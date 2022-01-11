ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outlearning Extortioners by Fair-minded Unbending Strategies

By Xingru Chen, Feng Fu
Recent theory shows that extortioners taking advantage of the zero-determinant (ZD) strategy can unilaterally claim an unfair share of the payoffs in the Iterated Prisoner's Dilemma. It is thus suggested that against a fixed extortioner, any adapting co-player should be subdued with full cooperation as their best response. In contrast, recent...

chronicle99.com

Will Senior Citizens Get $1400 Stimulus Checks in 2022?

As inflation continues to surge among rising cases of Omicron, the third stimulus checks round seem to have done little to save people from financial distress. With decreasing avenues of income, people are now hoping that the government sends in more aid in the form of the fourth round of stimulus checks. Being hit the hardest amid the pandemic due to limited income, senior citizens are also among the people pushing for stimulus payments for themselves.
INCOME TAX
Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extortion#Defection#Zd#Outlearn
AFP

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday. The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Group: Tax rich to fund vaccines for poor hit by pandemic

Anti-poverty organization Oxfam called Monday for governments to impose a one-time 99% tax on the world's billionaires and use the money to fund expanded production of vaccines for the poor — part of an effort to combat global inequality widened by the coronavirus pandemic. The ranks of the super-rich have swelled during the pandemic thanks to ample financial stimulus that pumped up stocks, the group said. Meanwhile, poor countries have suffered more than their share from COVID-19 because of unequal access to vaccines, which have mostly gone to rich nations, Oxfam said in a report aimed at informing discussions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tntech.edu

Communication Strategies

Communication is an essential tool for classroom success. Join the Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning on Tuesday, January 11th at 11 AM for an engaging session on communication strategies you can implement in your classrooms. Listen and learn from faculty and students on the best methods for communication in your courses. Whether teaching online, hybrid, or in person, you’ll gather valuable insights into how to engage and communicate effectively in your classrooms.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Hampshire Review

Minds of their own

To farmers, you’re known simply as their tractor’s PTO, but I’m addressing you with your full name to convey my respect for your help during the last 20 years. You have made my life a lot easier; your rotors turn so my other machines can spin, cut and dig. I couldn’t have done what needed to be done without you.
AGRICULTURE
Forbes

Minding Employees’ Mental Health

Michael is a human resource consultant with Insperity. He specializes in team building, employee engagement and performance improvement. Dealing with personal and professional stresses can be difficult for many working adults. Factoring in the pandemic, the country saw a rise in adults suffering from anxiety or depression. Though increased awareness of mental health issues came to the attention of business leaders during the peak of the pandemic, it is an ongoing issue that should remain a focus for employers as many return to office life.
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

Decentralized Robot Learning for Personalization and Privacy

From learning assistance to companionship, social robots promise to enhance many aspects of daily life. However, social robots have not seen widespread adoption, in part because (1) they do not adapt their behavior to new users, and (2) they do not provide sufficient privacy protections. Centralized learning, whereby robots develop skills by gathering data on a server, contributes to these limitations by preventing online learning of new experiences and requiring storage of privacy-sensitive data. In this work, we propose a decentralized learning alternative that improves the privacy and personalization of social robots. We combine two machine learning approaches, Federated Learning and Continual Learning, to capture interaction dynamics distributed physically across robots and temporally across repeated robot encounters. We define a set of criteria that should be balanced in decentralized robot learning scenarios. We also develop a new algorithm -- Elastic Transfer -- that leverages importance-based regularization to preserve relevant parameters across robots and interactions with multiple humans. We show that decentralized learning is a viable alternative to centralized learning in a proof-of-concept Socially-Aware Navigation domain, and demonstrate how Elastic Transfer improves several of the proposed criteria.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Quantum Fisher information maximization in an unbalanced interferometer

In this paper we provide the answer to the following question: given an arbitrary pure input state and a general, unbalanced, Mach-Zehnder interferometer, what transmission coefficient of the first beam splitter maximizes the quantum Fisher information (QFI)? We consider this question for both single- and two-parameter QFI, or, in other words, with or without having access to an external phase reference. We give analytical results for all involved scenarios. It turns out that, for a large class of input states, the balanced (50/50) scenario yields the optimal two-parameter QFI, however this is far from being a universal truth. When it comes to the single-parameter QFI, the balanced scenario is rarely the optimal one and an unbalanced interferometer can bring a significant advantage over the balanced case. We also state the condition imposed upon the input state so that no metrological advantage can be exploited via an external phase reference. Finally, we illustrate and discuss our assertions through a number of examples, including both Gaussian and non-Gaussian input states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CommonsenseQA 2.0: Exposing the Limits of AI through Gamification

Constructing benchmarks that test the abilities of modern natural language understanding models is difficult - pre-trained language models exploit artifacts in benchmarks to achieve human parity, but still fail on adversarial examples and make errors that demonstrate a lack of common sense. In this work, we propose gamification as a framework for data construction. The goal of players in the game is to compose questions that mislead a rival AI while using specific phrases for extra points. The game environment leads to enhanced user engagement and simultaneously gives the game designer control over the collected data, allowing us to collect high-quality data at scale. Using our method we create CommonsenseQA 2.0, which includes 14,343 yes/no questions, and demonstrate its difficulty for models that are orders-of-magnitude larger than the AI used in the game itself. Our best baseline, the T5-based Unicorn with 11B parameters achieves an accuracy of 70.2%, substantially higher than GPT-3 (52.9%) in a few-shot inference setup. Both score well below human performance which is at 94.1%.
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning in Time-Varying Systems: an Empirical Study

Recent research has turned to Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve challenging decision problems, as an alternative to hand-tuned heuristics. RL can learn good policies without the need for modeling the environment's dynamics. Despite this promise, RL remains an impractical solution for many real-world systems problems. A particularly challenging case occurs when the environment changes over time, i.e. it exhibits non-stationarity. In this work, we characterize the challenges introduced by non-stationarity and develop a framework for addressing them to train RL agents in live systems. Such agents must explore and learn new environments, without hurting the system's performance, and remember them over time. To this end, our framework (1) identifies different environments encountered by the live system, (2) explores and trains a separate expert policy for each environment, and (3) employs safeguards to protect the system's performance. We apply our framework to two systems problems: straggler mitigation and adaptive video streaming, and evaluate it against a variety of alternative approaches using real-world and synthetic data. We show that each component of our framework is necessary to cope with non-stationarity.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Contrastive Laplacian Eigenmaps

Graph contrastive learning attracts/disperses node representations for similar/dissimilar node pairs under some notion of similarity. It may be combined with a low-dimensional embedding of nodes to preserve intrinsic and structural properties of a graph. In this paper, we extend the celebrated Laplacian Eigenmaps with contrastive learning, and call them COntrastive Laplacian EigenmapS (COLES). Starting from a GAN-inspired contrastive formulation, we show that the Jensen-Shannon divergence underlying many contrastive graph embedding models fails under disjoint positive and negative distributions, which may naturally emerge during sampling in the contrastive setting. In contrast, we demonstrate analytically that COLES essentially minimizes a surrogate of Wasserstein distance, which is known to cope well under disjoint distributions. Moreover, we show that the loss of COLES belongs to the family of so-called block-contrastive losses, previously shown to be superior compared to pair-wise losses typically used by contrastive methods. We show on popular benchmarks/backbones that COLES offers favourable accuracy/scalability compared to DeepWalk, GCN, Graph2Gauss, DGI and GRACE baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bayesian sense of time in biological and artificial brains

Enquiries concerning the underlying mechanisms and the emergent properties of a biological brain have a long history of theoretical postulates and experimental findings. Today, the scientific community tends to converge to a single interpretation of the brain's cognitive underpinnings -- that it is a Bayesian inference machine. This contemporary view has naturally been a strong driving force in recent developments around computational and cognitive neurosciences. Of particular interest is the brain's ability to process the passage of time -- one of the fundamental dimensions of our experience. How can we explain empirical data on human time perception using the Bayesian brain hypothesis? Can we replicate human estimation biases using Bayesian models? What insights can the agent-based machine learning models provide for the study of this subject? In this chapter, we review some of the recent advancements in the field of time perception and discuss the role of Bayesian processing in the construction of temporal models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On (almost) $2$-$Y$-homogeneous distance-biregular graphs

Let $\Gamma$ denote a bipartite graph with vertex set $X$, color partitions $Y$, $Y'$, and assume that every vertex in $Y$ has eccentricity $D\ge 3$. For $z\in X$ and a non-negative integer $i$, let $\Gamma_{i}(z)$ denote the set of vertices in $X$ that are at distance $i$ from $z$. Graph $\Gamma$ is almost $2$-$Y$-homogeneous whenever for all $i \; (1\leq i \leq D-2)$ and for all $x\in Y$, $y \in \Gamma_2(x)$ and $z \in \Gamma_{i}(x)\cap\Gamma_i(y)$, the number of common neighbours of $x$ and $y$ which are at distance $i-1$ from $z$ is independent of the choice of $x$, $y$ and $z$. In addition, if the above condition holds also for $i=D-1$, then we say that $\Gamma$ is $2$-$Y$-homogeneous.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Manifoldron: Direct Space Partition via Manifold Discovery

A neural network with the widely-used ReLU activation has been shown to partition the sample space into many convex polytopes for prediction. However, the parameterized way a neural network and other machine learning models use to partition the space has imperfections, e.g., the compromised interpretability for complex models, the inflexibility in decision boundary construction due to the generic character of the model, and the risk of being trapped into shortcut solutions. In contrast, although the non-parameterized models can adorably avoid or downplay these issues, they are usually insufficiently powerful either due to over-simplification or the failure to accommodate the manifold structures of data. In this context, we first propose a new type of machine learning models referred to as Manifoldron that directly derives decision boundaries from data and partitions the space via manifold structure discovery. Then, we systematically analyze the key characteristics of the Manifoldron including interpretability, manifold characterization capability, and its link to neural networks. The experimental results on 9 small and 11 large datasets demonstrate that the proposed Manifoldron performs competitively compared to the mainstream machine learning models. We have shared our code this https URL for free download and evaluation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MMNet: Muscle motion-guided network for micro-expression recognition

Facial micro-expressions (MEs) are involuntary facial motions revealing peoples real feelings and play an important role in the early intervention of mental illness, the national security, and many human-computer interaction systems. However, existing micro-expression datasets are limited and usually pose some challenges for training good classifiers. To model the subtle facial muscle motions, we propose a robust micro-expression recognition (MER) framework, namely muscle motion-guided network (MMNet). Specifically, a continuous attention (CA) block is introduced to focus on modeling local subtle muscle motion patterns with little identity information, which is different from most previous methods that directly extract features from complete video frames with much identity information. Besides, we design a position calibration (PC) module based on the vision transformer. By adding the position embeddings of the face generated by PC module at the end of the two branches, the PC module can help to add position information to facial muscle motion pattern features for the MER. Extensive experiments on three public micro-expression datasets demonstrate that our approach outperforms state-of-the-art methods by a large margin.
HEALTH

