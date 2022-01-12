ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. central bankers set sights on March rate hike

Gazette
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - With inflation running at its highest in nearly 40 years, U.S. central bankers are coalescing around a plan to start tapping the brakes on economic growth as soon as March, with further monetary policy tightening likely as the year goes on. On Wednesday, San Francisco Federal Reserve...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected.
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Fed’s Daly: U.S. interest rate hikes could start in March

(Reuters) – Calling inflation “uncomfortably high,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said it’s time for the U.S. central bank to start removing some of its policy accommodation. “I definitely see rate increases coming, as early as March even,” Daly said in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed's Bullard: Four rate hikes in 2022 now very likely, March hike likely amid high inflation - WSJ

According to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, four rate hikes in 2022 now appear to be on the table and, in the face of high inflation, a rate hike in March seems likely. The labour market is as tight as anyone has ever seen it, Bullard added in a interview with the WSJ, adding that the unemployment rate may fall below 3.0% this year.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Lael Brainard
US News and World Report

Fed's Bullard Sees Four U.S. Rate Hikes This Year

(Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Wednesday upped his view of how fast the U.S. central bank should tighten monetary policy, saying he now believes four interest rate hikes may be in the cards this year. "I actually now think we should maybe go to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Reuters#Pbs#Atlanta Fed
FXStreet.com

US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms

Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March. US workers' wages fall victim to raging inflation. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Ronald Reagan was President, Leonid Brezhnev led the Soviet Union, Germany was two countries and over half of Americans now alive were not born the last time inflation was this high in June 1982.
BUSINESS
q957.com

Wells Fargo expects four U.S. rate hikes this year, cuts growth forecast

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year, the bank said on Thursday, while downgrading its 2022 growth forecast for the world’s biggest economy on growing threats from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Wells Fargo economists expect the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Zacks.com

5 Bank Stocks to Buy as Fed Signals Faster Rate Hikes

Yesterday, the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting were released. It showed that the Fed officials are highly concerned about the “elevated levels of inflation” and the tighter job market. The officials are ready to get more aggressive in dialing back the ultra-easy monetary policies, which were introduced in March 2020 to support the U.S. economy from COVID-19 related slowdown.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy