COVID-19 testing events planned in Martinsville, Pittsylvania County

(WFXR) – Starting next week and lasting into much of February, a series of COVID-19 testing events will take place in Martinsville.

The West Piedmont Health District says the events will take place at the Martinsville National Guard Armory’s parking lot at 315 Commonwealth Boulevard West on the following dates:

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 23

The clinics will run from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the dates listed above.

At each testing site, a limit of 100 people will be able to be tested. There are no age limits or registration that is required to attend. Simply drive in and be sure you are wearing a mask.

No pets are allowed inside of any of the vehicles arriving with people to be tested.

Also a COVID-19 testing event will take place in Pittsylvania County on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riceville/Java EMS Station at 1604 Riceville Road in Java.

Here, tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost.

No insurance is required and no appointments are needed.

Testing is available to anyone of any age; however, a parent or guardian is required to accompany anyone under the age of 18.

If attending, you are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or you believe you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, be sure to tell the testing provider.

For more information about this event, call 434-713-5199.

