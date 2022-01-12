ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

COVID-19 testing events planned in Martinsville, Pittsylvania County

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iMUS_0dkDtAK800

(WFXR) – Starting next week and lasting into much of February, a series of COVID-19 testing events will take place in Martinsville.

The West Piedmont Health District says the events will take place at the Martinsville National Guard Armory’s parking lot at 315 Commonwealth Boulevard West on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 19
  • Wednesday, Jan. 26
  • Wednesday, Feb. 2
  • Wednesday, Feb. 9
  • Wednesday, Feb. 16
  • Wednesday, Feb. 23
Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

The clinics will run from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the dates listed above.

At each testing site, a limit of 100 people will be able to be tested. There are no age limits or registration that is required to attend. Simply drive in and be sure you are wearing a mask.

No pets are allowed inside of any of the vehicles arriving with people to be tested.

Also a COVID-19 testing event will take place in Pittsylvania County on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riceville/Java EMS Station at 1604 Riceville Road in Java.

Here, tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost.

No insurance is required and no appointments are needed.

Testing is available to anyone of any age; however, a parent or guardian is required to accompany anyone under the age of 18.

If attending, you are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or you believe you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, be sure to tell the testing provider.

For more information about this event, call 434-713-5199.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFXR

VDH: 18,942 new COVID cases, 223 new hospitalizations reported Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 18,942 new COVID-19 cases — the fourth-largest single-day case spike of the pandemic — and 35 new virus-related deaths as of Thursday. This brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,334,198 confirmed and probable cases and 15,785 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDOT addresses Commonwealth Transportation Board following Winter Storm Frida

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Over a week after Winter Storm Frida left about half a million households without power, hundreds of motorists stranded on I-95, and countless amounts of debris on roads and train tracks, Virginia transportation officials discussed how they responded to the extreme weather event. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) released the following […]
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Martinsville, VA
Government
Pittsylvania County, VA
Health
Martinsville, VA
Health
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Pittsylvania County, VA
Government
Martinsville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
WFXR

VDH reports 2nd highest COVID case spike with 19,836 new cases, 225 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 19,836 new COVID-19 cases — breaking the previous record for the second-largest single-day case spike of the pandemic — and 35 new virus-related deaths. This brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,315,256 confirmed and probable cases and 15,750 confirmed and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for late-January in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH), along with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, are together hosting two vaccination clinics at two Danville elementary schools later this month. The clinics will take place on: Saturday, Jan. 22 at Schoolfield Elementary School at 1400 West Main Street in Danville Saturday, Jan. 29 at Gibson […]
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wfxr News#Java#Nexstar Media Inc
WFXR

City of Danville prepares for winter storm this weekend

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Public Works Department is getting ahead of the winter storm expected to over the holiday weekend. Crews have been busy pretreating major thoroughfares, bridges, and overpasses as the storm could bring snow and possibly sleet and freezing rain to Danville. They are using brine, which is a mixture of water […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

16,681 new COVID cases, 177 new hospitalizations included in VDH’s Tuesday tally

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 16,681 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new virus-related deaths. This brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,295,420 confirmed and probable cases and 15,715 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 927,416 cases and 13,129 deaths are related to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

What do you do if you can’t find a COVID test in Virginia?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Stores and libraries keep selling out of at-home COVID-19 tests, testing sites are experiencing hours-long waiting times, and pharmacy and clinic testing appointments are fully-booked days in advance. Now, many Virginians are asking, what do you do when you can’t get tested? Health experts encourage you to use common sense. If […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFXR

VDH reports 57,703 new COVID cases, 917 new hospitalizations between Friday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Between Friday and Monday, Virginia health officials reported 57,703 new COVID-19 cases — including 26,175 new cases from Saturday, shattering the record for the largest single-day case spike of the entire pandemic — and 20 new virus-related deaths. This brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,278,739 confirmed and probable […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WATCH: Centra Health issues plea to communities as recent coronavirus surge puts strain on hospitals

UPDATE 1:04 p.m.: Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of Emergency Order 84 to help Virginia hospitals tackle the rising number of patients during the latest COVID-19 surge, Centra Health officials discussed ways community members can help combat the current strain on hospitals’ resources. According to Dr. Chris Lewis, the senior vice president and chief clinical […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Southwest Virginia schools announce delays, bus cancellations due to winter weather concerns, staff shortages

(WFXR) — Amid concerns about icy road conditions and staff shortages, several school districts across southwest Virginia have decided to postpone operations and/or call off bus routes for Monday. Here is a list of schools around the region that have announced delays and/or school bus cancellations as of 5:59 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10: Alleghany […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Henry County tractor-trailer crash causes lane closures on US-220

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Henry County motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes after an incident involving a truck hauling logs led to the closure of U.S. Route 220 South Tuesday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), both southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed on U.S. Route 220 near […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

NC man arrested in connection with Danville pawn shop burglary, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to help from the public and teamwork among multiple Virginia and North Carolina law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a burglary at a Danville pawn shop earlier this month. According to a statement released by the Danville Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 13, […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

2K+
Followers
623
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy