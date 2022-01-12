ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New winter storm headed toward Midwest, moving into Northeast by early next week

By Haley Yamada and Melissa Griffin, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bf8c8_0dkDvBHH00
ABC News

NEW YORK — A winter storm is expected to bring up to 8 inches of snow across the Midwest beginning Thursday evening.

Winter storm watches are in effect for parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa into Friday.

The system is expected to move southeast this weekend.

Some southern states, including Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, could see snow and ice.

The storm may then move up the East Coast, potentially bringing wintry impacts to the Northeast Sunday night through Monday.

In the meantime, the Northeast, which saw its coldest day in nearly three years on Tuesday, will experience another cold blast Saturday, with wind chills plunging below zero in New York City and across New England.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Manatee feeding experiment starts slowly as cold looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — An unprecedented, experimental attempt to feed manatees facing starvation in Florida has started slowly but wildlife officials expressed optimism Thursday that it will work as cold weather drives the marine mammals toward warmer waters. A feeding station established along the state's east coast...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Ashes of Winter the movie star dolphin released into Gulf

CLEARWATER, Fla. — (AP) — The ashes of Winter the dolphin were returned to the sea on Thursday, about two months after the beloved marine mammal of movie fame died at a Florida aquarium. Clearwater Marine Aquarium staff members released a Himalayan sea salt urn containing Winter's ashes...
CLEARWATER, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
47K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy