Logic Verification of Deep Neural Networks in Perception Tasks

One major drawback of deep neural networks (DNNs) for use in sensitive application domains is their black-box nature. This makes it hard to verify or monitor complex, symbolic requirements. In this work, we present a simple, yet effective, approach to verify whether a trained convolutional neural network (CNN) respects specified symbolic background knowledge. The knowledge may consist of any fuzzy predicate logic rules. For this, we utilize methods from explainable artificial intelligence (XAI): First, using concept embedding analysis, the output of a computer vision CNN is post-hoc enriched by concept outputs; second, logical rules from prior knowledge are fuzzified to serve as continuous-valued functions on the concept outputs. These can be evaluated with little computational overhead. We demonstrate three diverse use-cases of our method on stateof-the-art object detectors: Finding corner cases, utilizing the rules for detecting and localizing DNN misbehavior during runtime, and comparing the logical consistency of DNNs. The latter is used to find related differences between EfficientDet D1 and Mask R-CNN object detectors. We show that this approach benefits from fuzziness and calibrating the concept outputs.
arxiv.org

SPT-Code: Sequence-to-Sequence Pre-Training for Learning the Representation of Source Code

Recent years have seen the successful application of large pre-trained models to code representation learning, resulting in substantial improvements on many code-related downstream tasks. But there are issues surrounding their application to SE tasks. First, the majority of the pre-trained models focus on pre-training only the encoder of the Transformer. For generation tasks that are addressed using models with the encoder-decoder architecture, however, there is no reason why the decoder should be left out during pre-training. Second, many existing pre-trained models, including state-of-the-art models such as T5-learning, simply reuse the pre-training tasks designed for natural languages. Moreover, to learn the natural language description of source code needed eventually for code-related tasks such as code summarization, existing pre-training tasks require a bilingual corpus composed of source code and the associated natural language description, which severely limits the amount of data for pre-training. To this end, we propose SPT-Code, a sequence-to-sequence pre-trained model for source code. In order to pre-train SPT-Code in a sequence-to-sequence manner and address the aforementioned weaknesses associated with existing pre-training tasks, we introduce three pre-training tasks that are specifically designed to enable SPT-Code to learn knowledge of source code, the corresponding code structure, as well as a natural language description of the code without relying on any bilingual corpus, and eventually exploit these three sources of information when it is applied to downstream tasks. Experimental results demonstrate that SPT-Code achieves state-of-the-art performance on five code-related downstream tasks after fine-tuning.
arxiv.org

Efficient-Dyn: Dynamic Graph Representation Learning via Event-based Temporal Sparse Attention Network

Static graph neural networks have been widely used in modeling and representation learning of graph structure data. However, many real-world problems, such as social networks, financial transactions, recommendation systems, etc., are dynamic, that is, nodes and edges are added or deleted over time. Therefore, in recent years, dynamic graph neural networks have received more and more attention from researchers. In this work, we propose a novel dynamic graph neural network, Efficient-Dyn. It adaptively encodes temporal information into a sequence of patches with an equal amount of temporal-topological structure. Therefore, while avoiding the use of snapshots to cause information loss, it also achieves a finer time granularity, which is close to what continuous networks could provide. In addition, we also designed a lightweight module, Sparse Temporal Transformer, to compute node representations through both structural neighborhoods and temporal dynamics. Since the fully-connected attention conjunction is simplified, the computation cost is far lower than the current state-of-the-arts. Link prediction experiments are conducted on both continuous and discrete graph datasets. Through comparing with several state-of-the-art graph embedding baselines, the experimental results demonstrate that Efficient-Dyn has a faster inference speed while having competitive performance.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
arxiv.org

Fair Data Representation for Machine Learning at the Pareto Frontier

As machine learning powered decision making is playing an increasingly important role in our daily lives, it is imperative to strive for fairness of the underlying data processing and algorithms. We propose a pre-processing algorithm for fair data representation via which L2- objective supervised learning algorithms result in an estimation of the Pareto frontier between prediction error and statistical disparity. In particular, the present work applies the optimal positive definite affine transport maps to approach the post-processing Wasserstein barycenter characterization of the optimal fair L2-objective supervised learning via a pre-processing data deformation. We call the resulting data Wasserstein pseudo-barycenter. Furthermore, we show that the Wasserstein geodesics from the learning outcome marginals to the barycenter characterizes the Pareto frontier between L2-loss and total Wasserstein distance among learning outcome marginals. Thereby, an application of McCann interpolation generalizes the pseudo-barycenter to a family of data representations via which L2-objective supervised learning algorithms result in the Pareto frontier. Numerical simulations underscore the advantages of the proposed data representation: (1) the pre-processing step is compositive with arbitrary L2-objective supervised learning methods and unseen data; (2) the fair representation protects data privacy by preventing the training machine from direct or indirect access to the sensitive information of the data; (3) the optimal affine map results in efficient computation of fair supervised learning on high-dimensional data; (4) experimental results shed light on the fairness of L2-objective unsupervised learning via the proposed fair data representation.
arxiv.org

Multi-Representation Adaptation Network for Cross-domain Image Classification

In image classification, it is often expensive and time-consuming to acquire sufficient labels. To solve this problem, domain adaptation often provides an attractive option given a large amount of labeled data from a similar nature but different domain. Existing approaches mainly align the distributions of representations extracted by a single structure and the representations may only contain partial information, e.g., only contain part of the saturation, brightness, and hue information. Along this line, we propose Multi-Representation Adaptation which can dramatically improve the classification accuracy for cross-domain image classification and specially aims to align the distributions of multiple representations extracted by a hybrid structure named Inception Adaptation Module (IAM). Based on this, we present Multi-Representation Adaptation Network (MRAN) to accomplish the cross-domain image classification task via multi-representation alignment which can capture the information from different aspects. In addition, we extend Maximum Mean Discrepancy (MMD) to compute the adaptation loss. Our approach can be easily implemented by extending most feed-forward models with IAM, and the network can be trained efficiently via back-propagation. Experiments conducted on three benchmark image datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of MRAN. The code has been available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Feature Learning from Partial Point Clouds via Pose Disentanglement

Self-supervised learning on point clouds has gained a lot of attention recently, since it addresses the label-efficiency and domain-gap problems on point cloud tasks. In this paper, we propose a novel self-supervised framework to learn informative representations from partial point clouds. We leverage partial point clouds scanned by LiDAR that contain both content and pose attributes, and we show that disentangling such two factors from partial point clouds enhances feature representation learning. To this end, our framework consists of three main parts: 1) a completion network to capture holistic semantics of point clouds; 2) a pose regression network to understand the viewing angle where partial data is scanned from; 3) a partial reconstruction network to encourage the model to learn content and pose features. To demonstrate the robustness of the learnt feature representations, we conduct several downstream tasks including classification, part segmentation, and registration, with comparisons against state-of-the-art methods. Our method not only outperforms existing self-supervised methods, but also shows a better generalizability across synthetic and real-world datasets.
arxiv.org

Implicit Autoencoder for Point Cloud Self-supervised Representation Learning

Many 3D representations (e.g., point clouds) are discrete samples of the underlying continuous 3D surface. This process inevitably introduces sampling variations on the underlying 3D shapes. In learning 3D representation, the variations should be disregarded while transferable knowledge of the underlying 3D shape should be captured. This becomes a grand challenge in existing representation learning paradigms. This paper studies autoencoding on point clouds. The standard autoencoding paradigm forces the encoder to capture such sampling variations as the decoder has to reconstruct the original point cloud that has sampling variations. We introduce Implicit Autoencoder(IAE), a simple yet effective method that addresses this challenge by replacing the point cloud decoder with an implicit decoder. The implicit decoder outputs a continuous representation that is shared among different point cloud sampling of the same model. Reconstructing under the implicit representation can prioritize that the encoder discards sampling variations, introducing more space to learn useful features. We theoretically justify this claim under a simple linear autoencoder. Moreover, the implicit decoder offers a rich space to design suitable implicit representations for different tasks. We demonstrate the usefulness of IAE across various self-supervised learning tasks for both 3D objects and 3D scenes. Experimental results show that IAE consistently outperforms the state-of-the-art in each task.
arxiv.org

NumHTML: Numeric-Oriented Hierarchical Transformer Model for Multi-task Financial Forecasting

Financial forecasting has been an important and active area of machine learning research because of the challenges it presents and the potential rewards that even minor improvements in prediction accuracy or forecasting may entail. Traditionally, financial forecasting has heavily relied on quantitative indicators and metrics derived from structured financial statements. Earnings conference call data, including text and audio, is an important source of unstructured data that has been used for various prediction tasks using deep earning and related approaches. However, current deep learning-based methods are limited in the way that they deal with numeric data; numbers are typically treated as plain-text tokens without taking advantage of their underlying numeric structure. This paper describes a numeric-oriented hierarchical transformer model to predict stock returns, and financial risk using multi-modal aligned earnings calls data by taking advantage of the different categories of numbers (monetary, temporal, percentages etc.) and their magnitude. We present the results of a comprehensive evaluation of NumHTML against several state-of-the-art baselines using a real-world publicly available dataset. The results indicate that NumHTML significantly outperforms the current state-of-the-art across a variety of evaluation metrics and that it has the potential to offer significant financial gains in a practical trading context.
arxiv.org

Learning Target-aware Representation for Visual Tracking via Informative Interactions

We introduce a novel backbone architecture to improve target-perception ability of feature representation for tracking. Specifically, having observed that de facto frameworks perform feature matching simply using the outputs from backbone for target localization, there is no direct feedback from the matching module to the backbone network, especially the shallow layers. More concretely, only the matching module can directly access the target information (in the reference frame), while the representation learning of candidate frame is blind to the reference target. As a consequence, the accumulation effect of target-irrelevant interference in the shallow stages may degrade the feature quality of deeper layers. In this paper, we approach the problem from a different angle by conducting multiple branch-wise interactions inside the Siamese-like backbone networks (InBN). At the core of InBN is a general interaction modeler (GIM) that injects the prior knowledge of reference image to different stages of the backbone network, leading to better target-perception and robust distractor-resistance of candidate feature representation with negligible computation cost. The proposed GIM module and InBN mechanism are general and applicable to different backbone types including CNN and Transformer for improvements, as evidenced by our extensive experiments on multiple benchmarks. In particular, the CNN version (based on SiamCAR) improves the baseline with 3.2/6.9 absolute gains of SUC on LaSOT/TNL2K, respectively. The Transformer version obtains SUC scores of 65.7/52.0 on LaSOT/TNL2K, which are on par with recent state of the arts. Code and models will be released.
arxiv.org

An analysis of over-sampling labeled data in semi-supervised learning with FixMatch

Most semi-supervised learning methods over-sample labeled data when constructing training mini-batches. This paper studies whether this common practice improves learning and how. We compare it to an alternative setting where each mini-batch is uniformly sampled from all the training data, labeled or not, which greatly reduces direct supervision from true labels in typical low-label regimes. However, this simpler setting can also be seen as more general and even necessary in multi-task problems where over-sampling labeled data would become intractable. Our experiments on semi-supervised CIFAR-10 image classification using FixMatch show a performance drop when using the uniform sampling approach which diminishes when the amount of labeled data or the training time increases. Further, we analyse the training dynamics to understand how over-sampling of labeled data compares to uniform sampling. Our main finding is that over-sampling is especially beneficial early in training but gets less important in the later stages when more pseudo-labels become correct. Nevertheless, we also find that keeping some true labels remains important to avoid the accumulation of confirmation errors from incorrect pseudo-labels.
arxiv.org

Conditional Imitation Learning for Multi-Agent Games

While advances in multi-agent learning have enabled the training of increasingly complex agents, most existing techniques produce a final policy that is not designed to adapt to a new partner's strategy. However, we would like our AI agents to adjust their strategy based on the strategies of those around them. In this work, we study the problem of conditional multi-agent imitation learning, where we have access to joint trajectory demonstrations at training time, and we must interact with and adapt to new partners at test time. This setting is challenging because we must infer a new partner's strategy and adapt our policy to that strategy, all without knowledge of the environment reward or dynamics. We formalize this problem of conditional multi-agent imitation learning, and propose a novel approach to address the difficulties of scalability and data scarcity. Our key insight is that variations across partners in multi-agent games are often highly structured, and can be represented via a low-rank subspace. Leveraging tools from tensor decomposition, our model learns a low-rank subspace over ego and partner agent strategies, then infers and adapts to a new partner strategy by interpolating in the subspace. We experiments with a mix of collaborative tasks, including bandits, particle, and Hanabi environments. Additionally, we test our conditional policies against real human partners in a user study on the Overcooked game. Our model adapts better to new partners compared to baselines, and robustly handles diverse settings ranging from discrete/continuous actions and static/online evaluation with AI/human partners.
arxiv.org

Reproducing BowNet: Learning Representations by Predicting Bags of Visual Words

This work aims to reproduce results from the CVPR 2020 paper by Gidaris et al. Self-supervised learning (SSL) is used to learn feature representations of an image using an unlabeled dataset. This work proposes to use bag-of-words (BoW) deep feature descriptors as a self-supervised learning target to learn robust, deep representations. BowNet is trained to reconstruct the histogram of visual words (ie. the deep BoW descriptor) of a reference image when presented a perturbed version of the image as input. Thus, this method aims to learn perturbation-invariant and context-aware image features that can be useful for few-shot tasks or supervised downstream tasks. In the paper, the author describes BowNet as a network consisting of a convolutional feature extractor $\Phi(\cdot)$ and a Dense-softmax layer $\Omega(\cdot)$ trained to predict BoW features from images. After BoW training, the features of $\Phi$ are used in downstream tasks. For this challenge we were trying to build and train a network that could reproduce the CIFAR-100 accuracy improvements reported in the original paper. However, we were unsuccessful in reproducing an accuracy improvement comparable to what the authors mentioned.
arxiv.org

Learning Without a Global Clock: Asynchronous Learning in a Physics-Driven Learning Network

In a neuron network, synapses update individually using local information, allowing for entirely decentralized learning. In contrast, elements in an artificial neural network (ANN) are typically updated simultaneously using a central processor. Here we investigate the feasibility and effect of asynchronous learning in a recently introduced decentralized, physics-driven learning network. We show that desynchronizing the learning process does not degrade performance for a variety of tasks in an idealized simulation. In experiment, desynchronization actually improves performance by allowing the system to better explore the discretized state space of solutions. We draw an analogy between asynchronicity and mini-batching in stochastic gradient descent, and show that they have similar effects on the learning process. Desynchronizing the learning process establishes physics-driven learning networks as truly fully distributed learning machines, promoting better performance and scalability in deployment.
arxiv.org

SimReg: Regression as a Simple Yet Effective Tool for Self-supervised Knowledge Distillation

Feature regression is a simple way to distill large neural network models to smaller ones. We show that with simple changes to the network architecture, regression can outperform more complex state-of-the-art approaches for knowledge distillation from self-supervised models. Surprisingly, the addition of a multi-layer perceptron head to the CNN backbone is beneficial even if used only during distillation and discarded in the downstream task. Deeper non-linear projections can thus be used to accurately mimic the teacher without changing inference architecture and time. Moreover, we utilize independent projection heads to simultaneously distill multiple teacher networks. We also find that using the same weakly augmented image as input for both teacher and student networks aids distillation. Experiments on ImageNet dataset demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed changes in various self-supervised distillation settings.
arxiv.org

Multi-Domain Joint Training for Person Re-Identification

Deep learning-based person Re-IDentification (ReID) often requires a large amount of training data to achieve good performance. Thus it appears that collecting more training data from diverse environments tends to improve the ReID performance. This paper re-examines this common belief and makes a somehow surprising observation: using more samples, i.e., training with samples from multiple datasets, does not necessarily lead to better performance by using the popular ReID models. In some cases, training with more samples may even hurt the performance of the evaluation is carried out in one of those datasets. We postulate that this phenomenon is due to the incapability of the standard network in adapting to diverse environments. To overcome this issue, we propose an approach called Domain-Camera-Sample Dynamic network (DCSD) whose parameters can be adaptive to various factors. Specifically, we consider the internal domain-related factor that can be identified from the input features, and external domain-related factors, such as domain information or camera information. Our discovery is that training with such an adaptive model can better benefit from more training samples. Experimental results show that our DCSD can greatly boost the performance (up to 12.3%) while joint training in multiple datasets.
