Editor’s Note: The following information was provided by Walworth County. The public is invited to attend an open forum with officers from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, City of Elkhorn, City of Lake Geneva, and the City of Delavan on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn. A virtual attendance option is available. The conversation will focus on relationship building, what’s happening in our local communities, community resources, and more. This event is being hosted by the Elkhorn Area School District Resiliency Coalition.

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO